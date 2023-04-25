The West must forge a new global alliance to contain Xi’s imperial ambitions

FILE - In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping stands on a military jeep as he inspects troops of the People's Liberation Army during a military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the PLA at Zhurihe training base in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sunday, July 30, 2017. Xi was dubbed "chairman of everything" after he put himself in charge of economic, propaganda and other major functions. That reversed a consensus for the ruling inner circle to avoid power struggles by sharing decision-making. (Li Tao/Xinhua via AP, File)

GCHQ’s cyber security chief had a chilling warning for us all last week.

The “dramatic rise of China as a technology superpower” poses an “epoch-defining challenge” to the West, Lindy Cameron, boss of the National Cyber Security Centre, told a conference of industry experts in Belfast.

Her words were borrowed from the Government’s updated blueprint for UK foreign and defence policy. Published in March, it described an “increasingly authoritarian” Beijing as representing a “systemic challenge” to almost every aspect of government policy and the everyday lives of British people.

Sino-sceptic Conservative MPs are increasingly asking how our Prime Minister plans to respond. After all, Rishi Sunak recently declared that the “golden era” of relations with Beijing envisaged by a wide-eyed George Osborne was over, before then going on to talk in rather vague and contradictory language about the need for "robust pragmatism” towards Xi Jinping’s regime.

And as arch China-hawk Sir Iain Duncan-Smith pointed out, it was telling that the updated integrated review chose to describe China as a “challenge” rather than a “threat”. The former Tory party leader dismissed the document as “Project Kowtow”.

Embarrassingly for Sunak, while he dithers, Joe Biden seems determined to act more decisively, amid growing concerns in Washington about heightening tensions in the disputed Taiwan Strait that separates China’s mainland from the island of Taiwan.

In February, CIA director William Burns said it was “a matter of intelligence” that Xi has ordered his military to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027. His comments came just weeks after four-star US Air Force general Mike Minihan provoked panic in the Pentagon with a terrifying prediction that the US will be at war with China in two years.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: Chancellor George Osborne, Madame Peng Liyuan, Chinese President Xi Jinping listen to speeches during a visit to Imperial College on October 21, 2015 in London, England. The President of the Peoples Republic of China, Mr Xi Jinping and his wife, Madame Peng Liyuan, are paying a State Visit to the United Kingdom as guests of The Queen. They will stay at Buckingham Palace and undertake engagements in London and Manchester. The last state visit paid by a Chinese President to the UK was Hu Jintao in 2005. (Photo by Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool /Getty Images) - WPA Pool/Getty Images

As part of Biden’s attempt to constrain Beijing’s ability to invade Taiwan, the US president is stepping up efforts to shake America’s allies in the region into action, at the same time as quelling criticism from Republicans that he has been too soft on China, particularly over the recent spy balloon affair.

The latest evidence of a more assertive approach can be seen in American diplomacy in South Korea, as President Yoon Suk Yeol prepares to arrive in Washington on Monday for a high-profile state visit.

Biden has sought reassurances from one of its longest-standing allies in the region that its biggest chip-makers will not seek to capitalise on any commercial opportunity that may arise if China bans the American microchip giant Micron Technology from operating on Chinese soil. The potential flashpoint has arisen after Chinese officials became frustrated by American sanctions on its chip industry.

As part of efforts to counter China’s technological ambitions, the White House has launched a crackdown on Chinese companies seeking to obtain or make advanced semiconductors by restricting US exports to the country.

One of China’s biggest chip-makers, Yangtze Memory Technologies, has been placed on a trade blacklist that prevents it from acquiring American technology unless the vendor has a hard-to-obtain licence.

Beijing has responded by launching an investigation on national security grounds into Micron. Though there are doubts that Micron’s activities will be curtailed, because China is so reliant on American-made chips, Biden has asked Seoul to pressure its two largest chip manufacturers, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, to resist the urge to make a grab for market share.

Though there is the risk of the move sparking a costly tit-for-tat technology war, Biden is right to go to such lengths. It is a reassuring first step in efforts to counter China’s aggression but it has to be the start of a much wider, more concerted international campaign to counter Xi’s sabre-rattling.

The reality is that for too long the US, Europe and some of the biggest countries in the Indo-Pacific have been fast asleep while China has flexed its muscles.

The giant loans of Beijing’s "Belt and Road" initiative have enabled China to significantly expand its sphere of economic and political influence around the world. According to the Council on Foreign Relations, nearly 150 countries – equivalent to two thirds of the world’s population and 40pc of global GDP – have signed up to projects financed by Chinese loans.

It is a massive debt trap – a form of 21st century serfdom that means Beijing is a major creditor, and in some cases, the lender of last resort to swathes of Asia and the rest of the developing world.

The only way for Xi to be contained is for the West to forge a new global alliance. Washington needs to counter China’s financial imperialism with an alternative vision by making sure Western leaders are on hand to support the sort of development projects that China has bankrolled with abandon.

Britain’s membership of the Trans-Pacific Partnership is unlikely to be the free trade nirvana envisaged by its cheerleaders but it gives us a greater say in regional affairs.

Militarily, the addition of four military bases in the Philippines plugs a gap that existed in a strategic American pact reaching from Japan in the north all the way to Australia in the south. The Aukus nuclear submarine alliance is even more significant, but more can be done.

The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called on Brussels to deploy warships to patrol the waters between Taiwan and the mainland, a reminder that Britain must urgently get its aircraft carrier fleet back up to full capacity.

As Cameron warned last week, Beijing doesn’t just pose an immediate danger to Britain – it threatens the entire global order.