West Ham part-owner Daniel Křetínský in shock bid for Royal Mail parent company

Royal Mail owner International Distribution Services has rejected a shock takeover offer from West Ham part-owner Daniel Křetínský, but the Czech billionaire hinted another bid could be on the way

International Distribution Services shares rocketed on the news, first reported by the Financial Times. They’re up 19% today to 254p, valuing the business at almost £2.5 billion.

Křetínský’s firm EP Group made the bid.

EP Group said: “EP Group recognises that Royal Mail is in a challenging situation. Weak financial performance, poor service delivery and a slow transformation, in the face of a market going through structural change, have put the business under unsustainable pressure. With the increasing competition from multinational companies in the UK postal market, private investment in Royal Mail becomes crucial.”

