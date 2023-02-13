U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,113.25
    +13.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,937.00
    +42.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,429.75
    +83.50 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,928.70
    +4.30 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.71
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.20
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0700
    -0.0044 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.42
    +0.71 (+3.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2097
    -0.0026 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4700
    +1.0320 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,695.47
    -203.19 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.52
    -7.10 (-1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,912.78
    +30.33 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,427.32
    -243.66 (-0.88%)
     

West Red Lake Gold Strengthens Management Team

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd
·4 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (“West Red Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WRLG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. William (Will) Robinson as Vice President Exploration and Mr. Amandip Singh as Vice President Corporate Development.

Mr. Will Robinson is an exploration and mining professional with 19 years of industry experience, primarily in precious metals, planning and successfully implementing exploration programs at all stages of advancement, from remote grassroots field programs to advanced-stage resource development projects. He has a comprehensive understanding of mineral resource development from taking reconnaissance-based field programs to target generation and exploratory drilling through to resource/reserve definition and mine development. Mr. Robinson was most recently Exploration Manager for Coeur Mining, Inc. where he focused on sourcing and evaluating new gold and silver opportunities for Coeur’s project pipeline, as well as providing technical support and leadership to mine site exploration teams to systematically develop and advance regional concepts and near-mine exploration targets at operations such as Kensington, Silvertip, and Rochester. Additionally, he was part of the team that discovered the Manh Choh gold-silver deposit in Alaska that is currently being developed by Kinross Gold and Contango Ore. Mr. Robinson is a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo) licensed in British Columbia, Canada, and a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Geological Engineering from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and a Master's in Mining Geological Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines.

Mr. Amandip Singh is a geologist and mining professional with over 15 years of experience in the mining industry, finance and academia. As a finance professional, Mr. Singh was a sell-side mining analyst at a boutique mining focussed brokerage, his coverage ranged from developers all the way up to senior producers. With GT Gold, Mr. Singh was part of the management team that saw the Saddle North Cu-Au porphyry project advance from discovery to eventual acquisition by Newmont Mining in a transaction valued at USD $311M. Mr. Singh holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toronto.

“We are pleased to welcome Will Robinson and Amandip Singh to the West Red Lake Gold team,” stated Tom Meredith, CEO of West Red Lake Gold Mines. “Their experience and enthusiasm will add considerable value to our efforts towards advancing our Properties as well as identifying new and complimentary opportunities.”

Pursuant to the Company’s incentive stock option plan, the Company has granted 565,000 stock options to certain officers and consultants of the Company at a price of $0.50 per share exercisable for 10 years.

The Company further announces that it has adopted a new restricted share unit and deferred share unit plan (the “RSU/DSU Plan”) which was approved at the meeting of shareholders on November 14, 2022. A summary regarding the RSU/DSU plan can be found in the Company's information circular dated October 7, 2022, which is filed on SEDAR.

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on gold exploration and development in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada. The Red Lake Gold District is host to some of the richest gold deposits in the world and has produced 30 million ounces of gold from high grade zones. The Company has assembled a significant property position totalling 3,100 hectares in west Red Lake (the "West Red Lake Project") which contains three former gold mines. The Mount Jamie Mine and Red Summit Mine properties are 100% owned by the Company and the Rowan Mine property is held in a 69% - 31% joint venture with Evolution Mining Limited. The West Red Lake Project property covers a 12 km strike length along the Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone and the Company is continuing to explore the property both along strike and to depth.

ON BEHALF OF WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD.

“Tom Meredith”

Tom Meredith        
Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Tel: 416-203-9181 ext 4600
Email: investors@westredlakegold.com or visit our website at https://www.westredlakegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements". When used in this document, the words "anticipated", "expect", "estimated", "forecast", "planned", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information. These statements are based on current expectations of management, however, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward- looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof, except as required by securities laws.



Recommended Stories

  • ‘Cyclical bottom is approaching’: Top analyst explains why you should ‘buy’ these 3 chip stocks

    Booms and busts are familiar to any student of economics – they form the underlying patterns of long-term performance, for whole economies and for individual sectors. A recent report on the semiconductor chip industry helps to show the pattern – and sheds some light on where and how investors can position themselves now for maximum advantage. To begin with, the report, based on global chip sales data, places the start of the current cycle in early 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic crisis. W

  • Current stock market rally 'likely to mark the high point' for 2023: JPMorgan

    JP Morgan's Matejka recommends investors slash their exposure to stocks and eye more defense areas of the market.

  • Warren Buffett Watchers Should Tune In. Berkshire Is Lifting Veil on Stock Moves.

    Investors will focus on whether the company bought more stock in Taiwan Semiconductor, or sold more of U.S. Bancorp.

  • A $1.5 Million Annuity Could Get You This Much Money Every Year

    Annuities are a form of hybrid financial product. Part investment and part contract, they're primarily sold by insurance companies as a way to save for retirement. While in recent years they have come under criticism for below-market returns, many retirees … Continue reading → The post How Much Would a $1.5 Million Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Morgan Stanley Strategists Say Stocks Ignore Fed, Earnings Reality

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks are ripe for a selloff after prematurely pricing in a pause in Federal Reserve rate hikes, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Hasn’t Ruled Out Alien Origins for Latest Objects Shot DownUS Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets Higher“While the recent move higher i

  • NVIDIA Corp. Shares Have Further to Go, Supported by Growing Sales

    Smart money managers are always looking for the next hot stock. And NVIDIA has many attractive fundamental qualities.

  • When the ‘idiot heir’ brings down the entire empire: Corporate royalty may keep the bloodline strong, but it can pose a real threat to the rest of us

    Gen Z may be obsessed with nepo babies in Hollywood, but they should really be focused on Silicon Valley.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Market Rally Faces Inflation Report; What To Do Now

    The stock market rally's pullback still looks normal, but the CPI inflation report and Tesla data are ahead. Get your game plan ready.

  • Sunak’s tax blunders prove it – Liz Truss was right all along

    The return of Liz Truss to the political fray has inevitably sparked a barrage of derision and outrage. The former prime minister has been widely criticised for her 4,000-word essay in last weekend's Telegraph, followed by an hour-long interview on Spectator TV.

  • Analysis-Loans to Russian soldiers fuel calls for European banks to quit

    A Russian scheme to grant loan payment holidays to troops fighting in Ukraine, and for banks to write off the entire debt if they are killed or maimed, has added to growing pressure for the remaining overseas lenders in Russia to leave. Almost a year since Moscow launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, a handful of European banks, including Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International and Italy's UniCredit, are still making money in Russia. The loan relief scheme has not only triggered criticism from Ukraine's central bank, which said it had appealed to Raiffeisen and other banks to stop doing business in Russia, but also from investors concerned about any reputational impact.

  • How You Can Make $1,000 in Dividends Every Month

    Dividends are the bread and butter of income investors. You don't need to sell your assets or spend hours every day managing your accounts. Instead, dividend stocks simply generate income on their own. Putting together a portfolio that generates at least … Continue reading → The post How to Make $1,000 a Month in Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US Futures Steady Amid Inflation Angst; Dollar Up: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street equity futures were steady and European stocks posted modest gains as investors positioned themselves for an action-packed week, including the release of US consumer price data that may confirm the inflation battle isn’t over, dashing hopes of a Federal Reserve rate pivot.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Ha

  • Here are five companies to pick if Goldman Sachs is right about the stock market being flat in 2023

    If the S&P 500 finishes pretty much where it started, which is what Goldman Sachs expects, investors would do well to start looking for alpha.

  • The Devaluation Run in Emerging Markets Is Just Getting Started

    (Bloomberg) -- A fresh round of IMF bailouts is under way, and some of the world’s most indebted nations will have to sacrifice their currencies to get them.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Hasn’t Ruled Out Alien Origins for Latest Objects Shot DownUS Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherThe year has already seen thre

  • Elon Musk Reveals a Tesla Secret

    Tesla is often seen as a unique case in the automotive industry. There is certainly the fact that the manufacturer of electric vehicles has managed to take a considerable lead over all its rivals in the West. Its share in the global passenger electric vehicle market was 13% in the third quarter of 2022, according to Counterpoint.

  • Sellers Knock Shopify Stock Lower Ahead Of Q4 Earnings; Fast-Growing Toast, 4 Top Chip Stocks Also Set To Report

    After a bullish breakout from a bottoming base, Shopify stock is pulling back in light volume ahead of its Q4 earnings report.

  • Attitudes begin to shift regarding monetary policy, economic growth, and stock prices

    Over the past two weeks or so, it seems attitudes have begun to shift favorably regarding monetary policy, economic growth, and the trajectory of stock prices.

  • Airbnb, Coca-Cola, Shopify, Deere, DoorDash, Paramount, and More Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    The January consumer price index is out on Tuesday. Plus, earnings from Airbnb, Coca-Cola, Marriott, Biogen, Cisco, Shopify, DoorDash, Hasbro, Paramount, and Deere.

  • DBS CEO Says Not Concerned About $976 Million Adani Exposure

    (Bloomberg) -- DBS Group Holdings Ltd. has about a S$1.3 billion ($976 million) exposure to Adani Group, of which S$1 billion is from a cement firm acquisition financing and the remaining S$300 million is from other Adani firms, its Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta said at a briefing Monday. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Hasn’