West Edge Partners Acquires Dakotaland Autoglass

·2 min read

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Edge Partners ("WEP"), a lower middle market private equity firm, announced today the acquisition of Dakotaland Autoglass ("DAG" or "the Company"), a regional distributor and service provider to the aftermarket automotive replacement glass and paint, body & equipment ("PBE") industries. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

DAG distributes aftermarket automotive glass and PBE in the Midwest and self performs glass repair and installation in select markets. The Company has 12 locations across the Midwest and has long-term relationships with the largest suppliers in the industry. WEP will partner with DAG management, led by Stan Biondi who has served as CEO for the last 12 years, to facilitate the continued success of the business and invest in new growth initiatives.

"We're excited to partner with Stan Biondi and the DAG team to support the continued success of the Company," said Cole Kirby, Partner at WEP. "DAG is well positioned to support its customers in the rapidly evolving auto glass and PBE sectors. DAG has been a leading supplier to autobody shops and glass installation businesses in the Midwest for over 40 years, and will continue to be the top distribution and service partner of choice in its region. WEP and the DAG management team look forward to investing together in the Company to pursue exciting new growth opportunities."

"We are thrilled to partner with WEP to continue to build on the market leading position of DAG and to provide an even better experience to our customers. We look forward to leveraging WEP's financial and operational capabilities to facilitate organic growth and strategic investment initiatives to expand our customer base and drive operational performance," said Biondi.

First Capital Partners and O2 Sponsor Finance, a division of Old Second National Bank, provided financing to support the transaction. McGuireWoods served as legal advisor to West Edge.

About West Edge Partners

WEP is a private equity firm focused on investing in business and consumer services, distribution and light manufacturing businesses in the lower middle market. The firm supports its partners through a value-added approach and looks to invest in both organic and inorganic growth initiatives. West Edge is Southern California based with offices in both Los Angeles, CA and Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.westedgepartners.com.

About Dakotaland Autoglass

DAG is a regional distributor and service provider to the aftermarket automotive replacement glass and paint, body & equipment industries. The Company also self performs glass repair and installation in select markets. DAG is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD and has 12 locations across the Midwest. For more information, please visit www.dakotalandautoglass.com.

Contact:
contact@westedgepartners.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-edge-partners-acquires-dakotaland-autoglass-301670500.html

SOURCE West Edge Partners

