West Ocean City welcomes new Mexican restaurant, The Ugly Pie reopens | What's Going There

In the mood for made-from-scratch macaroni? How about Mexican cuisine? Maybe a mouth-watering pie? Marylanders have plenty of new businesses and restaurants to choose from during the month of August. Out with the old, and in with the new.

Check out what's new in the business world this week.

Ocean City

Cantina Los Agaves Mexican Grill

12720 Ocean Gateway #7

The building that once housed Tequila Mockingbird is now home to Cantina Los Agaves Mexican Grill. The Mexican restaurant, offering dine-in and carryout options, officially opened its doors in West Ocean City's Park Place Plaza on July 29.

Cantina Los Agaves offers a wide selection of Mexican dishes, including burritos, chimichangas, flautas, enchiladas, taquitos, tamales and more. As listed on its website, the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Cantina Los Agaves Mexican Grill celebrated its official grand opening on June 29, 2023, in Ocean City, Maryland.

Tequila Mockingbird closed permanently on Dec. 5, 2022. The Mexican bar and grill shared the news of its closure after staffing shortages were reported at its West Ocean City location. The restaurant remains open at its second Ocean City location at 12919 Coastal Highway in the Montego Bay Shopping Center.

Salisbury

The Ugly Pie

829 E William St.

It's official - The Ugly Pie has reopened at its brand new location in Salisbury. The pie shop announced its plan to pick up and move to the former Minuteman Press location at 829 E. William St. on Dec. 30, 2022.

After starting their small business from home nearly 10 years ago, owners and longtime friends Shaina Bounds and Heather Hall were eager for a change of scenery, larger parking lot and much-needed additional kitchen space.

"We're still working on some little cosmetic touch-ups here and there, but our kitchen is now fully operational and we're so ready to serve you again! Come check out the new digs," said The Ugly Pie online, reminding customers that indoor seating is no longer available.

The Ugly Pie is open now at its new location at 829 E. William St. in Salisbury.

According to its Facebook page, The Ugly Pie is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, and closed Sundays and Mondays.

The Ugly Pie will, however, be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on "Mark-down Mondays" on the occasion it has stock leftover from the weekend. If the pie shop sells out over the weekend, it will not be open.

Popshelf

127 E N Pointe Drive

Popshelf, the Dollar General chain offering an assortment of on-trend products, recently opened at 127 E. N. Pointe Drive in Salisbury. The store, located in The Commons, is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

The Tennessee-based discounter is aimed at suburban shoppers who enjoy the hunt for a good deal, according to CNBC. According to ScrapeHero, as of July 19, there is a total of 186 Popshelf stores in the United States.

Holy Macaroni

1306 S Salisbury Blvd.

Holy Macaroni is coming soon to Salisbury. The macaroni-themed restaurant, serving artisanal, made-from-scratch mac & cheese, will be taking over Pablo’s Bowls at 1306 S Salisbury Blvd in Seagull Square.

Holy Macaroni offers signature build-your-own mac & cheese dishes made with premium ingredients and curated toppings and cheese, as well as wraps, soups, salads, sides and drinks.

The restaurant's original location, which can be found at 13721 Coastal Highway in Ocean City, is currently open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Holy Macaroni opened May 2023 in Ocean City, Md.

Berlin

Holy Macaroni

11436 Samuel Bowen Blvd

In addition to Holy Macaroni's upcoming grand opening in the city of Salisbury, the restaurant announced it will be opening yet another location in the small town of Berlin.

"Two new Holy Macaroni locations coming soon! Who's ready?" Holy Macaroni said in an Aug. 1 Facebook post.

The restaurant shared it will be taking over Pizza Peel at 11436 Samuel Bowen Blvd. Hours of operation and grand opening dates for either of Holy Macaroni's two new locations have yet to be released.

Forgotten 50 Distilling

10103 Old Ocean City Blvd

Eastern Shore distillery Forgotten 50 Distilling celebrated its official grand opening on Friday, Aug. 4, at 10103 Old Ocean City Boulevard in Berlin.

The Forgotten 50 Distilling team, made up of head distiller and operator Cody Miller, bar manager and mixologist Tim McCall, and executive chef Jeff Phillips, invites the surrounding community to be a part of their new venture - an an upscale yet casual culinary and cocktail adventure.

Forgotten 50's official drink and food menus can be found online. The business is now open year-round, seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Playa Bowls

11436 Samuel Bowen Blvd

Playa Bowls, the nation’s leading superfruit bowl shop, is now open for business in Ocean Pines. The shop celebrated its official grand opening on June 29, when it presented free bowls and limited-edition T-shirts to the first 50 guests in line.

Playa Bowls, located at 11436 Samuel Bowen Blvd., offers a wide selection of healthy, fresh açaí, pitaya, oatmeal and coconut bowls, as well as juices, smoothies and cold brew. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table and a fridge has flourished into over 190 stores, the shop said online.

The shop is owned and operated by Maryland natives and husband-and-wife duo Tony and Cassie Martina. Playa Bowls is now open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com.

