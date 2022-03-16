U.S. markets open in 5 hours 31 minutes

WEST MINING ANNOUNCES FIRST PHASE OF 2022 EXPLORATION PROGRAM FOR THE KENA GOLD-COPPER PROJECT, BC

West Mining Corp.
·9 min read
  WESMF
West Mining Corp.
West Mining Corp.

Vancouver, BC, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to announce initial drill targets for the 2022 exploration program on its 100% owned Kena Gold-Copper project in southeastern British Columbia. The over 9,000 hectare Kena Project, consists of the Kena, Daylight and Athabasca Properties which trend along a 20 kilometre long favourable mineralized belt.

The 2022 exploration program will focus on various drill targets of which the first phase objective is the expansion of the gold resource, concentrating on high grade structures.

The large Kena Property hosts several gold mineralized zones, most notably the Kena Gold and Gold Mountain, both included in the recent resource estimate hosting 2.77 million ounces of gold inferred and 0.56 million ounces of gold indicated at 0.25 g/t Au cutoff (see News Release dated May 11, 2021). 3D modelling and imagery is currently being utilized to identify precise drill targets for expansion of the open ended gold resource on the Kena Gold and Gold Mountain Zones. The South Gold Zone, located 2 kilometres south along the same structure hosting the Kena Gold and Gold Mountain Zones, is likely a continuation of those mineralized zones. Prior drilling from 2002 at the South Gold Zone returned 0.9 g/t gold over 90 metres core length (true width unknown) (BC ARIS Report #27240).

The Gold mineralization in the resource area consists of high grade shoots surrounded by broad silicified alteration envelopes with disseminated gold mineralization. The resource estimation was calculated from drilling programs completed predominantly between 2001 and 2017.

West’s new and ongoing 3D imagery, conducted by Peter E. Walcott and Associates Ltd., combines drilling results with geochemistry and 3D geophysical models (magnetics and induced polarization). This 3D modelling has recently identified a structural trend with a coincident geological contact and strong magnetic susceptibility gradient, along which many of the highest grade gold drill intercepts in the Gold Mountain Zone are located. The low magnetic feature, caused by magnetite destruction, is part of the alteration signature which introduced gold into this zone.

“Assessing the data that West Mining Corporation has in its possession from many previous work seasons, has given the Company new insight on historic results. Using a far more modern approach to delineation, a High Grade Gold structure was identified which is open at length and depth and represents an excellent target to expand upon the current gold resource with a targeted drill program,” states Nicholas Houghton, CEO of West Mining Corporation.

The target magnetic gradient, coincidental with elevated resistivity readings trends for 400 metres to the north of the main cluster of historic high grade drill intercepts. A priority for the 2022 diamond drilling program is to test the continuity of the gold mineralization along this trend in the Gold Mountain Zone, with a goal to expand and upgrade the current gold resource estimate.

Initial drilling, completed in 2001-2002, on the Gold Mountain Zone by previous owner Apex Resources Inc. (formerly Sultan Minerals Inc.), was concentrated largely in this newly remodelled area. Post-2002 drilling consisted predominantly of step out holes throughout the property’s large gold geochemical anomalies, and continued to intercept significant gold values. However, the most prominent cluster of high grade gold intervals is located in the central Gold Mountain Zone, as tablulated below. The high grade Gold Mountain drill intervals exhibit surrounding gold envelopes, previously described as “bulk tonnage” gold intersections. The following tables show the historic drill intercepts that are targets for along strike testing during the 2022 drilling program. The plan map and section view of the Gold Mountain resource area displays drill holes largely completed in 2001 and 2002.

CENTRAL GOLD MOUNTAIN ZONE
HISTORIC HIGH GRADE GOLD INTERSECTIONS*
(*Previously Reported - SEDAR: Apex Resources Inc., Technical Report on the Kena Property, Dandy, 2002)

HOLE #

FROM (m)

TO (m)

WIDTH (m)

GOLD (g/t)

01GM-01

20.00

22.00

2.00

8.13

Including

54.00

56.00

2.00

12.92

And

48.77

50.00

1.23

240.07

And

74.00

76.00

2.00

29.84

01GM-04

84.00

86.00

2.00

16.34

01GM-05

136.00

138.00

2.00

12.07

01GM-06

130.00

132.00

2.00

18.86

01GM-08

50.00

52.00

2.00

13.82

And

204.00

206.00

2.00

172.10

01GM-09

242.00

244.00

2.00

10.74

01GM-11

171.51

172.15

0.64

10.92

01GM-20

64.00

66.00

2.00

15.56

01GM-28

48.00

51.35

3.35

18.87

And

115.00

117.00

2.00

16.53

02GM-30

20.00

22.00

2.00

8.21

And

52.00

54.00

2.00

9.48

02GM-33

9.00

10.00

1.00

8.70

And

10.00

11.00

1.00

14.02

And

11.00

12.00

1.00

22.06

And

12.00

13.00

1.00

33.87

And

62.00

64.00

2.00

10.28

02GM-35

117.00

119.00

2.00

15.03

GOLD MOUNTAIN ZONE
HISTORIC BULK TONNAGE GOLD INTERSECTIONS*
(*Previously Reported - SEDAR: Apex Resources Inc., Technical Report on the Kena Property, Dandy, 2002)

HOLE #

FROM (m)

TO (m)

WIDTH (m)

GOLD (g/t)

01GM-01

14.00

114.00

100.00

1.21

01GM-02

2.65

109.00

106.35

1.08

01GM-03

8.00

124.05

116.05

1.87 (cut*)

Including

26.00

82.00

56.00

3.30 (cut*)

01GM-04

28.00

138.00

110.00

1.05

01GM-05

14.00

144.00

130.00

1.14

01GM-06

98.00

132.00

34.00

1.16

01GM-07

42.00

64.00

22.00

1.04

01GM-08

6.71

214.27

207.56

0.92 (cut*)

Including

50.00

210.00

160.00

1.15 (cut*)

Including

164.00

210.00

46.00

2.58 (cut*)

01GM-09

216.00

258.00

42.00

1.26

01GM-10

111.00

136.00

25.00

1.01

01GM-11

58.00

76.00

18.00

1.20

And

192.00

216.00

24.00

1.03

01GM-18

18.00

36.00

18.00

1.21

01GM-20

42.00

68.00

26.00

1.68

01GM-23

13.00

65.00

52.00

1.01

01GM-24

14.00

63.59

49.59

0.85

Including

14.00

42.00

28.00

1.04

And

54.00

63.59

9.59

1.17

01GM-26

3.96

64.00

60.04

1.06

And

90.00

146.00

56.00

1.05

01GM-28

3.05

160.00

156.95

1.02

02GM-30

20.00

126.00

106.00

1.01

02GM-33

6.10

101.50

95.40

1.52

02GM-34

128.00

188.00

60.00

1.00

02GM-35

117.00

157.00

40.00

1.02

02GM-36

163.00

196.00

33.00

1.00

02GM-37

26.00

157.00

131.00

0.99

02GM-38

67.00

86.00

19.00

1.08

And

100.00

122.00

22.00

1.00

02GM-39

8.00

133.00

125.00

1.28

02GM-40

1.83

92.00

90.17

1.63

R02GM-03

12.20

80.78

74.68

1.22

*Assay results of greater than 34.29 g/t gold (or 1 oz/T gold) have been cut to 34.29 g/t gold.

Key step outs of drill fences will target gaps and open ended trends in the host structure for the higher grade gold mineralization. The nature of the presumed gold model insinuates that by following the high grade mineralization, the lower grade envelopes will also be intercepted.

The above figure highlights the area of the current gold resource estimate with the 2022 high grade target outlined at the north end. The two figures below are close-up views of the central Gold Mountain Zone area showing the resource shell, and newly modelled magnetic vector inversion trend containing the majority of the historic higher grade gold drill intercepts.

PLAN VIEW

X - SECTION

The Company has contracted Wade Critchlow Enterprises Ltd. (“Critchlow”) of Salmo, BC, for the 2022 diamond drilling program. Critchlow has many years experience drilling on the Kena Project, including completion of West’s 2021 diamond drilling programs.

The 2022 exploration program is fully funded and permitted. Work is anticipated to commence in late spring.

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and prospective early-stage exploration projects. It is fully focused on its 100% owned, 9000 hectare Kena Project located in southeastern British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Kena Property also hosts the large Kena Copper Zone, along with with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold-silver mines. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The historic mines and known mineralized zones on these three properties are structurally controlled along a 20 kilometre strike as identified by strong geophysical signatures.

For additional information, please refer to the Company’s public disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of West Mining Corp.

Nicholas Houghton

President & CEO

nick@westminingcorp.com

###
The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to them, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the potential of the Company’s mineral properties; the estimation of capital requirements; the estimation of operating costs; the timing and amount of future business expenditures; and the availability of necessary financing. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Such factors include but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and exploration or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward- looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.


