West Texas VA holds hiring fair in San Angelo

Jan. 8—The West Texas VA Health Care System will hold a hiring fair with on-site interviews from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at the San Angelo VA Community Based Outreach Clinic, 4240 Southwest Blvd., San Angelo.

Individuals with experience and/or education as physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, and licensed vocational nurses are encouraged to turn out. Recruitment incentives may be authorized for highly qualified candidates.

WTVAHCS is interviewing and hiring for positions throughout West Texas and Southeast New Mexico, including Abilene, Big Spring, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, Fort Stockton Texas, and Hobbs, N.M.

Interested applicants should bring their resume, DD-214 (Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty), two forms of I.D., and VA Disability Letter (if applicable). Resume's must include licensure and education background, to include highest degree attained.

For more information about these or other VA employment opportunities, contact West Texas VA Public Affairs at [email protected].