WEST MINING COMPLETES INITIAL 2022 DIAMOND DRILLING AT KENA GOLD-COPPER PROJECT, BC

West Mining Corp.

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to announce the completion of the initial phase of the 2022 diamond drilling program at the Gold Mountain Zone of its 100% owned Kena Gold-Copper project in southeastern British Columbia. The over 9000 hectare Kena Project, consists of the Kena, Daylight and Athabasca Properties which trend along a 20 kilometre long mineralized belt.



The Kena Property hosts several large gold and copper zones. The Kena Gold and Gold Mountain Zones contain the recent gold resource estimate shells, hosting 2.77 million ounces of gold inferred and 0.56 million ounces of gold indicated at 0.25 g/t cutoff (Bird, 2021; see News Release dated May 11, 2021).

New 3D modelling and imagery has identified the current drill targets designed to upgrade and expand the open ended gold resource on the Gold Mountain Zone with stepouts to the north and west. Gold in the resource area consists of very high grade strongly silicified shoots surrounded by broad envelopes of consistent disseminated gold mineralization. The zone transects the permissive geologic boundary between the Elise volcanic and Silver King intrusive units, extending for >300 metres into the altered, crackle brecciated intrusive.

Prior high grade intercepts in the Gold Mountain Zone, contained within the recently modelled target area, include more than 100 drill intecepts of >5 g/t over average 2 metre intervals. These intervals include very high grade intecepts such as in hole 01GM-03 which ran 29.84 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 240.07 g/t Au over 1.23 metres; and hole 01GM-08 which ran 172.10 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 13.82 g/t Au over 2.0 metres (see News Release dated March 16, 2022). The broad disseminated gold haloes from several of the modelled holes include >100 metre true widths grading >1 g/t Au.

The initial phase of the 2022 diamond drilling program, now completed, consisted of 2400 metres in 9 diamond drill holes. Core is currently being logged and sampled and pending assay results will be released upon receipt.

“We continue to prove the worth Gold Mountain Zone brings to the Company with expansion drilling at the still open ended resource. Utilizing updated 3D modeling the step out program targeted the huge potential the Zone offers, and together with recent 43-101 numbers, West looks forward to further growth of the Kena Property as a whole. The fact that we own the entire project 100% puts the Company in a very strong position as we move forth and our gold resource multiplies,” states Nicholas Houghton, CEO of West Mining Corporation.

Metallurgical test work on drill core samples from the Gold Mountain and Kena Gold Zones has now been completed by Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd, Metallurgical Division with the final report anticipated soon.

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and prospective early-stage exploration projects. It is fully focused on its 100% owned, 9000 hectare Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Kena Property also hosts the large Kena Copper Zone, along with with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold-silver mines. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The historic mines and known mineralized zones on these three properties are structurally controlled along a 20 kilometre strike as identified by strong geophysical signatures.

For additional information, please refer to the Company’s public disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

