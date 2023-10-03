West Midlands mayor launches last-ditch attempt to rescue HS2

Andy Street is understood to have urged the Prime Minister to strip HS2 Ltd of control over the scheme - OLI SCARFF/AFP

The Conservative Mayor of the West Midlands has launched a last-ditch effort to save HS2’s northern leg by securing private funding to finish the troubled project.

Andy Street, the former John Lewis boss, is understood to have urged Rishi Sunak to strip the government-owned organisation HS2 Ltd of control over the multibillion-pound scheme and instead put a development corporation in charge.

Sources pointed to the original Channel Tunnel project as an example, which was built by a consortium of private firms, as well as London’s Elizabeth Line, which received cash contributions from some major businesses in the capital and was part-funded by extra business rates.

In meetings on Tuesday Mr Street was racing to build support for his proposal among businesses attending the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester.

Cement giant Cemex, industrial giant Siemens, accounting firm EY and engineering consultancy Arup, among others, are understood to be involved.

It came just hours before Mr Sunak was scheduled to give his closing conference speech on Wednesday morning, with the Prime Minister reportedly set to announce he is axing the Birmingham to Manchester leg of HS2.

He is said to have become alarmed by the troubled project’s escalating costs, up from an original mooted budget of £30bn to potentially more than £100bn, but is facing opposition from senior Conservative figures including three former prime ministers.

Mr Street has warned that the northern leg of the line is essential to unlocking the full economic benefits of HS2 in the regions and that scrapping it would deal a grave blow to investor confidence in the UK.

He even raised the prospect that he could resign over the issue – having refused to rule out that possibility during a press conference.

Issuing a final public plea to Mr Sunak on Tuesday, he said: “I think they [the Government] are about to make an incredible political gaffe.

“Every Labour MP in the North is lining up tomorrow to say ... the Tories have come to Manchester to shaft the North.

“Is that really what we want to offer to our opponents, or is there not a better answer?”

Mr Street told a conference fringe event that solutions he and businesses were looking at included bringing in private finance to finish the route and in some cases even build stations.

Lord O’Neill, the former Tory Treasury minister, also warned that scrapping HS2 would damage Britain’s reputation on the global stage for investment.

He said: “The economics of HS2 were never great…I was not convinced about it when [the budget] was £35bn.

“At the same time, to cancel it willy-nilly without any real transparency – why would any investor or any construction support services company ever take any investment project seriously again?”

Only building the rail line from Euston to Birmingham would “destroy any rationale” of having HS2 in the first place, he added.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg has led backbenchers in welcoming the decision to scrap the northern leg of HS2 - Carl Court/Getty Images Europe

Meanwhile, Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary, suggested that billions of HS2 cash will be much better spent elsewhere and hinted Mr Sunak will unveil a swathe of new transport projects that will deliver “dramatically” faster improvements to people’s lives.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, a former business secretary, also led backbenchers in welcoming the decision to scrap the northern leg of HS2, saying in a Sky News interview it would be “sensible” for the project to be scaled back.

So far the Government has only formally committed funding to the first phase of HS2, running from London Euston to Birmingham and onwards to Crewe.

But it has made no such commitment to the leg going onwards to Manchester, with Mr Sunak now thought to favour an alternative package of transport improvements to increase east-west connectivity in the North.

However, Mr Street has argued that the northern leg of HS2 is essential to unlocking the full economic benefits of the scheme, because it will allow much easier commuting between the Midlands and northern cities – rather than to and from London.

For example, train times between Birmingham and Manchester would fall from one hour and 26 minutes to just 41 minutes, while those between Birmingham and Leeds would fall from one hour and 52 minutes to 49 minutes.

Despite this, the potential economic benefits of HS2 remain highly disputed, with one official estimate predicting the project would only return £1.10 to the economy for every £1 spent.

On Tuesday night, a government spokesman said: “The HS2 project is already well underway with spades in the ground, and our focus remains on delivering it.”

