WEST MINING RECEIVES HIGH-GRADE GOLD-SILVER ASSAYS FROM INITIAL ROCK SAMPLING ON THE ATHABASCA PROPERTY, BC

Vancouver, B.C., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to announce rock sample results from the Company’s initial sampling and prospecting program on their 100% owned Athabasca Property. The Athabasca Property, highlighted by the historic Athabasca Mine represents a northern contiguous extension of the Company’s Kena Project. The 9000-hectare combined Kena Project, consists of the Kena, Daylight and Athabasca Properties which trend along a 20-kilometre-long favourable mineralized belt.



The 2021 Athabasca Property exploration program included the collection of 57 rock grab and chip samples along a 3.2-kilometre mineralized trend, from the Athabasca Mine in the west to the Princess Zone in the southeast. Gold assay values from grab sampling of historic workings range from trace to 120.2 g/t Au and silver from trace to 627.0 g/t Ag with associated elevated Pb-Zn values.

ATHABASCA PROPERTY – 2021 SIGNIFICANT ROCK SAMPLE RESULTS

Sample # Showing Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Description 1499728 ATHABASCA 54.10 13.4 0.04 main waste rock pile, qtz w py 1499734 ATHABASCA 1.14 upper mine site - 80cm qtz vein w py 1499738 ATHABASCA 91.70 160.0 0.60 3.28 No2 waste rock pile, qtz w py, ga 1499739 ATHABASCA 33.20 34.0 0.46 0.82 main waste rock pile, qtz w py, ga 1499740 ATHABASCA 120.20 90.0 3.41 1.76 main waste rock pile, qtz w py, ga 1499743 GOOD ENOUGH 2.47 7.6 0.05 0.27 rusty qtz w py 1499745 GOOD ENOUGH 0.01 32.1 0.28 0.17 main adit - 70cm qtz vein w ga, sph 1499750 GOOD ENOUGH 0.02 27.6 0.44 0.01 vuggy qtz w ga 4061254 CALIFORNIA 0.33 12.1 0.29 0.66 No3 adit waste rock pile - qtz w py, ga 4061256 CALIFORNIA 7.62 7.0 0.05 0.08 No1 adit waste rock pile - rusty qtz w py 4061257 CALIFORNIA 0.63 27.3 0.78 0.52 No1 HW qtz vein w py, cpy, ga 4061258 NORTH EX 62.00 50.4 0.56 0.05 Waste rock grab - qtz w py, ga 4061259 UNION #1 0.52 97.0 0.34 5.39 No1 adit - qtz w py, sph, ga 4061260 UNION #1 0.60 62.0 0.20 3.74 No1 adit - qtz w py, sph, ga 4061261 UNION #1 0.96 268.0 0.52 1.90 No1 adit - qtz w 50% py, sph, ga 4061262 UNION #1 0.60 42.9 0.15 0.99 No1 adit - qtz w 20% py 4061265 NO.2 CREEK 1.30 627.0 2.04 main showing, qtz vn w py, ga 4061267 LONG TOM 1.07 rusty ext. qtz veinlet 4061269 UNION #2 9.00 79.0 0.27 1.24 adit - 30cm qtz vein w py, sph, ga 4061270 UNION #2 0.27 36.0 0.10 1.17 adit - 35cm qtz vein w py, sph 4061271 UNION #2 1.38 103.0 0.40 4.10 adit - 24cm qtz vein w py, sph, ga

PRINCESS SHOWING – 2021 SIGNIFICANT ROCK SAMPLE RESULTS*

Sample # Showing Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Platinum (ppb) Palladium (ppb) Description 4061001 PRINCESS 0.73 3.04 7.9 162 226 Silic volc w 10% py, cpy 4061002 PRINCESS 1.82 4.66 24.8 6 76 Volc w mala, mag 4061003 PRINCESS 2.16 1.97 30.4 12 217 Silic volc w 20% py, cpy, mala 4051004 PRINCESS 1.63 0.60 16.0 12 170 Silic volc w py, mag, cpy

*Princess results previously reported (see News Release dated September 10, 2021)

Note: The majority of the 2021 rock samples collected are grab samples representing certain alteration or mineralization styles. Where quartz vein widths are included, rock samples collected are chip samples across those vein widths. Rock samples were generally collected from historic workings, including small adits, pits and waste rock piles. These samples are not representative of the total mineralization of the showings sampled, but do indicate areas of elevated grades where additional detailed exploration work is warranted.

The following figure shows the locations of the significant results tabulated above (with red stars), plotted along the east-west trend of the volcanic-intrusive contact striking across the Athabasca Property.

The highest gold values came from sampling at the historic Athabasca Mine workings, with gold values from grab samples ranging from trace up to 54.1 g/t, 91.7 g/t, 33.2 g/t and 120.2 g/t. Along with gold, silver values as high as 160.0 g/t and elevated lead-zinc were also returned from select samples.

“The results we are now receiving prove the historical reporting and data we have on hand is correct and accurate, therefore we are extremely pleased with the widespread significant gold, silver and base metal results that trend across our Athabasca Property,” noted Nicholas Houghton President and CEO of West. “As the Company moves forward with the combined Kena Gold and Copper project, proven data is key to successful delineation.”

The historic Athabasca Mine (BC Minfile 082FSW168), operating intermittently between 1899 and 1943, graded 30 g/t gold and 10 g/t silver with minor copper, lead and zinc values from 20,219 tonnes milled. The Athabasca vein was drifted on from four underground levels, accessed from 3 portals, with the two upper adits following ore hosted within a permissive contact zone between granodiorite of the Jurassic Nelson intrusives and volcanic rocks of the upper Elise formation. On the surface, adjacent to the main Athabasca workings, sampled quartz veins are exposed in outcrops in several locations, both along strike of the main vein and as related extensional-tension veins.

From the Athabasca mine site, trending easterly, are numerous semi-parallel quartz veins within the limited workings of the historic Good Enough showing. The Good Enough has two pits and a single short adit hosting mineralized quartz veining. The mineralizing trend then continues through the historic workings of North Ex, Union, Long Tom, California and No.2 Creek showings. Gold values are variable in these workings with grab samples returning 62.0 g/t in the North Ex and 9 g/t in the Union #2. Samples from the Union #1, Union #2 and No.2 Creek showings also exhibit high silver values such as 627.0 g/t in the No. 2 Creek showing, 268.0 g/t from the Union #1 adit waste rock pile and 103.0 g/t in the Union #2 adit waste rock pile. As seen in the table, significant Pb-Zn values have also been obtained throughout this trend.

The historic California Mine workings, bisected by the claim boundary, lie along a parallel structure to the Athabasca and Good Enough vein structures. The California is another past producer in this area, mined from four separate levels, hosting an economic shear vein system also along the contact between the Nelson intrusives and the Elise volcanics. Historic production reports 1454 tonnes mined grading 48.3 g/t gold and 84.3 g/t silver (BC Minfile 082FSW169). The remainder of the additional sampled historic showings, lie both along strike and semi-parallel to the California mineralization. This work included a sampling of the lesser-known Union #1 and #2 and the No. 2 Creek vein showings. The two Union adits, having a surprising abundance of massive sulphide mineralization, were driven along a shallow vein parallel to the California structure.

Near the southeast end of the Athabasca Property, the Princess workings consist of two parallel 25 metre adits on the same level. Earlier in the field season, rock samples were collected from the north adit and from mineralized rock in waste rock piles. Massive pyrite, chalcopyrite, magnetite, pyrrhotite and malachite are visible within strongly silicified Elise volcanic rocks. Three rock grab samples of the waste dump mineralization returned assays of 3.00 g/t Au and 1.8% Cu, 4.76 g/t Au and 2.1% Cu and 1.97 g/t Au and 1.6% Cu, respectively (see News Release dated September 10, 2021).

The Athabasca Property represents an important northern extension to the Kena and Daylight Properties’ mineralizing system. A recent gold resource estimate on the Kena Property (Bird, 2021; NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Kena and Daylight Properties) shows an indicated 561,000 ounces gold and an inferred 2.77 million ounces gold at a 0.25 g/t cut-off within an open-ended portion of this robust system (see News Release dated May 11, 2021).

In 2022, detailed geological mapping and geochemical sampling will be completed over the areas of interest as identified by the 2021 initial rock sampling program.

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing prospective advanced early-stage exploration projects. It is fully focused on its 100% owned, 9000-hectare Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Kena Property also hosts the large Kena Copper Zone, along with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold-silver mines. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The historic mines and known mineralized zones on these three properties are structurally controlled along a 20 kilometre strike as identified by strong geophysical signatures.

