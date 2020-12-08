Is West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) a Smart Long-term Buy?

Benzinga

Upgrades * For Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Sell to the current rating Neutral. For the third quarter, Prudential Financial had an EPS of $3.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.22. The current stock performance of Prudential Financial shows a 52-week-high of 97.2425 and a 52-week-low of 38.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $79.98. * Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for MetLife Inc (NYSE: MET) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, MetLife had an EPS of $1.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.54. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 53.28 and a 52-week-low of 22.85. MetLife closed at $47.57 at the end of the last trading period. * According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of 5.33 and a 52-week-low of 1.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.73. * According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE: RE) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Everest Re Group had an EPS of $2.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.39. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 294.31 and a 52-week-low of 157.32. Everest Re Group closed at $230.48 at the end of the last trading period. * Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) from Neutral to Buy. Chubb earned $2.00 in the third quarter, compared to $2.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Chubb shows a 52-week-high of 167.74 and a 52-week-low of 87.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $152.34. * For Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to the current rating Overweight. Antero Resources earned $0.05 in the third quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 4.64 and a 52-week-low of 0.638. At the end of the last trading period, Antero Resources closed at $4.08. * According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) was changed from Peer Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, SmileDirectClub had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 15.54 and a 52-week-low of 3.64. SmileDirectClub closed at $10.87 at the end of the last trading period. * According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE: RBC) was changed from Peer Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Regal Beloit showed an EPS of $1.73, compared to $1.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Regal Beloit shows a 52-week-high of 124.82 and a 52-week-low of 51.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $116.45. * According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE: NVT) was changed from Peer Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, nVent Electric showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 28.75 and a 52-week-low of 10.535. nVent Electric closed at $23.61 at the end of the last trading period. * For CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE: CORR), Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Sell to the current rating Hold. For the third quarter, CorEnergy Infr Trust had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.94. The current stock performance of CorEnergy Infr Trust shows a 52-week-high of 47.56 and a 52-week-low of 3.555. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.18. * BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating for Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE: AU) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Anglogold Ashanti earned $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 38.5 and a 52-week-low of 12.66. Anglogold Ashanti closed at $22.74 at the end of the last trading period. * For Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to the current rating Overweight. In the third quarter, Equifax showed an EPS of $1.87, compared to $1.48 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 181.76 and a 52-week-low of 103.01. At the end of the last trading period, Equifax closed at $170.85. * According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE: QEP) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, QEP Resources showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of QEP Resources shows a 52-week-high of 4.8 and a 52-week-low of 0.2625. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.14. * KeyBanc upgraded the previous rating for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) from Sector Weight to Overweight. ON Semiconductor earned $0.27 in the third quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ON Semiconductor shows a 52-week-high of 30.755 and a 52-week-low of 8.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.57. Downgrades * According to Stifel, the prior rating for Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Synnex had an EPS of $3.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.30. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 164.74 and a 52-week-low of 52.06. Synnex closed at $81.50 at the end of the last trading period. * Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Progressive showed an EPS of $1.88, compared to $1.42 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 102.05 and a 52-week-low of 62.18. Progressive closed at $90.27 at the end of the last trading period. * For MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Sell. For the third quarter, MicroStrategy had an EPS of $2.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.94. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 358.94 and a 52-week-low of 90.0. MicroStrategy closed at $336.22 at the end of the last trading period. * Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (NYSE: MMC) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Marsh & McLennan showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 120.97 and a 52-week-low of 74.335. Marsh & McLennan closed at $116.16 at the end of the last trading period. * According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. For the third quarter, Fortive had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.87. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 82.12 and a 52-week-low of 37.3101. Fortive closed at $69.39 at the end of the last trading period. * According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the first quarter, Coty had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The current stock performance of Coty shows a 52-week-high of 13.01 and a 52-week-low of 2.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.45. * For Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT), Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Perform. For the third quarter, Rocket Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of 35.0 and a 52-week-low of 9.01. At the end of the last trading period, Rocket Pharmaceuticals closed at $33.27. * Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) from Buy to Neutral. Jabil earned $0.98 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 44.2 and a 52-week-low of 17.63. At the end of the last trading period, Jabil closed at $40.74. * For Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ: HTHT), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Neutral. In the third quarter, Huazhu Group showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 53.66 and a 52-week-low of 25.01. Huazhu Group closed at $50.33 at the end of the last trading period. * For Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV), Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Peer Perform. Dover earned $1.60 in the third quarter, compared to $1.60 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 127.39 and a 52-week-low of 62.95. Dover closed at $122.31 at the end of the last trading period. * For Dada Nexus Ltd (NASDAQ: DADA), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Dada Nexus earned $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 61.27 and a 52-week-low of 14.6004. Dada Nexus closed at $42.83 at the end of the last trading period. * JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, EQT had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of 17.965 and a 52-week-low of 4.21. At the end of the last trading period, EQT closed at $13.87. Initiations * JMP Securities initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPTX) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Turning Point is set to $125.00. In the third quarter, Turning Point showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 122.85 and a 52-week-low of 31.3042. Turning Point closed at $103.46 at the end of the last trading period. * With a current rating of Market Outperform, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY). The price target seems to have been set at $66.00 for Relay Therapeutics. For the third quarter, Relay Therapeutics had an EPS of $3.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.53. The stock has a 52-week-high of 57.59 and a 52-week-low of 32.56. At the end of the last trading period, Relay Therapeutics closed at $49.40. * Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Newell Brands is set to $18.00. In the third quarter, Newell Brands showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.73 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Newell Brands shows a 52-week-high of 22.09 and a 52-week-low of 10.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.59. * JMP Securities initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) with a Market Perform rating. In the third quarter, Mirati Therapeutics showed an EPS of $1.96, compared to $1.38 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mirati Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of 244.02 and a 52-week-low of 66.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $236.98. * Credit Suisse initiated coverage on MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE: MAX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for MediaAlpha is set to $38.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of 43.48 and a 52-week-low of 33.76. At the end of the last trading period, MediaAlpha closed at $37.25. * With a current rating of Buy, Citigroup initiated coverage on Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED). The price target seems to have been set at $72.00 for Globus Medical. For the third quarter, Globus Medical had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The current stock performance of Globus Medical shows a 52-week-high of 61.295 and a 52-week-low of 33.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.89. * Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ: GRMN) with a Hold rating. The price target for Garmin is set to $120.00. Garmin earned $1.58 in the third quarter, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 122.35 and a 52-week-low of 61.04. At the end of the last trading period, Garmin closed at $121.30. * With a current rating of Overweight, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO). The price target seems to have been set at $62.00 for Coca-Cola. For the third quarter, Coca-Cola had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The current stock performance of Coca-Cola shows a 52-week-high of 60.13 and a 52-week-low of 36.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.99. * With a current rating of Buy, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Accolade Inc (NASDAQ: ACCD). The price target seems to have been set at $59.00 for Accolade. For the second quarter, Accolade had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.86. The current stock performance of Accolade shows a 52-week-high of 55.54 and a 52-week-low of 29.5. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.08. * Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for AGNC Investment is set to $16.50. In the third quarter, AGNC Investment showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 19.65 and a 52-week-low of 6.25. AGNC Investment closed at $15.48 at the end of the last trading period. * Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE: TAP) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Molson Coors Beverage is set to $51.00. Molson Coors Beverage earned $1.62 in the third quarter, compared to $1.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 61.94 and a 52-week-low of 32.11. At the end of the last trading period, Molson Coors Beverage closed at $47.70. * For Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ), Wells Fargo initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Overweight. Constellation Brands earned $2.76 in the second quarter, compared to $2.72 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 214.11 and a 52-week-low of 104.28. Constellation Brands closed at $212.02 at the end of the last trading period. * Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPB) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Spectrum Brands Holdings is set to $80.00. In the fourth quarter, Spectrum Brands Holdings showed an EPS of $1.72, compared to $1.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 68.92 and a 52-week-low of 19.59. Spectrum Brands Holdings closed at $66.57 at the end of the last trading period. * Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Procter & Gamble is set to $160.00. In the first quarter, Procter & Gamble showed an EPS of $1.63, compared to $1.37 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 146.92 and a 52-week-low of 94.34. Procter & Gamble closed at $137.67 at the end of the last trading period. * Wells Fargo initiated coverage on PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for PepsiCo is set to $157.00. For the third quarter, PepsiCo had an EPS of $1.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.56. The current stock performance of PepsiCo shows a 52-week-high of 147.2 and a 52-week-low of 101.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $145.37. * Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Monster Beverage is set to $105.00. Monster Beverage earned $0.65 in the third quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 88.46 and a 52-week-low of 50.06. At the end of the last trading period, Monster Beverage closed at $87.17. * With a current rating of Underweight, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB). The price target seems to have been set at $130.00 for Kimberly-Clark. Kimberly-Clark earned $1.72 in the third quarter, compared to $1.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 160.16 and a 52-week-low of 110.66. At the end of the last trading period, Kimberly-Clark closed at $137.01. * With a current rating of Equal-Weight, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Keurig Dr Pepper. In the third quarter, Keurig Dr Pepper showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 31.47 and a 52-week-low of 18.98. At the end of the last trading period, Keurig Dr Pepper closed at $30.71. * With a current rating of Underweight, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE: EPC). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Edgewell Personal Care. In the fourth quarter, Edgewell Personal Care showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 38.97 and a 52-week-low of 20.51. At the end of the last trading period, Edgewell Personal Care closed at $34.82. * Wells Fargo initiated coverage on The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Estee Lauder Cos is set to $265.00. In the first quarter, Estee Lauder Cos showed an EPS of $1.44, compared to $1.67 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 259.775 and a 52-week-low of 137.0114. At the end of the last trading period, Estee Lauder Cos closed at $245.85. * Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Clorox is set to $250.00. For the first quarter, Clorox had an EPS of $3.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.59. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 239.87 and a 52-week-low of 148.9. Clorox closed at $200.62 at the end of the last trading period. * Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE: CL) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Colgate-Palmolive is set to $80.00. Colgate-Palmolive earned $0.79 in the third quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 86.41 and a 52-week-low of 58.49. Church & Dwight Co earned $0.70 in the third quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Church & Dwight Co shows a 52-week-high of 98.96 and a 52-week-low of 47.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $86.78.