WEST MINING DRILLS 9.6 g/t GOLD OVER 2m AT KENA PROJECT, BC

Vancouver, BC, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to announce that assay results have now been received for the 2022 diamond drilling program on its 100% owned Kena Gold-Copper project in southeastern British Columbia. The over 9000 hectare Kena Project, consists of the Kena, Daylight and Athabasca Properties which trend along a 20 kilometre long mineralized belt.



The Kena Property hosts several large gold and copper zones. The Kena Gold and Gold Mountain Zones contain the recent gold resource estimate, hosting 2.77 million ounces of gold inferred and 0.56 million ounces of gold indicated at 0.25 g/t cutoff (Bird, 2021; see News Release dated May 11, 2021).

The 2022 drilling program totalled 2400 metres in 9 diamond drill holes. All holes were drilled toward azimuth 060o and with dips of -50o or -60o. The best results were obtained from the final drill hole GM22-09 with 8.04 g/t gold over 2 metres (at 173.75 metres downhole) and 9.63 g/t gold over 2 metres (at 225.80 metres downhole). The following table summarizes several of the gold intercepts from the 2022 drilling program.

HOLE ID EAST NORTH FROM (m) TO (m) WIDTH (m) GOLD (g/t) GM22-01 479334 5476110 40.40 42.40 2.00 1.29 GM22-03 479235 5476073 25.40 27.59 2.19 0.92 GM22-04 479285 5476020 22.50 24.50 2.00 1.19 30.50 40.50 10.00 0.75 Including 30.50 32.50 2.00 1.49 140.50 142.50 2.00 2.47 GM22-05 479055 5475935 11.00 13.00 2.00 0.87 45.00 55.00 10.00 0.62 85.00 87.00 2.00 0.94 125.00 137.00 12.00 0.91 Including 133.00 135.00 2.00 3.25 155.00 157.00 2.00 0.90 169.00 173.00 4.00 1.17 299.40 315.40 16.00 0.80 Including 299.40 301.40 2.00 2.36 339.40 347.40 8.00 0.76 Including 339.40 341.40 2.00 1.32 GM22-06 479028 5475977 94.50 136.40 41.90 0.64 Including 94.50 95.50 1.00 1.40 Including 97.50 99.50 2.00 1.20 Including 116.50 117.50 1.00 1.45 Including 125.50 126.50 1.00 1.56 Including 134.50 136.40 1.90 1.98 153.40 155.40 2.00 1.02 358.40 360.40 2.00 2.17 GM22-07 478849 5476109 226.00 228.00 2.00 1.11 240.00 254.00 14.00 0.57 Including 246.00 248.00 2.00 1.78 GM22-08 478909 5475784 114.00 118.00 4.00 0.80 GM22-09 478893 5475921 58.90 60.90 2.00 1.21 161.72 177.75 16.03 1.51 Including 173.75 175.75 2.00 8.04 225.80 227.80 2.00 9.63 291.30 293.30 2.00 1.03

Note: Drill widths approximate true thicknesses.

Holes GM22-01 to 04 were designed to test a newly identified north-south trending geophysical structure (magnetic gradient). Gold values were returned from several of drill core samples in these holes, however, the anticipated higher grades along this structure were not obtained.

Drill holes GM22-05 to 09 were step out and infill holes up to 300 metres to the north and west of the core of the Gold Mountain Zone designed to expand on the gold resource numbers in that area. Gold in the resource area occurs in strongly silicified shoots surrounded by broad envelopes of consistent disseminated gold mineralization. The Gold Mountain Zone transects the permissive geologic boundary between the Elise volcanic and Silver King intrusive units, extending for >300 metres into the altered, crackle brecciated intrusive. As anticipated broader zones of disseminated gold mineralization were encountered, such as 41.9 metres averaging 0.64 g/t gold in hole GM22-06. Along with the disseminated mineralization, several 2 metre samples returned > 1 g/t gold, most notably in hole GM22-09 with samples of 8.04 g/t and 9.63 g/t gold.

These results indicate continued expansion of the gold mineralization to the west and north of the gold resource. Strong gold soil geochemical and induced polarization geophysical anomalies also indicate that the resource area is also open to the south. Additional database compilation and 3D modelling work is currently underway. A detailed geologic block model, combined with the gold resource shells and geophysical anomalies will be used to guide expanded drilling in 2023.

The Company also announces that Nicholas Houghton has resigned as an officer and director of the Company to focus on other interests. Mr. Aaron Wong will replace Mr. Houghton on the board of directors and as Chief Executive Officer, President and Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Mr. Wong has been working in the capital markets for over 10 years and sits on the board of directors for multiple public companies. He previously led the business development group at Fortuna Investments for four years. He was also formerly an accountant at Ernst & Young LLP as part of the assurance practice specializing in resources, technology, real estate and financial services. Mr. Wong received his Bachelors of Business Administration with a specialization in Finance from Western Michigan University.

“With each drill result our flagship Kena project continues to grow. The consistent nature of the ever expanding gold and copper zones bodes well for the Company,” states Nicholas Houghton. “All the work our geological crew have completed over the last two years has seen very strong development at Kena, and indeed the project is in good standing for upcoming years and allows West to consider many options as we proceed onward.

I would also like to thank my fellow directors, Management and Geological team for the support they have shown me over the last two years as I step away from my role with the Company, and take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Aaron Wong to the Company and wish him well as incoming CEO.”

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”)

West Mining’s QA/QC procedures for diamond drill core sampling include insertion of one each of blank, field duplicate, and standard into the sample stream for every 20 drill core samples. At site, core samples are sawed in half, with one half bagged. labelled, zip-tied and trucked directly to MSA Laboratory in Langley, BC for preparation and analyses. The second half of the core is returned to the core box for storage. The field inserted standards (certified reference materials) and blanks were purchased from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. of Langley, British Columbia.

In the laboratory, the samples are dried, crushed to 2mm, then 500 g is split off and pulverized to 75μm. A 50 g pulp is then analyzed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, plus 41 additional elements by 4-acid digestion and ICP-AES/MS method.

MSA Labs has high quality standards, including both ISO 17025 (Testing and Calibration Laboratories) accreditation and ISO 9001 (Quality Management Systems) certification. In the laboratory, blanks (analytical and method), coarse duplicates and standard reference materials are internally inserted in the sequences of client samples. Using these inserted quality control samples each analytical batch and complete job is rigorously reviewed and validated by MSA prior to release.

The QA/QC results confirm analytical accuracy and precision.

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and early-stage exploration projects. It is fully focused on its 100% owned, 9000 hectare prospective Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Kena Property also hosts the large Kena Copper Zone, along with with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold-silver mines. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The historic mines and known mineralized zones on these three properties are structurally controlled along a 20 kilometre strike as identified by strong geophysical signatures.

For additional information, please refer to the Company’s public disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

