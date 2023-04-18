West Korea Announces Ready Pack™ Containment Solution Extension at COPHEX 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced the extension of its complete containment solution, Ready Pack™, in South Korea at the 18th Korea Int'l Cosmetic·Pharmaceutical·Bio Process & Technology Exhibition (COPHEX 2023). The extension brings in Corning® Valor® RTU Vials, which utilize Stevanato Group's EZ-fill® technology. With an additional vial option to booming biotech and pharmaceutical industries in South Korea, West continues to support its customers in bringing parenteral drugs and diagnostics to the market in a safer and faster manner.

West first announced its agreement with Corning to expand Corning's Valor® Glass technology with the goal of advancing patient safety and expanding access to life-saving treatments in January 2022. With the common aim of building the next generation of integrated packaging and delivery system solutions, West now includes the global exclusive distribution rights for Corning® Valor® Glass vials and the launch of its first product, West Ready Pack™ containment solution with Valor® RTU Vials utilizing SG EZ-fill® technology.

Underpinned by the purpose-built pharmaceutical glass, the Valor® RTU Vials with SG EZ-fill® technology bring a wide range of benefits, from enhancing the storage and delivery of drugs, providing more reliable access to medicines essential to public health to optimizing production efficiency and addressing the challenges of today's manufacturing operations.

Journey Hong, General Manager, West Korea said: "South Korea is a rising star in the global biopharmaceutical industry based on its outstanding biotechnology infrastructure, advanced clinical study, and world-class IT technology. The extension of our complete containment solution, Ready Pack™, comes at a critical time amidst the government's growing ambition to establish the country as a globally competitive bio-health hub. Being at the forefront of innovation since our foundation 100 years ago, West will continue to support our Korean customers on this exciting journey."

Michael Lei, Director, Strategic Marketing, AP Biologics & Glass System added: "For emerging biologics companies, speed to market with minimized risk is key to success. Facing the changing and reactive challenges of the marketplace, West's Ready Pack™ containment solution with Corning® Valor® RTU Vials provides drug developers with a complete vial containment solution from development through to commercialization, streamlining time to market."

Features of West Ready Pack™ Containment Solution

Adding Valor® RTU Vials with SG EZ-fill® technology, West's Ready Pack™ containment solution offers superior quality stoppers and seals as a one-source ready-to-use packaging solution to protect, store, and deliver your drug product, providing the following benefits to drug developers:

Proven system solution with Container Closure Integrity (CCI) giving you peace of mind that components work together;

The combination of Valor ® RTU Vials and NovaPure ® stoppers as a suitable and reliable container closure system for frozen drug storage at temperatures as low as -80°C;

Premium components with the tightest particulate specifications in West's offering to simplify regulatory path;

Sterile ready-to-use format that can be directly introduced into high throughput filling operations, eliminating the need for component preparation; and

Availability in quantities suitable for small-scale filling operations with continuity to quantity options for large-scale commercial operations.

For more information on the Ready Pack™ containment solution and West's other innovative products and services, please visit our booth 2E601 at COPHEX 2023.

West Ready Pack™ Containment Solution

About West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering approximately 47 billion components and devices each year.

2023 marks West's 100-year milestone of innovation and the critical role it continues to play in healthcare and the patient experience. Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2022 generated $2.89 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

