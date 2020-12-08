U.S. markets close in 2 hours 52 minutes

Is West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) a Smart Long-term Buy?

Alex Smith
·3 min read

Baron Asset Fund recently published its third-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter of 2020, the Baron Asset Fund returned 8.43% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 8.93%, while the Russell Midcap Growth Index was up 9.37%. You should check out Baron Asset Fund’s top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q3 2020 Investor Letter, Baron Asset Fund highlighted a few stocks and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (NYSE:WST) is one of them. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (NYSE:WST) is a pharmaceutical company. Year-to-date, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (NYSE:WST) stock gained 78.3% and on December 7th it had a closing price of $268.06. Here is what Baron Asset Fund said:

"West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures components and systems for the packaging and delivery of injectable drugs. Shares rose on strong second quarter financial results and raised 2020 guidance. Business is benefiting from strong demand for West’s products and services, as the large majority of newly approved biologic drugs utilize the company’s packaging. We think demand should further accelerate as COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers come to market. We continue to believe West has a promising long-term growth outlook and a secure competitive position."

10 Pharmacist Shortage Countries in Need of Pharmacists in 2017
10 Pharmacist Shortage Countries in Need of Pharmacists in 2017

kurhan / shutterstock.com

In Q2 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (NYSE:WST) stock remained unchanged from the previous quarter (see the chart here). Our calculations showed that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (NYSE:WST) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 216% since the end of 2014 and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 121 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds' poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Below you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

Video: Top 5 Stocks Among Hedge Funds

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 10 most profitable companies in the world to pick the best large-cap stocks to buy. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

    Upgrades * For Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Sell to the current rating Neutral. For the third quarter, Prudential Financial had an EPS of $3.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.22. The current stock performance of Prudential Financial shows a 52-week-high of 97.2425 and a 52-week-low of 38.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $79.98. * Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for MetLife Inc (NYSE: MET) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, MetLife had an EPS of $1.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.54. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 53.28 and a 52-week-low of 22.85. MetLife closed at $47.57 at the end of the last trading period. * According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of 5.33 and a 52-week-low of 1.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.73. * According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE: RE) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Everest Re Group had an EPS of $2.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.39. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 294.31 and a 52-week-low of 157.32. Everest Re Group closed at $230.48 at the end of the last trading period. * Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) from Neutral to Buy. Chubb earned $2.00 in the third quarter, compared to $2.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Chubb shows a 52-week-high of 167.74 and a 52-week-low of 87.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $152.34. * For Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to the current rating Overweight. Antero Resources earned $0.05 in the third quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 4.64 and a 52-week-low of 0.638. At the end of the last trading period, Antero Resources closed at $4.08. * According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) was changed from Peer Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, SmileDirectClub had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 15.54 and a 52-week-low of 3.64. SmileDirectClub closed at $10.87 at the end of the last trading period. * According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE: RBC) was changed from Peer Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Regal Beloit showed an EPS of $1.73, compared to $1.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Regal Beloit shows a 52-week-high of 124.82 and a 52-week-low of 51.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $116.45. * According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE: NVT) was changed from Peer Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, nVent Electric showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 28.75 and a 52-week-low of 10.535. nVent Electric closed at $23.61 at the end of the last trading period. * For CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE: CORR), Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Sell to the current rating Hold. For the third quarter, CorEnergy Infr Trust had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.94. The current stock performance of CorEnergy Infr Trust shows a 52-week-high of 47.56 and a 52-week-low of 3.555. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.18. * BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating for Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE: AU) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Anglogold Ashanti earned $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 38.5 and a 52-week-low of 12.66. Anglogold Ashanti closed at $22.74 at the end of the last trading period. * For Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to the current rating Overweight. In the third quarter, Equifax showed an EPS of $1.87, compared to $1.48 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 181.76 and a 52-week-low of 103.01. At the end of the last trading period, Equifax closed at $170.85. * According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE: QEP) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, QEP Resources showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of QEP Resources shows a 52-week-high of 4.8 and a 52-week-low of 0.2625. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.14. * KeyBanc upgraded the previous rating for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) from Sector Weight to Overweight. ON Semiconductor earned $0.27 in the third quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ON Semiconductor shows a 52-week-high of 30.755 and a 52-week-low of 8.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.57. Downgrades * According to Stifel, the prior rating for Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Synnex had an EPS of $3.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.30. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 164.74 and a 52-week-low of 52.06. Synnex closed at $81.50 at the end of the last trading period. * Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Progressive showed an EPS of $1.88, compared to $1.42 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 102.05 and a 52-week-low of 62.18. Progressive closed at $90.27 at the end of the last trading period. * For MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Sell. For the third quarter, MicroStrategy had an EPS of $2.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.94. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 358.94 and a 52-week-low of 90.0. MicroStrategy closed at $336.22 at the end of the last trading period. * Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (NYSE: MMC) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Marsh & McLennan showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 120.97 and a 52-week-low of 74.335. Marsh & McLennan closed at $116.16 at the end of the last trading period. * According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. For the third quarter, Fortive had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.87. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 82.12 and a 52-week-low of 37.3101. Fortive closed at $69.39 at the end of the last trading period. * According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the first quarter, Coty had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The current stock performance of Coty shows a 52-week-high of 13.01 and a 52-week-low of 2.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.45. * For Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT), Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Perform. For the third quarter, Rocket Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of 35.0 and a 52-week-low of 9.01. At the end of the last trading period, Rocket Pharmaceuticals closed at $33.27. * Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) from Buy to Neutral. Jabil earned $0.98 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 44.2 and a 52-week-low of 17.63. At the end of the last trading period, Jabil closed at $40.74. * For Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ: HTHT), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Neutral. In the third quarter, Huazhu Group showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 53.66 and a 52-week-low of 25.01. Huazhu Group closed at $50.33 at the end of the last trading period. * For Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV), Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Peer Perform. Dover earned $1.60 in the third quarter, compared to $1.60 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 127.39 and a 52-week-low of 62.95. Dover closed at $122.31 at the end of the last trading period. * For Dada Nexus Ltd (NASDAQ: DADA), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Dada Nexus earned $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 61.27 and a 52-week-low of 14.6004. Dada Nexus closed at $42.83 at the end of the last trading period. * JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, EQT had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of 17.965 and a 52-week-low of 4.21. At the end of the last trading period, EQT closed at $13.87. Initiations * JMP Securities initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPTX) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Turning Point is set to $125.00. In the third quarter, Turning Point showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 122.85 and a 52-week-low of 31.3042. Turning Point closed at $103.46 at the end of the last trading period. * With a current rating of Market Outperform, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY). The price target seems to have been set at $66.00 for Relay Therapeutics. For the third quarter, Relay Therapeutics had an EPS of $3.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.53. The stock has a 52-week-high of 57.59 and a 52-week-low of 32.56. At the end of the last trading period, Relay Therapeutics closed at $49.40. * Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Newell Brands is set to $18.00. In the third quarter, Newell Brands showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.73 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Newell Brands shows a 52-week-high of 22.09 and a 52-week-low of 10.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.59. * JMP Securities initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) with a Market Perform rating. In the third quarter, Mirati Therapeutics showed an EPS of $1.96, compared to $1.38 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mirati Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of 244.02 and a 52-week-low of 66.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $236.98. * Credit Suisse initiated coverage on MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE: MAX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for MediaAlpha is set to $38.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of 43.48 and a 52-week-low of 33.76. At the end of the last trading period, MediaAlpha closed at $37.25. * With a current rating of Buy, Citigroup initiated coverage on Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED). The price target seems to have been set at $72.00 for Globus Medical. For the third quarter, Globus Medical had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The current stock performance of Globus Medical shows a 52-week-high of 61.295 and a 52-week-low of 33.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.89. * Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ: GRMN) with a Hold rating. The price target for Garmin is set to $120.00. Garmin earned $1.58 in the third quarter, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 122.35 and a 52-week-low of 61.04. At the end of the last trading period, Garmin closed at $121.30. * With a current rating of Overweight, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO). The price target seems to have been set at $62.00 for Coca-Cola. For the third quarter, Coca-Cola had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The current stock performance of Coca-Cola shows a 52-week-high of 60.13 and a 52-week-low of 36.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.99. * With a current rating of Buy, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Accolade Inc (NASDAQ: ACCD). The price target seems to have been set at $59.00 for Accolade. For the second quarter, Accolade had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.86. The current stock performance of Accolade shows a 52-week-high of 55.54 and a 52-week-low of 29.5. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.08. * Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for AGNC Investment is set to $16.50. In the third quarter, AGNC Investment showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 19.65 and a 52-week-low of 6.25. AGNC Investment closed at $15.48 at the end of the last trading period. * Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE: TAP) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Molson Coors Beverage is set to $51.00. Molson Coors Beverage earned $1.62 in the third quarter, compared to $1.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 61.94 and a 52-week-low of 32.11. At the end of the last trading period, Molson Coors Beverage closed at $47.70. * For Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ), Wells Fargo initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Overweight. Constellation Brands earned $2.76 in the second quarter, compared to $2.72 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 214.11 and a 52-week-low of 104.28. Constellation Brands closed at $212.02 at the end of the last trading period. * Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPB) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Spectrum Brands Holdings is set to $80.00. In the fourth quarter, Spectrum Brands Holdings showed an EPS of $1.72, compared to $1.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 68.92 and a 52-week-low of 19.59. Spectrum Brands Holdings closed at $66.57 at the end of the last trading period. * Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Procter & Gamble is set to $160.00. In the first quarter, Procter & Gamble showed an EPS of $1.63, compared to $1.37 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 146.92 and a 52-week-low of 94.34. Procter & Gamble closed at $137.67 at the end of the last trading period. * Wells Fargo initiated coverage on PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for PepsiCo is set to $157.00. For the third quarter, PepsiCo had an EPS of $1.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.56. The current stock performance of PepsiCo shows a 52-week-high of 147.2 and a 52-week-low of 101.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $145.37. * Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Monster Beverage is set to $105.00. Monster Beverage earned $0.65 in the third quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 88.46 and a 52-week-low of 50.06. At the end of the last trading period, Monster Beverage closed at $87.17. * With a current rating of Underweight, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB). The price target seems to have been set at $130.00 for Kimberly-Clark. Kimberly-Clark earned $1.72 in the third quarter, compared to $1.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 160.16 and a 52-week-low of 110.66. At the end of the last trading period, Kimberly-Clark closed at $137.01. * With a current rating of Equal-Weight, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Keurig Dr Pepper. In the third quarter, Keurig Dr Pepper showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 31.47 and a 52-week-low of 18.98. At the end of the last trading period, Keurig Dr Pepper closed at $30.71. * With a current rating of Underweight, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE: EPC). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Edgewell Personal Care. In the fourth quarter, Edgewell Personal Care showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 38.97 and a 52-week-low of 20.51. At the end of the last trading period, Edgewell Personal Care closed at $34.82. * Wells Fargo initiated coverage on The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Estee Lauder Cos is set to $265.00. In the first quarter, Estee Lauder Cos showed an EPS of $1.44, compared to $1.67 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 259.775 and a 52-week-low of 137.0114. At the end of the last trading period, Estee Lauder Cos closed at $245.85. * Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Clorox is set to $250.00. For the first quarter, Clorox had an EPS of $3.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.59. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 239.87 and a 52-week-low of 148.9. Clorox closed at $200.62 at the end of the last trading period. * Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE: CL) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Colgate-Palmolive is set to $80.00. Colgate-Palmolive earned $0.79 in the third quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 86.41 and a 52-week-low of 58.49. Colgate-Palmolive closed at $85.34 at the end of the last trading period. * Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE: CHD) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Church & Dwight Co is set to $94.00. Church & Dwight Co earned $0.70 in the third quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Church & Dwight Co shows a 52-week-high of 98.96 and a 52-week-low of 47.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $86.78.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * H&R Block: Q2 Earnings Insights * Recap: Barnes & Noble Education Q2 Earnings(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Reducing carbon emissions is all the vogue among the green policy wonks these days, and whether you believe in the efficacy of those policies or not, one thing is undeniable: they will have an impact on your daily life. Specifically, they will impact the cars you drive – and probably your fuel and electric bills as well.It’s no secret that the Trump Administration has favored the oil and gas industry, and in fact, gasoline prices have declined during the past four years. The incoming Biden Administration is expected to look far more favorably on green policies, particularly the electrification of the automobile fleet. Electric vehicles have been with us for a while, and some models are achieving popularity and driver approval. The next step will be a governmental push, via policy, to make EVs cheaper to build, more affordable to buy, and more practical on the road.In a recent report from Goldman Sachs, the investment giant foresees global sales of electric vehicles hitting 1.8 million units this year, with 8.3 million by 2025 and an impressive 34 million by 2035. The result of this will be a reduction in the conventional car/electric car ratio of 18%.With this in mind, Goldman’s stock analysts are tapping two electric vehicle companies which are likely to succeed in the climate of the next four years – and one to watch from the sidelines. We've used the TipRanks database to get a better sense of what other Wall Street analysts think about the trio. Li Auto (LI)Li Auto is one of the myriad EV production companies that has cropped up in China in recent years. The Chinese domestic car market should not be overlooked – the country has a population near 1.4 billion, with some 800 million in the urban areas, and as a whole, China is rapidly growing wealthier. Li specializes in plug-in hybrids, which combine combustion engines and an electric drive train – and are especially useful in a country with a limited EV charging network. Li first model, the Li ONE, was put on the market in November of last year, and by this past October, the company had sold over 22,000 cars. That month, the sales volume hit 3,700, making the Li ONE China’s best-selling electric vehicle model. This company is a newcomer to the US stock markets, having held its IPO at the end of July this year. Share debuted on the market at $11.50, higher than the initial projected range. Since the IPO, shares in LI have gained 173%. Covering Li Auto for Goldman Sachs, analyst Fei Fang writes, “We believe Li Auto is differentiating itself from the broader Chinese auto-making industry by envisioning and creating compelling EV consumer experiences – and showing a willingness to take on the risk of unconventional technologies and act innovatively… driving transformations that will lead the long-term adoption of EVs in China. We view Li ONE as the first step in a larger innovation plan that will provide significant optionality value for the share price.”To this end, Fang rates LI a Buy along with a $60 price target. At current levels, this implies a 91% one-year upside. (To watch Fang’s track record, click here)Looking at the consensus breakdown, Wall Street takes a bullish stance on LI. 3 Buys and 1 Hold issued over the previous three months make the stock a ‘Strong Buy.' It should also be noted that its $36.65 average price target suggests 16% upside from the current share price. (See LI stock analysis on TipRanks)Tesla (TSLA)This company needs no introduction; Elon Musk, with his genius for promotion and notoriety, has seen to that over the past few years. He’s been helped along by the company’s successful efforts to address quality control and production bottlenecks, while introducing popular new models. The result: TSLA stock has skyrocketed 667% in 2020.The huge spike in share value has accompanied record-setting profits. Tesla turned profitable in 3Q19, and has remained so despite the impact of corona. The company’s 3Q20 results were nothing short of remarkable. Revenues rose to $8.8 billion, a 39% year-over-year gain and an even bigger 46% sequential gain. EPS rose 105% year-over-year, to hit 76 cents per share. And even better for the car maker: the free cash flow is solid, at $1.4 billion for the quarter.The third quarter results stood on a solid foundation of production and deliveries. The company reported 145,000 vehicles manufactured in the quarter, with nearly 140,000 delivered. Improvements in delivery efficiency have helped the company to cut back on its new vehicle inventory.Goldman analyst Mark Delaney is bullish on Tesla – and on the EV sector’s future, in general. He writes, “We believe that the shift toward battery electric vehicle (EV) adoption is accelerating and will occur faster than our prior view. We believe that battery prices are falling faster than we previously expected which improves the economics of EV ownership, and there has recently been an increase in regulatory proposals from some jurisdictions to limit or ban the sale of new internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles entirely in 10-20 years.”Backing his bullish stance, Delaney rates TSLA a Buy. His price target, of $780, suggests an upside of 21% in the next 12 months. (To watch Delaney’s track record, click here)However, despite the huge gains in recent months, or maybe because of that, Wall Street remains cautious of Tesla. The analyst consensus rating is a Hold, based on 25 reviews, including 10 Buys, 8 Holds, and 7 Sells. The stock’s average price target is $403.24, indicating a possible downside of 37% from current levels. (See TSLA stock analysis on TipRanks)Nio (NIO)Last on our list is Goldman’s neutral call on Nio, another Chinese electric vehicle company. Nio has, in recent months, managed to stand out from China’s crowded domestic EV market, introducing new models and innovative ideas. The company’s current line-up includes three mid-size SUVs powered by lithium-ion batteries, and sports car, a 2-door coupe with water-cooled electric motors. The company has several models, including two sedans, a minivan, and another SUV, lined up for future release.Among the customer-oriented ideas that Nio is working with is ‘Battery as a Service,’ or BaaS. This concept divorces the battery from the vehicle, allowing car owners to purchase a monthly subscription and ‘refuel’ their vehicle by swapping out the battery assembly.Earnings, while still at a net loss, have been improving for the past four quarters, and Q3 revenue came in at $4.53 billion, the best in over a year. Year-to-date, NIO shares have shown tremendous growth -- the stock is up over 1000%.Noting that Nio has strength in its leading position in the market, Goldman's Fei Fang writes of the risks: “While Nio’s brand has been impressively established, we expect competition to heat up in the coming years with large OEMs launching comparable models, such as ID4 and Model Y… If our projected battery price declines / excess capacity does not come through and the industry works with tight manufacturing capacity and hefty EV component prices, it would weigh on Nio’s margin expansion.”Fang gives NIO shares a Neutral (i.e. Hold) rating. But the analyst might as well have said “buy” — because he thinks the stock, currently at $45.11, could zoom ahead to $57 within a year, delivering 31% profits to new investors. Overall, Nio’s stock gets a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 7 Buys and 4 Holds. Meanwhile, the $49.01 average price target implies nearly 9% upside. (See NIO stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    On Wall Street, it’s out with tech and mega-caps and in with small-caps, cyclicals and value. Investors  have been rotating away from the big names that powered the market’s record-breaking charge forward since its March low on encouraging COVID-19 vaccine news. At the same time, there has been a weaker U.S. dollar, steeper yield curve and a commodity price run-up.What does all of this mean? According to Raymond James strategist Tavis McCourt, it is “indicative of investor belief in strong economic growth in 2021, driven by economic re-opening and a ‘wall of cash’ sitting in bank accounts that will be deployed into the real economy in 2021.” The strategist adds that investor focus has landed squarely on a new stimulus package, which “only increases the chances for robust growth in 2021 as economies fully re-open.”“This outweighed significant evidence of slowing economic trends (jobs growth, Visa credit/debit card spending, Bloomberg high frequency data), which the market broadly is viewing as a short-term phenomenon until vaccines are deployed, as PMs continue to reposition portfolios in preparation for economic re-openings,” McCourt explained.Taking McCourt’s outlook into consideration, we wanted to take a closer look at two penny stocks scoring rave reviews from Raymond James. These tickers trading for less than $5 per share could gain over 200% in the next year, so say the firm’s analysts. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out what exactly makes both so compelling even with the risk involved with these plays.ADMA Biologics (ADMA)Operating as an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company, ADMA Biologics develops specialty plasma-derived products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the immune compromised and other patients at risk of infection. Currently going for $1.94 apiece, Raymond James thinks that now is the time to pull the trigger.Representing the firm, analyst Elliot Wilbur points out that post-commercialization, the company's key products, Asceniv and Bivigam, continue to generate solid revenue. Both products were designed as treatments for primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI).“Recent numbers have benefited from what we believe is inventory accumulation derived from the increasingly positive positioning of plasma therapies around potential use in COVID-19, with year-to-date year-over-year September growth being 2.0% for the IG space and (2.9%) for the IVIG subsector,” Wilbur explained.Highlighting the approval of Gilead’s remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment, Wilbur points out that it is “only a treatment and cannot be taken preemptively, keeping the door wide open for plasma therapies focusing on vaccine development.”Expounding on this, the analyst stated, “On the forefront of the vaccine race remains the CoVig-19 plasma alliance, a coalition of leading plasma players work with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to test hyperimmune therapies against COVID-19. The alliance, which consists of major players such as CSLBehring, ADMA, Octapharma, and Takeda, looks to accelerate the development of plasma therapies for COVID-19, aiding in potential regulatory clearance for associated therapies going forward... Ahead of results from the 500-patient trial, the alliance began manufacturing the plasma treatment viewing the likelihood of positive results and eventual approval as being ‘very high’.”Adding to the good news, ADMA is set to achieve its target of 5-10 plasma collection centers by 2025, with the company filing the Biologics License Application (BLA) for its third collection center on December 1. This center will go through an estimated 12-month approval process that involves both a review of the BLA as well as a site inspection. Approval could come in Q4 2021, according to Wilbur.In line with his optimistic approach, Wilbur rates ADMA an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $7 price target. Should his thesis play out, a potential gain of 260% could be in the cards.Are other analysts in agreement? They are. Only Buy ratings, 5, in fact, have been issued in the last three months, so the consensus rating is a Strong Buy. Given the $6.65 average price target, shares could skyrocket 242% in the next year. (See ADMA stock analysis on TipRanks)InflaRx NV (IFRX)Making breakthrough discoveries in the area of anti-C5a antibody generation, InflaRx develops highly specific monoclonal antibodies targeting activation products of the complement system. Based on data from its peer, Raymond James believes that at $4, its share price presents an attractive entry point.ChemoCentryx recently reported the results from the Phase 2 AURORA study of C5aR inhibitor avacopan in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), with the therapy missing its primary endpoint in all patients but working in a pre-specified ITT analysis of Hurley Stage III patients at the only active dose tested. Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse sees a positive readthrough for InflaRx.“A home run outcome for CCXI would have been negative for IFRX. Reason is, while it would have established proof of mechanism in HS (which is lacking), it would have encumbered IFX-1 competitively in HS but also indicate avacopan is just a better molecule in general (if it would've cleanly worked in an indication where IFX-1 Phase 2 data were ambiguous),” Seedhouse explained.This is not to say that a failure for ChemoCentryx would have been a win for InflaRx. According to Seedhouse, it would have “totally squashed the mechanism in HS since we know avacopan works elsewhere (ANCA vasculitis).”On top of this, InflaRx initiated the Phase 3 part of the Phase 2/3 PANAMO study in patients with severe COVID-induced pneumonia. With Alexion noting that their Phase 3 study in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with severe pneumonia or ARDS is already 30% enrolled and is expected to report initial data from a planned interim analysis in 1H21, Seedhouse argues a positive result would “likely have positive readthrough for IFRX, given validation of the complement mechanism in COVID-19.”Based on all of the above, Seedhouse rates IFRX an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $15 price target. This target puts the upside potential at 273%. (To watch Seedhouse’s track record, click here)Turning to the rest of the Street, 3 Buys and 1 Hold have been assigned in the last three months. Therefore, IFRX has a Strong Buy analyst consensus. With an average price target of $10.50, shares could soar 161% in the year ahead. (See IFRX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    Future study books will linger long and hard on the tumultuous events of 2020. Among the mountains of interesting information, Moderna (MRNA) is very likely to get a mention.More specifically, along with Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, Moderna’s mRNA-1273 could be noted as the first vaccine based on mRNA technology to gain regulatory approval.And that day could be fast approaching. Last month, Moderna reported data from the vaccine’s late stage study which showed mRNA-1273 had a 94.1% success rate in preventing the coronavirus, far above the 50% threshold required by the FDA to be considered for approval. Since then, the company has filed for emergency use authorization (EUA) and the FDA is set to review mRNA-1273’s data on December 17. The general consensus is that the vaccine will pass the test.Before the end of the year, Moderna expects to have 20 million doses ready for shipment in the U.S. and the company remains on-track to produce 500 million to 1 billion doses next year.While Pfizer and BioNTech have set their sights on manufacturing 1.3 billion doses in 2021, Piper Sandler analyst Edward Tenthoff notes how on one vital metric, mRNA-1273 trumps its rival’s offering.“mRNA-1273 has longer refrigeration shelf life,” the 5-star analyst said. “mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine remains stable at 2-8 degrees C for 30 days. mRNA-1273 remains stable at -20 degrees C for up to 6 months and at room temperature for up to 12 hours. No dilution is required for mRNA-1273 at vaccination site. mRNA-1273 has a potential wider distribution when compared to Pfizer's -80 degrees C vaccine stability.”So, good news for Moderna, but what does it all mean for investors? Moderna shares have been on an absolute tear over the past 30 days, up by 130% and adding to the year’s previous haul; Overall, the stock is up by 765% in 2020. While Tenthoff still rates MRNA a Buy, at current levels, his expects shares to stay range bound for the foreseeable future as indicated by his $166 average price target. (To watch Tenthoff’s track record, click here)Overall, the rest of the Street thinks shares have surged enough for now. Going by the $126.43 average price target, the stock is set to decline by 25% in the year ahead. Nevertheless, overall, the analyst consensus rates the stock a Moderate Buy, based on 9 Buys, 4 Holds and 2 Sells. (See MRNA stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

