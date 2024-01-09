A west-side Springfield ranch tops the list of the most expensive homes sold in December

A ranch just north of Centennial Park fetched just under $737,000 on Dec. 1, making it the most expensive home sold in Sangamon County for the final month of 2023.

Located at 2825 Pat Tillman Drive, the $736,952 sale comes in at No. 11 among the 12 most expensive homes sold in the county for 2023. A home selling for $1.1 million in Gardner Township in February ranked as the most expensive sale for the year.

Here's a look at the most expensive homes for December:

1. 2825 Pat Tillman Drive, Springfield

Price: $736,952

Date: Dec. 1

Size: 4,684 square feet

Description: This Moughan-built ranch located on a "quiet" cul-de-sac has easy access to Centennial Park and a beautiful view of the green space through a screened porch. The home also contains two kitchens, an elevated ceiling, plenty of storage, and a pool in the backyard.

2. 4464 Tolliver Road, New Berlin

Price: $512,000

Date: Dec. 18

Size: 2,762 square feet

Description: Located on a 10-acre farm, this home has received some important recent upgrades, with a new air conditioning unit and insulation system to go along with soon-to-be-completed work on the roof and the septic system.

3. 6220 Winterberry Lane, Springfield

Price: $499,900

Date: Dec. 18

Size: 3,210 square feet

Description: This recently built home has four second-level bedrooms – five in total for the home – with the crown jewel being a master bedroom with a massive walk-in closet perfect for storage and easy access to the laundry room.

4. 5750 Taylor Homestead Road, Pleasant Plains

Price: $495,000

Date: Dec. 20

Size: 5,118 square feet

Description: Located on a three-acre lot, this ranch has beautiful views of the wooden area in the backyard alongside a swimming pool and a massive master bathroom with a walk-in closet.

5. 408 Hawks Nest Drive, Chatham

Price: $453,000

Date: Dec. 28

Size: 2,155 square feet

Description: The primary bedroom in this home has not one, but two walk-in closets alongside a large soaker tub in the bathroom. In addition, the home has an unfinished basement with ample room for expansion.

6. 6216 Winterberry Lane, Springfield

Price: $450,000

Date: Dec. 22

Size: 3,441 square feet

Description: This ranch just east of Interstate 55 has a large kitchen, a garage with room for three cars, plenty of laundry space, and a backyard with views of a pond.

7. 5128 Gaule Road, Springfield

Price: $415,000

Date: Dec. 14

Size: 4,802 square feet

Description: This home may be one of the most visually spectacular homes sold in 2023; located on a seven-acre lot near the Sangamon River, the custom-built home is surrounded by nature along with cherry cabinets, granite countertops, and a stacked stone wood burning fireplace.

8. 2724 Killarney Road, Springfield

Price: $415,000

Date: Dec. 18

Size: 2,773 square feet

Description: This custom-built ranch near Piper Glen Golf Club has over 1,000 square feet of unfinished basement space perfect for possibly adding a fifth bedroom to this four-bedroom house.

9. 2912 Newport Drive, Springfield

Price: $410,000

Date: Dec. 5

Size: 4,164 square feet

Description: This tree-lined two-story home has easy access to the Sangamon Valley Trail, along with plenty of indoor amenities, such as a formal dining and living area, a large family room with a wood-burning fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen perfect for entertaining.

10. 4104 Lavender Lane, Springfield

Price: $400,000

Date: Dec. 1

Size: 3,264 square feet

Description: This west-side home has received plenty of recent upgrades, including a new roof, updated heating and air conditioning systems, new gutters, new garage doors, and all new carpets.

