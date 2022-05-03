U.S. markets open in 5 hours 36 minutes

WEST DRILLS BROAD COPPER-GOLD INTERCEPTS ON THE KENA PROPERTY, BC

West Mining Corp.
·10 min read
West Mining Corp.
West Mining Corp.

Vancouver, B.C., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to announce the analytical results from their initial seven diamond drill holes on the Kena Copper Zone area of its 100% owned Kena Gold and Copper Project in southeastern British Columbia. All 7 holes intercepted strong zones of alteration and silicification along with variable pyrite-chalcopyrite mineralization throughout.

The diamond drill holes targeted copper-gold porphyry style mineralization in the Kena Copper Zone, readily identified by a 2,500 x 1,000 metre strong copper soil geochemical anomaly. The Kena Property hosts a large porphyry system consisting of a gold rich core surrounded by a broad halo with a copper-gold signature, as illustrated by the gold and copper soil geochemical maps below.

Figure 1 – Kena Project – Gold Soil Geochemistry

Figure 2 – Kena Project - Copper Soil Geochemistry

Within the central core area of the Kena Property, the Gold Mountain and Kena Gold Zones contain a combined resource estimate with 561,900 ounces gold indicated and 2,773,100 ounces gold inferred (Bird, 2021; NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Kena and Daylight Properties; see News Release dated May 11, 2021). The gold zones are opened ended and have expansion potential the north, west and south – where historic drilling in the South Gold Zone intersected 0.9 g/t gold over 90 metres (BC ARIS Report 27240).

Adjacent to the gold resource area and gold geochemical anomalies are large coincident induced polarization chargeability and copper soil geochemical anomalies. Drilling earlier in 2021, to the northwest near the Starlight showing, discovered a new zone which returned a 53 metre drill intercept which averaged 0.51% copper equivalent (see News Release dated January 12, 2022). The Dighem copper anomaly, immediately to the east of the Gold Mountain Zone will be drill tested as part of the 2022 exploration program. This anomaly was first identified during an airborne magnetic survey (flown by a company known as “Dighem”) and later followed up with soil geochemistry and induced polarization ground surveying.

2021 Diamond Drilling - Kena Copper Zone

The Kena Copper Zone is identified by a significant copper geochemical anomaly associated with a strong zone of high chargeability, lying within mafic volcanic and subvolcanic diorites of the Rossland Group Elise Formation. The soil anomaly has dimensions of 2.5 kilometres in length by an average of 450 metres in width as outlined by the 300 ppm copper contour. Within the anomaly there are numerous soil samples assaying between 1,000 and 5,000 ppm copper. Prior to West Mining acquiring the property, between 1981 and 2010, a total of nine wide spaced historic drill holes tested the copper target. Broad zones of low grade copper mineralization (0.1 to 0.5% copper) were intersected by this historic drilling.

Analytical results from West’s 2021 diamond drilling in the Kena Copper Zone have now been received. A total of 7 holes were drilled over a 600 metre strike length. All drill holes, with the exception of KC21-03 and KC21-07, are angled at -50o or -60o dip with azimuths of 040o in order to cross the foliation controlling mineralization at close to true width angles. The other two drill holes are vertical holes to facilitate deeper drilling depths.

2021 Kena Copper Zone - Diamond Drill Hole Collar Coordinates

Hole #

UTM E

UTM N

Elevation (m)

Azimuth (o)

Dip (o)

KC21-01

482085

5473137

1511

40

-50

KC21-02

482008

5473052

1567

40

-50

KC21-03

482008

5473052

1567

284.7

-87.4

KC21-04

482418

5472884

1612

40

-50

KC21-05

482326

5472871

1597

40

-50

KC21-06

482326

5472717

1577

40

-60

KC21-07

482321

5472715

1564

0

-90

The following table illustrates the broad zones of copper mineralization with the entire lengths of every hole (up to 688.88 metres in KC21-03) all averaging >0.1% copper equivalent (“CuEq*”). Within this large anomalous area, every drill hole contains additional significant intercepts including 105.95 metres of 0.27% CuEq; 4.95 metres of 0.87% CuEq; 28.35 metres of 0.30% CuEq; 3.84 metres of 0.94% CuEq; 46.70 metres of 0.28% CuEq and 14.10 metres of 0.37% CuEq.

2021 Kena Copper Zone – Significant Diamond Drill Hole Intercepts

Hole #

From (m)

To
(m)

Width (m)

Cu (%)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

CuEq* (%)

KC21-01

entire hole

7.70

122.00

114.30

0.08

0.08

0.4

0.13

including

37.70

58.00

20.30

0.24

0.11

0.8

0.32

KC21-02

entire hole

2.34

201.37

199.03

0.08

0.10

0.5

0.15

including

37.40

39.29

1.89

0.11

0.81

1.4

0.61

and

53.55

56.00

2.45

0.31

0.49

3.5

0.63

KC21-03

entire hole

1.63

668.88

667.25

0.06

0.08

0.4

0.11

including

5.20

111.15

105.95

0.15

0.18

0.8

0.27

including

5.20

10.15

4.95

0.36

0.82

2.7

0.87

and

50.15

58.15

8.00

0.18

0.40

1.2

0.43

and

275.00

279.00

4.00

0.27

0.52

1.6

0.60


Hole #

From (m)

To
(m)

Width (m)

Cu (%)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

CuEq* (%)

KC21-04

entire hole

1.52

265.50

263.98

0.05

0.07

0.4

0.10

including

29.50

47.40

17.90

0.14

0.23

0.9

0.29

including

33.36

35.50

2.14

0.14

0.97

1.1

0.73

KC21-05

entire hole

1.70

236.00

234.30

0.10

0.09

0.6

0.17

including

1.70

30.05

28.35

0.20

0.15

1.0

0.30

and

129.01

138.80

9.79

0.39

0.24

2.3

0.55

including

129.01

132.85

3.84

0.72

0.31

4.6

0.94

KC21-06

entire hole

3.70

367.00

363.30

0.10

0.09

0.5

0.15

including

15.30

32.12

16.82

0.06

0.32

0.6

0.26

including

28.50

32.12

3.62

0.09

0.71

1.0

0.52

and

127.00

173.70

46.70

0.20

0.12

0.7

0.28

including

139.00

153.00

14.00

0.26

0.13

0.8

0.35

and

167.24

173.70

6.46

0.25

0.25

1.2

0.42

and

185.50

199.00

13.50

0.25

0.18

1.0

0.36

and

233.00

242.96

9.96

0.25

0.14

1.4

0.35

and

290.00

301.04

11.04

0.26

0.12

0.7

0.34

and

313.67

314.66

0.99

0.66

0.11

3.2

0.76

KC21-07

entire hole

3.16

507.38

504.22

0.10

0.10

0.5

0.17

including

17.16

19.16

2.00

0.04

0.98

0.7

0.64

and

69.00

73.00

4.00

0.12

1.10

1.6

0.80

and

217.84

223.84

6.00

0.28

0.18

1.3

0.40

and

251.20

265.30

14.10

0.30

0.12

0.6

0.37

and

372.00

373.75

1.75

0.44

0.18

1.5

0.56

and

391.75

392.35

0.60

0.72

0.18

2.2

0.85

*CuEq % was calculated using the following formula: (Cu(%) x 22 x 4.5) + (Au(g/t) x 0.03215 x 1880) + (Ag(g/t) x 0.03215 x 23) / (22 x 4.5), based on: Cu US$4.50/lb; Au US$1,880/oz (US$60/gram); Ag US$23/oz ($US0.74/gram); 1 tonne = 2,205 lbs; 1% = 22 lbs; 1 gram = 0.03215 oz.

Note: Intervals in holes KC21-01, 02, 04, 05, 06 represent approximate true widths. Intervals in holes KC21-03 and 07 represent approximately 120% of true widths.

Figure 3 – Kena Copper Zone 2021 Diamond Drill Holes


“We are excited by the very broad intersections of copper mineralization from our initial 7 drill holes in the large and robust underexplored Kena Copper Zone. We are very much looking forward to our 2022 exploration season where we will continue drilling of the copper anomalies, as well as expanding the gold resource,” states Nicholas Houghton, West Mining President and CEO.

Prior to continued drilling of the copper porphyry zones, a detailed magnetotellurics survey will soon commence and this new data will be modelled and merged with earlier induced polarization surveying to allow better visualization of the mineral phases for drill targeting within this very large alteration system.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”)

West’s QA/QC procedures include one each of blank, field duplicate and standard inserted into the sample stream for every 20 drill core samples. Core samples are split, bagged, zip-tied and trucked to Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. (“BV Labs”) in Burnaby, British Columbia for analyses. The field inserted standards (certified reference materials) and blanks were purchased from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. of Langley, British Columbia.

Samples are analyzed at BV Labs facilities for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and 48 additional elements using a multi-acid digestion with an ICP-ES finish.

BV Labs are registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025:2017 accreditations for laboratory procedures. In the laboratory, blanks (analytical and method), duplicates and standard reference materials are internally inserted in the sequences of client samples. Using these inserted quality control samples each analytical batch and complete job is rigorously reviewed and validated by BV Labs prior to release.

The QA/QC results confirm acceptible analytical accuracy and precision.

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and prospective early-stage exploration projects. It is fully focused on its 100% owned, 9000 hectare Kena Project located in southeastern British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for the Kena Project gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Kena Property also hosts the large Kena Copper Zone, along with with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold-silver mines. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The historic mines and known mineralized zones on these three properties are structurally controlled along a 20 kilometre strike as identified by strong geophysical signatures.

For additional information, please refer to the Company’s public disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

West Mining Corp.

Nicholas Houghton

President & CEO

nick@westminingcorp.com

###
The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to them, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the potential of the Company’s mineral properties; the estimation of capital requirements; the estimation of operating costs; the timing and amount of future business expenditures; and the availability of necessary financing. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Such factors include but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and exploration or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward- looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.


