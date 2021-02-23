U.S. markets open in 9 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,894.25
    +20.75 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,602.00
    +136.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,327.75
    +103.50 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,266.20
    +16.10 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.69
    +0.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.30
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    28.25
    +0.16 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2174
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0250 (+1.86%)
     

  • Vix

    23.45
    +1.40 (+6.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4082
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.0200
    -0.0330 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,524.94
    -6,606.83 (-11.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.09
    -4.25 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,612.24
    -11.78 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,156.03
    +138.11 (+0.46%)
     

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·30 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("ALLI") (ALLI.WT)
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Alpha Lithium Corporation ("Alpha Lithium") has closed its financing pursuant to its final Short Form Prospectus dated February 12, 2021 which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc. and filed with and receipted by the securities commissions of each of the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario on February 16, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has been advised that the Offering closed on February 19, 2020 for gross proceeds of $23,008,050 (which includes exercise of the Over-Allotment Option defined below).

Underwriter:

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the "Underwriters")



Offering:

24,700,000 units (the "Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share of
Alpha Lithium (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a
"Warrant") where each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional
Share at a price of $1.10 per common share for a period of 24 months following
closing, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances.



Unit Price:

$0.81



Underwriter Commission:

The Underwriters received a commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of
the Offering including the Over-Allotment, being $1,610,563.



Underwriter Warrants:

The Underwriters received non-transferable warrants exercisable for a period of
24 months to acquire that number of common shares that is equal to 7% of the
number of Units sold under the Offering (including the amount subscribed for
pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option).



Over-Allotment Option:

The Underwriters were granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to
purchase up to an additional 3,705,000 Units at the Offering Price, for a period
of up to 30 days from the closing of the Offering. The Over-Allotment Option
has been exercised in full.

2. New Listing-Warrants:

Effective at the opening Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 28,405,000 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia



Capitalization:

28,405,000 Warrants with no par value of which
28,405,000 Warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol:

ALLI.WT

CUSIP Number:

02075W 12 1

The Warrants were issued pursuant to the final Short Form Prospectus dated February 12, 2021. One Warrant entitle the holder to purchase one shares at a price of $1.10 per share and will expire on February 19, 2023.

________________________________________

CALYX VENTURES INC. ("CYX.H")
[formerly Calyx Ventures Inc. ("CYX")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Calyx Ventures Inc. (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of February 24, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from CYX to CYX.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued July 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP. ("MARV")
[formerly INTERNATIONAL MONTORO RESOURCES INC. ("IMT")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated January 22, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Wednesday February 24, 2021, the common shares of Marvel Discovery Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of International Montoro Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration and Development' company.

Capitalization:

Unlimited shares with no par value of which
65,842,105 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

Nil



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

MARV (new)

CUSIP Number:

57383V108 (new)

________________________________________

PUREK HOLDINGS CORP. ("PKAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a Directors Resolution dated February 16, 2021, the Company's common shares will be split on a One (1) old for Three (3) new basis.

The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a split basis at the opening, March 2, 2021. The Company is classified as a 'Manufacturing' company.

Post - Split


Capitalization:

unlimited shares with no par value of which
21,039,378 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares:

16,517,076



Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

PKAN Unchanged

CUSIP Number:

74625H102 Unchanged

The Company shares will commence trading on a due bills basis from opening February 25, 2021 to close March 1, 2021.

Payable date:

March 1, 2021

Record date:

February 26, 2021

Ex-distribution date:

March 2, 2021

Due bill redemption date:

March 3, 2021

________________________________________

ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION ("ADY")
[formerly XIB I Capital Corp. ("XIB.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol; Name Change and Consolidation; Company Tier Reclassification; Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing XIB I Capital Corp.'s ("XIB" or the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") and related transactions described in its Filing Statement dated February 12, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange:

Qualifying Transaction – Completed / New Symbol

Pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated November 12, 2020, as amended, the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of MR Exploration PNG Pte Ltd. ("MRE") through the issuance of 71,666,667 post-consolidation XIB shares. The Company also completed a three-cornered amalgamation with Adyton Resources Finance Company Ltd. ("Adyton Financeco") and 1269592 BC Ltd. ("Pre-Seed Financeco"), two special purpose financing vehicles, and has issued 48,092,220 post-consolidation XIB shares to the shareholders of Adyton Financeco and Pre-Seed Financeco. Adyton Financeco and Pre-Seed Financeco completed three financings in connection with the QT, raising combined total gross proceeds of $10,750,000 for the resulting issuer. Included in these financings is the concurrent brokered private placement, completed at a price of $0.30, raising gross proceeds of $8,627,665.80 through the issuance of 28,758,886 subscription receipts.

For additional information, please refer to the Filing Statement dated February 12, 2021, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and the Company's news release dated February 18, 2021.

Name Change & Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on November 30, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2.62 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as detailed below.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, February 24, 2021, the common shares of Adyton Resources Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of XIB I Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation


Capitalization:

unlimited shares with no par value of which

124,758,886 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

81,448,295 shares subject to escrow



Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

ADY (new)

CUSIP Number:

00784W101 (new)

Company Tier Reclassification

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Wednesday, February 24, 2021, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1

Resume Trading

Effective at market open on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, the Company's shares will resume trading.

Company Contact:

Frank Terranova, President and CEO

Company Address:

Level 7, 300 Adelaide Street, Brisbane, Queensland,
Australia 4000

Company Phone Number:

+61 7 3157 4400

Company Fax Number:

N/A

Company Email Address:

frank.terranova@mayurresources.com

________________________________

21/02/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:




# of Warrants:

3,950,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

February 12, 2021 (as to 2,000,000 warrants), March 12, 2021
(as to 1,100,000 warrants) and April 15, 2021 (as to 850,000
warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants:

February 12, 2024 (as to 2,000,000 warrants), March 12, 2024
(as to 1,100,000 warrants) and April 15, 2024 (as to 850,000
warrants)



Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,950,000 shares with 3,950,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 18, 2019.

________________________________________

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities:

3,780,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.11 per common share



Warrants:

3,780,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,780,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price:

$0.12 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private
placement



Number of Placees:

23 Placees


Insider / ProGroup Participation:


Name

Insider = Y / ProGroup = P

# of shares

9228-6202 Québec Inc. (Lam Chan Tho)

Y

100,000



Finder's Fee:

StephenAvenue Securities Inc. received a cash commission totaling $13,024
and 118,400 common share purchase warrants to purchase 118,400 common
shares of the Company at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of 36 months
following the closing of the private placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated February 19, 2021.

CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. («BGF»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 22 février 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions:

3 780 000 actions ordinaires



Prix :

0,11 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription :

3 780 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 780 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,12 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement
privé



Nombre de souscripteurs:

23 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:


Nom

Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P

# d'actions

9228-6202 Québec Inc. (Lam Chan Tho)

Y

100 000




Honoraire d'intermédiation:

StephenAvenue Securities Inc. ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant
13 024 $ et 118 400 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 118 400
actions de la société au prix de 0,12 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois
suivant la clôture du placement privé

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 19 février 2021.

________________________________________

BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:56 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:01 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CRYPTOSTAR CORP. ("CSTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:50 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CRYPTOSTAR CORP. ("CSTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:55 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CURRENCYWORKS INC. ("CWRK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:40 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CURRENCYWORKS INC. ("CWRK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:55 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:04 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:09 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:36 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:41 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:50 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:41 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:46 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 50,000 common shares at a deemed price of $2.10 to an arm's length service provider, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated December 8, 2020.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 206,709 common shares at an approximate average deemed price of $0.677 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $140,000.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

INTER-ROCK MINERALS INC. ("IRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 19, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,000,000 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period February 25, 2021 to February 25, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Cannacord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

INZINC MINING LTD. ("IZN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non -Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non Brokered Private Placement announced February 4, 2021, which relies upon the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020, September 16, 2020, and December 15, 2020:

Number of Shares:

6,666,665 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.03 per share



Warrants:

3,333,331 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,333,331 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.06 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

5 Placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares




Kerry Curtis

Y

2,833,333




John Murphy

Y

1,666,666




Louis Montpellier

Y

833,333




Semida Allen

P

1,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 18, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

NG Energy International Corp. ("GASX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered, Private Placement Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement and a Brokered Private Placement announced January 20, 2021:

Private Placement – Brokered




Number of Shares:

8,510,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$1.15 per share



Warrants:

4,255,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,255,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$1.75 for a three-year period



Number of Placees:

79 placees



Private Placement – Non-Brokered




Number of Shares:

429,300 shares



Purchase Price:

$1.15 per share



Warrants:

214,650 share purchase warrants to purchase 214,650 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$1.75 for a three-year period



Number of Placees:

8 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Fiore Financial Corp. (Frank Giustra)

Y

115,000

Gordon Keep

Y

23,000

Brockville International Holdings Ltd.

Y

52,000

(Serafino Iacono)

Black Swan Finance Corp. (Serafino Iacono)

Y

57,500

Qvartz Capital Partners Inc.

Y

101,000

(Federico Restrepo Solano)

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement


1,178,000

5 placees






Finder's Fee:

Beacon Securities Limited – $251,740 cash and 237,800 finder's warrants.
Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $128,961 cash and 118,900 finder's warrants.
Eventus Capital Corp. – $115,088 cash and 118,900 finder's warrants.
Mackie Research Capital Corporation – $28,115 cash and 35,000 finder's
warrants
Haywood Securities Inc. – $35,011 cash
Scotia Capital Inc. – $5,160 cash
PI Financial Corp. – $2,012 cash
Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc. – $2,580 cash
Qtrade Securities Inc. – $748 cash
Raymond James Ltd. – $1,496 cash
Hampton Securities Limited – $1,496 cash
Retire First Ltd. – $10,350 cash
National Bank Financial Inc. – $1,328 cash
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. – $3,105 cash




Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of
the Company at a price of $1.15 per share for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 10, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NORTH ARROW MINERALS INC. ("NAR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a loan agreement effective February 17, 2021 (the "Loan"), between the Company and Anglo Celtic Exploration Ltd. (the "Lender"), whereby $400,000 principal amount will be advanced to the Company.

Maturing February 16, 2022, the unsecured Loan bears interest at 10% per annum and is repayable on or before the maturity date.

In consideration of the Loan, the Company will issue to the Lender 1,000,000 common shares as a bonus.

________________________________________

NULEGACY GOLD CORPORATION ("NUG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 8, 2021:

Number of Shares:

100,000,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.125 per share



Warrants:

100,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 100,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.20 for a three-year period



Number of Placees:

129 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Albert Matter

Y

4,364,999

Alex Davidson

Y

2,500,000

John Budreski

Y

200,000

Gregory T. Chu

Y

150,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement


2,150,000

9 placee(s)






Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $427,470 cash and 1,715,760 finder's warrants
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. – $123,750 cash and 990,000 finder's warrants
Haywood Securities Inc. - $4,625 cash and 33,000 finder's warrants
Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $3,000 cash and 24,000 finder's warrants
PI Financial Corp. - $5,925 cash and 47,400 finder's warrants
BCO Consulting Limited, Inc. - $22,500 cash




Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of
the Company at a price of $0.20 per share for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on January 15, 2021, January 19, 2021 and February 9, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

OTSO GOLD CORP. ("OTSO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 25,904,040 common shares and 25,904,040 warrants to settle outstanding debt for US$1,000,000 (CDN$1,295,202). Each warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 60 months.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 22, 2020 and January 20, 2021.

________________________________________

OTSO GOLD CORP. ("OTSO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 31,909,280 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$1,231,826.21 (CDN$1,595,463.77).

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Creditor

Insider=Y /
Progroup=P

Amount
Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

# of Shares











PFL Raahe Holdings LP

Y

US$1,231,826.21

$0.05

31,909,280

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 22, 2020.

________________________________________

P2 Gold Inc. ("PGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:23 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RAILTOWN CAPITAL CORP. ("RLT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOMA GOLD CORP. ("SOMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 22, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,201,968 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period February 25, 2021 to February 24, 2022 Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities Inc.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

TELSON MINING CORPORATION ("TSN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:51 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD. ("VLDY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:11 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VOXTUR ANALYTICS CORP. ("VXTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to: (a) an agreement and plan of merger among the Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, Bright Line Title, LLC ("Bright Line") and the members of Bright Line dated February 3, 2021, (b) an agreement and plan of merger among the Company, two wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, Voxtur Technologies, Inc. ("Voxtur") and the shareholders of Voxtur dated February 3, 2021, and (c) an asset purchase agreement among a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, James E. Albertelli, P.A. and The Albertelli Firm, P.C. dated February 3, 2021. These agreements provide for the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of Voxtur 100% of the membership interests of Bright Line and certain technology assets of James E. Albertelli, P.A. and certain of its affiliates (the "Acquisition"), for the following consideration:

1)

The issuance of 162,683,447 shares, of which 108,455,631 common shares and 54,227,816 non-voting
shares; and



2)

A payment of US$13.5 million in cash.

The holders of the non-voting shares shall have the right, at the option of the holder, to convert such non-voting shares into common shares on the basis of one common share for each non-voting share converted. The non-voting shares issued in connection with the Acquisition will be contractually restricted from being converted into common shares before July 1, 2021. The holders of the non-voting shares will not be entitled to vote their non-voting shares at any meeting of shareholders of the Company and will be entitled to receive dividends pari passu with the holders of the common shares. The non-voting shares will include coattail provisions.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Nil



Finder's Fee:

Nil

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated November 2, 2020, December 31, 2020, January 15, 2021 and February 3, 2021.

________________________________________

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,200,000 bonus warrants to Hendrik Van Alphen in consideration of loans totaling $120,000 which bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum and have an 18 month term. Each warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for an 18 month period.

________________________________________

WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP. ("WHM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 5, 2021:

Number of Shares:

18,450,000 non-flow through shares
4,711,539 flow through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.09 per non-flow through share
$0.13 per flow through share



Warrants:

23,161,539 share purchase warrants to purchase 23,161,539 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.20 for a two year period



Number of Placees:

44 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares


Michael Stares

Y

77,000

f/t

Gordon Fretwell

Y

96,154

f/t

Elliott Strashin

Y

1,000,000

f/t



Finder's Fee:

6132987 Canada Inc. (Sebastien Choquet) receives $6,265.


PowerOne Capital Markets Limited receives $12,600 and 140,000 non-
transferable warrants exercisable at $0.09 for two year.


PI Financial Corp. receives $92,672.30, 690,200 non-transferable warrants
exercisable at $0.09 for two years, and 235,033 non-transferable warrant
exercisable at $0.013 for two years.


RBC Financial receives $3,496.50 and 38,850 non-transferable warrants
exercisable at $0.09 for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 22, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP. ("WHM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Letter of Intent dated January 16, 2021 between White Metal Resources Corp. (the "Company"), Len Anderson and Mark Anderson (the "Optionors"), whereby the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in and to the Anderson Property, located 40 km northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. In consideration, the Company will pay $150,000 in cash ($50,000 in the first year) and issue a total of 1.6 million shares (700,000 shares in the first year) over three years, subject to a 2.5% NSR in favour of the Optionors.

________________________________________

ZONETAIL INC. ("ZONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 182,460 common shares at a deemed value of $0.075 per share and 598,871 common shares at $0.06 per share to settle outstanding debt for $49,616.42.

Number of Creditors:

11 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Creditor

Insider=Y/Progroup=P

Amount Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

# of
Shares

Paul Scott

Y

$5,625.00

$0.075

75,000

David Oliver

Y

$4,311.00

$0.075

57,480

Chip Rogers

Y

$3,748.50

$0.075

49,980

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 Creditors]

P

$11,293.05

$0.06

188,216

.For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 5, 2021.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES :

CRYSTAL PEAK MINERALS INC. ("CPM.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb. 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

JINHUA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("JHC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non -Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non Brokered Private Placement announced January 8, 2021:

Number of Shares:

11,670,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.05 per share



Number of Placees:

38 Placee



Insider/Pro Group Participation:


Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[ 6 Placee]

P

2,340,000




Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp - $12,500


Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $5,000


Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. - $6,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 17, 2021.

__________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/22/c8671.html

Recommended Stories

  • HSBC is facing dueling loyalty tests it can only fail

    When Ted Hui arrived in the UK last December after fleeing Hong Kong, he had a rude shock: not only was his HSBC bank account frozen, but his bank balance was at zero. A key figure in Hong Kong’s democracy movement who took on a visible role as a frontline mediator during the protests in 2019, Hui had feared something like this would happen. In recent months, HSBC has found itself under intense pressure from politicians in the West who accuse the bank of facilitating China’s authoritarian crackdown on Hong Kong.

  • Broker IG pulls some of its riskier products after GameStop frenzy

    In response to a story by the Financial Times, IG said it would be withdrawing less than 8% of the 12,000 leveraged equities products it offers. Leveraged products allow traders to increase their exposure to the market with a relatively small capital investment. Big bets by individual investors, particularly in the shares of U.S. retailer GameStop, have triggered massive price swings in some stocks around the world, leading some people to make hefty profits but leaving others facing large losses.

  • ECB ‘Closely Monitoring’ Bond Yields as Gains Spark Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said her institution is “closely monitoring” the market for government bonds, in a sign that she might act to prevent rising yields undermining the economic recovery from the pandemic.Yields are on the increase worldwide as investors bet that vaccinations will soon enable countries to end coronavirus restrictions, potentially unleashing a burst of consumer spending -- also fueled by fiscal stimulus -- that could boost inflation.While the trend suggests optimism in the recovery, it could also stymie the rebound by boosting the cost of financing the massive public and private-sector debt burdens built up during the pandemic. The ECB has pledged to keep financing conditions favorable until the crisis is past.“Sovereign yields are particularly important,” Lagarde said at a European Parliament event on Monday.“Banks use those yields as a reference when setting the price of their loans to households and firms,” she said. “Accordingly, the ECB is closely monitoring the evolution of longer-term nominal bond yields.”European yields fell after the comments, with German 30-years dropping 6 basis points to 0.15%. At the start of the year they were at around -0.20%UniCredit group chief economist Erik Nielsen said in a note on Sunday that higher long-term yields are a bigger risk for the ECB than a currency that is too strong.“If euro-zone sovereign yields continue to move higher in coming weeks, it’ll leave the ECB no choice but to step up their purchases with the pandemic emergency purchase program to counter this undesirable tightening of monetary conditions,” he said. “I would be surprised if we don’t hear the first warning shots from key members within the next couple of weeks.”While Lagarde appears to have fired such a warning shot, the central bank is also already gradually stepping up its bond-buying. It bought 17.2 billion euros ($20.9 billion) under the pandemic purchase program last week, the most since the week ended Jan. 15.So-called “reflation trades” by investors are pushing yields up elsewhere. Australian 10-year yields on Monday climbed the most since the height of the market dislocation in March 2020.U.S. yields are also up, amid expectations of more fiscal stimulus. Still, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams signaled no desire to intervene by telling CNBC that it’s a sign of optimism in the recovery.ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau, the head of the Bank of France, said on Monday evening that there is no risk of excessive inflation in the euro zone but the central bank must stick to its pledge.“We are watching long rates closely as it is an important element of favorable financial conditions,” he told BFM Business TV. “Financing conditions remain very favorable -- France is financing itself for 10 years at -0.1% tonight -- but we will ensure they remain favorable.”Lagarde also called for fiscal policy to continue to play a large role in supporting the economy.“Firms and households will only be able to take full advantage of favorable financing conditions if national policy measures are deployed to help monetary policy unfold its full potential,” she said.That view was shared by Kristalina Georgieva, head of the International Monetary Fund, at the same event. While ending the health crisis remains the top priority, policy makers should also avoid any premature withdrawal of support measures, she said.(Updates with comment from Villeroy from 12th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Is Inflation-Proofing Its Debt-Market Portfolios

    (Bloomberg) -- From money managers at BlackRock and T. Rowe Price, to analysts at Goldman Sachs, to the credit shops run by Blackstone and KKR, a new economic reality is prompting Wall Street’s most powerful forces to adjust their investment strategies.The rise in inflation set to accompany the post-pandemic economic boom is threatening to reverse the four-decade decline in U.S. interest rates, sparking a rush to protect the value of trillions of dollars of debt-market investments.The first signs of this shift have already emerged: These firms and others are moving money into loans and notes that offer floating interest rates. Unlike the fixed payments on most conventional bonds, those on floating-rate debt go up as benchmark rates do, helping preserve their value.“We’ve had a long 35 to 40 years of rate decline that has been a big support behind fixed-income investing, a big support behind equity multiples expanding, and so for those of us that live and breathe investing, it’s been a wind at our back for a long time,” said Dwight Scott, global head of credit at Blackstone, which manages $145 billion of corporate debt. “I don’t think we have the wind at our back anymore, but we don’t have the wind in our face yet. This is what the conversation on inflation is really about.”To be clear, no one is predicting the type of rampant inflation the likes of which roiled the U.S. economy almost five decades ago. Yet a subtle shifting of the tide is already underway, many say.Not since 2013, in the months before Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke triggered the so-called taper tantrum by suggesting the central bank could begin to slow the pace of monetary stimulus, have global bonds been under so much pressure to start the year.Fueled by growing concern that price pressures are poised to reemerge amid an economic boom powered by vaccines, pent-up consumer demand and another round of government stimulus, 10-year Treasury yields have soared more than 0.4 percentage point.Amid the upheaval, perhaps no market is attracting more attention than leveraged loans. Weekly flows into funds that buy that debt have already exceeded $1 billion three times this year -- triggering fresh talk of froth -- after having not topped that threshold since 2017.The asset class’s relatively high yields make it an appealing investment for firms seeking to juice returns as the gap between Treasury rates and corporate debt narrows. At the same time, continued monetary and fiscal support from policy makers is expected to boost company earnings, helping them trim debt multiples that ballooned amid the pandemic.Yet what makes leveraged loans especially attractive to many is their floating payment stream. As the long end of the Treasury curve continues its dramatic ascent, their lack of duration -- or price sensitivity to moves in underlying rates -- provides investors significant protection, even in an environment where the Fed keeps its policy rate near zero and the front-end anchored for years to come.“You don’t buy leveraged loans today because you expect the floating rate component to go up,” said Lotfi Karoui, chief credit strategist at Goldman Sachs. “That is not the thesis. The floating rate component is going to stay flat for the foreseeable future. You buy it because the reflation theme is something that hurts more the high-yield bond market relative to the loan market.”That’s not to say that junk bonds aren’t luring their fair share of cash too.The asset class can often be a safe harbor from the threat of rising rates given that an improving macroeconomic backdrop tends to lower credit risk, allowing spreads to tighten.New issuance is off to a record pace to start the year, and the relentless hunt for risky assets pushed yields on the debt below 4% for the first time ever earlier this month.Given robust growth prospects, Michael Kushma, chief investment officer for global fixed income at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, said he’s comfortable going further down in credit quality into B and CCC rated bonds to generate returns. The firm has also been adding leveraged loan exposure “when it makes sense,” he said, noting that some clients can’t hold the debt in their portfolios.Still, some say that record-low yields, even in the riskiest segments of the speculative-grade bond market, combined with the fact that average maturities have increased markedly over the past year, have amped up the potential risk and lessened the asset class’s appeal as a shelter relative to loans.“We’ve increased our allocation to bank loans, in part by selling high yield,” Sebastien Page, head of global multi-asset at T. Rowe Price, said via email. “Put it this way: if we can get a similar yield on high yield and loans, on a risk adjusted basis the asset class that should behave best in rising rates -- loans -- looks more attractive.”Floater FeverNot every asset manager can simply dial up their credit risk, of course.For many, one alternative is the floating-rate note market, a usually sleepy corner of high-grade credit with a fairly narrow buyer base.In recent weeks, demand has surged as investors look to avoid negative total returns in fixed-rate debt. It’s fueling a spurt of new issuance, including the first ever non-financial deal tied to the Secured Overnight Financing rate, the benchmark intended to replace Libor as the reference rate for hundreds of billions of dollars of floating-rate debt.“The big risk in the market really is inflation, whether it is transitory or whether it is something more deep rooted,” said Arvind Narayanan, head of investment-grade credit at Vanguard. “There’s just a tremendous amount of stimulus in the marketplace, both monetary and fiscal, that favor economic growth.”Others are turning to more esoteric asset classes, including collateralized loan obligations and private credit, as they seek higher yields and more floating-rate exposure.Blackstone has ramped up investing in leveraged loans and direct lending over the last several years, and has accelerated the shift in the last month, according to Scott. It has also become one of the largest CLO managers in the world.Western Asset Management has been increasing allocations to leveraged loans and CLOs, and continues to believe that the asset classes are an attractive opportunity, according to portfolio manager Ryan Kohan.Ultimately, any hiccup in the recovery could quickly dent expectations for inflation and cause rates to retrench.Bond bulls also argue that the chances of price pressures that weren’t present prior to the pandemic suddenly emerging in its aftermath are slim, at best, given the continuing structural shifts in the economy.“Inflation will be more transitory than sustained,” said Dominic Nolan, a senior managing director at Pacific Asset Management. “We have to see how steep the curve gets and if the perceived inflationary pressures actually materialize into inflation.”Yet many say the Fed’s seeming tolerance for an overshoot on the inflation front in the months and years ahead makes this time different.“Rising rates could very well be a prelude to inflation as we take into account the current macroeconomic environment,” John Reed, head of global trading at KKR, which manages about $79 billion of credit assets, said via email. “A modest rise in rates off current levels seems likely for the remainder of 2021, but the Fed has been transparent in willing the market to invest behind yield, growth and recovery.”(Updates with comment from Western Asset Management in 24th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World shares slide on inflation fears, commodities surge

    Gold rose more than 1% and copper prices shot above $9,000 a tonne for the first time since 2011 on the prospect for inflation and growth, while the dollar slumped to multi-year lows against the British pound and the Australian dollar. Oil prices rose on a tight global supply outlook after U.S. production was hammered by frigid weather and an approaching meeting of top crude producers is expected to keep output largely in check. Investors, who have been buying economically sensitive cyclical stocks and selling growth stocks, are preparing for a potential spike in inflation with the U.S. Congress poised to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic-related economic stimulus bill.

  • 'They wanted to jail a banker - I was that banker'

    Tom Hayes, jailed for rigging interest rates, tells the BBC fresh evidence will show his conviction was unsafe.

  • Rupee Bounces From Worst Asia Currency on Flood of Stock Inflows

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee is turning a corner, as massive inflows into the nation’s stock markets help the currency break past the central bank’s intervention barrier.Asia’s weakest currency last year is now among its best performers. The rupee has gained 0.6% this year against the dollar, and there are signs it could keep rallying.A recovering economy and an expansive budget are luring global funds to India’s equities, with investors buying almost $4 billion of stocks this month, the most in Asia’s emerging markets after China. That’s posing a challenge to the Reserve Bank of India, which has been intervening in currency markets to keep the rupee competitive.The rupee rose to 72.57 per dollar last week, its highest since March. That’s likely to clear the path for its advance to 72 per dollar, technical charts suggest. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg see the currency hitting that level by the fourth quarter.Moreover, bullish momentum for the rupee could pick up if the exchange rate breaks past the 100-week moving average barrier that’s held since April 2018.Impetus for more gains could come this Friday with the latest economic growth figures. Economists expect the data to show that India exited a recession with a 0.5% expansion year-on-year in the fourth quarter.The RBI’s accumulation of dollars in 2020 had held back the rupee, as it built up a record foreign reserves. Nomura Holdings Inc. estimated that the central bank purchased $126 billion from the currency market in 2020, or about 4% of its GDP, mostly offsetting inflows.The tussle between the central bank and bullish traders though is set to continue, with Governor Shaktikanta Das signaling last month that the RBI won’t relent on building up its foreign-exchange reserves.“While we may see INR strengthening further in the near-term on supportive inflows, we are cautious on the medium-term outlook,” said Divya Devesh head of Asean and South-Asia FX research at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. “Rising crude oil prices and a widening trade deficit will likely emerge as important headwinds as the year progresses,” he said.Below are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:Monday, Feb. 22: South Korea 20-days exports/imports, Japan PPI services, Thailand customs tradeTuesday, Feb. 23: South Korea consumer confidence, Singapore CPIWednesday, Feb. 24: RBNZ policy decision and news conference, Australia 4Q construction work done and wage price index, South Korea business surveys, Malaysia CPIThursday, Feb. 25: Australia 4Q private capex, New Zealand business confidence, Bank of Korea rate decision, Thailand BoP current account balanceFriday, Feb. 26: India 4Q GDP, New Zealand trade balance and consumer confidence, Japan industrial production and retail sales, Singapore industrial production, Malaysia trade balanceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Briefly Drops Below $48K as Analysts Say Rally Overdone, Yellen Comments

    Analysts are mixed on how low bitcoin might go if a bigger pullback is seen.

  • How you can lose your $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes early

    It's true: Getting your tax return in quickly could put your relief money at risk.

  • Bitcoin drops after climbing to all-time high

    Bitcoin fell on Monday after surging to its latest record high a day earlier as a sell-off in global equities curbed risk appetite, with some investors also citing concerns about the rapid rise in the price of the virtual currency. The most popular cryptocurrency fell to $47,400, a one-week low. Bitcoin recouped some of the losses later in the trading session and was last down around 5.5% at $54,322, on track for its worst day since Jan 27.

  • This Day In Market History: Warren Buffett Enters The Insurance Business

    Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened? On this day 51 years ago, famed Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett invested $8.4 million in National Indemnity Company and National Fire and Marine Insurance Company. Where The Market Was: The S&P 500 was trading at 87.34 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 844.10. What Else Was Going On In The World? In 1967, the Beatles released “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and Thurgood Marshall was confirmed as the first African American Supreme Court justice. The average American earned $7,300 per year. Buffett Enters The Insurance Business: Warren Buffett has made billions investing in a wide range of companies, but Berkshire is, at its core, an insurance company. Buffett became interested in the insurance business at a young age after learning that his investing mentor Benjamin Graham was on the board of GEICO. Buffett bought his first stake in the insurance business in 1967 at the age of 37 with National Indemnity Company and National Fire and Marine Insurance Company. In 1996, Berkshire acquired 100% of GEICO, which is now one of three major Berkshire insurance subsidiaries, along with Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance and General RE. Berkshire’s insurance businesses had a combined float of $91.6 billion and a combined annual profit of $2.1 billion as of 2016. Since 1996. GEICO’s market share has expanded from about 2.5% to around 12%. Photo by the U.S. International Trade Administration via Wikimedia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApex Clearing To List On NYSE Through Merger With SPAC Northern Star Investment Corp. II: What You Need To Know3 Reasons Cannabis Stocks May Be Headed Lower© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Millions of student loan borrowers left out of pandemic payment pause amid decade-old quirk

    When the U.S. government bailed out student loan lenders during the Great Recession, legislators unintentionally set off a series of cascading events that has left more than six million student loan borrowers locked out of a crucial benefit amid the coronavirus pandemic more than 10 years later.

  • Kohl's activist investor: Get rid of the full-time flight crew and 2 private jets

    Yahoo Finance speaks with the lead activist investor that has launched a new campaign at struggling Kohl's.

  • Swedish Regulator Warns Consumers Over Crypto Investment Product Risks

    The Financial Supervisory Authority said investment products such as bitcoin ETPs carry "significant" risk for consumers.

  • Lucid Motors Agrees to Go Public With $24 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Motors Inc. is merging with a blank-check company run by financier Michael Klein that values the combined entity at a pro-forma equity value of $24 billion, the biggest in a series of deals involving electric-vehicle startups cashing in on investor appetite for battery-powered cars.The carmaker has shied away from comparisons to market leader Tesla Inc., but the public listing positions it to compete for a slice of what’s expected to become a rapidly growing market for EVs. The deal, which confirms an earlier Bloomberg News report, will generate about $4.4 billion in cash for the 14-year-old company, which plans to use the newly acquired funds to bring vehicles to market and expand its factory in Arizona.Lucid is the latest beneficiary from a wave of investment targeting EV startups and next-generation automotive technology suppliers, sparked in part by a rally in Tesla shares over the past year as Wall Street seeks to match up investors with once-private ventures.The reverse-merger represents the largest injection of capital into Lucid since Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund invested more than $1 billion in 2018. The agreement included a $2.5 billion private placement in public equity, or PIPE, the largest of its kind on record for a deal with a special-purpose acquisition company. It was led by existing investor PIF as well as BlackRock, Fidelity Management, Franklin Templeton, Neuberger Berman, Wellington Management and Winslow Capital, according to a joint statement from Lucid and Churchill Capital Corp IV, the acquisition company.The placement sold at $15 a share -- or a 50% premium to Churchill’s net asset value -- which translates into about $24 billion in pro-forma equity value, the companies said. The combined company has a transaction equity value of $11.8 billion.Shares of Churchill fell as much as 34% in after-hours trading after closing at $57.37.“I see the SPAC as just a tool, another lever to pull on, where we can accelerate our trajectory,” Lucid Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson said in an interview. “This is a technology race. Tesla gets this. It’s why they are so valuable and Lucid also has the technology.”The SPAC is the largest run by Klein, a former Citigroup Inc. investment banker who has played a prominent role in guiding the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s investments, serving as an adviser to the PIF. Among other deals, he advised on the Saudi Aramco initial public offering.The Lucid transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.Production TargetsLucid will now start production of its debut EV, a luxury sedan called the Air, in the second half of this year. The company had previously said deliveries of the $169,000 car would start in the second quarter. But the company has decided to not commit to a start date as a result of the talks with Churchill Capital, Rawlinson said. The company later plans to produce more affordable versions of the Air, as well as a battery-electric SUV.The Casa Grande factory currently has installed production capacity for 34,000 units annually, based on three work shifts, Rawlinson said. Lucid hopes to ramp that up to capacity for 85,000 units per year as soon as 2023, after additional investments are made in the plant.Lucid forecasts deliveries of 20,000 vehicles in 2022 generating sales of $2.2 billion. It sees revenue rising to $5.5 billion and $9.9 billion in 2023 and 2024 respectively, according to a presentation made to investors posted to the company’s website. The company foresees positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $592 million in 2024.Beyond its manufacturing capacity, the company expects to invest heavily in new products and will grow headcount to 5,000 over the next year, Rawlinson said.Lucid’s debut vehicle will be the closest car yet to challenge Tesla in the still niche market for premium EV sedans. The Air model has a range of 517 miles on a single charge, based on Environmental Protection Agency estimates. It can reach zero-to-60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds and has access to Electrify America’s network of DC fast chargers. That compares with the Model S Plaid +, which has a maximum range of around 520 miles, a zero-to-60 launch of less than 2 seconds and access to Tesla’s nationwide network of fast chargers.Ire of MuskThe market capitalization of Lucid is just a fraction of Tesla’s almost $690 billion valuation, but not bad for a luxury electric-vehicle maker that has yet to build its first car. Rawlinson has stated repeatedly that Lucid is not a direct competitor to Tesla because his company’s price point is beyond the mass market buyers Elon Musk aspires to reach.But there are signs of a budding rivalry.The Newark, California-based company -- the headquarters of which are just 16 miles from Tesla’s in Palo Alto -- says its first EV will go the distance against the longest-range Model S sedan. Lucid’s new factory arose out of the Arizona desert as fast as Tesla’s latest quick-build plant in China. And growing interest in the startup and its CEO has drawn the ire of none other than Musk.Rawlinson and Musk have a complicated history. The Lucid CEO was chief engineer on Tesla’s flagship Model S, but Musk has downplayed his role in its development and also accused him in a tweet of leaving the company “in the lurch just as things got tough” in 2012.Longer-term, Lucid is also working on energy storage solutions similar to Tesla’s Powerwall. The company wants to use the same battery technology in its cars to develop batteries to power homes and utility-scale devices and already has working prototypes, Rawlinson said.(Adds CEO comments from 7th paragraph; Lucid’s production targets from 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • M&T Bank Nears Deal to Buy People’s United for More Than $7 Billion

    The two companies are discussing an all-stock deal that values People’s United at more than $7 billion. It would be the latest in a string of regional bank mergers.

  • Bitcoin Transfers Worth Billions Could Mean More Selling Pressure

    Blockchain data showed investors moving the cryptocurrency onto exchanges, ostensibly preparing for a quick sale.

  • Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $11.8 billion blank-check merger

    Lucid, run by an ex-Tesla engineer, is the latest firm to tap the initial public offering market, with investors rushing into the EV sector, spurred by the rise of Tesla Inc and with emissions regulations toughening in Europe and elsewhere. The publicly traded shares of CCIV fell nearly a third to $40.35 in volatile extended trading, giving the merged company a market capitalization of about $64 billion. Lucid said it is on track to start production and deliveries in North America in the second half of this year with Lucid Air, its first luxury sedan.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark ETF Tumbles as Rates Spike Rips High-Flyers

    (Bloomberg) -- The spike in Treasury yields that’s rekindled inflation concern dealt another blow to some of the stock market’s highest flyers.Cathie Wood’s flagship $28 billion ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) dropped 5.8% Monday -- its worst performance of the year -- as rates on long-dated bonds took another leg higher, pressuring the case for the tech sector’s sky-high valuations. The fund’s top holding, Tesla Inc. with an 8.7% weighting, plunged 8.5%.Vaccine rollouts and a likely federal spending bill have prompted economists up and down Wall Street to ratchet up their 2021 growth forecasts, fueling inflation worries and sending Treasury yields higher. That’s made valuation cases harder to justify for some of the stock market’s best performers after the S&P 500 rallied 75% from the pandemic lows.“The top holdings in ARKK are these exciting story companies, but most of the names in the ETF don’t have the established cash flow that FANG-type companies do,” said Michael Purves, founder and chief executive officer at Tallbacken. “This the most speculative part of the market, and it is showing signs of increasing vulnerability.”ARKK rode huge runups in Tesla Inc. and stay-at-home favorites such as Zoom Video Communications Inc. and DocuSign Inc. to a 148% return last year. Those trades have started to sour as the 10-year Treasury yield surged from 1% to 1.35% in a matter of weeks. Zoom lost 5.6% Monday in a fourth straight decline, while DocuSign sank 8.2%. Roku Inc., the fund’s second-biggest holding, lost 6.3%. Spotify Inc. and Zillow Inc., both in the top 10, each fell at least 4%.ARKK is still up 4.6% in February. Wood’s acumen at picking the winners last year fueled a surge of inflows into her company’s products. As yeilds push higher, some of her best picks may find it difficult to replicate outsize gains.“If it does fall further, it’s going to raise some big concerns,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “A lot of the assets they own are not very liquid. Others tend to see one-way moves for period of time. Therefore, if a lot of people want to get out all at once, the situation could get uglier than normal.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks From the Best Analysts on Wall Street

    Almost two months into 2021, the market appears undecided about where it is heading next. In fact, many investors fear the market is due for a serious correction, especially for the wide selection of richly valued stocks. It is an environment that requires fussier stock picking. Or maybe it’s prudent to turn in such times to the best at spotting where the next opportunity lies. And for best, we mean the cream of the crop – the finest analysts on Wall Street. We’ve pulled up the details on 3 stocks that the Street’s top 3 analysts, according to the TipRanks database, have recently earmarked as ones to look out for over the next 12 months. All three are from different sectors but have one characteristic in common; they are rated Strong Buys by the analyst consensus. Avalara, Inc. (AVLR) We'll start with Avalara, a software company that develops cloud-based systems for international tax preparers, making it a much-needed product for any business with international clients. Avalara’s products automate business tax compliance, and integrate apps for business, tax, and accounting records – all services that are necessary for keeping small- and mid-sized customer companies in line with local and international tax regulations. The COVID pandemic – and the social lockdowns and travel restrictions put in place to combat it – have made it difficult for small businesses to reach out to their tax professionals – and made Avalara’s products in tax automation suddenly more valuable. The company’s stock has soared since the market downturn last winter, gaining 205% since its lowest point, hit last March. These share gains have come alongside steady revenue growth. The last quarter reported, 4Q20, showed $144.76 million at the top line, up 13% sequentially and 34.5% year-over-year. Even better, for investors seeking strength, Avalara announced in December that it will be acquiring the German tax software firm INPOSIA. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but INPOSIA brings additional international tax know-how, access to Europe’s largest economy, and workforce of 50 people – which are all now assets for Avalara. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin is ranked #1 out of more than 7,200 analysts, and he sees the INPOSIA acquisition as a strong move for Avalara in adjusting to the European compliance scene. “New e-invoicing laws could emerge as a regulatory catalyst. Several European countries have plans to modernize the 20+ year old VAT system with intent to move to digital invoicing and real-time reporting,” the 5-star analyst said. “INPOSIA acquisition serves as a key digital bridge into tax authorities. The acquisition of a German software firm that is expected to close during the 1H of 2021 has the potential to emerge as a new vehicle for Avalara to capitalize on all these new e-invoicing laws…” Bracelin believes that international sales are Avalara’s next leap for incremental growth. In line with this outlook, the analyst rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy) and his $210 price target implies 26% upside for the coming year. (To watch Bracelin’s track record, click here) Of the 11 analysts who have reviewed Avalara in recent weeks, 10 agree with Bracelin that this is a stock to buy, and this breakdown of 10 Buys to 1 Hold gives the company a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. Shares in Avalara are priced at $166.60, and the $209.45 average price target suggests its has ~26% growth potential from that level. (See AVLR stock analysis on TipRanks) Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Next up, Axcelis, is a small-cap company in the support sector of the semiconductor industry. Axcelis produces manufacturing equipment essential in semiconductor chip fabrication; specifically, Axcelis is a specialist in ion implantation technology essential to the chip fab process. Turning to the revenues, Axcelis reported $122.2 million in 4Q20, a 13.5% year-over-year gain and beating the estimates by $3.8 million. EPS in Q4 jumped from 0.29 cents one year ago to 43 cents, also beating the Street’s call by 13 cents. The beat was the latest in a long series of bottom-line outperformance; Axcelis has beaten the forecasts in each of the last 9 quarters. In his review of Axcelis, Needham's Quinn Bolton, rated the #2 analyst on Wall Street by TipRanks, believes the company’s product line and sales prospects back up management’s optimism. “[We] are more confident about the strength and visibility of WFE (wafer fab equipment) in 2021, and now expect the company to reach $500MM revenue for the full year. We also raise our 2022 estimates and now believe ACLS will reach its $550MM revenue target in 2022, driven by two consecutive years of DRAM WFE growth, continued strength of mature nodes, and share gains,” Bolton opined. These comments support Bolton’s Buy rating, and his $44 price target implies an upside of ~13% for the next 12 months. (To watch Bolton’s track record, click here) Bolton’s colleagues on Wall Street are in broad agreement with his stance on ACLS – as shown by the stock’s Strong Buy consensus rating with a unanimous 5 reviews. The average price target, $46.80, is a bit more bullish than Bolton’s, and suggests ~20% upside from the current share price of $39.02. (See ACLS stock analysis on TipRanks) TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) From the semiconductor industry, we move over to the biotech sector, to TFF Pharmaceuticals. The TFF stands for Thin Film Freezing, the biopharma’s patented tech platform on which it is basing the development of its innovative drug products. The platform makes it possible to create dry powder-based formulations of agents that are presently given orally, turning them into inhalable therapies. Amongst a selection of next-generation versions of available drugs, the two most advanced candidates are poised to enter mid-stage trials over the medium-term. H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju is ranked 3rd amongst Wall Street analysts and believes these can act as major catalysts for the stock. One candidate is TFF VORI, an inhaled dry powder version of Voriconazole and earmarked for the treatment of Invasive Pulmonary Aspergillosis (IPA), a dangerous fungal pulmonary disease that in some patient populations can have a 90% mortality rate. Selvaraju expects TFF to kick off Phase 2 development of TFF Vori in 1H21, and anticipates top-line data in mid- to late 2022. This could lead into a Phase 3 study also next year or an NDA filing “if the pivotal program is determined not to be required by the FDA.” The second candidate making progress is TFF Tac-Lac, an inhaled dry powder take on Tacrolimus, and designed to prevent the rejection of an organ transplant. A Phase 2 program could begin sometime this year with the possibility for a data readout in 2022. If the Phase 2 data is “sufficiently impactful,” says Selvaraju, a Phase 3 program might not to be required. Selvaraju thinks the company could launch both TFF Vori and TFF TacLac in 2024 and “achieve profitability in that year.” Summing up his bullish thesis, the 5-star analyst said, “We are convinced that there is still substantial upside potential with respect to its most advanced clinical-stage candidates and that the company's early-stage pipeline and platform applicability remain underrated.” Accordingly, Selvaraju rates TFFP shares a Buy along with a $31 price target. Investors stand to pocket a 95% gain should the analyst’s thesis play out. (To watch Selvaraju’s track record, click here) TFF has few analysts tracking its progress right now, but all are backing its success. Based on 3 Buys, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target stands at $28.33 and suggests gains of ~78% in the year ahead. (See TFFP stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.