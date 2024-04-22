West Palm Beach's own Wall Street is becoming a reality. How would a Vanderbilt campus fit in?

Here we go again. Officials from another prestigious university want to bring a business school to downtown West Palm Beach. This time it's Vanderbilt University, based in Nashville, that envisions a thriving campus of 1,000 students on seven acres of government land that had been slated for the University of Florida.

The benefits are obvious. The proposed campus would produce a workforce that would move Palm Beach County's largest city closer to becoming the "Wall Street of the South," a goal of local business interests, particularly the area's two primary developers, The Related Companies and the Frisbie Group of Palm Beach. The introductions between the university and government officials have been had. But, hyping the perks is the easy part. It's the details that ensure a new business school benefits both the university, its affiliated businesses and the larger community.

Daniel Diermeier, chancellor of Vanderbilt University, hopes West Palm Beach becomes home of a new Vanderbilt business school.

For our local elected officials, the next steps should be clear: It's the residents of West Palm Beach and Palm Beach County who should be the priority of any proposal to bring a business school into West Palm Beach. Also, there's only so much the local officials and proponents of the Vanderbilt plan should keep behind closed doors. Give credit to local Vanderbilt alum for initiating the idea but public involvement and acceptance is necessary to complete the deal.

If this sounds familiar, it should. Last year, the University of Florida proposed a much-touted plan to open Global Technology and Innovation Campus in West Palm Beach. It didn't happen. The state's flagship university inexplicably backed out, dashing the hopes of helping the area's fledgling finance and tech industries. The UF debacle shouldn't stop local leaders from from working to ensure West Palm Beach reaches its potential.

'Wall Street of the South' hinges on new business school

Vanderbilt University is a private research university, offering a full range of undergraduate and graduate and professional degrees among 10 schools and colleges on its campus in Nashville, Tenn. The university has a $10 billion endowment and many wealthy alumni and business leaders, including Cody Crowell, managing partner at Frisbie Group in Palm Beach, who is credited with coming up with the idea of bringing a Vanderbilt campus.

Vanderbilt hopes to open a new business school and a college for computer science and artificial intelligence in downtown West Palm Beach. The university chancellor, Daniel Diermeier, visited Palm Beach County earlier this month, laying the groundwork. He met with several government officials and attended a fundraiser at the Palm Beach home of Stephen Ross, chairman and founder of Related Companies. Gov. Ron DeSantis was in attendance at the gathering, which reportedly raised $100 million toward the new campus.

"We have been thinking for a while about a potential second campus, and it became clear that South Florida, and West Palm Beach and Palm Beach, would be a great location," Diermeier told Post reporter Alexandra Clough.

The public's input can begin on the matter of the site itself. Is the seven acres of taxpayer-owned land worth donating to Vanderbilt? Downtown property is extremely valuable; the county parcel alone – five of the seven-acre total – is worth $40 million. The university may think a donation is warranted, given the benefits a campus would bring. That decision, however, should be left to the people who own the land — city and county taxpayers.

There's also state law that in general requires counties to competitively bid out the sale or lease of real properties to make sure taxpayers get the best possible deal, a seeming impediment to simply going with Vanderbilt. The words 'in general" carry weight as there are exceptions to bid requirements in cases of economic development. Still, who's to say there isn't a better opportunity in a competing bid from another university? How else can the public get a measure of the value of the Vanderbilt campus?

To be clear, the pluses are hard to ignore. The site is centrally located and would boost the local economy with highly educated graduates. Their skills could feed existing businesses and attract new ones. But process and transparency matter, as local officials and their constituents sort through details to determine what proposals best meet the community's needs. Those ushering a deal into reality should remain open to the options and open to the public.

