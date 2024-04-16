West Shore school director: ‘Fiscal conservatives’ might pay to train lawyer ‘who doesn’t have the education law experience’

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — What exactly were dissenting West Shore School District board members talking about when they futilely tried to convince the majority last week to delay a decision to fire the district’s longtime law firm and hire a new lawyer?

That wasn’t clear then, because they were referring to contracts that weren’t yet public, but abc27 News obtained the contracts (shown in full below) and asked one of the dissenting board members to elaborate on the hesitations she expressed Thursday night.

At the meeting, Abby Tierney — one of four board members (two Democrats and two Republicans) who voted not to suspend a district process and quickly hire a lawyer they hadn’t met — alluded to fewer protections, in her judgment, for the district under the agreement with the new firm than existed under the agreement with the former firm.

The two agreements show similar hourly rates for lawyers. But Tierney said other provisions mean the new agreement, with the firm Tucker Arensberg, could make the deal considerably more expensive than the former agreement with the firm Stock and Leader.

Tierney and other critics said the district’s new solicitor, Keith Hall, lacked experience representing school districts similar to the experience the former solicitor, Brooke Say, had.

At the meeting, Tierney said the new agreement didn’t protect against “duplicate billing” in case a more experienced education lawyer has to assist or guide Hall.

After abc27 News obtained the two documents for comparison, she noted the differences she was referencing:

The April 13, 2023, Stock and Leader agreement specifically said: “Unless there is a particular benefit to the client, or unless previously approved by the client, we do not charge for ‘duplicate time,’ that is, time spent by more than one attorney when conferring among ourselves; the April 11, 2024, Tucker Arensberg agreement does not appear to include a similar provision.

The Stock and Leader agreement says “we minimize travel whenever possible;” the Tucker Arensberg agreement does not say that, even though Tierney said such an assurance is now more important — not less — because the Tucker Arensberg lawyers listed as education law specialists are based in Pittsburgh, not Harrisburg. (She noted the district switched to Stock and Leader more than a decade ago partly to minimize travel expenses; the district’s former lawyers were based in Philadelphia.)

The Stock and Leader agreement says: “We do not charge for computerized research, and we do not charge for telephone expense or facsimile transmissions;” the Tucker Arensberg agreement lists among charges it will bill for: “telephone, Lexis, Westlaw.” (Lexis and Westlaw are computer legal research services.)

At Thursday’s meeting, four board members joined Heidi Thomas, the board president, in approving the Tucker Arensberg contract 5-4 after Tierney pleaded with them to at least seek to renegotiate the agreement — in order to get the same assurances the former agreement provided — before approving it.

abc27 News contacted but did not receive responses Monday from Thomas, Hall and the four board members who joined Thomas in approving the new contract: Kelly Brent, the board vice president, and David Brinton, Brenda Cox and Mandy Davis.

Among the questions abc27 News asked: Who would represent the district if critics follow through on threats to sue district board members for possibly violation of Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act by deciding privately to suspend the district’s rules and hire Hall? (Hall — the new solicitor — could be a witness in any case alleging the board met secretly with him, meaning he wouldn’t be able to represent the district.)

“I certainly don’t want any bad results to come the district’s way, but that is my fear,” Tierney said. “When it’s obvious that there’s been a voting determination made before people walk into a meeting, that’s where problems arise. I’ve never seen anything like that before.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.