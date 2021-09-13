U.S. markets close in 47 minutes

West Mining Receives Mines Act Permit for Drilling at Kena Gold-Copper Property, BC

West Mining Corp.
·4 min read
Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is very pleased to announce that it has now received the BC Mines Act Permit for diamond drilling on its 100% owned Kena gold and copper Property located in southeastern British Columbia. The over 8500 hectare Kena Project, consists of the Kena, Daylight and Athabasca Properties which trend along a 20 kilometre favourable mineralized belt.

The Company has completed 2111.55 metres in fourteen diamond drill holes to date on the Daylight Property, with the core samples submitted to the lab and assays pending.

The drill will now be mobilized to the Kena Copper Zone for continued drilling.

The Kena Copper Zone is identified by a 2500 x 450 metre strong copper soil geochemical anomaly coincident with an induced polarization chargeability high. Nine broad spaced historic drill holes have been put in over the Kena Copper Zone between 1981 and 2010. In 2021, three fences, including deep diamond drill holes are proposed for the central core of the Kena Copper Zone, along with 400 metre step out holes to the north and south.

Historic diamond drilling and rock chip sampling in the Kena Copper Zone returned values including:

HOLE #

TYPE

WIDTH
(m)*

FROM (m)

TO (m)

COPPER
(%)*

GOLD
(g/t)*

KK81-04

core

114

0

114

0.24

0.15

Including

core

15

0

15

0.36

0.30

NK90-4

core

75

109.5

184.5

0.31

0.19

Including

core

18

166.5

184.5

0.41

0.26

Old Adit

chip

82

0

82

0.16

Historic Trench

chip

21

0

21

0.53

*True widths of these intervals is not known. These results cannot be verified but there is no reason to doubt the accuracy of these reports. This information is used to assist in guiding the exploration programs. (References: BC Minfile 082FSW332, Giroux and Grunenberg (Sedar, 2012), BC ARIS Reports 9593 and 20894).

The Kena Copper Zone lies 2 kilometres south of the Property’s Kena Gold and Gold Mountain Zones which were included in a recent resource estimate (see News Release dated May 11, 2021). These gold zones host 2.77 million ounces of gold inferred and 0.56 million ounces of gold indicated at a 0.25 g/t cutoff. The property also hosts the South Gold Zone, located immediately adjacent to the Kena Copper Zone, two kilometres south along the same structure which hosts the Kena Gold and Gold Mountain Zones and is likely a continuation of those mineralized zones. Prior drilling from 2002 at the South Gold Zone returned 0.9 g/t gold over 90 metres core length (true width unknown) (BC ARIS Report #27240).

“With our Kena drilling permit in hand we are excited to commence drilling at the Kena Copper Zone where strong copper-gold targets have been identified. The drill and crew are based close to site allowing swift mobilization enabling the drill to start turning early next week,” states CEO of West Mining Corporation Nicholas Houghton. “Existing data we have on hand gives us the benefit of hitting the ground running with this targeted drilling allowing for expeditious execution.”

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and prospective early-stage exploration projects. It is fully focused on its 100% owned, over 8500 hectare Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Kena Property also hosts the large Kena Copper Zone, along with with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold-silver mines. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The historic mines and known mineralized zones on these three properties are structurally controlled along a 20 kilometre strike as identified by strong geophysical signatures.

For additional information, please refer to the Company’s public disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

West Mining Corp.
Nicholas Houghton
President & CEO
nick@westminingcorp.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to them, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the potential of the Company’s mineral properties; the estimation of capital requirements; the estimation of operating costs; the timing and amount of future business expenditures; and the availability of necessary financing. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Such factors include but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and exploration or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward- looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.


