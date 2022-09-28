West Mining Reports Results From Soil Geochemical Sampling and Ground Geophysical Surveying for the Blue Cove Copper Project

West Mining Corp.

Figure 1

Area Map of the Soil Survey Locations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to announce that it has received the final result for the Company’s 2022 soil sampling program from it’s Blue Cove Copper Project located in Newfoundland. A total of 232 samples were collected over four separate target areas on the Project. These areas include the Hilltop, Ryles Barisway, Yellow Cove and Blue Cove targets.



In addition, a ground magnetometer survey was completed on the Hilltop Target. Results and maps related to the results of the ground work has been made available on the Company’s website.

The results of the exploration work proved successful in defining geochemical targets of interest in all areas with the most compelling of these related to the Hilltop Target. A defining multi-element copper, zinc and silver anomaly correlating directly with a geological contact based on magnetic data was defined across the length of the survey area. This geochemical/geophysical target is located in an area where a single 184 foot drill hole by prospectors utilizing a winkie drill intersected a 5 foot interval with individual samples grading up to 0.49% Cu, 2.0% Pb and 1.9% Zn historically. Geochemical targets were also identified on the west side of the Ryles Barisway grid in the area of known copper mineralization. Additional work is required to followup on this target to better delinate the anomaly. At the main Blue Cove showing, the difficult terrain in the area made it impossible to perform soil sampling in an effective manner. Samples in the general area of Blue Cove did however highlight a zinc anomaly in the area.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f76ffb4f-e71f-4936-a6be-a0820af76a7f

Story continues

The results of the first exploration program at Blue Cove Project illustrate the need for additional work to be performed.

Nick Houghton, President and CEO comments, “It is very encouraging to see the final soil sample results returned from the lab with defining anomalous outcrops along the expanse of the Blue Cove project. The area has proven its worth to the Company as an exploration target and merits further delineation.”

Soil samples were collected in a careful and diligent manner. Samples were tagged and secured prior to shipment to Eastern Analytical Labs located in Springdale, Newfoundland. Eastern Analytical is a 17025 ISO accredited commercial laboratory in operation since 1987. All samples were assayed using the ICP (Induced Couple Plasma) multi-element package with fire assay for gold.

Dean Fraser, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and prospective early-stage exploration projects. It is fully focused on its 100% owned, 9000 hectare Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred at a cut off of 0.25 g/t Au contained within the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Kena Property also hosts the large Kena Copper Zone, along with with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold-silver mines. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The historic mines and known mineralized zones on these three properties are structurally controlled along a 20 kilometre strike as identified by strong geophysical signatures.

For additional information, please refer to the Company’s public disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

West Mining Corp.

Nicholas Houghton

President & CEO

nick@westminingcorp.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to them, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the potential of the Company’s mineral properties; the estimation of capital requirements; the estimation of operating costs; the timing and amount of future business expenditures; and the availability of necessary financing. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Such factors include but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and exploration or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward- looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.







