U.S. markets close in 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,820.27
    -34.16 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,991.85
    -181.99 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,272.55
    -100.05 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,719.37
    -12.64 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.60
    -8.49 (-8.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.40
    -8.30 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    18.89
    -0.18 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0045
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    -0.0330 (-1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1893
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8020
    -0.6180 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,514.46
    -974.74 (-4.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    415.07
    -12.30 (-2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.86
    +13.27 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

West Pharmaceutical Services Releases 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WST
    Watchlist

EXTON, Pa., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, has recently released its 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report, reporting on the Company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance in 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/West Pharmaceutical Services, I)
(PRNewsfoto/West Pharmaceutical Services, I)

This is West's 6th annual CR Report, and highlights ESG successes from over the past year, including progress on environmental sustainability goals, diversity and inclusion, and success around the Company's philanthropic efforts.  It also highlights some of the recognition received for its ESG performance, including placement in Barron's Top 100 Most Sustainable Companies, Corporate Social Responsibility Programme of the Year from Pharma Industry Awards in Ireland, and a Silver Stevie Award for Corporate Social Responsibility.

"At West, we are driven by our purpose to improve patient lives. We know that to fulfill this purpose effectively, we must consider our broader corporate responsibilities to the wide range of stakeholders we serve," said Eric M. Green, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board.  "Much of our long-term success can be credited to our focus on building a diverse team, putting quality at center stage, operating with integrity, giving back to our communities, managing our environmental footprint, and caring for the health and safety of our team members – all of these combined makes for a better performing company now and into the future."

Some of the key 2021 highlights include:

  • ESG Governance changes, including the establishment of an ESG Steering Committee, new areas of priority focus for the future and additional oversight by West's Board of Directors

  • Global waste to landfill for all West manufacturing sites continued to improve, with 85% of global waste diverted from landfill, up from 77% the prior year

  • Both water and energy intensity ratios improved over prior year, meaning less energy and water is being used for each product produced

  • 64% of West's Executive Team is made up of women and/or U.S. minorities

  • 7 of West's manufacturing sites had zero recordable safety incidents in 2021

  • Total employee giving increased by 72% from 2020

  • Team member donations to West's Annual Global Food Drive increased by 56% over prior year

In addition to the CR Report, West also provides transparency in disclosure through alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Index, and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Please read the full CR Report here to learn more about West's commitment to ESG.

About West
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With approximately 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 45 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and in business for nearly a century, West in its fiscal year 2021 generated $2.83 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-pharmaceutical-services-releases-2021-corporate-responsibility-report-301585009.html

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Lordstown Motors names Edward Hightower as CEO

    Edward Hightower has been named CEO of Lordstown Motors Corp., the electric vehicle startup said on Tuesday. Hightower will continue to serve as president of the Youngstown, Ohio-area company and as CEO of MIH EV Design LLC, the company's product development joint venture with Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Hon Hai Technology Group, better known as Foxconn, Lordstown Motors said in a statement. In May, Lordstown Motors completed long-anticipated agreements to sell its electric vehicle-making facility to affiliates of Foxconn, which will manufacture and co-develop EVs at the plant.

  • Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal abruptly departs; new Old Navy CEO tapped

    Gap Inc. announced Monday that CEO Sonia Syngal is abruptly stepping down from her role and leaving the company. Syngal, Gap Inc.'s CEO since early 2020, has been with the San Francisco-based clothing retailer since 2004, holding executive roles with the Gap brand and later as CEO of Old Navy for four years. Gap said Syngal would leave after "a brief transition."

  • Quest Diagnostics Releases 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report

    SECAUCUS, N.J., July 11, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today released its 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report.

  • Broadcom loses top software exec in the middle of VMware deal to head combined Citrix-Tibco company

    Broadcom Inc.'s head of software Tom Krause is leaving the company in the middle of a $61 billion software acquisition he helped bring about, which analysts called "a surprise" and "not the greatest of news" Monday morning.

  • Citrix names incoming CEO as $16.5B acquisition nears completion

    The company is merging with a Palo Alto, California software firm in a deal that's expected to close this later year.

  • Dave & Buster’s announces new executive leadership team

    Dave & Buster’s, after officially closing on its previously announced multi-million-dollar acquisition of Main Event at the end of June, announced a series of executive appointments on Monday to support its new CEO, according to a news release. Coppell-based Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: PLAY) bought Dallas-based Main Event in a deal valued at $835 million from Australian leisure and entertainment group Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX: ALG) and private equity firm RedBird Capital Partners, the company announced Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s and Main Event will continue to operate as separate brands, though Chris Morris, who’s been CEO of Main Event for the past two years, will take the helm of the combined company.

  • Suncor CEO's abrupt resignation after worker fatality may signal broader executive shakeup

    There's no easy fix to Suncor's problems given its complex operations, one analyst says

  • M&A wrap: Aviat Networks pushing to acquire Israeli competitor; Abracon bought by PE firm

    Aviat Networks Inc., an Austin-based wireless technology company, is pressing for a takeover of Israel-based Ceragon Networks Ltd. Plus, Abracon LLC, which makes components for high-tech devices, has been purchased by a San Francisco-based private equity firm. Get those details on those deals and more in this wrap-up.

  • Tony Novelly steps down as CEO of public company FutureFuel, no longer heads Apex Oil

    St. Louis energy tycoon Tony Novelly has reigned for decades. But a disclosure Monday said he's stepping down as head of a manufacturer of biofuels he founded. It also said he no longer leads the much larger, multibillion-dollar Apex Oil.

  • Broadcom’s Software President Departs, Duties Shift to CEO

    Thomas Krause is handing responsibilities to Chief Executive Hock Tan as the microchip company is in the midst of acquiring software company VMware for $61 billion.

  • GameStop names new chief financial officer

    GameStop Corp. has named Diana Saadeh-Jajeh, formerly its senior vice president and chief accounting officer, as chief financial officer after terminating the employment of Michael Recupero. Recupero had joined GameStop (NYSE: GME) last year from Amazon, along with another Amazon executive, Matt Furlong, now the video game retailer's CEO, shortly after Chewy founder and significant investor Ryan Cohen took the lead of GameStop as chairman in March 2021.

  • Nike’s China head leaving for Estee Lauder

    Angela Dong, global vice president and general manager of Nike’s Greater China business, has been with the company 17 years.

  • Lordstown Motors taps industry veteran Hightower as CEO in management shuffle

    Hightower, president of the company since November, takes the reins from Daniel Ninivaggi, who will become executive chairman and focus on partnerships and capital raising. The former Ford Motor Co and General Motors executive takes the helm at a crucial time for the four-year-old company, which plans to start production of its Endurance pickup truck with Foxconn in the third quarter.

  • Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal to Step Down, Old Navy Names New CEO

    The news comes shortly after another major executive shift for the company in April, when Nancy Green stepped down from her role as president and CEO of Old Navy.

  • Goldman hires Google exec to co-head applied innovation unit - memo

    Goldman Sachs has hired Jared Cohen, who founded technology incubator Jigsaw at Google, to co-head its newly created applied innovation unit, an internal memo showed, as the Wall Street powerhouse invests in technology expertise. Cohen, who also served as advisor to Google's CEO Eric Schmidt in the past, will co-head the new Goldman unit with George Lee, the memo said, whose contents were confirmed by the bank's spokesperson.

  • Here's What Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.'s (NYSE:MEC) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

    If you want to know who really controls Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. ( NYSE:MEC ), then you'll have to look at...

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)?

    The big shareholder groups in Vera Bradley, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VRA ) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a...

  • Dollar General’s CEO Is Retiring. Expect the Same Winning Strategy.

    Todd Vasos will be succeeded by Chief Operating Officer Jeffery Owen, who has been at the company for some 30 years.

  • Gap CEO Sonia Syngal Is Stepping Down

    The retailer said Chairman Bob Martin will serve as interim CEO, as the company struggles with slumping sales.

  • Industry Moves: Matchesfashion Taps Former Asos Exec as CEO + More News

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.