WestBond Increases Sales for the Quarter ended June 30, 2021 and Temporarily Suspends Quarterly Dividend

DELTA, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestBond Enterprises Corporation (TSX-V: WBE) has posted a profit of $69,688 ($0.002 per share) for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a loss of $2,814 ($0.000 per share). Sales were $2,708,491 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 which is 38.5% higher than for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 4.2% higher than the three months ended March 31, 2021.



The quarterly dividend has been suspended temporarily until sales and profitability improve with the expansion of our disinfectant wet-wipes and other products.

The quarterly report and other information are available on the company’s website at www.westbond.ca and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

Gennaro Magistrale

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

WestBond Enterprises Corporation

101 – 7403 Progress Way, Delta, B.C. V4G 1E7

Tel: (604) 940-3939

