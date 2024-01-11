West Michigan Works to distribute $15.8M to local businesses

OTTAWA COUNTY — Over 200 businesses in West Michigan are expected to receive a portion of $15.8 million to help train, develop and retain more than 3,400 workers, apprentices and new hires.

The money is part of the Michigan Going PRO Talent Fund given through West Michigan Works, and includes 18 businesses in Allegan County and 52 in Ottawa County.

Angie Barksdale, COO of West Michigan Works, said the funds are vital to enhance the skills of the local workforce and are essential in today’s ever-changing business landscape.

“By enabling companies to invest in targeted training, we’re helping them stay competitive and responsive to industry demands, which in turn contributes to our state’s overall economic health and growth,” Barksdale said.

There are four additional awards for Ottawa County pending for a total of $210,392.

Some of the larger recipients include Shape Corp ($443,908.88), Hudsonville Ice Cream ($209,362.62), Adient (190,358.35) and MillerKnoll ($180,022.15).

Looking historically, West Michigan has received significant funds since 2021, with just over $13 million in 2021 and 2022. The highest total came in 2023, when $21.7 million was distributed across West Michigan.

According to Amy Lebednick, director of business solutions at West Michigan Works, the state awarded a total of $39.5 million in 2022 and increased that number to $64.8 million in 2023.

The distribution of funds has shifted in recent years, with an increase in awards to IT companies and a decrease in awards for manufacturing. Despite the change, 117 manufacturing businesses received funds.

“This investment goes beyond meeting workforce demands by empowering people with the training and qualifications needed for career progression and higher earnings,” Barksdale said.

