TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("ALLI") (ALLI.WT)
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Alpha Lithium Corporation ("Alpha Lithium") has closed its financing pursuant to its final Short Form Prospectus dated February 12, 2021 which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc. and filed with and receipted by the securities commissions of each of the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario on February 16, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has been advised that the Offering closed on February 19, 2020 for gross proceeds of $23,008,050 (which includes exercise of the Over-Allotment Option defined below).
Underwriter:
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the "Underwriters")
Offering:
24,700,000 units (the "Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share of
Unit Price:
$0.81
Underwriter Commission:
The Underwriters received a commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of
Underwriter Warrants:
The Underwriters received non-transferable warrants exercisable for a period of
Over-Allotment Option:
The Underwriters were granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to
2. New Listing-Warrants:
Effective at the opening Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 28,405,000 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
28,405,000 Warrants with no par value of which
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
ALLI.WT
CUSIP Number:
02075W 12 1
The Warrants were issued pursuant to the final Short Form Prospectus dated February 12, 2021. One Warrant entitle the holder to purchase one shares at a price of $1.10 per share and will expire on February 19, 2023.
________________________________________
CALYX VENTURES INC. ("CYX.H")
[formerly Calyx Ventures Inc. ("CYX")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Calyx Ventures Inc. (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.
As of February 24, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from CYX to CYX.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the Exchange bulletin issued July 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP. ("MARV")
[formerly INTERNATIONAL MONTORO RESOURCES INC. ("IMT")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated January 22, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Wednesday February 24, 2021, the common shares of Marvel Discovery Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of International Montoro Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration and Development' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
Escrow:
Nil
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
MARV (new)
CUSIP Number:
57383V108 (new)
________________________________________
PUREK HOLDINGS CORP. ("PKAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to a Directors Resolution dated February 16, 2021, the Company's common shares will be split on a One (1) old for Three (3) new basis.
The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a split basis at the opening, March 2, 2021. The Company is classified as a 'Manufacturing' company.
Post - Split
Capitalization:
unlimited shares with no par value of which
Escrowed Shares:
16,517,076
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
PKAN Unchanged
CUSIP Number:
74625H102 Unchanged
The Company shares will commence trading on a due bills basis from opening February 25, 2021 to close March 1, 2021.
Payable date:
March 1, 2021
Record date:
February 26, 2021
Ex-distribution date:
March 2, 2021
Due bill redemption date:
March 3, 2021
________________________________________
ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION ("ADY")
[formerly XIB I Capital Corp. ("XIB.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol; Name Change and Consolidation; Company Tier Reclassification; Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing XIB I Capital Corp.'s ("XIB" or the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") and related transactions described in its Filing Statement dated February 12, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange:
Qualifying Transaction – Completed / New Symbol
Pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated November 12, 2020, as amended, the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of MR Exploration PNG Pte Ltd. ("MRE") through the issuance of 71,666,667 post-consolidation XIB shares. The Company also completed a three-cornered amalgamation with Adyton Resources Finance Company Ltd. ("Adyton Financeco") and 1269592 BC Ltd. ("Pre-Seed Financeco"), two special purpose financing vehicles, and has issued 48,092,220 post-consolidation XIB shares to the shareholders of Adyton Financeco and Pre-Seed Financeco. Adyton Financeco and Pre-Seed Financeco completed three financings in connection with the QT, raising combined total gross proceeds of $10,750,000 for the resulting issuer. Included in these financings is the concurrent brokered private placement, completed at a price of $0.30, raising gross proceeds of $8,627,665.80 through the issuance of 28,758,886 subscription receipts.
For additional information, please refer to the Filing Statement dated February 12, 2021, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and the Company's news release dated February 18, 2021.
Name Change & Consolidation
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on November 30, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2.62 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as detailed below.
Effective at the opening Wednesday, February 24, 2021, the common shares of Adyton Resources Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of XIB I Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
unlimited shares with no par value of which
124,758,886 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
81,448,295 shares subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
ADY (new)
CUSIP Number:
00784W101 (new)
Company Tier Reclassification
In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Wednesday, February 24, 2021, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:
Classification
Tier 1
Resume Trading
Effective at market open on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, the Company's shares will resume trading.
Company Contact:
Frank Terranova, President and CEO
Company Address:
Level 7, 300 Adelaide Street, Brisbane, Queensland,
Company Phone Number:
+61 7 3157 4400
Company Fax Number:
N/A
Company Email Address:
frank.terranova@mayurresources.com
________________________________
21/02/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
3,950,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
February 12, 2021 (as to 2,000,000 warrants), March 12, 2021
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
February 12, 2024 (as to 2,000,000 warrants), March 12, 2024
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.15
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,950,000 shares with 3,950,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 18, 2019.
________________________________________
BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Securities:
3,780,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.11 per common share
Warrants:
3,780,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,780,000 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.12 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private
Number of Placees:
23 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
9228-6202 Québec Inc. (Lam Chan Tho)
Y
100,000
Finder's Fee:
StephenAvenue Securities Inc. received a cash commission totaling $13,024
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated February 19, 2021.
CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. («BGF»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 22 février 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
Nombre d'actions:
3 780 000 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,11 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
3 780 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 780 000 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,12 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement
Nombre de souscripteurs:
23 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
9228-6202 Québec Inc. (Lam Chan Tho)
Y
100 000
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
StephenAvenue Securities Inc. ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 19 février 2021.
________________________________________
BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:56 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:01 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CRYPTOSTAR CORP. ("CSTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:50 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CRYPTOSTAR CORP. ("CSTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:55 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CURRENCYWORKS INC. ("CWRK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:40 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CURRENCYWORKS INC. ("CWRK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:55 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:04 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:09 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:36 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:41 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:50 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:41 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:46 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 50,000 common shares at a deemed price of $2.10 to an arm's length service provider, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated December 8, 2020.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 206,709 common shares at an approximate average deemed price of $0.677 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $140,000.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
INTER-ROCK MINERALS INC. ("IRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 19, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,000,000 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period February 25, 2021 to February 25, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Cannacord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
INZINC MINING LTD. ("IZN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non -Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non Brokered Private Placement announced February 4, 2021, which relies upon the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020, September 16, 2020, and December 15, 2020:
Number of Shares:
6,666,665 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.03 per share
Warrants:
3,333,331 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,333,331 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.06 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
5 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Kerry Curtis
Y
2,833,333
John Murphy
Y
1,666,666
Louis Montpellier
Y
833,333
Semida Allen
P
1,000,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 18, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
NG Energy International Corp. ("GASX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered, Private Placement Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement and a Brokered Private Placement announced January 20, 2021:
Private Placement – Brokered
Number of Shares:
8,510,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$1.15 per share
Warrants:
4,255,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,255,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$1.75 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
79 placees
Private Placement – Non-Brokered
Number of Shares:
429,300 shares
Purchase Price:
$1.15 per share
Warrants:
214,650 share purchase warrants to purchase 214,650 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$1.75 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
8 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Fiore Financial Corp. (Frank Giustra)
Y
115,000
Gordon Keep
Y
23,000
Brockville International Holdings Ltd.
Y
52,000
(Serafino Iacono)
Black Swan Finance Corp. (Serafino Iacono)
Y
57,500
Qvartz Capital Partners Inc.
Y
101,000
(Federico Restrepo Solano)
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
1,178,000
5 placees
Finder's Fee:
Beacon Securities Limited – $251,740 cash and 237,800 finder's warrants.
Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 10, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NORTH ARROW MINERALS INC. ("NAR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a loan agreement effective February 17, 2021 (the "Loan"), between the Company and Anglo Celtic Exploration Ltd. (the "Lender"), whereby $400,000 principal amount will be advanced to the Company.
Maturing February 16, 2022, the unsecured Loan bears interest at 10% per annum and is repayable on or before the maturity date.
In consideration of the Loan, the Company will issue to the Lender 1,000,000 common shares as a bonus.
________________________________________
NULEGACY GOLD CORPORATION ("NUG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 8, 2021:
Number of Shares:
100,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.125 per share
Warrants:
100,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 100,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.20 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
129 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Albert Matter
Y
4,364,999
Alex Davidson
Y
2,500,000
John Budreski
Y
200,000
Gregory T. Chu
Y
150,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
2,150,000
9 placee(s)
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $427,470 cash and 1,715,760 finder's warrants
Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on January 15, 2021, January 19, 2021 and February 9, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
OTSO GOLD CORP. ("OTSO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 25,904,040 common shares and 25,904,040 warrants to settle outstanding debt for US$1,000,000 (CDN$1,295,202). Each warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 60 months.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 22, 2020 and January 20, 2021.
________________________________________
OTSO GOLD CORP. ("OTSO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 31,909,280 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$1,231,826.21 (CDN$1,595,463.77).
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
PFL Raahe Holdings LP
Y
US$1,231,826.21
$0.05
31,909,280
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 22, 2020.
________________________________________
P2 Gold Inc. ("PGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:23 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
RAILTOWN CAPITAL CORP. ("RLT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOMA GOLD CORP. ("SOMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 22, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,201,968 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period February 25, 2021 to February 24, 2022 Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities Inc.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
TELSON MINING CORPORATION ("TSN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:51 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD. ("VLDY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:11 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VOXTUR ANALYTICS CORP. ("VXTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to: (a) an agreement and plan of merger among the Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, Bright Line Title, LLC ("Bright Line") and the members of Bright Line dated February 3, 2021, (b) an agreement and plan of merger among the Company, two wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, Voxtur Technologies, Inc. ("Voxtur") and the shareholders of Voxtur dated February 3, 2021, and (c) an asset purchase agreement among a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, James E. Albertelli, P.A. and The Albertelli Firm, P.C. dated February 3, 2021. These agreements provide for the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of Voxtur 100% of the membership interests of Bright Line and certain technology assets of James E. Albertelli, P.A. and certain of its affiliates (the "Acquisition"), for the following consideration:
1)
The issuance of 162,683,447 shares, of which 108,455,631 common shares and 54,227,816 non-voting
2)
A payment of US$13.5 million in cash.
The holders of the non-voting shares shall have the right, at the option of the holder, to convert such non-voting shares into common shares on the basis of one common share for each non-voting share converted. The non-voting shares issued in connection with the Acquisition will be contractually restricted from being converted into common shares before July 1, 2021. The holders of the non-voting shares will not be entitled to vote their non-voting shares at any meeting of shareholders of the Company and will be entitled to receive dividends pari passu with the holders of the common shares. The non-voting shares will include coattail provisions.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Nil
Finder's Fee:
Nil
For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated November 2, 2020, December 31, 2020, January 15, 2021 and February 3, 2021.
________________________________________
WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,200,000 bonus warrants to Hendrik Van Alphen in consideration of loans totaling $120,000 which bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum and have an 18 month term. Each warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for an 18 month period.
________________________________________
WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP. ("WHM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 5, 2021:
Number of Shares:
18,450,000 non-flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.09 per non-flow through share
Warrants:
23,161,539 share purchase warrants to purchase 23,161,539 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.20 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
44 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Michael Stares
Y
77,000
f/t
Gordon Fretwell
Y
96,154
f/t
Elliott Strashin
Y
1,000,000
f/t
Finder's Fee:
6132987 Canada Inc. (Sebastien Choquet) receives $6,265.
PowerOne Capital Markets Limited receives $12,600 and 140,000 non-
PI Financial Corp. receives $92,672.30, 690,200 non-transferable warrants
RBC Financial receives $3,496.50 and 38,850 non-transferable warrants
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 22, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP. ("WHM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Letter of Intent dated January 16, 2021 between White Metal Resources Corp. (the "Company"), Len Anderson and Mark Anderson (the "Optionors"), whereby the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in and to the Anderson Property, located 40 km northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. In consideration, the Company will pay $150,000 in cash ($50,000 in the first year) and issue a total of 1.6 million shares (700,000 shares in the first year) over three years, subject to a 2.5% NSR in favour of the Optionors.
________________________________________
ZONETAIL INC. ("ZONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 182,460 common shares at a deemed value of $0.075 per share and 598,871 common shares at $0.06 per share to settle outstanding debt for $49,616.42.
Number of Creditors:
11 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y/Progroup=P
Amount Owing
Deemed Price
# of
Paul Scott
Y
$5,625.00
$0.075
75,000
David Oliver
Y
$4,311.00
$0.075
57,480
Chip Rogers
Y
$3,748.50
$0.075
49,980
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 Creditors]
P
$11,293.05
$0.06
188,216
.For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 5, 2021.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES :
CRYSTAL PEAK MINERALS INC. ("CPM.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb. 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
JINHUA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("JHC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non -Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non Brokered Private Placement announced January 8, 2021:
Number of Shares:
11,670,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Number of Placees:
38 Placee
Insider/Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
[ 6 Placee]
P
2,340,000
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp - $12,500
Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $5,000
Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. - $6,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 17, 2021.
__________________________________________
