West Ohio Christian Chamber looks for businesses to host meetings

Precious Grundy, The Lima News, Ohio

Jan. 31—LIMA — The West Ohio Christian Chamber of Commerce is looking for sponsors to host upcoming meetings and events. The monthly meetings will be held in Allen, Mercer and Auglaize counties. The WOCC will also host quarterly meetings, a family Christmas dinner and a meal for veterans. Businesses can host a monthly meeting for $100. The quarterly meetings and dinner cost $250. According to a recent press release, hosting the meetings helps local businesses gain exposure.

For more information visit www.wochristianchamber.com.

