West Mining Corp. Acquires Additional Mineral Claims

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST, OTC: WESMF, FRA: 1HL) is pleased to announce that it has acquired 17 mineral claims, totalling 856 hectares, contiguous to the Company’s flagship “Kena” Gold and Copper Project located in Nelson Mining District in southeastern British Columbia. The claims include the historic Athabasca Mine, a portion of the historic California Mine and the Princess Reverted Crown Grant.



The Company acquired the mineral claims pursuant to a claims purchase agreement with 802213 Alberta Ltd. dated March 22, 2021. Under the agreement, West paid $27,087 and issued 85,000 West common shares having an aggregate value of $85,000, representing an issue price of $1.00 per share. The shares are subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Nicholas Houghton, President and CEO of West states: “We are truly excited to get on the ground and evaluate these new claims with the goal of extending our flagship Kena Property’s gold mineralization further to the north. When opportunities arise such as this with the accompanying knowledge of historical production it can only be beneficial for the Company and our shareholders as we continue to build our gold and copper portfolio.”

The historic Athabasca Mine was discovered in 1896 and had intermittent production through the early 1900s. Total production was 41,779 tonnes mined and 20,219 tonnes milled at an average milled grade of 30 g/t gold, 10 g/t silver and with minor credits of lead, zinc and copper. Gold occurs as predominantly as free grains and also within sulphide minerals in quartz veins ranging from 0.3 to 1.5 metre widths (BC Minfile 082FSW168).

The claims are host to the northeast portion of the historic California Mine, including the Level 3 adit. The mineralization, which is hosted in 2 parallel quartz veins of 0.3 to 1.0 metre width within a 30 metre shear zone, has been developed on 3 levels by 650 metres of drifts. From 1910 to 1949, the California Mine produced 1462 tonnes of direct shipping ore grading 13.4 g/t gold and 84.3 g/t silver (BC Minfile 082FSW169).

The Princess claim hosts undocumented historic workings exposing disseminated to massive, banded sulphides and magnetite. Drilling of a single hole at the Princess showing by previous operator Noramco Mining Corp. returned 11.3 g/t gold and 0.66% copper over 1.5 metres core length (true width is unknown) (Technical Report for Altair Ventures Inc., Giroux and Grunenberg, 2012).

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and verified the contents of this news release.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects in world class mining camps. Our flagship “Kena” Gold and Copper Project has an extensive exploration history, over 37 kilometres of drilling, 20 years of modern exploration, with anomalies that remain open in all directions and at depth. West’s other projects are situated in close proximity to recent gold discoveries in British Columbia and New Brunswick.

For additional information, please refer to the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

West Mining Corp.

Nicholas Houghton

President & CEO

nick@westminingcorp.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

