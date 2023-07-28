West Olive farm harvests 150K-200K blueberries per day

Luke Reenders, of Reenders Blueberry Farms, shows a handful of berries that've gone through a sorting machine.

WEST OLIVE — At one fourth-generation family farm, another blueberry season has begun.

Reenders Blueberry Farms began with 30 acres in 1956. It's since grown into a 900-acre production spread across 30 properties. That's according to Luke Reenders, great-grandson of Clarence Reenders, the original blueberry farm founder.

A blueberry picking machine is operated by several employees at Reenders Blueberry Farms in West Olive.

The company sold 2.5 million pounds of blueberries last year alone. The amount of blueberries harvested depends on Mother Nature, Reenders said, and the cost depends on the overall demand from customers.

“It all depends on the year, and rain, and quality,” Reenders said.

The size of the blueberry is a direct consequence of the lack, or abundance, of rain. This year, Reenders said there was a seven-to-eight-week stretch where there was virtually no rain, and the fields had to be irrigated daily to keep the crop growing.

“You don’t get the same nutrients (sprinkling) as rain,” Reenders said.

Many people come out to pick their own blueberries by hand. Reenders recommends venturing farther out into the fields, rather than sticking to the edges and rows closer to the parking lot. He also said don't leave trash in the fields, and don't pick green ones.

A greenhouse full of blueberry plants grown from root pickings sits at Reenders Blueberry Farm in West Olive.

“Eat more than you pick,” Reenders added with a smile. “You’re (already) doing the labor for us going out there and getting it.”

For those who prefer their blueberries boxed and waiting, that's made possible with a machine that goes over the blueberry bushes and shakes their branches. That process can happen about three times a season, Reenders said, and about five people can run a machine at a time. They harvest 150,000 to 200,000 blueberries each day.

At their busiest, three to four semi-trailer loads of blueberries will be brought in from the fields daily, Reenders said. Blueberries not sold that day can be packaged and stored in a freezer, where they can last for years.

Machines that sort the blueberries by size, color (green get tossed) and filter out mushy berries, leaves and twigs are monitored by a few of the company’s 150 employees, of which about 30-40 actually pick blueberries in the fields.

There are over 22 blueberry varieties grown, picked and sold either by the pound or in blueberry donuts, pies, tea, lemonade, jams, salsas and more.

Blueberries typically ripen in late July, and the season runs into late August.

Now 33, Reenders said growing up on the farm and starting to work at 13 gave him a strong work ethic, teaching him how to work with family and have patience with nature.

“You try to control what you can,” Reenders said. “But try not to overdo it stress-wise or worry-wise."

This article originally appeared on Ionia Sentinel-Standard: West Olive farm harvests 150K-200K blueberries per day