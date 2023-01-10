U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

West Monroe Appoints TED CEO Jay Herratti to Board of Directors

·3 min read

Herratti brings extensive digital business and leadership experience

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, one of the fastest-growing digital services firms, today announced the appointment of Jay Herratti to its Board of Directors. Herratti is CEO and Executive Director of TED Conferences LLC, a not-for-profit conference and digital media organization devoted to bringing ideas worth spreading to communities all over the world.

West Monroe Partners (PRNewsfoto/West Monroe Partners)
West Monroe Partners (PRNewsfoto/West Monroe Partners)

With a track record for building and guiding successful digital businesses, Herratti will provide guidance to West Monroe as the award-winning consultancy advances its strategy to become a major player in digital services across the globe. West Monroe has announced key steps in its growth strategy, including a $250 million investment toward building a global product development platform.

In conjunction with MSD Private Capital's 2021 investment in a 50% ownership stake of West Monroe, the firm restructured its governance to include representation from MSD and West Monroe. Herratti is the second external member of the current board, joining Laurie Lovett, appointed in November 2022.

"Jay Herratti's long-standing passion for all things digital, combined with his global experience as a CEO, strategist and advisor, makes his voice on our board particularly valuable as we take the next steps in our growth and expansion," said Kevin McCarty, West Monroe's chairman and CEO. "His talent for detecting emerging patterns, capitalizing on disruptive opportunities, and encouraging confident decision-making will be powerful assets for our business as we make bold moves."

Herratti joined TED in 2014 as executive director for TEDx and was named CEO in April 2021. During his tenure, he has helped the organization grow and evolve its business model, while applying technology and digital systems to unlock the full potential of TED's global community. Much like TED sits at the intersection of multiple digital disciplines like tech, business, design and much more, West Monroe brings together multidisciplinary teams, with varying lenses and experiences, to power new possibilities.  Previously, he held senior leadership positions with IAC, CityGrid Media, HSN, Federated Department Stores, The Boston Consulting Group, and GE Capital. He earned a degree in marketing from the University of Maryland and an MBA from INSEAD.

In addition to being a member of TED's board, Herratti serves on the Board of Directors of Vimeo, a digital video SaaS company. He is a past board member of Constant Contact, Inc., a SaaS email marketing company, and Nutrisystem, Inc., a weight management company

"Having spent a good part of my career helping companies navigate the evolution to digital business, I know what to look for in a digital services organization. West Monroe doesn't just have a very compelling vision—it has carefully assembled the necessary expertise and capabilities to back that up," Herratti said. "The next few years will be exciting ones for West Monroe, and I look forward to contributing my experience to create new value to the firm and its clients, people, and investors."

Herratti's appointment began in December.

About West Monroe
West Monroe is a digital services firm that was born in technology but built for business—partnering with companies in transformative industries to deliver quantifiable financial value. We believe that digital is a mindset—not a project, a team, or a destination—and it's something companies become, not something they do. That's why we work in diverse, multidisciplinary teams that blend management consulting, digital design, and product engineering to move companies from traditional ways of working to digital operating models—and create experiences that transcend the digital and physical worlds. Connected by the 13 founding values that drive our culture, our 2,200 employees work collaboratively across the firm with the belief that our clients' success is our success. Visit WestMonroe.com to learn more.

Media Inquiries:
Christina Galoozis
Senior Manager, External Communications
Cgaloozis@westmonroe.com 
847-302-1762

Shira Cohen
Senior PR Specialist
Scohen@westmonroe.com
443-841-6879

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-monroe-appoints-ted-ceo-jay-herratti-to-board-of-directors-301717719.html

SOURCE West Monroe Partners

