WestBond Announces AGM Results

DELTA, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestBond Enterprises Corporation (TSX-V: WBE) is pleased to report that all matters were approved at the Company’s Annual General shareholders meeting (the “Meeting”) held on August 31, 2022. At the Meeting the Company’s shareholders re-elected all of the Company’s current board of directors, Gennaro Magistrale, J. Douglas Seppala, D. Dan Dawson and Peter R. Toigo as well as approved the re-appointment of the Company’s current auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The Company’s shareholders also approved the adoption of a new 10% rolling stock option plan in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.



