Westamerica Bancorporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the first quarter 2022 of $22.6 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.84. First quarter 2022 results compare to net income of $21.7 million and EPS of $0.81 for the fourth quarter 2021.
"Westamerica is well positioned for rising interest rates. The Company’s interest-earning assets include meaningful amounts of instruments with variable interest rates, and average checking and savings deposits represented ninety-eight percent of the Company’s deposit base for the first quarter 2022, demonstrating minimal reliance on higher-costing time deposits. Operating expenses remained well managed in the first quarter 2022, delivering fifty-five percent of revenue to pre-tax income. Credit quality remained solid with nonperforming loans of $915 thousand at March 31, 2022,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “First quarter 2022 results generated an annualized 11.8 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.42 per common share dividend during the first quarter 2022, representing fifty percent of diluted earnings per share,” concluded Payne.
Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $43.8 million for the first quarter 2022, compared to $43.1 million for the fourth quarter 2021. Interest income on Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans was $849 thousand for the first quarter 2022, compared to $1.2 million for the fourth quarter 2021.
Interest-earning assets with variable interest rates at March 31, 2022 included $1.6 billion in collateralized loan obligations for which interest rates reset quarterly, and $922 million in interest-bearing cash balances for which the interest rate changes concurrently with Federal Open Market Committee adjustments to the federal funds rate.
At March 31, 2022, nonperforming loans totaled $915 thousand and the allowance for credit losses on loans was $22.9 million.
Noninterest income for the first quarter 2022 totaled $11.6 million, compared to noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2021 of $10.8 million. Noninterest income for the first quarter 2022 included a $1.2 million reconciling payment from a payments network.
Noninterest expenses for the first quarter 2022 was $24.9 million compared to $23.9 million for the fourth quarter 2021; the higher first quarter noninterest expenses were primarily the seasonal increase in payroll taxes, wage and salary adjustments to comply with California minimum wage laws, and higher estimated operating losses on limited partnership investments in low-income housing properties.
The fully-tax equivalent (FTE) tax rate for the first quarter 2022 was 25.9 percent, compared to 27.7 percent for the fourth quarter 2021; the lower first quarter tax rate is primarily attributable to higher estimated tax credits from limited partnership investments in low-income housing properties.
Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.
Public Information April 21, 2022
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
March 31, 2022
1. Net Income Summary.
(in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q1'2022
Q1'2021
Change
Q4'2021
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$43,807
$42,583
2.9
%
$43,117
Provision for Credit Losses
-
-
n/m
-
Noninterest Income(1)
11,576
10,189
13.6
%
10,842
Noninterest Expense
24,875
24,906
-0.1
%
23,912
Income Before Taxes (FTE)
30,508
27,866
9.5
%
30,047
Income Tax Provision (FTE)
7,892
7,719
2.2
%
8,327
Net Income
$22,616
$20,147
12.3
%
$21,720
Average Common Shares Outstanding
26,870
26,821
0.2
%
26,866
Diluted Average Common Shares
26,885
26,842
0.2
%
26,875
Operating Ratios:
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$0.84
$0.75
12.0
%
$0.81
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
0.84
0.75
12.0
%
0.81
Return On Assets (a)
1.24
%
1.23
%
1.17
%
Return On Common Equity (a)
11.8
%
11.1
%
11.2
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
2.51
%
2.74
%
2.49
%
Efficiency Ratio (FTE)
44.9
%
47.2
%
44.3
%
Dividends Paid Per Common Share
$0.42
$0.41
2.4
%
$0.42
Common Dividend Payout Ratio
50
%
55
%
52
%
2. Net Interest Income.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q1'2022
Q1'2021
Change
Q4'2021
Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$44,287
$43,058
2.9
%
$43,621
Interest Expense
480
475
1.1
%
504
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$43,807
$42,583
2.9
%
$43,117
Average Earning Assets
$6,998,234
$6,244,622
12.1
%
$6,919,528
Average Interest-
Bearing Liabilities
3,546,146
3,130,227
13.3
%
3,468,111
Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a)
2.54
%
2.77
%
2.52
%
Cost of Funds (a)
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
2.51
%
2.74
%
2.49
%
Interest Expense/
Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a)
0.05
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)
2.49
%
2.71
%
2.46
%
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
%
Q1'2022
Q1'2021
Change
Q4'2021
Total Assets
$7,406,321
$6,650,164
11.4
%
$7,334,977
Total Earning Assets
6,998,234
6,244,622
12.1
%
6,919,528
Total Loans
1,029,724
1,251,540
-17.7
%
1,097,698
Total Commercial Loans
207,901
395,473
-47.4
%
259,007
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans
35,871
188,971
-81.0
%
68,870
Commercial Loans
172,030
206,502
-16.7
%
190,137
Commercial RE Loans
524,040
559,191
-6.3
%
538,177
Consumer Loans
297,783
296,876
0.3
%
300,514
Total Investment Securities
4,947,846
4,440,621
11.4
%
4,866,476
Debt Securities Available For Sale
4,655,983
3,947,549
17.9
%
4,533,494
Debt Securities Held To Maturity
291,863
493,072
-40.8
%
332,982
Total Interest-Bearing Cash
1,020,664
552,461
84.7
%
955,354
Loans/Deposits
16.1
%
21.8
%
17.3
%
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
%
Q1'2022
Q1'2021
Change
Q4'2021
Total Deposits
$6,393,458
$5,748,070
11.2
%
$6,349,137
Noninterest Demand
3,005,065
2,713,632
10.7
%
3,022,787
Interest-Bearing Transaction
1,265,100
1,130,760
11.9
%
1,245,385
Savings
1,980,092
1,746,815
13.4
%
1,934,220
Time greater than $100K
64,172
71,241
-9.9
%
65,920
Time less than $100K
79,029
85,622
-7.7
%
80,825
Total Short-Term Borrowings
157,753
95,575
65.1
%
141,761
Other Borrowed Funds
-
214
-100.0
%
-
Shareholders' Equity
776,225
735,496
5.5
%
766,358
Demand Deposits/
Total Deposits
47.0
%
47.2
%
47.6
%
Transaction & Savings
Deposits / Total Deposits
97.8
%
97.3
%
97.7
%
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.
(dollars in thousands)
Q1'2022
Average
Income/
Yield (a) /
Volume
Expense
Rate (a)
Interest & Fee Income Earned
Total Earning Assets (FTE)
$6,998,234
$44,287
2.54
%
Total Loans (FTE)
1,029,724
13,038
5.14
%
Total Commercial Loans (FTE)
207,901
2,843
5.55
%
PPP Loans
35,871
849
9.60
%
Commercial Loans (FTE)
172,030
1,994
4.70
%
Commercial RE Loans
524,040
6,731
5.21
%
Consumer Loans
297,783
3,464
4.72
%
Total Investments (FTE)
4,947,846
30,770
2.49
%
Total Debt Securities Available For Sale (FTE)
4,655,983
28,862
2.48
%
Corporate Securities
2,701,476
18,488
2.74
%
Collateralized Loan Obligations
1,464,266
7,045
1.92
%
Agency Mortgage Backed Securities
385,900
2,256
2.34
%
Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE)
89,998
694
3.08
%
Other Debt Securities Available For Sale (FTE)
14,343
379
10.56
%
Total Debt Securities Held To Maturity (FTE)
291,863
1,908
2.61
%
Agency Mortgage Backed Securities
141,733
646
1.82
%
Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE)
150,130
1,262
3.36
%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash
1,020,664
479
0.19
%
Interest Expense Paid
Total Earning Assets
6,998,234
480
0.03
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
3,546,146
480
0.05
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
3,388,393
452
0.05
%
Interest-Bearing Transaction
1,265,100
88
0.03
%
Savings
1,980,092
283
0.06
%
Time less than $100K
79,029
40
0.21
%
Time greater than $100K
64,172
41
0.26
%
Total Short-Term Borrowings
157,753
28
0.07
%
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE)
$43,807
2.51
%
(dollars in thousands)
Q1'2021
Average
Income/
Yield (a) /
Volume
Expense
Rate (a)
Interest & Fee Income Earned
Total Earning Assets (FTE)
$6,244,622
$43,058
2.77
%
Total Loans (FTE)
1,251,540
14,684
4.76
%
Total Commercial Loans (FTE)
395,473
4,005
4.11
%
PPP Loans
188,971
1,853
3.98
%
Commercial Loans (FTE)
206,502
2,152
4.23
%
Commercial RE Loans
559,191
7,341
5.32
%
Consumer Loans
296,876
3,338
4.56
%
Total Investments (FTE)
4,440,621
28,236
2.54
%
Total Debt Securities Available For Sale (FTE)
3,947,549
25,190
2.55
%
Corporate Securities
2,028,885
15,417
3.04
%
Collateralized Loan Obligations
1,187,138
6,171
2.08
%
Agency Mortgage Backed Securities
599,690
2,409
1.61
%
Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE)
102,742
824
3.21
%
Other Debt Securities Available For Sale (FTE)
29,094
369
5.07
%
Total Debt Securities Held To Maturity (FTE)
493,072
3,046
2.47
%
Agency Mortgage Backed Securities
228,768
900
1.57
%
Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE)
264,304
2,146
3.25
%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash
552,461
138
0.10
%
Interest Expense Paid
Total Earning Assets
6,244,622
475
0.03
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
3,130,227
475
0.06
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
3,034,438
459
0.06
%
Interest-Bearing Transaction
1,130,760
89
0.03
%
Savings
1,746,815
250
0.06
%
Time less than $100K
85,622
42
0.20
%
Time greater than $100K
71,241
78
0.44
%
Total Short-Term Borrowings
95,575
16
0.07
%
Other Borrowed Funds
214
-
0.35
%
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE)
$42,583
2.74
%
6. Noninterest Income.
(dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q1'2022
Q1'2021
Change
Q4'2021
Service Charges on Deposits
$3,582
$3,304
8.4
%
$3,580
Merchant Processing Services
2,623
2,560
2.5
%
3,000
Debit Card Fees(1)
2,872
1,601
79.4
%
1,727
Trust Fees
843
801
5.2
%
844
ATM Processing Fees
451
601
-25.0
%
488
Other Service Fees
449
469
-4.2
%
449
Financial Services Commissions
117
70
67.1
%
96
Other Noninterest Income
639
783
-18.4
%
658
Total Noninterest Income
$11,576
$10,189
13.6
%
$10,842
Total Revenue (FTE)
$55,383
$52,772
4.9
%
$53,959
Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE)
20.9
%
19.3
%
20.1
%
Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a)
0.23
%
0.23
%
0.22
%
Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg.
Common Share (a)
$8.36
$7.98
4.8
%
$7.97
7. Noninterest Expense.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q1'2022
Q1'2021
Change
Q4'2021
Salaries & Benefits
$11,920
$12,665
-5.9
%
$11,436
Occupancy and Equipment
4,746
4,880
-2.7
%
4,692
Outsourced Data Processing
2,437
2,390
2.0
%
2,357
Professional Fees
736
942
-21.9
%
757
Courier Service
582
504
15.5
%
572
Amortization of
Identifiable Intangibles
64
69
-7.2
%
65
Other Noninterest Expense
4,390
3,456
27.0
%
4,033
Total Noninterest Expense
$24,875
$24,906
-0.1
%
$23,912
Noninterest Expense/
Avg. Earning Assets (a)
1.44
%
1.62
%
1.37
%
Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE)
44.9
%
47.2
%
44.3
%
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q1'2022
Q1'2021
Change
Q4'2021
Average Total Loans
$1,029,724
$1,251,540
-17.7
%
$1,097,698
Beginning of Period Allowance for
Credit Losses on Loans (ACLL)
$23,514
$23,854
-1.4
%
$23,882
Provision for Credit Losses
-
-
n/m
-
Net ACLL (Losses)
(589
)
(371
)
58.8
%
(368
)
End of Period ACLL
$22,925
$23,483
-2.4
%
$23,514
Gross ACLL Recoveries /
Gross ACLL Losses
51
%
60
%
64
%
Net ACLL Losses /
Avg. Total Loans (a)
0.23
%
0.12
%
0.13
%
(dollars in thousands)
%
3/31/22
3/31/21
Change
12/31/21
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
$22,925
$23,483
-2.4
%
$23,514
Allowance for Credit Losses on
HTM Securities(2)
7
9
-22.3
%
7
Total Allowance for Credit Losses
$22,932
$23,492
-2.4
%
$23,521
Allowance for Unfunded
Credit Commitments
$201
$101
99.3
%
$201
9. Credit Quality.
(dollars in thousands)
%
3/31/22
3/31/21
Change
12/31/21
Nonperforming Loans:
Nonperforming Nonaccrual
$63
$402
-84.3
%
$265
Performing Nonaccrual
421
3,569
-88.2
%
427
Total Nonaccrual Loans
484
3,971
-87.8
%
692
90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans
431
132
226.5
%
339
Total Nonaccrual Loans
$915
$4,103
-77.7
%
$1,031
Total Loans Outstanding
$1,002,514
$1,293,756
-22.5
%
$1,068,126
Total Assets
7,306,417
6,912,481
5.7
%
7,461,026
Loans:
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
$22,925
$23,483
-2.4
%
$23,514
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans /
Loans
2.29
%
1.82
%
2.20
%
Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans
0.09
%
0.32
%
0.10
%
10. Capital.
(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
%
3/31/22
3/31/21
Change
12/31/21
Shareholders' Equity
$701,744
$812,132
-13.6
%
$827,102
Total Assets
7,306,417
6,912,481
5.7
%
7,461,026
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Assets
9.60
%
11.75
%
11.09
%
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Loans
70.00
%
62.77
%
77.43
%
Tangible Common Equity Ratio
8.06
%
10.15
%
9.60
%
Common Shares Outstanding
26,883
26,864
0.1
%
26,866
Common Equity Per Share
$26.10
$30.23
-13.7
%
$30.79
Market Value Per Common Share
60.50
62.78
-3.6
%
57.73
(shares in thousands)
%
Q1'2022
Q1'2021
Change
Q4'2021
Share Repurchase Programs:
Total Shares Repurchased
3
4
n/m
-
Average Repurchase Price
$58.66
$61.09
n/m
$
-
Net Shares (Issued)
(17
)
(57
)
n/m
-
11. Period-End Balance Sheets.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
%
3/31/22
3/31/21
Change
12/31/21
Assets:
Cash and Due from Banks
$1,037,593
$866,457
19.8
%
$1,132,085
Debt Securities Available For Sale:
Corporate Securities
2,547,118
2,149,366
18.5
%
2,746,735
Collateralized Loan Obligations
1,616,584
1,157,452
39.7
%
1,386,355
Agency Mortgage Backed Securities
363,181
577,490
-37.1
%
411,726
Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE)
89,595
106,117
-15.6
%
93,920
Other Debt Securities Available For Sale (FTE)
110
145
-24.0
%
119
Total Debt Securities Available For Sale
4,616,588
3,990,570
15.7
%
4,638,855
Debt Securities Held To Maturity:
Agency Mortgage Backed Securities
133,754
213,730
-37.4
%
148,390
Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE)(2)
146,766
255,539
-42.6
%
158,006
Total Debt Securities Held To Maturity(2)
280,520
469,259
-40.2
%
306,396
Loans
1,002,514
1,293,756
-22.5
%
1,068,126
Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans
(22,925
)
(23,483
)
-2.4
%
(23,514
)
Total Loans, net
979,589
1,270,273
-22.9
%
1,044,612
Premises and Equipment, net
30,626
32,216
-4.9
%
31,155
Identifiable Intangibles, net
771
1,035
-25.5
%
835
Goodwill
121,673
121,673
0.0
%
121,673
Other Assets
239,057
160,998
48.5
%
185,415
Total Assets
$7,306,417
$6,912,481
5.7
%
$7,461,026
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Deposits:
Noninterest-Bearing
$3,000,268
$2,798,542
7.2
%
$3,069,080
Interest-Bearing Transaction
1,279,165
1,179,484
8.5
%
1,260,869
Savings
1,984,719
1,791,636
10.8
%
1,940,395
Time
141,722
154,171
-8.1
%
143,612
Total Deposits
6,405,874
5,923,833
8.1
%
6,413,956
Short-Term Borrowed Funds
124,442
95,479
30.3
%
146,246
Other Borrowed Funds
-
1,681
-100.0
%
-
Other Liabilities
74,357
79,356
-6.3
%
73,722
Total Liabilities
6,604,673
6,100,349
8.3
%
6,633,924
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Equity:
Paid-In Capital
472,470
469,885
0.6
%
471,043
Accumulated Other
Comprehensive Income
(88,300
)
68,901
n/m
49,664
Retained Earnings
317,574
273,346
16.2
%
306,395
Total Shareholders' Equity
701,744
812,132
-13.6
%
827,102
Total Liabilities and
Shareholders' Equity
$7,306,417
$6,912,481
5.7
%
$7,461,026
12. Income Statements.
(unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q1'2022
Q1'2021
Change
Q4'2021
Interest & Fee Income:
Loans
$12,942
$14,581
-11.2
%
$13,124
Equity Securities
128
110
16.4
%
129
Debt Securities Available For Sale
28,566
24,889
14.8
%
27,598
Debt Securities Held To Maturity
1,644
2,598
-36.7
%
1,824
Interest-Bearing Cash
479
138
247.1
%
366
Total Interest & Fee Income
43,759
42,316
3.4
%
43,041
Interest Expense:
Transaction Deposits
88
89
-1.1
%
95
Savings Deposits
283
250
13.2
%
282
Time Deposits
81
120
-32.5
%
102
Short-Term Borrowed Funds
28
16
75.0
%
25
Total Interest Expense
480
475
1.0
%
504
Net Interest Income
43,279
41,841
3.4
%
42,537
Provision for Credit Losses
-
-
n/m
-
Noninterest Income:
Service Charges
3,582
3,304
8.4
%
3,580
Merchant Processing Services
2,623
2,560
2.5
%
3,000
Debit Card Fees(1)
2,872
1,601
79.4
%
1,727
Trust Fees
843
801
5.2
%
844
ATM Processing Fees
451
601
-25.0
%
488
Other Service Fees
449
469
-4.2
%
449
Financial Services Commissions
117
70
67.1
%
96
Other Noninterest Income
639
783
-18.4
%
658
Total Noninterest Income
11,576
10,189
13.6
%
10,842
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Benefits
11,920
12,665
-5.9
%
11,436
Occupancy and Equipment
4,746
4,880
-2.7
%
4,692
Outsourced Data Processing
2,437
2,390
2.0
%
2,357
Professional Fees
736
942
-21.9
%
757
Courier Service
582
504
15.5
%
572
Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles
64
69
-7.2
%
65
Other Noninterest Expense
4,390
3,456
27.0
%
4,033
Total Noninterest Expense
24,875
24,906
-0.1
%
23,912
Income Before Income Taxes
29,980
27,124
10.5
%
29,467
Income Tax Provision
7,364
6,977
5.5
%
7,747
Net Income
$22,616
$20,147
12.3
%
$21,720
Average Common Shares Outstanding
26,870
26,821
0.2
%
26,866
Diluted Common Shares Outstanding
26,885
26,842
0.2
%
26,875
Per Common Share Data:
Basic Earnings
$0.84
$0.75
12.0
%
$0.81
Diluted Earnings
0.84
0.75
12.0
%
0.81
Dividends Paid
0.42
0.41
2.4
%
0.42
Footnotes and Abbreviations:
(1)The Company received a $1.2 million reconciling payment from a payments network in the first quarter 2022.
(2)Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $7 thousand at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 and $9 thousand at March 31, 2021.
(FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a relatively large portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
(a) Annualized