WEST MINING SAMPLES 15.8 G/T GOLD AND 96.7 G/T SILVER ON EURPHATES TARGET, KENA GOLD-COPPER PROJECT

West Mining Corp.
·6 min read
WESMF
  • WESMF
West Mining Corp.
West Mining Corp.

Vancouver, B.C., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to announce results from surface rock sampling conducted on the Euphrates and Gold Cup target areas. These targets are located in the 9 kilometre long Southern Extenison of West’s 100% owned Kena gold and copper project in southeastern British Columbia. Earlier in the season, Precision GeoSurveys Inc. of Vancouver, BC completed a 322 line kilometre high resolution helicopter-borne magnetic gradiometer survey over the Southern Extension (see News Release dated April 27, 2021). This survey, along with historical information, was utilized for sample targeting throughout this area.

The Southern Extension, following prominent magnetic low signatures striking south-southeast from the Kena Copper Zone, hosts the historic, past producing Euphrates and Gold Cup mines (BC Minfiles 082FSW186 and 082FSW079, respectively). The Euphrates is located 4 kilometres along trend from the Kena Copper Zone, and the Gold Cup is an additional 4.5 kilometres further south.

During 2021, the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup mine workings, along with surrounding and connecting areas were mapped and prospected over several days, with a total of 35 rock grab samples being collected. Samples were taken from sulphide bearing quartz veins and banded, altered wall rock. Significant rock sample results are tabulated below. Euphrates rock grab sample results reported precious metals values ranging from trace to a highest value of 15.8 g/t gold, 96.7 g/t silver and base metal values up to 0.5% copper, 1.73% lead and 2.17% zinc in various samples.

Tag #

UTM E

UTM N

Au

Ag

Cu

Pb

Zn

g/t

ppm

EUPHRATES

4061011

485315

5469608

15.80

96.7

317.2

2471.0

1912

4061012

485339

5469544

1.06

40.5

138.8

574.5

3359

4061042

482579

5467658

0.51

10.4

5156.4

1.9

104

4061082

485300

5469640

6.61

82.8

444.0

17300.0

3421

4061277

484903

5470004

0.97

35.5

50.3

1129.3

99

4061278

484843

5470070

5.13

0.8

21.2

9.5

18

4061274

484875

5470052

4.29

5.3

95.3

99.7

21700

GOLD CUP

4061027

484709

5465431

1.42

71.2

3226.7

2.9

86

4061030

484795

5465462

1.71

19.8

1013.5

22.8

15

“The 2021 exploration work continues to produce strong gold and copper values along the entirety of the 20 kilometres of geological strike from the Athabasca area in the north to the Gold Cup in the south. The Company is extremely excited with the consistency in volume and style of mineralization found throughout this large property, and Kena is proving to have the potential our data has historically shown. We look forward to further results from the 2021 field season and indeed our 2022 exploration season following up on the significant drill results and rock sampling we have obtained to date,” states Nicholas Houghton, CEO of West Mining Corporation.

The Euphrates Mine produced 307 tonnes of ore grading 46.9 g/t Au and 249.3 g/t Ag. It is assumed the ore was selectively sorted with the higher grade material being milled. The underground workings extend over 650 metres following quartz veining along strike northwest to southeast.

In 2021, several samples were collected from the El Tee vein at the northwest end of the workings, with gold results including: 5.13 g/t, 4.29 g/t and 0.97 g/t. Higher grade grab samples, collected 700 metres away, from the southeast end of the workings returned gold values of 15.8 g/t, 6.6 g/t and 1.06 g/t along with silver values of 96.7 g/t, 82.8 g/t and 40.5 g/t and associated elevated base metal values including 1.7% Pb and 0.4% Zn. Veining is hosted in augite porphyry flows and flow breccias of the Jurassic Elise formation. Sulphides are disseminated in and adjacent to white-grey glassy quartz veins with strong pyrite, galena, sphalerite, chalcopyrite, tetrahedrite and arsenopyrite. The mapped veins at Euphrates dip both northeast and southwest.

The Gold Cup area, there are two southern adits connected by a shaft, and a third adit to the north. Small scale production from 1925, resulted in milling of 24 tonnes of ore which returned 51.8 g/t gold.

2021 rock grab samples were taken from the Gold Cup southern adit and shaft area with results of 1.42 g/t Au from a waste rock pile, and 1.71 and 0.91 g/t Au from the top of the shaft. The host rocks here are Jurassic Elise mafic volcanics, typically augite porphyry and flow breccias. The mineralized rocks are altered with mariposite and silica with pyrite, malachite and tetrahedrite.

Additional detailed mapping and sampling over the large Southern Extension area will continue as part of the 2022 exploration season.

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and prospective early-stage exploration projects. It is fully focused on its 100% owned, 9000 hectare Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Kena Property also hosts the large Kena Copper Zone, along with with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold-silver mines. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The historic mines and known mineralized zones on these three properties are structurally controlled along a 15 kilometre strike as identified by strong geophysical signatures.

For additional information, please refer to the Company’s public disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

West Mining Corp.

Nicholas Houghton

President & CEO

nick@westminingcorp.com

###
The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to them, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the potential of the Company’s mineral properties; the estimation of capital requirements; the estimation of operating costs; the timing and amount of future business expenditures; and the availability of necessary financing. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Such factors include but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and exploration or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward- looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.


