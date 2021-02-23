TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("ALLI") (ALLI.WT)

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Alpha Lithium Corporation ("Alpha Lithium") has closed its financing pursuant to its final Short Form Prospectus dated February 12, 2021 which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc. and filed with and receipted by the securities commissions of each of the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario on February 16, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has been advised that the Offering closed on February 19, 2020 for gross proceeds of $23,008,050 (which includes exercise of the Over-Allotment Option defined below).

Underwriter: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the "Underwriters")



Offering: 24,700,000 units (the "Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share of

Alpha Lithium (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a

"Warrant") where each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional

Share at a price of $1.10 per common share for a period of 24 months following

closing, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances.



Unit Price: $0.81



Underwriter Commission: The Underwriters received a commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of

the Offering including the Over-Allotment, being $1,610,563.



Underwriter Warrants: The Underwriters received non-transferable warrants exercisable for a period of

24 months to acquire that number of common shares that is equal to 7% of the

number of Units sold under the Offering (including the amount subscribed for

pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option).



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to

purchase up to an additional 3,705,000 Units at the Offering Price, for a period

of up to 30 days from the closing of the Offering. The Over-Allotment Option

has been exercised in full.

2. New Listing-Warrants:

Effective at the opening Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 28,405,000 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 28,405,000 Warrants with no par value of which

28,405,000 Warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: ALLI.WT CUSIP Number: 02075W 12 1

The Warrants were issued pursuant to the final Short Form Prospectus dated February 12, 2021. One Warrant entitle the holder to purchase one shares at a price of $1.10 per share and will expire on February 19, 2023.

________________________________________

CALYX VENTURES INC. ("CYX.H")

[formerly Calyx Ventures Inc. ("CYX")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Calyx Ventures Inc. (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of February 24, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from CYX to CYX.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued July 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP. ("MARV")

[formerly INTERNATIONAL MONTORO RESOURCES INC. ("IMT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated January 22, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Wednesday February 24, 2021, the common shares of Marvel Discovery Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of International Montoro Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration and Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

65,842,105 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: MARV (new) CUSIP Number: 57383V108 (new)

________________________________________

PUREK HOLDINGS CORP. ("PKAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a Directors Resolution dated February 16, 2021, the Company's common shares will be split on a One (1) old for Three (3) new basis.

The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a split basis at the opening, March 2, 2021. The Company is classified as a 'Manufacturing' company.

Post - Split

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

21,039,378 shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 16,517,076



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: PKAN Unchanged CUSIP Number: 74625H102 Unchanged

The Company shares will commence trading on a due bills basis from opening February 25, 2021 to close March 1, 2021.

Payable date: March 1, 2021 Record date: February 26, 2021 Ex-distribution date: March 2, 2021 Due bill redemption date: March 3, 2021

________________________________________

ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION ("ADY")

[formerly XIB I Capital Corp. ("XIB.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol; Name Change and Consolidation; Company Tier Reclassification; Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing XIB I Capital Corp.'s ("XIB" or the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") and related transactions described in its Filing Statement dated February 12, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange:

Qualifying Transaction – Completed / New Symbol

Pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated November 12, 2020, as amended, the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of MR Exploration PNG Pte Ltd. ("MRE") through the issuance of 71,666,667 post-consolidation XIB shares. The Company also completed a three-cornered amalgamation with Adyton Resources Finance Company Ltd. ("Adyton Financeco") and 1269592 BC Ltd. ("Pre-Seed Financeco"), two special purpose financing vehicles, and has issued 48,092,220 post-consolidation XIB shares to the shareholders of Adyton Financeco and Pre-Seed Financeco. Adyton Financeco and Pre-Seed Financeco completed three financings in connection with the QT, raising combined total gross proceeds of $10,750,000 for the resulting issuer. Included in these financings is the concurrent brokered private placement, completed at a price of $0.30, raising gross proceeds of $8,627,665.80 through the issuance of 28,758,886 subscription receipts.

For additional information, please refer to the Filing Statement dated February 12, 2021, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and the Company's news release dated February 18, 2021.

Name Change & Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on November 30, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2.62 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as detailed below.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, February 24, 2021, the common shares of Adyton Resources Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of XIB I Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which 124,758,886 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 81,448,295 shares subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: ADY (new) CUSIP Number: 00784W101 (new)

Company Tier Reclassification

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Wednesday, February 24, 2021, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1

Resume Trading

Effective at market open on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, the Company's shares will resume trading.

Company Contact: Frank Terranova, President and CEO Company Address: Level 7, 300 Adelaide Street, Brisbane, Queensland,

Australia 4000 Company Phone Number: +61 7 3157 4400 Company Fax Number: N/A Company Email Address: frank.terranova@mayurresources.com

________________________________

21/02/ 22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 3,950,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 12, 2021 (as to 2,000,000 warrants), March 12, 2021

(as to 1,100,000 warrants) and April 15, 2021 (as to 850,000

warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 12, 2024 (as to 2,000,000 warrants), March 12, 2024

(as to 1,100,000 warrants) and April 15, 2024 (as to 850,000

warrants)



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,950,000 shares with 3,950,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 18, 2019.

________________________________________

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 3,780,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per common share



Warrants: 3,780,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,780,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.12 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private

placement



Number of Placees: 23 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares 9228-6202 Québec Inc. (Lam Chan Tho) Y 100,000



Finder's Fee: StephenAvenue Securities Inc. received a cash commission totaling $13,024

and 118,400 common share purchase warrants to purchase 118,400 common

shares of the Company at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of 36 months

following the closing of the private placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated February 19, 2021.

CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. («BGF»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 22 février 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 3 780 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,11 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 3 780 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 780 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,12 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement

privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 23 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions 9228-6202 Québec Inc. (Lam Chan Tho) Y 100 000





Honoraire d'intermédiation: StephenAvenue Securities Inc. ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant

13 024 $ et 118 400 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 118 400

actions de la société au prix de 0,12 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois

suivant la clôture du placement privé

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 19 février 2021.

________________________________________

BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:56 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:01 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CRYPTOSTAR CORP. ("CSTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:50 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CRYPTOSTAR CORP. ("CSTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:55 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CURRENCYWORKS INC. ("CWRK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:40 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CURRENCYWORKS INC. ("CWRK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:55 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:04 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:09 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:36 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:41 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:50 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:41 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:46 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 50,000 common shares at a deemed price of $2.10 to an arm's length service provider, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated December 8, 2020.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 206,709 common shares at an approximate average deemed price of $0.677 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $140,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

INTER-ROCK MINERALS INC. ("IRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 19, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,000,000 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period February 25, 2021 to February 25, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Cannacord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

INZINC MINING LTD. ("IZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non -Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non Brokered Private Placement announced February 4, 2021, which relies upon the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020, September 16, 2020, and December 15, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,666,665 shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per share



Warrants: 3,333,331 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,333,331 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 5 Placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Kerry Curtis Y 2,833,333





John Murphy Y 1,666,666





Louis Montpellier Y 833,333





Semida Allen P 1,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 18, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

NG Energy International Corp. ("GASX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered, Private Placement Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement and a Brokered Private Placement announced January 20, 2021:

Private Placement – Brokered





Number of Shares: 8,510,000 shares



Purchase Price: $1.15 per share



Warrants: 4,255,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,255,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.75 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 79 placees



Private Placement – Non-Brokered





Number of Shares: 429,300 shares



Purchase Price: $1.15 per share



Warrants: 214,650 share purchase warrants to purchase 214,650 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.75 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Fiore Financial Corp. (Frank Giustra) Y 115,000 Gordon Keep Y 23,000 Brockville International Holdings Ltd. Y 52,000 (Serafino Iacono) Black Swan Finance Corp. (Serafino Iacono) Y 57,500 Qvartz Capital Partners Inc. Y 101,000 (Federico Restrepo Solano) Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

1,178,000 5 placees









Finder's Fee: Beacon Securities Limited – $251,740 cash and 237,800 finder's warrants.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $128,961 cash and 118,900 finder's warrants.

Eventus Capital Corp. – $115,088 cash and 118,900 finder's warrants.

Mackie Research Capital Corporation – $28,115 cash and 35,000 finder's

warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. – $35,011 cash

Scotia Capital Inc. – $5,160 cash

PI Financial Corp. – $2,012 cash

Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc. – $2,580 cash

Qtrade Securities Inc. – $748 cash

Raymond James Ltd. – $1,496 cash

Hampton Securities Limited – $1,496 cash

Retire First Ltd. – $10,350 cash

National Bank Financial Inc. – $1,328 cash

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. – $3,105 cash





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of

the Company at a price of $1.15 per share for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 10, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NORTH ARROW MINERALS INC. ("NAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a loan agreement effective February 17, 2021 (the "Loan"), between the Company and Anglo Celtic Exploration Ltd. (the "Lender"), whereby $400,000 principal amount will be advanced to the Company.

Maturing February 16, 2022, the unsecured Loan bears interest at 10% per annum and is repayable on or before the maturity date.

In consideration of the Loan, the Company will issue to the Lender 1,000,000 common shares as a bonus.

________________________________________

NULEGACY GOLD CORPORATION ("NUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 100,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per share



Warrants: 100,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 100,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 129 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Albert Matter Y 4,364,999 Alex Davidson Y 2,500,000 John Budreski Y 200,000 Gregory T. Chu Y 150,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

2,150,000 9 placee(s)









Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $427,470 cash and 1,715,760 finder's warrants

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. – $123,750 cash and 990,000 finder's warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. - $4,625 cash and 33,000 finder's warrants

Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $3,000 cash and 24,000 finder's warrants

PI Financial Corp. - $5,925 cash and 47,400 finder's warrants

BCO Consulting Limited, Inc. - $22,500 cash





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of

the Company at a price of $0.20 per share for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on January 15, 2021, January 19, 2021 and February 9, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

OTSO GOLD CORP. ("OTSO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 25,904,040 common shares and 25,904,040 warrants to settle outstanding debt for US$1,000,000 (CDN$1,295,202). Each warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 60 months.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 22, 2020 and January 20, 2021.

________________________________________

OTSO GOLD CORP. ("OTSO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 31,909,280 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$1,231,826.21 (CDN$1,595,463.77).

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares



















PFL Raahe Holdings LP Y US$1,231,826.21 $0.05 31,909,280

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 22, 2020.

________________________________________

P2 Gold Inc. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:23 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RAILTOWN CAPITAL CORP. ("RLT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOMA GOLD CORP. ("SOMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 22, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,201,968 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period February 25, 2021 to February 24, 2022 Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities Inc.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

TELSON MINING CORPORATION ("TSN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:51 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD. ("VLDY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:11 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VOXTUR ANALYTICS CORP. ("VXTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to: (a) an agreement and plan of merger among the Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, Bright Line Title, LLC ("Bright Line") and the members of Bright Line dated February 3, 2021, (b) an agreement and plan of merger among the Company, two wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, Voxtur Technologies, Inc. ("Voxtur") and the shareholders of Voxtur dated February 3, 2021, and (c) an asset purchase agreement among a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, James E. Albertelli, P.A. and The Albertelli Firm, P.C. dated February 3, 2021. These agreements provide for the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of Voxtur 100% of the membership interests of Bright Line and certain technology assets of James E. Albertelli, P.A. and certain of its affiliates (the "Acquisition"), for the following consideration:

1) The issuance of 162,683,447 shares, of which 108,455,631 common shares and 54,227,816 non-voting

shares; and



2) A payment of US$13.5 million in cash.

The holders of the non-voting shares shall have the right, at the option of the holder, to convert such non-voting shares into common shares on the basis of one common share for each non-voting share converted. The non-voting shares issued in connection with the Acquisition will be contractually restricted from being converted into common shares before July 1, 2021. The holders of the non-voting shares will not be entitled to vote their non-voting shares at any meeting of shareholders of the Company and will be entitled to receive dividends pari passu with the holders of the common shares. The non-voting shares will include coattail provisions.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Finder's Fee: Nil

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated November 2, 2020, December 31, 2020, January 15, 2021 and February 3, 2021.

________________________________________

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,200,000 bonus warrants to Hendrik Van Alphen in consideration of loans totaling $120,000 which bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum and have an 18 month term. Each warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for an 18 month period.

________________________________________

WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP. ("WHM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 5, 2021:

Number of Shares: 18,450,000 non-flow through shares

4,711,539 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per non-flow through share

$0.13 per flow through share



Warrants: 23,161,539 share purchase warrants to purchase 23,161,539 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 44 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares

Michael Stares Y 77,000 f/t Gordon Fretwell Y 96,154 f/t Elliott Strashin Y 1,000,000 f/t



Finder's Fee: 6132987 Canada Inc. (Sebastien Choquet) receives $6,265.

PowerOne Capital Markets Limited receives $12,600 and 140,000 non-

transferable warrants exercisable at $0.09 for two year.

PI Financial Corp. receives $92,672.30, 690,200 non-transferable warrants

exercisable at $0.09 for two years, and 235,033 non-transferable warrant

exercisable at $0.013 for two years.

RBC Financial receives $3,496.50 and 38,850 non-transferable warrants

exercisable at $0.09 for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 22, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP. ("WHM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Letter of Intent dated January 16, 2021 between White Metal Resources Corp. (the "Company"), Len Anderson and Mark Anderson (the "Optionors"), whereby the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in and to the Anderson Property, located 40 km northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. In consideration, the Company will pay $150,000 in cash ($50,000 in the first year) and issue a total of 1.6 million shares (700,000 shares in the first year) over three years, subject to a 2.5% NSR in favour of the Optionors.

________________________________________

ZONETAIL INC. ("ZONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 182,460 common shares at a deemed value of $0.075 per share and 598,871 common shares at $0.06 per share to settle outstanding debt for $49,616.42.

Number of Creditors: 11 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Creditor Insider=Y/Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of

Shares Paul Scott Y $5,625.00 $0.075 75,000 David Oliver Y $4,311.00 $0.075 57,480 Chip Rogers Y $3,748.50 $0.075 49,980 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 Creditors] P $11,293.05 $0.06 188,216

.For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 5, 2021.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES :

CRYSTAL PEAK MINERALS INC. ("CPM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb. 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

JINHUA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("JHC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non -Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non Brokered Private Placement announced January 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 11,670,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 38 Placee



Insider/Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[ 6 Placee] P 2,340,000





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp - $12,500

Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $5,000

Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. - $6,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 17, 2021.

__________________________________________

