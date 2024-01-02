West Des Moines' GuideOne moves most employees to new firm serving mutual insurance firms

With a nine-figure private equity investment, West Des Moines' GuideOne Insurance Co. will shift most employees to a new business that will offer management and other services to mutuals, an important source of insurance in the rural Midwest, including Iowa.

About 400 of GuideOne's employees will now work for The Mutual Group, a business launched after a $200 million investment from Boston-based Bain Capital, the companies announced in a news release. A staple of rural life, mutuals tend to be small property and casualty insurance firms owned by their policyholders rather than investors.

According to the news release, the new company's employees will underwrite policies, process claims and bill customers for mutuals. The company also will offer "reinsurance purchasing," an important service for Midwestern mutuals that face closures if they can't get that kind of coverage. Reinsurance allows firms, in exchange for a fee, to unload some of their risk, which often is concentrated because of their geographically limited coverage areas.

Heavy straight-line winds destroyed a grain elevator in Luther, Iowa. The storm, a derecho, ripped through central Iowa on August 10, 2020, taking down trees and leaving at least 480,000 Iowans without power.

After expensive storms like derechos and an increase in hail damage in the last few years, Midwestern mutuals have struggled to obtain reinsurance. Traditional providers backed away, leaving 17 of Iowa's 76 mutuals searching for replacement coverage as 2024 beings. In neighboring Wisconsin, about 20 mutuals have merged with other firms this year after failing to obtain reinsurance.

The fraught situation has lured some new players to the region, offering to protect or buy mutuals facing closures.

“Our goal in supporting mutuals is to preserve their independence and benefits of mutuality while providing a modern, scalable operating platform that supports long-term success," Tim Fleming, a GuideOne executive who will now serve as the Mutual Group's CEO, said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Bain declined the Des Moines Register's request for an interview.

Struggling GuideOne will continue as separate but smaller company

In the news release, GuideOne CEO Bernie Hengesbaugh said Bain's investment concludes his company's "strategic process to bolster our capital base."

The insurance company has struggled of late, losing $47 million from 2020 to 2022, according to annual reports. The company's net assets shrank by 12% to $389 million during that period.

On Nov. 15, GuideOne announced in an Iowa Workforce Development notice that it would lay off 43 employees in West Des Moines. A company spokesperson told the Register at the time that GuideOne executives were "working through a simplification process to streamline operations, create efficiencies and reduce expenses."

According to the Dec. 20 news release, GuideOne will continue to operate as a separate company from The Mutual Group. However, GuideOne will only employ about 70 workers.

Bruce Rook uses a chainsaw to cut a tree that fell on Jerry Eash's house home in Marshalltown as Eash moves limbs to the curb Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. A derecho packing winds from 80 to 100 mph stormed through Iowa the day before.

Hengesbaugh will step back from the company's top executive role, becoming GuideOne's chair instead. Current GuideOne chief finance officer Ken Cadematori will become the company's president and CEO.

Former National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies CEO Chuck Chamness, meanwhile, will become The Mutual Group's chairman.

The company began in 1947 as Preferred Risk Mutual Insurance Co., an auto insurance firm that sold policies to teetotalling motorists. The company grew into a property and casualty firm that specialized in targeting religious customers ― churches in particular.

In 2005, GuideOne rolled out a program that offered incentives for people of faith. The company waived deductibles for car crashes that occurred when policyholders were driving to or from church, increased the amount of medical bills covered when emergencies unfolded while policyholders volunteered for a religious group and removed the deductible for replacing items stolen on church grounds.

Backing for The Mutual Group comes from company once led by Mitt Romney

The company has operated out of a landscaped West Des Moines campus at 1111 Ashworth Road adorned with a signature Peter Marasco public sculpture. But the company's local headcount has decreased from 1,000 in 2000 to about 500 last month.

GuideOne will be the first insurance firm to use The Mutual Group's services, according to the news release.

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, a former Republican presidential nominee, co-founded and served as CEO of Bain before he entered politics. It manages about $180 billion in assets, according to the company's website.

The company announced it would deepen its bet on insurance when it launched a new investment arm, Bain Capital Insurance, in 2021.

Bain announced in July that it had raised $1.15 billion for a fund that will invest in the insurance industry. Company officials told Reuters that the insurance division's 20-person team planned to acquire mid-sized companies. It also plans to carve new businesses out of existing companies.

"Our approach to insurance is to avoid the crowd, and we have a big enough team with the expertise to drill down where the herd is not gathered and find opportunities where we can really grow," Matt Popoli, global head of Bain Capital Insurance, told Reuters.

Other companies entering market, including one that was focus of Register investigation

Trailed by years of international legal issues, Keith Beekmeyer is now associated with a firm providing reinsurance for imperiled small-town Iowa mutuals.

Other firms have attempted similar moves in the Midwest this year.

Wood Canoe, a New York firm, has offered to buy several mutuals in the region and combine their services to create one firm with better distributed risk. Mutuals typically can only sell insurance in their home and surrounding counties, leaving them vulnerable to the damage caused by a single intense storm. The limitations on where mutuals can sell policies also have worried potential reinsurance companies.

Mutual Underwriters, an Indiana firm, also has offered to manage mutuals in the Midwest. The Iowa Legislature passed a bill in 2023 that allowed the company to take over management of Algona-based Heartland Mutual Insurance Association, which faced closure at the start of the year after losing reinsurance.

As part of an agreement approved by the Iowa Insurance Division, Heartland cedes premiums to Newpoint Reinsurance, a firm based in the Caribbean island country of St. Kitts and Nevis.

A Des Moines Register investigation in December found that most of Newpoint Reinsurance's stated assets come in the form of notes from an unknown source. The company is led by Keith Beekmeyer, a London businessman who has been accused of fraud by multiple former business partners.

Tyler Jett is an investigative reporter for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at tjett@registermedia.com, 515-284-8215, or on Twitter at @LetsJett. He also accepts encrypted messages at tjett@proton.me.

