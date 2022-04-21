Westamerica Bancorporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Westamerica Bancorporation

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the first quarter 2022 of $22.6 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.84. First quarter 2022 results compare to net income of $21.7 million and EPS of $0.81 for the fourth quarter 2021.



"Westamerica is well positioned for rising interest rates. The Company’s interest-earning assets include meaningful amounts of instruments with variable interest rates, and average checking and savings deposits represented ninety-eight percent of the Company’s deposit base for the first quarter 2022, demonstrating minimal reliance on higher-costing time deposits. Operating expenses remained well managed in the first quarter 2022, delivering fifty-five percent of revenue to pre-tax income. Credit quality remained solid with nonperforming loans of $915 thousand at March 31, 2022,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “First quarter 2022 results generated an annualized 11.8 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.42 per common share dividend during the first quarter 2022, representing fifty percent of diluted earnings per share,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $43.8 million for the first quarter 2022, compared to $43.1 million for the fourth quarter 2021. Interest income on Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans was $849 thousand for the first quarter 2022, compared to $1.2 million for the fourth quarter 2021.

Interest-earning assets with variable interest rates at March 31, 2022 included $1.6 billion in collateralized loan obligations for which interest rates reset quarterly, and $922 million in interest-bearing cash balances for which the interest rate changes concurrently with Federal Open Market Committee adjustments to the federal funds rate.

At March 31, 2022, nonperforming loans totaled $915 thousand and the allowance for credit losses on loans was $22.9 million.

Story continues

Noninterest income for the first quarter 2022 totaled $11.6 million, compared to noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2021 of $10.8 million. Noninterest income for the first quarter 2022 included a $1.2 million reconciling payment from a payments network.

Noninterest expenses for the first quarter 2022 was $24.9 million compared to $23.9 million for the fourth quarter 2021; the higher first quarter noninterest expenses were primarily the seasonal increase in payroll taxes, wage and salary adjustments to comply with California minimum wage laws, and higher estimated operating losses on limited partnership investments in low-income housing properties.

The fully-tax equivalent (FTE) tax rate for the first quarter 2022 was 25.9 percent, compared to 27.7 percent for the fourth quarter 2021; the lower first quarter tax rate is primarily attributable to higher estimated tax credits from limited partnership investments in low-income housing properties.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

For additional information contact: Westamerica Bancorporation 1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901 Robert A. Thorson – SVP & Treasurer 707-863-6840 investments@westamerica.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2011, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.







Public Information April 21, 2022 WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS March 31, 2022 1. Net Income Summary. (in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q1'2022 Q1'2021 Change Q4'2021 Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $43,807 $42,583 2.9 % $43,117 Provision for Credit Losses - - n/m - Noninterest Income(1) 11,576 10,189 13.6 % 10,842 Noninterest Expense 24,875 24,906 -0.1 % 23,912 Income Before Taxes (FTE) 30,508 27,866 9.5 % 30,047 Income Tax Provision (FTE) 7,892 7,719 2.2 % 8,327 Net Income $22,616 $20,147 12.3 % $21,720 Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,870 26,821 0.2 % 26,866 Diluted Average Common Shares 26,885 26,842 0.2 % 26,875 Operating Ratios: Basic Earnings Per Common Share $0.84 $0.75 12.0 % $0.81 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.84 0.75 12.0 % 0.81 Return On Assets (a) 1.24 % 1.23 % 1.17 % Return On Common Equity (a) 11.8 % 11.1 % 11.2 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 2.51 % 2.74 % 2.49 % Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 44.9 % 47.2 % 44.3 % Dividends Paid Per Common Share $0.42 $0.41 2.4 % $0.42 Common Dividend Payout Ratio 50 % 55 % 52 % 2. Net Interest Income. (dollars in thousands) % Q1'2022 Q1'2021 Change Q4'2021 Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $44,287 $43,058 2.9 % $43,621 Interest Expense 480 475 1.1 % 504 Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $43,807 $42,583 2.9 % $43,117 Average Earning Assets $6,998,234 $6,244,622 12.1 % $6,919,528 Average Interest- Bearing Liabilities 3,546,146 3,130,227 13.3 % 3,468,111 Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a) 2.54 % 2.77 % 2.52 % Cost of Funds (a) 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.03 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 2.51 % 2.74 % 2.49 % Interest Expense/ Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a) 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 2.49 % 2.71 % 2.46 % 3. Loans & Other Earning Assets. (average volume, dollars in thousands) % Q1'2022 Q1'2021 Change Q4'2021 Total Assets $7,406,321 $6,650,164 11.4 % $7,334,977 Total Earning Assets 6,998,234 6,244,622 12.1 % 6,919,528 Total Loans 1,029,724 1,251,540 -17.7 % 1,097,698 Total Commercial Loans 207,901 395,473 -47.4 % 259,007 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans 35,871 188,971 -81.0 % 68,870 Commercial Loans 172,030 206,502 -16.7 % 190,137 Commercial RE Loans 524,040 559,191 -6.3 % 538,177 Consumer Loans 297,783 296,876 0.3 % 300,514 Total Investment Securities 4,947,846 4,440,621 11.4 % 4,866,476 Debt Securities Available For Sale 4,655,983 3,947,549 17.9 % 4,533,494 Debt Securities Held To Maturity 291,863 493,072 -40.8 % 332,982 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 1,020,664 552,461 84.7 % 955,354 Loans/Deposits 16.1 % 21.8 % 17.3 % 4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity. (average volume, dollars in thousands) % Q1'2022 Q1'2021 Change Q4'2021 Total Deposits $6,393,458 $5,748,070 11.2 % $6,349,137 Noninterest Demand 3,005,065 2,713,632 10.7 % 3,022,787 Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,265,100 1,130,760 11.9 % 1,245,385 Savings 1,980,092 1,746,815 13.4 % 1,934,220 Time greater than $100K 64,172 71,241 -9.9 % 65,920 Time less than $100K 79,029 85,622 -7.7 % 80,825 Total Short-Term Borrowings 157,753 95,575 65.1 % 141,761 Other Borrowed Funds - 214 -100.0 % - Shareholders' Equity 776,225 735,496 5.5 % 766,358 Demand Deposits/ Total Deposits 47.0 % 47.2 % 47.6 % Transaction & Savings Deposits / Total Deposits 97.8 % 97.3 % 97.7 % 5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid. (dollars in thousands) Q1'2022 Average Income/ Yield (a) / Volume Expense Rate (a) Interest & Fee Income Earned Total Earning Assets (FTE) $6,998,234 $44,287 2.54 % Total Loans (FTE) 1,029,724 13,038 5.14 % Total Commercial Loans (FTE) 207,901 2,843 5.55 % PPP Loans 35,871 849 9.60 % Commercial Loans (FTE) 172,030 1,994 4.70 % Commercial RE Loans 524,040 6,731 5.21 % Consumer Loans 297,783 3,464 4.72 % Total Investments (FTE) 4,947,846 30,770 2.49 % Total Debt Securities Available For Sale (FTE) 4,655,983 28,862 2.48 % Corporate Securities 2,701,476 18,488 2.74 % Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,464,266 7,045 1.92 % Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 385,900 2,256 2.34 % Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 89,998 694 3.08 % Other Debt Securities Available For Sale (FTE) 14,343 379 10.56 % Total Debt Securities Held To Maturity (FTE) 291,863 1,908 2.61 % Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 141,733 646 1.82 % Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 150,130 1,262 3.36 % Total Interest-Bearing Cash 1,020,664 479 0.19 % Interest Expense Paid Total Earning Assets 6,998,234 480 0.03 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,546,146 480 0.05 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,388,393 452 0.05 % Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,265,100 88 0.03 % Savings 1,980,092 283 0.06 % Time less than $100K 79,029 40 0.21 % Time greater than $100K 64,172 41 0.26 % Total Short-Term Borrowings 157,753 28 0.07 % Net Interest Income and Margin (FTE) $43,807 2.51 % (dollars in thousands) Q1'2021 Average Income/ Yield (a) / Volume Expense Rate (a) Interest & Fee Income Earned Total Earning Assets (FTE) $6,244,622 $43,058 2.77 % Total Loans (FTE) 1,251,540 14,684 4.76 % Total Commercial Loans (FTE) 395,473 4,005 4.11 % PPP Loans 188,971 1,853 3.98 % Commercial Loans (FTE) 206,502 2,152 4.23 % Commercial RE Loans 559,191 7,341 5.32 % Consumer Loans 296,876 3,338 4.56 % Total Investments (FTE) 4,440,621 28,236 2.54 % Total Debt Securities Available For Sale (FTE) 3,947,549 25,190 2.55 % Corporate Securities 2,028,885 15,417 3.04 % Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,187,138 6,171 2.08 % Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 599,690 2,409 1.61 % Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 102,742 824 3.21 % Other Debt Securities Available For Sale (FTE) 29,094 369 5.07 % Total Debt Securities Held To Maturity (FTE) 493,072 3,046 2.47 % Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 228,768 900 1.57 % Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 264,304 2,146 3.25 % Total Interest-Bearing Cash 552,461 138 0.10 % Interest Expense Paid Total Earning Assets 6,244,622 475 0.03 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,130,227 475 0.06 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,034,438 459 0.06 % Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,130,760 89 0.03 % Savings 1,746,815 250 0.06 % Time less than $100K 85,622 42 0.20 % Time greater than $100K 71,241 78 0.44 % Total Short-Term Borrowings 95,575 16 0.07 % Other Borrowed Funds 214 - 0.35 % Net Interest Income and Margin (FTE) $42,583 2.74 % 6. Noninterest Income. (dollars in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q1'2022 Q1'2021 Change Q4'2021 Service Charges on Deposits $3,582 $3,304 8.4 % $3,580 Merchant Processing Services 2,623 2,560 2.5 % 3,000 Debit Card Fees(1) 2,872 1,601 79.4 % 1,727 Trust Fees 843 801 5.2 % 844 ATM Processing Fees 451 601 -25.0 % 488 Other Service Fees 449 469 -4.2 % 449 Financial Services Commissions 117 70 67.1 % 96 Other Noninterest Income 639 783 -18.4 % 658 Total Noninterest Income $11,576 $10,189 13.6 % $10,842 Total Revenue (FTE) $55,383 $52,772 4.9 % $53,959 Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE) 20.9 % 19.3 % 20.1 % Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a) 0.23 % 0.23 % 0.22 % Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg. Common Share (a) $8.36 $7.98 4.8 % $7.97 7. Noninterest Expense. (dollars in thousands) % Q1'2022 Q1'2021 Change Q4'2021 Salaries & Benefits $11,920 $12,665 -5.9 % $11,436 Occupancy and Equipment 4,746 4,880 -2.7 % 4,692 Outsourced Data Processing 2,437 2,390 2.0 % 2,357 Professional Fees 736 942 -21.9 % 757 Courier Service 582 504 15.5 % 572 Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles 64 69 -7.2 % 65 Other Noninterest Expense 4,390 3,456 27.0 % 4,033 Total Noninterest Expense $24,875 $24,906 -0.1 % $23,912 Noninterest Expense/ Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.44 % 1.62 % 1.37 % Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE) 44.9 % 47.2 % 44.3 % 8. Allowance for Credit Losses. (dollars in thousands) % Q1'2022 Q1'2021 Change Q4'2021 Average Total Loans $1,029,724 $1,251,540 -17.7 % $1,097,698 Beginning of Period Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans (ACLL) $23,514 $23,854 -1.4 % $23,882 Provision for Credit Losses - - n/m - Net ACLL (Losses) (589 ) (371 ) 58.8 % (368 ) End of Period ACLL $22,925 $23,483 -2.4 % $23,514 Gross ACLL Recoveries / Gross ACLL Losses 51 % 60 % 64 % Net ACLL Losses / Avg. Total Loans (a) 0.23 % 0.12 % 0.13 % (dollars in thousands) % 3/31/22 3/31/21 Change 12/31/21 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans $22,925 $23,483 -2.4 % $23,514 Allowance for Credit Losses on HTM Securities(2) 7 9 -22.3 % 7 Total Allowance for Credit Losses $22,932 $23,492 -2.4 % $23,521 Allowance for Unfunded Credit Commitments $201 $101 99.3 % $201 9. Credit Quality. (dollars in thousands) % 3/31/22 3/31/21 Change 12/31/21 Nonperforming Loans: Nonperforming Nonaccrual $63 $402 -84.3 % $265 Performing Nonaccrual 421 3,569 -88.2 % 427 Total Nonaccrual Loans 484 3,971 -87.8 % 692 90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans 431 132 226.5 % 339 Total Nonaccrual Loans $915 $4,103 -77.7 % $1,031 Total Loans Outstanding $1,002,514 $1,293,756 -22.5 % $1,068,126 Total Assets 7,306,417 6,912,481 5.7 % 7,461,026 Loans: Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans $22,925 $23,483 -2.4 % $23,514 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans / Loans 2.29 % 1.82 % 2.20 % Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans 0.09 % 0.32 % 0.10 % 10. Capital. (in thousands, except per-share amounts) % 3/31/22 3/31/21 Change 12/31/21 Shareholders' Equity $701,744 $812,132 -13.6 % $827,102 Total Assets 7,306,417 6,912,481 5.7 % 7,461,026 Shareholders' Equity/ Total Assets 9.60 % 11.75 % 11.09 % Shareholders' Equity/ Total Loans 70.00 % 62.77 % 77.43 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio 8.06 % 10.15 % 9.60 % Common Shares Outstanding 26,883 26,864 0.1 % 26,866 Common Equity Per Share $26.10 $30.23 -13.7 % $30.79 Market Value Per Common Share 60.50 62.78 -3.6 % 57.73 (shares in thousands) % Q1'2022 Q1'2021 Change Q4'2021 Share Repurchase Programs: Total Shares Repurchased 3 4 n/m - Average Repurchase Price $58.66 $61.09 n/m $ - Net Shares (Issued) (17 ) (57 ) n/m - 11. Period-End Balance Sheets. (unaudited, dollars in thousands) % 3/31/22 3/31/21 Change 12/31/21 Assets: Cash and Due from Banks $1,037,593 $866,457 19.8 % $1,132,085 Debt Securities Available For Sale: Corporate Securities 2,547,118 2,149,366 18.5 % 2,746,735 Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,616,584 1,157,452 39.7 % 1,386,355 Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 363,181 577,490 -37.1 % 411,726 Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 89,595 106,117 -15.6 % 93,920 Other Debt Securities Available For Sale (FTE) 110 145 -24.0 % 119 Total Debt Securities Available For Sale 4,616,588 3,990,570 15.7 % 4,638,855 Debt Securities Held To Maturity: Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 133,754 213,730 -37.4 % 148,390 Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE)(2) 146,766 255,539 -42.6 % 158,006 Total Debt Securities Held To Maturity(2) 280,520 469,259 -40.2 % 306,396 Loans 1,002,514 1,293,756 -22.5 % 1,068,126 Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans (22,925 ) (23,483 ) -2.4 % (23,514 ) Total Loans, net 979,589 1,270,273 -22.9 % 1,044,612 Premises and Equipment, net 30,626 32,216 -4.9 % 31,155 Identifiable Intangibles, net 771 1,035 -25.5 % 835 Goodwill 121,673 121,673 0.0 % 121,673 Other Assets 239,057 160,998 48.5 % 185,415 Total Assets $7,306,417 $6,912,481 5.7 % $7,461,026 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Noninterest-Bearing $3,000,268 $2,798,542 7.2 % $3,069,080 Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,279,165 1,179,484 8.5 % 1,260,869 Savings 1,984,719 1,791,636 10.8 % 1,940,395 Time 141,722 154,171 -8.1 % 143,612 Total Deposits 6,405,874 5,923,833 8.1 % 6,413,956 Short-Term Borrowed Funds 124,442 95,479 30.3 % 146,246 Other Borrowed Funds - 1,681 -100.0 % - Other Liabilities 74,357 79,356 -6.3 % 73,722 Total Liabilities 6,604,673 6,100,349 8.3 % 6,633,924 Shareholders' Equity: Common Equity: Paid-In Capital 472,470 469,885 0.6 % 471,043 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (88,300 ) 68,901 n/m 49,664 Retained Earnings 317,574 273,346 16.2 % 306,395 Total Shareholders' Equity 701,744 812,132 -13.6 % 827,102 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $7,306,417 $6,912,481 5.7 % $7,461,026 12. Income Statements. (unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q1'2022 Q1'2021 Change Q4'2021 Interest & Fee Income: Loans $12,942 $14,581 -11.2 % $13,124 Equity Securities 128 110 16.4 % 129 Debt Securities Available For Sale 28,566 24,889 14.8 % 27,598 Debt Securities Held To Maturity 1,644 2,598 -36.7 % 1,824 Interest-Bearing Cash 479 138 247.1 % 366 Total Interest & Fee Income 43,759 42,316 3.4 % 43,041 Interest Expense: Transaction Deposits 88 89 -1.1 % 95 Savings Deposits 283 250 13.2 % 282 Time Deposits 81 120 -32.5 % 102 Short-Term Borrowed Funds 28 16 75.0 % 25 Total Interest Expense 480 475 1.0 % 504 Net Interest Income 43,279 41,841 3.4 % 42,537 Provision for Credit Losses - - n/m - Noninterest Income: Service Charges 3,582 3,304 8.4 % 3,580 Merchant Processing Services 2,623 2,560 2.5 % 3,000 Debit Card Fees(1) 2,872 1,601 79.4 % 1,727 Trust Fees 843 801 5.2 % 844 ATM Processing Fees 451 601 -25.0 % 488 Other Service Fees 449 469 -4.2 % 449 Financial Services Commissions 117 70 67.1 % 96 Other Noninterest Income 639 783 -18.4 % 658 Total Noninterest Income 11,576 10,189 13.6 % 10,842 Noninterest Expense: Salaries and Benefits 11,920 12,665 -5.9 % 11,436 Occupancy and Equipment 4,746 4,880 -2.7 % 4,692 Outsourced Data Processing 2,437 2,390 2.0 % 2,357 Professional Fees 736 942 -21.9 % 757 Courier Service 582 504 15.5 % 572 Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles 64 69 -7.2 % 65 Other Noninterest Expense 4,390 3,456 27.0 % 4,033 Total Noninterest Expense 24,875 24,906 -0.1 % 23,912 Income Before Income Taxes 29,980 27,124 10.5 % 29,467 Income Tax Provision 7,364 6,977 5.5 % 7,747 Net Income $22,616 $20,147 12.3 % $21,720 Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,870 26,821 0.2 % 26,866 Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 26,885 26,842 0.2 % 26,875 Per Common Share Data: Basic Earnings $0.84 $0.75 12.0 % $0.81 Diluted Earnings 0.84 0.75 12.0 % 0.81 Dividends Paid 0.42 0.41 2.4 % 0.42 Footnotes and Abbreviations: (1)The Company received a $1.2 million reconciling payment from a payments network in the first quarter 2022. (2)Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $7 thousand at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 and $9 thousand at March 31, 2021. (FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a relatively large portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis. (a) Annualized



