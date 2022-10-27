U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

WEST MINING CORPORATION PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE BLUE COVE COPPER PROJECT

West Mining Corp.
·4 min read
West Mining Corp.
West Mining Corp.

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to provide an update on its Blue Cove Copper Project located at the head of Fortune Bay, Newfoundland. The Company has completed a review of its 2022 exploration efforts and based on positive results to date,will continue with further exploration on the Property. The Blue Cove Property, located near excellent infrastructure and deep sea port, consist of 232 contiguous claims covering a 5800 hectare area. Only a small portion of the property has been investigated and continued exploration efforts are warranted.

Nick Houghton, President and CEO comments, “We have been very encouraged by the initial results from the first phase of our exploration on the Blue Cove Property. The project has proven its merit to the Company though it has only seen limited work historically. Given our early findings of high grade copper, additional work is deemed necessary to advance this project to the next level in a diligent and cost effective manner.”

First phase reconnaissance exploration efforts on the Property have identified four key areas of interest with other new targets recently identified. The results of the 2022 exploration work can be found in Press Releases dated August 02, 2022 and September 28, 2022. The main targets currently under priority investigation include:

  • Blue Cove - Significant outcrop showing with high grade copper up to 3.56% Cu assayed. Copper sulphides occurs as chalcocite, bornite and chalcopyrite, Notable silver and zinc assays are also present.

  • Hilltop– Newly identified multi-element soil geochemical anomaly with coincident magnetic low feature and where historical drilling has intersected individual intersections within a 5 foot interval assaying up to 0.49% Cu, 2.0% Pb and 1.9% Zn.

  • Yellow Cove – Large alteration zone with multi-element soil geochemical anomalies.

  • RylesBarisway– Known copper minerlization in outcrop with surface samples grading 3.0% Cu. A recent soil geochemistry survey requires further delineation of anomalous samples on the west side of the recon grid area.

Moving forward, the Company plans on continued prospecting of the known target areas as well as follow-up on nearly identified prospective areas and overall prospecting of the Property in general including key geological structures of interest. Additional work expanding areas of soil geochemical sampling and continued ground geophysical techniques including magnetometer and induced polarization/resistivity surveying will also be undertaken. Should exploration results warrant, a drill program would likely be the next step to advance the project. A decision on drilling will be made once all data is carefully evaluated.

Dean Fraser, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

The Company also announces that it has issued an aggregate of 6,000,000 restricted share units (each, an “RSU”) to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Restricted Share Unit Plan of the Company, all such RSUs vesting immediately. The RSUs and any common shares issuable upon conversion thereof will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and prospective early-stage exploration projects.  It is fully focused on its 100% owned, 9000 hectare Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties:  Kena, Daylight and Athabasca.  A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Kena Property also hosts the large Kena Copper Zone, along with with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold-silver mines. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines.  Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The historic mines and known mineralized zones on these three properties are structurally controlled along a 20 kilometre strike as identified by strong geophysical signatures.

For additional information, please refer to the Company’s public disclosure records available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

West Mining Corp.

Nicholas Houghton

President & CEO

nick@westminingcorp.com

###
The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to them, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the potential of the Company’s mineral properties; the estimation of capital requirements; the estimation of operating costs; the timing and amount of future business expenditures; and the availability of necessary financing. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Such factors include but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and exploration or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward- looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.


