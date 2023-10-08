West Michigan man launches behind-the-scenes coffee service company

Josh Taves knows coffee.

Since 2006, he’s been an expert in coffee preparation, quality and business development, and has taken home plenty of awards, including a top six finish at the 2017 United States Barista Championships.

Most recently, he served as the head of business development at Stovetop Coffee Roasters and helped the company move their roastery to the Holland area.

Now, he’s taking his experience and knowledge and heading in a new direction, starting his own business. Dialed Coffee Services specializes in high-end coffee and espresso equipment sales and service, business consulting and barista training.

Josh Taves has turned his passion for coffee into a new business called Dialed Coffee Services.

“I've always had a bit of an entrepreneurial mindset and thought it was finally time to take the leap,” Taves said. “I felt there was a need for a coffee service company, primarily equipment sales and services that market to the higher-end coffee businesses.”

Dialed Coffee Services launched Oct. 1 and looks to serve businesses across West Michigan, including Holland.

Taves said he stepped away from Stovetop at the end of August. After taking a break to recharge, he turned his attention to the new business.

Dialed Coffee Services specializes in high-end coffee and espresso equipment sales and service, business consulting and barista training.

“So far, the response has been great,” Taves said. “It helps being already plugged into the coffee community and we’ve gotten a good response from the people we know already and are working to cultivate those relationships.”

Taves said, in the coffee industry, it’s important to understand why machines work the way they do and how it impacts the coffee. His approach will be to work from a barista mindset, tuning equipment to deliver the flavors coffee drinkers desire.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Right now, Taves travels to his customers. The goal is to open a physical location, where the business can conduct training and equipment sales.

“Dialed Coffee Services’ focus is not only on ensuring that businesses have the best coffee equipment and that it runs properly, but more importantly, that the coffee is delicious,” Taves said.

Story continues

To learn more, visit dialedcoffeeservices.com.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: West Michigan man launches behind-the-scenes coffee service company