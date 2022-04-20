U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,459.45
    -2.76 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,160.79
    +249.59 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,453.07
    -166.59 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,038.19
    +7.42 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.56
    -0.19 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.80
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0852
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    -0.0730 (-2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3069
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0600
    +0.1330 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,403.44
    -87.40 (-0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.34
    -2.64 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

WEST FRASER ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WFG

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) announced, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 in Quesnel, BC.

Voting Results for the Election of Directors

A total of 84,179,585 Common shares and Class B Common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 79.68% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director


Votes
For


% of Votes
in Favour


Votes
Withheld


% of Votes
Withheld

Hank Ketcham


78,478,566


97.10


2,340,859


2.90

Reid E. Carter


79,297,284


98.12


1,522,141


1.88

Raymond Ferris


80,091,124


99.10


728,301


0.90

John N. Floren


79,998,381


98.98


821,044


1.02

Ellis Ketcham Johnson


80,616,788


99.75


202,637


0.25

Brian G. Kenning


79,275,043


98.09


1,544,382


1.91

Marian Lawson


80,393,123


99.47


426,302


0.53

Colleen McMorrow


80,563,237


99.68


256,187


0.32

Robert L. Phillips


72,707,706


89.96


8,111,719


10.04

Janice G. Rennie


76,064,521


94.12


4,754,904


5.88

Gillian D. Winckler


80,522,389


99.63


297,036


0.37

Voting Results for Other Matters

Shareholders approved the fixing the number of directors at eleven (11).

Shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company.

The resolution on the amendment of corporate Articles as disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated March 8, 2022 was also approved, with 99.37% of votes cast in favour.

The resolution on approval of the U.S. Employee Stock Purchase Plan as disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated March 8, 2022 was also approved, with 99.79% of votes cast in favour.

The resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation (Say-on-Pay) as disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated March 8, 2022 was also approved, with 94.62% of votes cast in favour.

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

About West Fraser
West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials. For more information about West Fraser, visit www.westfraser.com.

For More Information
Media Contact
Joyce Wagenaar
Director, Communications
Tel. (604) 817-5539
media@westfraser.com

Investor Contact
Robert B. Winslow, CFA
Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Tel. (416) 777-4426
shareholder@westfraser.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-fraser-announces-voting-results-of-the-annual-shareholders-meeting-301529667.html

SOURCE West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/20/c1373.html

Recommended Stories

  • Marijuana: Democrats have been a ‘huge disappointment to the industry,’ Curaleaf exec says

    Curaleaf Executive Chairman Boris Jordan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss cannabis regulation, mainstream adoption, and the outlook for the industry amid legalization hurdles.

  • Shares of Upstart Fell Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) fell roughly 9% today for no obvious reason. While I didn't see any formal news reports, multiple people on Twitter said that analysts at Jefferies had cut their price target for Upstart from $158 to $85. While other fintech stocks traded down today, Upstart trailed its peer group and most other financials as well.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift as investors await more earnings

    U.S. stock futures opened lower Tuesday evening to give back gains after a rebound rally during the regular trading day, as investors took in a host of quarterly earnings results and looked ahead to more data.

  • Netflix is a broken growth story: top tech analyst

    Time to buy Netflix? Nope says one top tech analyst.

  • Tesla Q1 earnings show beat on both top and bottom lines

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla's Q1 earnings.

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped Today

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders lost ground to the market on Wednesday as the stock fell 11% by 1:15 p.m. ET, compared to a slight increase in the S&P 500. The slump pushed shares of the video game and digital content specialist deeper into negative territory; they are down over 60% so far in 2022. It came as investors processed an unusually weak growth outlook from Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), another Wall Street favorite that has fallen out of favor recently.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Today?

    A legendary investor has called a bottom for the Chinese stock market, but some investors still aren't sure.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Fell Lower Today

    The share price of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) was sinking lower today, seemingly on no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be digesting several notes published by analysts yesterday and reacting to the Nasdaq Composite's broader drop today. Several analysts issued investor reports on Meta yesterday, with mixed opinions.

  • Why Novavax Stock Fell Today Even After Good News

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), the vaccine specialist whose stock has been quite a seesaw at times, saw its share price dip by nearly 2% on Wednesday. This was despite some good news in the clinical space announced by the company this morning. Novavax unveiled the initial results from a phase 1/2 trial of its COVID-Influenza Combination (CIC) vaccine.

  • United Airlines stock rises after hours despite earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings results for United Airlines.

  • Why Spotify, DraftKings, and Paramount Global Shares Plunged Today

    Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) were all down big on Wednesday, falling 10.9%, 7.8%, and 8.6%, respectively, on the day. One might think that today's reaction is a bit severe, and that Netflix's troubles may be more company-specific. One might think Paramount Global would get a more bullish turn today, given that it is a direct competitor to Netflix and is much cheaper.

  • Nvidia stock falls despite Piper Sandler Buy rating

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Piper Sandler reiterating its buy rating on chipmaker Nvidia.

  • Why IBM Stock Surged Today

    Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) popped 7% on Wednesday after the technology titan delivered stronger-than-expected sales and profits. The gains were fueled by strong demand for IBM's hybrid cloud offerings, which help companies integrate their private IT operations with public cloud-computing platforms operated by the likes of Microsoft and Alphabet. All in all, IBM's hybrid cloud revenue leaped 14% to $5 billion, placing it at a greater than $20 billion annual run rate.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Dropped 8.7% on Wednesday

    Shares of solar microinverter company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 9.7% today as the solar industry overall cratered. There wasn't significant news out about Enphase or any major solar energy company today, which makes the move a little mysterious.

  • Tesla Crushes Q1 Earnings Forecast With Record Sales, Rising Profit Margins

    Tesla managed to post improved profit margins, as well as record first quarter revenues, despite a surge in input costs and a late March shutdown at its Shanghai gigafactory.

  • Rite Aid's stock rockets after the New York Post reported it rejected a buyout bid at a hefty premium

    Shares of Rite Aid Corp. rocketed as much as 38.5% intraday before paring gains to be up 18.7% in very active afternoon trading Wednesday, after

  • Tesla’s Earnings Crushed Expectations Despite Inflation. The Stock Is Up.

    Tesla's first quarter earnings report ticked all the boxes. The EV company earned $3.22 a share. Analysts were looking for closer to $2.30 a share. The stock is rising.

  • Kinder Morgan tops profit estimates on higher jet fuel, LNG volumes

    (Reuters) -Kinder Morgan Inc surpassed Wall Street estimates for first-quarter profit on Wednesday as strong demand for jet fuel and natural gas boosted volumes at the U.S pipeline operator. Exports of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe have hit record levels after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine as the European Union tries to cut its dependence on Russian energy. That has come as a boon for U.S. pipeline operators, with Kinder Morgan - which transports nearly half of the natural gas in the country - posting a 2% rise in volumes of the commodity.

  • Is Meta the next tech stock to get routed like Netflix?

    Should you buy or sell Meta stock?

  • Cathie Wood's ARKK falls 60% from its peak, erasing all post-pandemic gains

    The average holding in Ark Innovation (ARKK), Ark Investment Management’s namesake flagship exchange-traded fund, is currently down over 70% from its 5-year high.