West Monroe acquires 71 & Change, scaling organizational change management services to meet growing demand

·4 min read

Acquisition doubles OCM team at West Monroe

CHICAGO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, one of the fastest-growing digital services firms, today announced it has acquired 71 & Change, a change management consultancy based in the Pacific Northwest.

West Monroe Partners (PRNewsfoto/West Monroe Partners)
West Monroe Partners (PRNewsfoto/West Monroe Partners)

The acquisition of 71 & Change expands West Monroe's organizational change management services by adding leadership depth, breadth, and scale. Organizations in all industries are undergoing transformational change as they become digital—transformations that require a tremendous amount of change management—and West Monroe needs the incremental skills, capabilities, and tools from 71 & Change to address that demand.

The addition brings market-recognized change management methodologies, along with the right digital tools needed for our clients to become digital. The acquisition nearly doubles West Monroe's organizational change management team nationally and brings an infusion of talent to the firm's growing West Coast presence to better serve increased client demand.

"We are continuously evaluating opportunities to better serve our clients on their digital journeys, and 71 & Change is a great fit by adding complementary services and much-needed scale," said Tom Bolger, chief strategy officer for West Monroe. "In fact, we've experienced 71 & Change's advisory and execution services firsthand as we partnered together on our own recent acquisitions. I am excited to continue working with their talented team, but this time as a part of West Monroe."

71 & Change, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Portland, Ore., with an office in Seattle, serves leading clients in the Pacific Northwest, helping them with change advisory, analytics, execution, and project management. With nearly 70% of the firm comprised of female talent, this acquisition reinforces West Monroe's commitment to attracting and retaining diverse talent. Combined, the firm's organizational change management team will be able to dive into untapped potential on the West Coast by bolstering its market-leading change management leadership.

West Monroe's acquisition of 71 & Changes comes at a time of heightened need to adapt and upskill today's workforce to new circumstances and technologies. The typical organization today has undertaken five major companywide changes in the past three years — and nearly 75% expect to increase the types of major change initiatives they will undertake in the next three years. The organization and change management consulting procurement category is also projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2020 to 2024.

"We are excited to welcome the 71 & Change team to West Monroe, an organization well-recognized in the market with deep expertise in change management approaches and technologies," said Mike Hughes, managing partner and leader of the operations excellence practice at West Monroe. "With our combined team and experience, we will be able to drive even more successful organizational transformations, creating even greater value for our clients."

Established in 2002, West Monroe has grown at a 30% CAGR and achieved national prominence by becoming a top alternative to the largest professional services firms. While many of its competitors specialize in either strategy or implementation—or in business or technology—West Monroe is built on the principle that all of its people are fluent across strategy, implementation, business, and technology. The firm assembles multidisciplinary, industry-led teams of experts who help clients become digital leaders in their industries at a time when digital leadership has never been more critical to commercial success.

About West Monroe
West Monroe is a digital services firm that was born in technology but built for business—partnering with companies in transformative industries to deliver quantifiable financial value. We believe that digital is a mindset—not a project, a team, or a destination—and it's something companies become, not something they do. That's why we work in diverse, multidisciplinary teams that blend management consulting, digital design, and product engineering to move companies from traditional ways of working to digital operating models—and create experiences that transcend the digital and physical worlds. Connected by the 13 founding values that drive our culture, our 2,100 employees work collaboratively across the firm with the belief that our clients' success is our success. Visit WestMonroe.com to learn more.

Media Inquiries

Christina Galoozis
Senior Manager, External Communications 
cgaloozis@westmonroe.com 
847-302-1762

 

                                                                                         

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-monroe-acquires-71--change-scaling-organizational-change-management-services-to-meet-growing-demand-301567422.html

SOURCE West Monroe Partners

