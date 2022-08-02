U.S. markets open in 5 hours 24 minutes

WEST MINING REPORTS INITIAL EXPLORATION RESULTS FOR THE BLUE COVE COPPER PROJECT

West Mining Corp.
·4 min read
In this article:
  WESMF
West Mining Corp.
West Mining Corp.

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to provide preliminary results from the Company’s first exploration program of prospecting and sampling on the Blue Cove Copper Project located in Newfoundland. The initial start-up of the 2022 exploration program began on April 04, 2022 and has now been paused while awaiting further results. Prospecting at various locations on the property has resulted in the collection of 40 rock samples. Results of 32 of the rock samples have now been received.

The bulk of the rock sampling was performed at the main Blue Cove Copper Prospect where 23 representative samples of mineralization were collected from talus and outcrop. Of the 23 samples, 13 returned assays greater that 1.0% Cu, 8 greater than 2.0% Cu with the highest grade sample returning values of 3.56% Cu. The highest silver values returned from the Blue Cove Prospect were 17.2 g/t Ag. Results from other areas of the Property including Ryles Barisway returned values up to 10.6% Cu and 91.6 g/t Ag. This sample is considered to be the result of selective sampling of a narrow vein in a difficult area to access and may not be representative.

In addition to the prospecting program, a reconnaissance soil geochemical and magnetometer geophysical survey was performed over selected areas of the property. 223 soil samples are currently at the laboratory and the Company is awaiting results. Magnetometer surveys were performed in the Hilltop area and along the coastline in an attempt to gain additional information about the geology of both areas. The results from the soil sampling program will be released once received and interpretation of the magnetometer surveys is currently ongoing.

The Company’s first exploration program on the Blue Cove Property has confirmed that the Property has possible potential for both felsic hosted VMS (volcanogenic massive sulphide) and red bed sedimentary hosted copper deposits. An external, high level consultant has been engaged by West to provide a better evaluation of the geological environment and better understanding of the economic potential of the Property.

Nick Houghton, West Mining’s President and CEO comments, “We are extremely pleased with these initial results, having over 50% of the assays returned recording higher than 1% copper. It is a very exciting prospect for the Company. It leads us to believe we are on the right track with a strong possibility of a copper development. The geological team based in Newfoundland have done a first class job identifying the prospective outcrops, and we eagerly look forward to further results coming from the Blue Cove copper property.”

Rock samples were collected in a careful and diligent manner. Samples were tagged and secured prior to shipment to Eastern Analytical Labs located in Springdale, Newfoundland. Eastern Analytical is a 17025 ISO accredited commercial laboratory in operation since 1987. All samples were assayed using the ICP (Induced Couple Plasma) multi-element package with fire assay for gold. Ore grade samples were assayed using the multi acid digestion method.

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

AboutWest MiningCorp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and prospective early-stage exploration projects.  It is fully focused on its 100% owned, 9000 hectare Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties:  Kena, Daylight and Athabasca.  A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Kena Property also hosts the large Kena Copper Zone, along with with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold-silver mines. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines.  Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine.  The historic mines and known mineralized zones on these three properties are structurally controlled along a 20 kilometre strike as identified by strong geophysical signatures.

For additional information, please refer to the Company’s public disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

West Mining Corp.

Nicholas Houghton

President & CEO
nick@westminingcorp.com

###
The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to them, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the potential of the Company’s mineral properties; the estimation of capital requirements; the estimation of operating costs; the timing and amount of future business expenditures; and the availability of necessary financing. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Such factors include but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and exploration or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward- looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.


