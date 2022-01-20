Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the fourth quarter 2021 of $21.7 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.81. Fourth quarter 2021 results compare to net income of $22.1 million and EPS of $0.82 for the third quarter 2021, which included “make-whole” interest income on corporate bonds redeemed before maturity, which increased EPS $0.02.
"Westamerica’s operating expenses remained well managed in the fourth quarter 2021, delivering fifty-six percent of revenue to pre-tax income. Checking and savings deposits represented ninety-eight percent of the Company’s average deposit base during the fourth quarter 2021, placing limited reliance on higher-costing time deposits. Credit quality remained solid with nonperforming loans of $1.0 million at December 30, 2021,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “Fourth quarter 2021 results generated an annualized 11.2 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.42 per common share dividend during the fourth quarter 2021, representing fifty-two percent of diluted earnings per share,” concluded Payne.
Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $43.1 million for the fourth quarter 2021, compared to $44.0 million for the third quarter 2021, which included “make-whole” interest income on corporate bonds redeemed prior to maturity of $732 thousand. Interest income on Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans was $1.2 million for the fourth quarter 2021, compared to $1.9 million for the third quarter 2021. Average PPP loan balances declined to $69 million for the fourth quarter 2021 from $145 million for the third quarter 2021; at December 31, 2021 PPP loans totaled $46 million. Checking and savings deposits represented ninety-eight percent of the Company’s average deposit base during the fourth quarter 2021, generating a low 0.03 percent annualized cost of funding interest-earning assets.
At December 31, 2021, nonperforming loans totaled $1.0 million and the allowance for credit losses on loans was $23.5 million. The Company continues to work with loan customers requesting loan payment deferrals due to economic weakness caused by the pandemic. At December 31, 2021, loans with deferred payments totaled $84 thousand, all of which were consumer automobile loans.
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2021 totaled $10.8 million, compared to noninterest income for the third quarter 2021 of $11.3 million.
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter 2021 was $23.9 million compared to $24.7 million for the third quarter 2021; the lower fourth quarter operating expenses were primarily personnel benefit costs and other expenses.
Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.
Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com
For additional information contact:
Westamerica Bancorporation
1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901
Robert A. Thorson – SVP & Treasurer
707-863-6840
investments@westamerica.com
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."
Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2011, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.
Public Information January 20, 2022
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
December 31, 2021
1. Net Income Summary.
(in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q4'2021
Q4'2020
Change
Q3'2021
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$43,117
$43,292
-0.4
%
$43,952
Provision for Credit Losses
-
-
n/m
-
Noninterest Income
10,842
13,959
-22.3
%
11,282
Noninterest Expense
23,912
24,545
-2.6
%
24,697
Income Before Taxes (FTE)
30,047
32,706
-8.1
%
30,537
Income Tax Provision (FTE)
8,327
8,868
-6.1
%
8,474
Net Income
$21,720
$23,838
-8.9
%
$22,063
Average Common Shares Outstanding
26,866
26,838
0.1
%
26,866
Diluted Average Common Shares
26,875
26,849
0.1
%
26,875
Operating Ratios:
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$0.81
$0.89
-9.0
%
$0.82
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
0.81
0.89
-9.0
%
0.82
Return On Assets (a)
1.17
%
1.44
%
1.22
%
Return On Common Equity (a)
11.2
%
13.2
%
11.6
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
2.49
%
2.81
%
2.60
%
Efficiency Ratio (FTE)
44.3
%
42.9
%
44.7
%
Dividends Paid Per Common Share
$0.42
$0.41
2.4
%
$0.41
Common Dividend Payout Ratio
52
%
46
%
50
%
%
12/31'21YTD
12/31'20YTD
Change
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$174,151
$167,682
3.9
%
Provision for Credit Losses
-
4,300
n/m
Noninterest Income
43,345
45,637
-5.0
%
Noninterest Expense
97,806
98,566
-0.8
%
Income Before Taxes (FTE)
119,690
110,453
8.4
%
Income Tax Provision (FTE)
33,181
30,040
10.5
%
Net Income
$86,509
$80,413
7.6
%
Average Common Shares Outstanding
26,855
26,942
-0.3
%
Diluted Average Common Shares
26,870
26,960
-0.3
%
Operating Ratios:
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$3.22
$2.98
8.1
%
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
3.22
2.98
8.1
%
Return On Assets
1.23
%
1.30
%
Return On Common Equity
11.5
%
11.3
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE)
2.62
%
2.91
%
Efficiency Ratio (FTE)
45.0
%
46.2
%
Dividends Paid Per Common Share
$1.65
$1.64
0.6
%
Common Dividend Payout Ratio
51
%
55
%
2. Net Interest Income.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q4'2021
Q4'2020
Change
Q3'2021
Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$43,621
$43,773
-0.3
%
$44,444
Interest Expense
504
481
4.8
%
492
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$43,117
$43,292
-0.4
%
$43,952
Average Earning Assets
$6,919,528
$6,156,749
12.4
%
$6,754,281
Average Interest-
Bearing Liabilities
3,468,111
3,034,240
14.3
%
3,370,840
Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a)
2.52
%
2.84
%
2.63
%
Cost of Funds (a)
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
2.49
%
2.81
%
2.60
%
Interest Expense/
Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a)
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)
2.46
%
2.78
%
2.57
%
%
12/31'21YTD
12/31'20YTD
Change
Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$176,106
$169,506
3.9
%
Interest Expense
1,955
1,824
7.2
%
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$174,151
$167,682
3.9
%
Average Earning Assets
$6,632,632
$5,760,548
15.1
%
Average Interest-
Bearing Liabilities
3,317,924
2,847,988
16.5
%
Yield on Earning Assets (FTE)
2.65
%
2.94
%
Cost of Funds
0.03
%
0.03
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE)
2.62
%
2.91
%
Interest Expense/
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
0.06
%
0.06
%
Net Interest Spread (FTE)
2.59
%
2.88
%
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
%
Q4'2021
Q4'2020
Change
Q3'2021
Total Assets
$7,334,977
$6,562,753
11.8
%
$7,158,462
Total Earning Assets
6,919,528
6,156,749
12.4
%
6,754,281
Total Loans
1,097,698
1,286,480
-14.7
%
1,176,114
Total Commercial Loans
259,007
426,564
-39.3
%
333,327
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans
68,870
227,828
-69.8
%
144,641
Commercial Loans
190,137
198,736
-4.3
%
188,686
Commercial RE Loans
538,177
561,394
-4.1
%
543,429
Consumer Loans
300,514
298,522
0.7
%
299,358
Total Investment Securities
4,866,476
4,430,592
9.8
%
4,615,540
Debt Securities Available For Sale
4,533,494
3,884,451
16.7
%
4,235,141
Debt Securities Held To Maturity
332,982
546,141
-39.0
%
380,399
Total Interest-Bearing Cash
955,354
439,677
117.3
%
962,627
Loans/Deposits
17.3
%
22.7
%
18.9
%
%
12/31'21YTD
12/31'20YTD
Change
Total Assets
$7,039,284
$6,174,470
14.0
%
Total Earning Assets
6,632,632
5,760,548
15.1
%
Total Loans
1,195,135
1,239,144
-3.6
%
Total Commercial Loans
349,981
359,937
-2.8
%
PPP Loans
152,149
151,320
0.5
%
Commercial Loans
197,832
208,617
-5.2
%
Commercial RE Loans
546,750
571,543
-4.3
%
Consumer Loans
298,404
307,664
-3.0
%
Total Investment Securities
4,580,468
4,149,960
10.4
%
Debt Securities Available For Sale
4,169,091
3,517,633
18.5
%
Debt Securities Held To Maturity
411,377
632,327
-34.9
%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash
857,029
371,444
130.7
%
Loans/Deposits
19.6
%
23.4
%
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
%
Q4'2021
Q4'2020
Change
Q3'2021
Total Deposits
$6,349,137
$5,655,768
12.3
%
$6,223,500
Noninterest Demand
3,022,787
2,736,348
10.5
%
2,960,207
Interest-Bearing Transaction
1,245,385
1,071,576
16.2
%
1,246,667
Savings
1,934,220
1,688,031
14.6
%
1,864,401
Time greater than $100K
65,920
71,306
-7.6
%
68,811
Time less than $100K
80,825
88,507
-8.7
%
83,414
Total Short-Term Borrowings
141,761
114,820
23.5
%
107,547
Shareholders' Equity
766,358
720,473
6.4
%
755,682
Demand Deposits/
Total Deposits
47.6
%
48.4
%
47.6
%
Transaction & Savings
Deposits / Total Deposits
97.7
%
97.2
%
97.6
%
%
12/31'21YTD
12/31'20YTD
Change
Total Deposits
$6,100,848
$5,306,177
15.0
%
Noninterest Demand
2,897,244
2,538,819
14.1
%
Interest-Bearing Transaction
1,208,269
1,008,758
19.8
%
Savings
1,842,590
1,594,718
15.5
%
Time greater than $100K
69,165
72,363
-4.4
%
Time less than $100K
83,580
91,519
-8.7
%
Total Short-Term Borrowings
114,267
80,456
42.0
%
Other Borrowed Funds
53
174
-69.6
%
Shareholders' Equity
750,669
711,554
5.5
%
Demand Deposits/
Total Deposits
47.5
%
47.8
%
Transaction & Savings
Deposits / Total Deposits
97.5
%
96.9
%
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.
(dollars in thousands)
Q4'2021
Average
Income/
Yield (a) /
Volume
Expense
Rate (a)
Interest & Fee Income Earned
Total Earning Assets (FTE)
$6,919,528
$43,621
2.52
%
Total Loans (FTE)
1,097,698
13,223
4.78
%
Total Commercial Loans (FTE)
259,007
3,187
4.88
%
PPP Loans
68,870
1,208
6.96
%
Commercial Loans (FTE)
190,137
1,979
4.13
%
Commercial RE Loans
538,177
6,492
4.79
%
Consumer Loans
300,514
3,544
4.68
%
Total Investments (FTE)
4,866,476
30,032
2.47
%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash
955,354
366
0.15
%
Interest Expense Paid
Total Earning Assets
6,919,528
504
0.03
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
3,468,111
504
0.06
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
3,326,350
479
0.06
%
Interest-Bearing Transaction
1,245,385
95
0.03
%
Savings
1,934,220
282
0.06
%
Time less than $100K
80,825
41
0.20
%
Time greater than $100K
65,920
61
0.37
%
Total Short-Term Borrowings
141,761
25
0.07
%
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE)
$43,117
2.49
%
Q4'2020
Average
Income/
Yield (a) /
Volume
Expense
Rate (a)
Interest & Fee Income Earned
Total Earning Assets (FTE)
$6,156,749
$43,773
2.84
%
Total Loans (FTE)
1,286,480
15,103
4.67
%
Total Commercial Loans (FTE)
426,564
4,459
4.16
%
PPP Loans
227,828
2,342
4.08
%
Commercial Loans (FTE)
198,736
2,117
4.24
%
Commercial RE Loans
561,394
7,288
5.16
%
Consumer Loans
298,522
3,356
4.47
%
Total Investments (FTE)
4,430,592
28,558
2.58
%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash
439,677
112
0.10
%
Interest Expense Paid
Total Earning Assets
6,156,749
481
0.03
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
3,034,240
481
0.06
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
2,919,420
462
0.06
%
Interest-Bearing Transaction
1,071,576
90
0.03
%
Savings
1,688,031
246
0.06
%
Time less than $100K
88,507
45
0.20
%
Time greater than $100K
71,306
81
0.45
%
Total Short-Term Borrowings
114,820
19
0.07
%
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE)
$43,292
2.81
%
6. Noninterest Income.
(dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q4'2021
Q4'2020
Change
Q3'2021
Service Charges on Deposits
$3,580
$3,452
3.7
%
$3,578
Merchant Processing Services
3,000
2,713
10.6
%
3,159
Debit Card Fees
1,727
1,643
5.1
%
1,740
Trust Fees
844
765
10.3
%
839
ATM Processing Fees
488
570
-14.4
%
573
Other Service Fees
449
457
-1.8
%
475
Financial Services Commissions
96
66
45.5
%
95
Gains on Sales of Real Property
-
3,536
n/m
-
Other Noninterest Income
658
757
-13.1
%
823
Total Noninterest Income
$10,842
$13,959
-22.3
%
$11,282
Total Revenue (FTE)
$53,959
$57,251
-5.8
%
$55,234
Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE)
20.1
%
24.4
%
20.4
%
Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a)
0.22
%
0.24
%
0.23
%
Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg.
Common Share (a)
$7.97
$8.49
-6.1
%
$8.16
%
12/31'21YTD
12/31'20YTD
Change
Service Charges on Deposits
$13,697
$14,149
-3.2
%
Merchant Processing Services
11,998
10,208
17.5
%
Debit Card Fees
6,859
6,181
11.0
%
Trust Fees
3,311
3,012
9.9
%
ATM Processing Fees
2,280
2,273
0.3
%
Other Service Fees
1,884
1,837
2.6
%
Financial Services Commissions
356
372
-4.3
%
Gains on Sales of Real Property
-
3,536
-100.0
%
Securities Gains
34
71
n/m
Other Noninterest Income
2,926
3,998
-26.8
%
Total Noninterest Income
$43,345
$45,637
-5.0
%
Total Revenue (FTE)
$217,496
$213,319
2.0
%
Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE)
19.9
%
21.4
%
Service Charges/Avg. Deposits
0.22
%
0.27
%
Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg./
Common Share
$8.10
$7.92
2.3
%
7. Noninterest Expense.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q4'2021
Q4'2020
Change
Q3'2021
Salaries & Benefits
$11,436
$12,291
-7.0
%
$11,813
Occupancy and Equipment
4,692
4,900
-4.2
%
4,759
Outsourced Data Processing
2,357
2,359
-0.1
%
2,429
Professional Fees
757
722
4.8
%
724
Courier Service
572
502
13.9
%
534
Amortization of
Identifiable Intangibles
65
69
-5.8
%
67
Other Noninterest Expense
4,033
3,702
8.9
%
4,371
Total Noninterest Expense
$23,912
$24,545
-2.6
%
$24,697
Noninterest Expense/
Avg. Earning Assets (a)
1.37
%
1.59
%
1.45
%
Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE)
44.3
%
42.9
%
44.7
%
%
12/31'21YTD
12/31'20YTD
Change
Salaries & Benefits
$48,011
$50,749
-5.4
%
Occupancy and Equipment
19,139
19,637
-2.5
%
Outsourced Data Processing
9,601
9,426
1.9
%
Professional Fees
3,253
2,423
34.3
%
Courier Service
2,177
2,001
8.8
%
Amortization of
Identifiable Intangibles
269
287
-6.3
%
Other Noninterest Expense
15,356
14,043
9.3
%
Total Noninterest Expense
$97,806
$98,566
-0.8
%
Noninterest Expense/
Avg. Earning Assets
1.47
%
1.71
%
Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE)
45.0
%
46.2
%
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q4'2021
Q4'2020
Change
Q3'2021
Average Total Loans
$1,097,698
$1,286,480
-14.7
%
$1,176,114
Beginning of Period Allowance for
Credit Losses on Loans (ACLL)
$23,882
$24,142
-1.1
%
$23,737
Provision for Credit Losses
-
7
n/m
2
Net ACLL (Losses) Recoveries
(368
)
(295
)
24.7
%
143
End of Period ACLL
$23,514
$23,854
-1.4
%
$23,882
Gross ACLL Recoveries /
Gross ACLL Losses
64
%
69
%
115
%
Net ACLL Losses (Recoveries) /
Avg. Total Loans (a)
0.13
%
0.09
%
-0.05
%
%
12/31'21YTD
12/31'20YTD
Change
Average Total Loans
$1,195,135
$1,239,144
-3.6
%
Prior Period ACLL
$23,854
$19,484
22.4
%
Adoption of ASU 2016-13(1)
-
2,017
n/m
Beginning of Period ACLL
23,854
21,501
10.9
%
Provision for Credit Losses
2
4,307
n/m
Net ACLL Losses
(342
)
(1,954
)
-82.5
%
End of Period ACLL
$23,514
$23,854
-1.4
%
Gross ACLL Recoveries /
Gross ACLL Losses
89
%
53
%
Net ACLL Losses /
Avg. Total Loans
0.03
%
0.16
%
(dollars in thousands)
%
12/31/21
12/31/20
Change
9/30/21
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
$23,514
$23,854
-1.4
%
$23,882
Allowance for Credit Losses on
HTM Securities (2)
7
9
-22.3
%
7
Total Allowance for Credit Losses
$23,521
$23,863
-1.4
%
$23,889
Allowance for Unfunded
Credit Commitments
$201
$101
99.3
%
$101
9. Credit Quality.
(dollars in thousands)
%
12/31/21
12/31/20
Change
9/30/21
Nonperforming Loans:
Nonperforming Nonaccrual
$265
$526
-49.6
%
$801
Performing Nonaccrual
427
3,803
-88.8
%
436
Total Nonaccrual Loans
692
4,329
-84.0
%
1,237
90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans
339
450
-24.7
%
537
Total
$1,031
$4,779
-78.4
%
$1,774
Total Loans Outstanding
$1,068,126
$1,256,243
-15.0
%
$1,132,472
Total Assets
7,461,026
6,747,931
10.6
%
7,403,573
Loans:
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
$23,514
$23,854
-1.4
%
$23,882
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans /
Loans
2.20
%
1.90
%
2.11
%
Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans
0.10
%
0.38
%
0.16
%
10. Capital.
(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
%
12/31/21
12/31/20
Change
9/30/21
Shareholders' Equity
$827,102
$844,809
-2.1
%
$837,953
Total Assets
7,461,026
6,747,931
10.6
%
7,403,573
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Assets
11.09
%
12.52
%
11.32
%
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Loans
77.43
%
67.25
%
73.99
%
Tangible Common Equity Ratio
9.60
%
10.90
%
9.83
%
Common Shares Outstanding
26,866
26,807
0.2
%
26,866
Common Equity Per Share
$30.79
$31.51
-2.3
%
$31.19
Market Value Per Common Share
57.73
55.29
4.4
%
56.26
(shares in thousands)
%
Q4'2021
Q4'2020
Change
Q3'2021
Share Repurchase Programs:
Total Shares Repurchased
-
91
n/m
-
Average Repurchase Price
$-
$52.22
n/m
$-
Net Shares Repurchased (Issued)
-
91
n/m
(1
)
%
12/31'21YTD
12/31'20YTD
Change
Total Shares Repurchased
4
319
n/m
Average Repurchase Price
$61.09
$51.63
n/m
Net Shares (Issued) Repurchased
(59
)
255
n/m
11. Period-End Balance Sheets.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
%
12/31/21
12/31/20
Change
9/30/21
Assets:
Cash and Due from Banks
$1,132,085
$621,275
82.2
%
$1,011,048
Debt Securities Available For Sale
4,638,855
4,063,185
14.2
%
4,602,706
Debt Securities Held To Maturity (3)
306,396
515,589
-40.6
%
356,106
Loans
1,068,126
1,256,243
-15.0
%
1,132,472
Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans
(23,514
)
(23,854
)
-1.4
%
(23,882
)
Total Loans, net
1,044,612
1,232,389
-15.2
%
1,108,590
Premises and Equipment, net
31,155
32,813
-5.1
%
31,603
Identifiable Intangibles, net
835
1,104
-24.3
%
900
Goodwill
121,673
121,673
0.0
%
121,673
Other Assets
185,415
159,903
16.0
%
170,947
Total Assets
$7,461,026
$6,747,931
10.6
%
$7,403,573
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Deposits:
Noninterest-Bearing
$3,069,080
$2,725,177
12.6
%
$2,988,329
Interest-Bearing Transaction
1,260,869
1,102,601
14.4
%
1,257,460
Savings
1,940,395
1,703,812
13.9
%
1,894,290
Time
143,612
156,389
-8.2
%
148,882
Total Deposits
6,413,956
5,687,979
12.8
%
6,288,961
Short-Term Borrowed Funds
146,246
102,545
42.6
%
119,102
Other Liabilities
73,722
112,598
-34.5
%
157,557
Total Liabilities
6,633,924
5,903,122
12.4
%
6,565,620
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Equity:
Paid-In Capital
471,043
466,041
1.1
%
470,711
Accumulated Other
Comprehensive Income
49,664
114,412
n/m
71,284
Retained Earnings
306,395
264,356
15.9
%
295,958
Total Shareholders' Equity
827,102
844,809
-2.1
%
837,953
Total Liabilities and
Shareholders' Equity
$7,461,026
$6,747,931
10.6
%
$7,403,573
12. Income Statements.
(unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q4'2021
Q4'2020
Change
Q3'2021
Interest & Fee Income:
Loans
$13,124
$14,999
-12.5
%
$14,789
Equity Securities
129
110
17.3
%
109
Debt Securities Available For Sale (4)
27,598
24,947
10.6
%
26,452
Debt Securities Held To Maturity
1,824
2,793
-34.7
%
2,091
Interest-Bearing Cash
366
112
226.8
%
369
Total Interest & Fee Income
43,041
42,961
0.2
%
43,810
Interest Expense:
Transaction Deposits
95
90
5.6
%
101
Savings Deposits
282
246
14.6
%
272
Time Deposits
102
126
-19.0
%
100
Short-Term Borrowed Funds
25
19
31.5
%
19
Total Interest Expense
504
481
4.8
%
492
Net Interest Income
42,537
42,480
0.1
%
43,318
Provision for Credit Losses
-
-
n/m
-
Noninterest Income:
Service Charges
3,580
3,452
3.7
%
3,578
Merchant Processing Services
3,000
2,713
10.6
%
3,159
Debit Card Fees
1,727
1,643
5.1
%
1,740
Trust Fees
844
765
10.3
%
839
ATM Processing Fees
488
570
-14.4
%
573
Other Service Fees
449
457
-1.8
%
475
Financial Services Commissions
96
66
45.5
%
95
Gains on Sales of Real Property
-
3,536
n/m
-
Other Noninterest Income
658
757
-13.1
%
823
Total Noninterest Income
10,842
13,959
-22.3
%
11,282
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Benefits
11,436
12,291
-7.0
%
11,813
Occupancy and Equipment
4,692
4,900
-4.2
%
4,759
Outsourced Data Processing
2,357
2,359
-0.1
%
2,429
Professional Fees
757
722
4.8
%
724
Courier Service
572
502
13.9
%
534
Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles
65
69
-5.8
%
67
Other Noninterest Expense
4,033
3,702
8.9
%
4,371
Total Noninterest Expense
23,912
24,545
-2.6
%
24,697
Income Before Income Taxes
29,467
31,894
-7.6
%
29,903
Income Tax Provision
7,747
8,056
-3.8
%
7,840
Net Income
$21,720
$23,838
-8.9
%
$22,063
Average Common Shares Outstanding
26,866
26,838
0.1
%
26,866
Diluted Common Shares Outstanding
26,875
26,849
0.1
%
26,875
Per Common Share Data:
Basic Earnings
$0.81
$0.89
-9.0
%
$0.82
Diluted Earnings
0.81
0.89
-9.0
%
0.82
Dividends Paid
0.42
0.41
2.4
%
0.41
%
12/31'21YTD
12/31'20YTD
Change
Interest & Fee Income:
Loans
$57,558
$59,377
-3.1
%
Equity Securities
458
419
9.3
%
Debt Securities Available For Sale (4)
105,420
91,343
15.4
%
Debt Securities Held To Maturity
8,875
13,552
-34.5
%
Interest-Bearing Cash
1,132
1,165
-2.8
%
Total Interest & Fee Income
173,443
165,856
4.6
%
Interest Expense:
Transaction Deposits
378
333
13.5
%
Savings Deposits
1,067
925
15.4
%
Time Deposits
432
512
-15.6
%
Short-Term Borrowed Funds
78
53
47.2
%
Other Borrowed Funds
-
1
-100.0
%
Total Interest Expense
1,955
1,824
7.2
%
Net Interest Income
171,488
164,032
4.5
%
Provision for Credit Losses
-
4,300
n/m
Noninterest Income:
Service Charges
13,697
14,149
-3.2
%
Merchant Processing Services
11,998
10,208
17.5
%
Debit Card Fees
6,859
6,181
11.0
%
Trust Fees
3,311
3,012
9.9
%
ATM Processing Fees
2,280
2,273
0.3
%
Other Service Fees
1,884
1,837
2.6
%
Financial Services Commissions
356
372
-4.3
%
Gains on Sales of Real Property
-
3,536
n/m
Securities Gains
34
71
n/m
Other Operating
2,926
3,998
-26.8
%
Total Noninterest Income
43,345
45,637
-5.0
%
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Benefits
48,011
50,749
-5.4
%
Occupancy and Equipment
19,139
19,637
-2.5
%
Outsourced Data Processing
9,601
9,426
1.9
%
Professional Fees
3,253
2,423
34.3
%
Courier Service
2,177
2,001
8.8
%
Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles
269
287
-6.3
%
Other Operating
15,356
14,043
9.3
%
Total Noninterest Expense
97,806
98,566
-0.8
%
Income Before Income Taxes
117,027
106,803
9.6
%
Income Tax Provision
30,518
26,390
15.6
%
Net Income
$86,509
$80,413
7.6
%
Average Common Shares Outstanding
26,855
26,942
-0.3
%
Diluted Common Shares Outstanding
26,870
26,960
-0.3
%
Per Common Share Data:
Basic Earnings
$3.22
$2.98
8.1
%
Diluted Earnings
3.22
2.98
8.1
%
Dividends Paid
1.65
1.64
0.6
%
Footnotes and Abbreviations:
(1) Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses: Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL"), resulting in a period opening adjustment to the allowance for credit losses for loans and held-to-maturity debt securities, other liabilities, deferred tax assets, and shareholders' equity.
(2) In the third quarter 2021, the Company recorded a $2 thousand reversal of provision for credit losses on Debt Securities Held To Maturity and the balance of the allowance for credit losses on Debt Securities Held To Maturity was reduced from $9 thousand at June 30, 2021 to $7 thousand at September 30, 2021.
(3) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, effective January 1, 2020. Debt Securities Held To Maturity of $306,396 thousand at December 31, 2021, $356,106 thousand at September 30, 2021 and $515,589 thousand at December 31, 2020 are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $7 thousand, $7 thousand and $9 thousand, respectively.
(4) Interest income on Debt Securities Available For Sale included make-whole interest income on called corporate bonds of $732 thousand in the third quarter 2021, $1.4 million in the second quarter 2021 and $700 thousand in the first quarter 2021.
(FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a relatively large portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
(a) Annualized