Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,783.00
    -18.25 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,797.00
    -136.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,714.25
    -89.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,982.10
    -22.00 (-1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.43
    +1.66 (+2.35%)
     

  • Gold

    2,041.80
    +8.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0943
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.35
    +0.27 (+2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2727
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9640
    -0.2550 (-0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    46,707.43
    +1,779.21 (+3.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,691.34
    -2.85 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,763.18
    +385.76 (+1.16%)
     

A west-side Springfield ranch tops the list of the most expensive homes sold in December

Zach Roth, Springfield State Journal- Register
·3 min read

A ranch just north of Centennial Park fetched just under $737,000 on Dec. 1, making it the most expensive home sold in Sangamon County for the final month of 2023.

Located at 2825 Pat Tillman Drive, the $736,952 sale comes in at No. 11 among the 12 most expensive homes sold in the county for 2023. A home selling for $1.1 million in Gardner Township in February ranked as the most expensive sale for the year.

Here's a look at the most expensive homes for December:

Home at 2825 Pat Tillman Dr. in Springfield Monday, January 8, 2024.
Home at 2825 Pat Tillman Dr. in Springfield Monday, January 8, 2024.

1. 2825 Pat Tillman Drive, Springfield

Price: $736,952

Date: Dec. 1

Size: 4,684 square feet

Description: This Moughan-built ranch located on a "quiet" cul-de-sac has easy access to Centennial Park and a beautiful view of the green space through a screened porch. The home also contains two kitchens, an elevated ceiling, plenty of storage, and a pool in the backyard.

2. 4464 Tolliver Road, New Berlin

Price: $512,000

Date: Dec. 18

Size: 2,762 square feet

Description: Located on a 10-acre farm, this home has received some important recent upgrades, with a new air conditioning unit and insulation system to go along with soon-to-be-completed work on the roof and the septic system.

3. 6220 Winterberry Lane, Springfield

Price: $499,900

Date: Dec. 18

Size: 3,210 square feet

Description: This recently built home has four second-level bedrooms – five in total for the home – with the crown jewel being a master bedroom with a massive walk-in closet perfect for storage and easy access to the laundry room.

More: Rain, snow, ping-ponging temperatures ahead for Springfield; when, how much to expect

4. 5750 Taylor Homestead Road, Pleasant Plains

Price: $495,000

Date: Dec. 20

Size: 5,118 square feet

Description: Located on a three-acre lot, this ranch has beautiful views of the wooden area in the backyard alongside a swimming pool and a massive master bathroom with a walk-in closet.

5. 408 Hawks Nest Drive, Chatham

Price: $453,000

Date: Dec. 28

Size: 2,155 square feet

Description: The primary bedroom in this home has not one, but two walk-in closets alongside a large soaker tub in the bathroom. In addition, the home has an unfinished basement with ample room for expansion.

6. 6216 Winterberry Lane, Springfield

Price: $450,000

Date: Dec. 22

Size: 3,441 square feet

Description: This ranch just east of Interstate 55 has a large kitchen, a garage with room for three cars, plenty of laundry space, and a backyard with views of a pond.

7. 5128 Gaule Road, Springfield

Price: $415,000

Date: Dec. 14

Size: 4,802 square feet

Description: This home may be one of the most visually spectacular homes sold in 2023; located on a seven-acre lot near the Sangamon River, the custom-built home is surrounded by nature along with cherry cabinets, granite countertops, and a stacked stone wood burning fireplace.

8. 2724 Killarney Road, Springfield

Price: $415,000

Date: Dec. 18

Size: 2,773 square feet

Description: This custom-built ranch near Piper Glen Golf Club has over 1,000 square feet of unfinished basement space perfect for possibly adding a fifth bedroom to this four-bedroom house.

9. 2912 Newport Drive, Springfield

Price: $410,000

Date: Dec. 5

Size: 4,164 square feet

Description: This tree-lined two-story home has easy access to the Sangamon Valley Trail, along with plenty of indoor amenities, such as a formal dining and living area, a large family room with a wood-burning fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen perfect for entertaining.

More: Does the objection to Trump on the Illinois primary ballot have a chance? What we know

10. 4104 Lavender Lane, Springfield

Price: $400,000

Date: Dec. 1

Size: 3,264 square feet

Description: This west-side home has received plenty of recent upgrades, including a new roof, updated heating and air conditioning systems, new gutters, new garage doors, and all new carpets.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield ranch tops list of most expensive homes sold in December

Advertisement