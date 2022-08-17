U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,307.75
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,121.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,651.50
    -6.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,024.00
    +0.70 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.79
    +0.26 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.50
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    20.06
    -0.02 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0178
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    +0.0330 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    19.69
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2112
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9150
    -0.3000 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,949.46
    -180.62 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.76
    -2.16 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.06
    +26.91 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,092.52
    +223.61 (+0.77%)
     

West Physics named to Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies

·4 min read

ATLANTA and NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine has revealed that West Physics has made its' annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Appearing on this list nine previous times (2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2020 and 2021) this marks the 10th time West Physics appears on the Inc. 5000 with a 3-year revenue growth rate of 84 percent.

West Physics makes the Inc. 5000 list for the 10th time!
West Physics makes the Inc. 5000 list for the 10th time!

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—independent small and medium-sized businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on this distinguished list.

"Of about 7 million small businesses in the U.S., only 5,000 make this list every year and multiple years is even more rare.  In fact, there are only about 150 companies in the United States to have demonstrated the consistency of growth needed to achieve 10 years of being on this list since they started these rankings in 1982," stated Dr. Geoffrey West, President of West Physics.  Dr. West continued: "Appearing on this list would not be possible without the tireless effort of our dedicated & loyal staff and leadership, and the trust and faith that our amazing customers bestow in us every single day.  All of us at West Physics know that our success comes from remaining focused on helping our clients succeed; helping them achieve and maintain high levels of safety, ensure regulatory compliance and maintain accreditation in a highly complex, regulated industry."

West Physics, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading global provider of integrated diagnostic medical and health physics testing and radiation safety consulting services. West Physics serves over 5,000 client sites, including hospitals, freestanding imaging centers, mobile imaging providers, and physician offices throughout the 50 U.S. states, federal territories, the Caribbean, and the Middle East. West Physics specializes in assisting healthcare providers in maintaining their accreditation with organizations such as The Joint Commission, the American College of Radiology, the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission, RadSite, and in radiation regulatory compliance with state and federal agencies. For more information, please visit www.westphysics.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

CONTACT:
Denny Runnion
Vice President, Marketing
(770) 435-9186
denny@westphysics.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-physics-named-to-inc-5000-list-of-fastest-growing-private-companies-301607182.html

SOURCE West Physics Consulting, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon rips remote work and Zoom as ‘management by Hollywood Squares’ and says returning to the office will aid diversity

    The Wall Street CEO used the dated reference in a call with wealthy clients last week.

  • Apple wants workers back in the office 3 days a week starting Sept. 5: reports

    More than a year after its new hybrid work schedule was announced, Apple Inc. will require its employees to return to the office at least three days a week starting Sept. 5, according to reports Monday.

  • IRS's RMD Rule Change Could Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable

    The Internal Revenue Service has proposed rule changes that could significantly impact how beneficiaries will manage inherited retirement accounts. The proposed regulations, which were published last month, caught some in the financial services industry by surprise, as they offer a … Continue reading → The post The IRS May Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable With This RMD Rule Change appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement

  • FTC probes Amazon over customer concerns about unsubscribing from services

    Yahoo Finance legal correspondent Alexis Keenan outlines the FTC's investigation into Amazon over complaints about the service's user interface when customers try to unsubscribe.

  • All The States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil expert: 'We’re in a long-term structural bull market' despite price drop

    Gas prices are declining, but one expert cautions it's just a ‘short-term correction.’

  • Intuit's Pricing Strategies Has Won It Analyst Conviction For Q4 Beat

    Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi reiterated a Buy on Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) and a price target of $650. After an online price increase in QuickBooks in May, Intuit shared price hikes on QB Desktop in early August, raising Pro Plus and Premier Plus prices by 57% and 45%, respectively, he noted. Additionally, Intuit looked to sell QB Desktop Plus products at full MSRP, with no discounts in any channel. However, Intuit kept the pricing intact for QB Desktop Enterprise, which has already transitione

  • J&J Unit Tells Appeals Court Only Bankruptcy Can Settle Talc Claims

    A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary urged a federal appeals court to uphold the controversial legal strategy it used to move to bankruptcy roughly 38,000 lawsuits linking its talc-based products to cancer.

  • All the reasons a dozen eggs now costs up to 38% more than one year ago

    Why are eggs so expensive now? The average price of a dozen large, Grade A eggs was $2.94 in July, up 38% from the same period last year at $1.64, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The price of eggs has been trending upward since the beginning of 2022, and egg experts said an avian influenza outbreak that has severely limited the supply of eggs was the leading cause of high prices.

  • Washington-based Insitu gathers partners to talk supply chain challenges

    Insitu's supply chain director talks challenges of the past two years and his strategy to work through it.

  • ‘I fear that between the two of us, that’s not enough.’ We want to quit working in 10 years, but only have about $175K saved. Do we need professional help?

    Knowing how much you need for retirement is multi-factored: It’s not just about how much you saved, it’s also about knowing how much you will spend on a monthly basis. “Typically, people need around 70% to 80% of the pre-retirement income in retirement to maintain a lifestyle,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • Apple updates return-to-office plan, says employees should be back week of Sept. 5

    Set your calendars. Apple Inc. once again has named a target date to bring its employees back into the office for three days a week.

  • $9 Natural Gas Is Back

    Get ready to bundle up. The likelihood of sky-high heating bills is increasing by the day given the way natural-gas prices are surging into autumn. U.S. natural-gas prices have risen by more than 70% since the end of June, including more than 6% Tuesday, to push back north of $9 per million British thermal units. They haven't been so high this time of year since 2005, back before shale drillers flooded the market with cheap gas and after Hurricane Katrina and a spate of other storms wreaked havo

  • Apple Lays Off Recruiters as Part of Its Slowdown in Hiring

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. laid off many of its contract-based recruiters in the past week, part of a push to rein in the tech giant’s hiring and spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseWells Fargo Plans Major

  • What a Chinese Blockade of Taiwan Would Mean for Global Business

    Taiwan is home to the world’s biggest chip maker, TSMC, and sits next to one of the busiest shipping lanes.

  • Apple's $30 million settlement over employee bag checks gets court approval

    A federal judge in California has signed off on Apple Inc.'s $30.5 million settlement in a nearly decade-old lawsuit claiming the company shortchanged 15,000 retail workers by not paying them for time spent in security checks after their shifts. U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco approved the settlement in the 2013 class action on Saturday. The California Supreme Court in 2020 used the case to rule that state law requires employees to be paid when they go through mandatory security screenings.

  • Real-Estate Entrepreneur Bets RV Storage Is the Next Big Thing

    Gary Wojtaszek’s new business, RecNation, provides storage for recreational vehicles, boats and other leisure-time equipment.

  • The Fed signaled they’re leaning ‘towards fighting inflation’ than keeping jobs: Strategist

    Sound Planning Group CEO David Stryzewski and Robert Cantwell, Upholdings Founder & Portfolio Manager, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook, forecast for retailers, and the Fed's interest rate hike cycle.

  • Apple gearing up for next phase of construction at NW Austin campus, filings indicate

    The company is not commenting on the expansion timeline but construction documents filed with the state of Texas indicate work could start in February on three more structures. These are welcome signs for those wondering about the status of major office projects in the region in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.