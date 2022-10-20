Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three Months and Year Ended September 30, 2022
PEWAUKEE, Wis., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: WBBW), the holding company (the “Company”) for Westbury Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $2.5 million, or $1.02 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and $8.0 million, or $3.19 per common share, for the year ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.90 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and net income of $9.5 million, or $3.70 per common share, for the year ended September 30, 2021.
About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.
Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank. The Company's common shares are traded on OTC Pink under the symbol “WBBW”.
Westbury Bank is an independent community bank primarily serving communities in Washington and Waukesha Counties (Wisconsin) through its eight full service offices providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.
Forward-Looking Information
Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the Company's operations and business environment. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or expected. Among the key factors that may have a direct bearing on the Company’s operating results, performance or financial condition are competition, the demand for the Company’s products and services, the Company's ability to maintain current deposit and loan levels at current interest rates, deteriorating credit quality, including changes in the interest rate environment reducing interest margins, changes in prepayment speeds, loan origination and sale volumes, charge-offs and loan loss provisions, the Company's ability to maintain required capital levels and adequate sources of funding and liquidity, the Company's ability to secure confidential information through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks, and other factors as set forth in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.
At or For the Three Months Ended:
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Selected Financial Condition Data:
Total assets
$
957,927
$
953,792
$
908,352
$
914,633
$
921,791
Loans receivable, net
713,389
695,947
649,482
661,439
665,166
Allowance for loan losses
9,270
9,020
9,019
8,997
8,995
Securities available for sale
153,795
165,897
178,661
165,917
179,547
Total liabilities
886,621
879,946
827,365
828,673
836,768
Deposits
872,668
863,389
816,103
818,184
812,316
Stockholders' equity
71,306
73,846
80,987
85,960
85,023
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.95
%
0.95
%
0.99
%
0.97
%
0.95
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
1.26
%
1.29
%
1.36
%
1.33
%
1.30
%
Total classified assets to total assets
2.10
%
1.93
%
1.02
%
1.01
%
0.98
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
102.12
%
99.39
%
100.62
%
100.98
%
103.00
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.28
%
1.28
%
1.37
%
1.34
%
1.33
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized
0.07
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
Capital Ratios:
Average equity to average assets
8.23
%
8.72
%
9.38
%
9.46
%
9.34
%
Equity to total assets at end of period
7.44
%
7.74
%
8.92
%
9.40
%
9.22
%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)
12.97
%
13.55
%
13.80
%
13.43
%
13.23
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)
11.72
%
12.30
%
12.55
%
12.18
%
11.98
%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only)
9.04
%
9.58
%
9.59
%
9.27
%
9.22
%
CETI capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)
11.72
%
12.30
%
12.55
%
12.18
%
11.98
%
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Selected Operating Data:
(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income
$
7,886
$
7,246
$
28,034
$
28,799
Interest expense
252
330
1,029
1,560
Net interest income
7,634
6,916
27,005
27,239
Provision for loan losses
375
—
375
1,050
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
7,259
6,916
26,630
26,189
Service fees on deposit accounts
1,039
987
3,817
3,598
Gain on sale of loans
112
830
961
3,797
Other non-interest income
348
323
1,596
2,587
Total non-interest income
1,499
2,140
6,374
9,982
Compensation and employee benefits
3,093
3,246
12,501
12,311
Occupancy, furniture and equipment
600
712
2,372
2,594
Data processing
696
825
3,172
3,178
Other non-interest expense
934
1,075
3,855
4,803
Total non-interest expense
5,323
5,858
21,900
22,886
Income before income tax expense
3,435
3,198
11,104
13,285
Income tax expense
958
925
3,112
3,756
Net income
$
2,477
$
2,273
$
7,992
$
9,529
Basic earnings per share
$
1.02
$
0.90
$
3.19
$
3.70
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.96
$
0.85
$
2.98
$
3.52
For the Three Months Ended:
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Selected Operating Data:
(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income
$
7,886
$
6,791
$
6,532
$
6,824
$
7,246
Interest expense
252
227
245
305
330
Net interest income
7,634
6,564
6,287
6,519
6,916
Provision for loan losses
375
—
—
—
—
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
7,259
6,564
6,287
6,519
6,916
Service fees on deposit accounts
1,039
946
910
922
987
Gain on sale of loans
112
135
272
442
830
Other non-interest income
348
347
436
465
323
Total non-interest income
1,499
1,428
1,618
1,829
2,140
Salaries, employee benefits, and commissions
3,093
3,189
3,216
3,003
3,246
Occupancy and furniture and equipment
600
585
629
559
712
Data processing
696
852
829
795
825
Other non-interest expense
934
961
984
975
1,075
Total non-interest expense
5,323
5,587
5,658
5,332
5,858
Income before income tax expense
3,435
2,405
2,247
3,016
3,198
Income tax expense
958
693
662
798
925
Net income
$
2,477
$
1,712
$
1,585
$
2,218
$
2,273
Basic earnings per share
$
1.02
$
0.67
$
0.62
$
0.88
$
0.90
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.96
$
0.63
$
0.58
$
0.82
$
0.85
At or For the Three Months Ended
At or For the Year Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Selected Financial Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.02
%
0.99
%
0.86
%
1.06
%
Return on average equity
13.21
%
10.46
%
9.71
%
11.34
%
Interest rate spread
3.40
%
3.17
%
3.09
%
3.22
%
Net interest margin
3.41
%
3.18
%
3.09
%
3.23
%
Non-interest expense to average total assets
2.20
%
2.56
%
2.37
%
2.55
%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
103.94
%
105.60
%
104.88
%
105.10
%
Per Share and Stock Market Data:
Basic earnings per share
$
1.02
$
0.90
$
3.19
$
3.70
Diluted earnings per share
0.96
0.85
2.98
3.52
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
2,430,671
2,520,527
2,505,508
2,573,599
Book value per share - excluding unallocated ESOP shares
$
29.26
$
32.95
$
29.26
$
32.95
Book value per share - including unallocated ESOP shares
$
29.20
$
32.21
$
29.20
$
32.21
Closing market price
$
28.20
$
28.95
$
28.95
$
28.95
Price to book ratio - excluding unallocated ESOP shares
96.38
%
87.86
%
96.38
%
87.86
%
Price to book ratio - including unallocated ESOP shares
96.58
%
89.88
%
96.58
%
89.88
%
Analysis of Net Interest Income
Net interest income represents the difference between the income we earn on interest-earning assets and the interest expense we pay on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income also depends upon the relative amounts of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and the interest rates earned or paid on them. The following table sets forth average balance sheets, average yields and costs, and certain other information for the periods indicated. Average balances are derived from daily average balances for all periods. Non-accrual loans were included in the computation of average balances, but have been reflected in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. The yields set forth below include the effect of loan fees, discounts and premiums that are amortized or accreted to interest income.
For the Years Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Average
Interest
Yield/Cost
Average
Interest
Yield/Cost
Assets:
(Dollars in Thousands)
Loans
$
679,098
$
25,205
3.71
%
$
664,441
$
26,647
4.01
%
Taxable securities
138,851
2,177
1.57
98,974
1,612
1.63
Securities exempt from federal income taxes(1)
32,893
450
1.73
33,413
454
1.36
Fed funds sold and other interest-earning deposits
23,782
202
0.85
46,254
86
0.19
Total interest-earning assets
874,624
28,034
3.21
843,082
28,799
3.42
Noninterest-earning assets
51,326
55,765
Total assets
$
925,950
$
898,847
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
251,556
—
—
%
$
229,206
—
—
%
Checking accounts
169,381
135
0.08
%
160,906
140
0.09
%
Passbook and statement savings
217,653
112
0.05
194,849
100
0.05
Variable rate money market
111,715
108
0.10
109,031
117
0.11
Certificates of deposit
78,150
497
0.64
101,084
1,020
1.01
Total interest bearing deposits
576,899
852
0.15
565,870
1,377
0.24
Total deposits
828,455
852
0.10
795,076
1,377
0.17
Short-term FHLB advances
319
2
0.63
%
27
—
0.20
%
Long-term FHLB advances
—
—
—
%
2,685
1
0.04
%
Line of credit
320
18
5.63
%
2,432
93
3.82
%
Total borrowings
5,477
177
3.23
%
7,130
183
2.57
%
Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities
833,932
1,029
0.12
%
802,206
1,560
0.19
%
Other liabilities
9,732
12,683
Total liabilities
843,664
814,889
Stockholders' equity
78,398
83,959
$
922,062
$
898,848
Net interest income
$
27,005
$
27,239
Net interest rate spread
3.09
%
3.23
%
Net interest-earning assets
$
40,692
$
40,876
Net interest margin
3.09
%
3.23
%
Average of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
104.88
%
105.10
%
1. Non-taxable investment income is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a 21% federal tax rate.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Three Months Ended
2022
2021
Average
Interest
Yield/Cost
Average
Interest
Yield/Cost
Assets:
Loans
$
710,356
$
7,056
3.94
%
$
657,091
$
6,580
3.97
%
Taxable securities
135,437
721
2.11
%
131,815
525
1.58
%
Securities exempt from federal income taxes(1)
30,579
110
1.81
%
39,848
126
1.59
%
Fed funds sold and other interest-earning deposits
28,466
143
1.99
%
33,699
15
0.18
%
Total interest-earning assets
904,838
8,030
3.52
862,453
7,246
3.33
%
Noninterest-earning assets
53,171
52,706
Total assets
$
958,009
$
915,159
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
261,961
—
—
%
$
240,264
—
—
%
Checking accounts
182,120
40
0.09
%
163,163
33
0.08
%
Passbook and statement savings
226,109
31
0.05
%
208,224
26
0.05
%
Variable rate money market
122,531
35
0.11
%
109,101
25
0.09
%
Certificates of deposit
71,812
93
0.51
%
92,860
211
0.90
%
Total interest bearing deposits
602,572
199
0.13
%
573,348
295
0.20
%
Total deposits
864,533
199
0.09
%
813,612
295
0.14
%
Short-term FHLB advances
—
—
—
%
—
—
—
%
Long-term FHLB advances
—
—
—
%
—
—
—
%
Term note
4,677
38
3.22
%
1,946
23
4.69
%
Line of credit
1,268
16
5.01
%
1,166
11
3.74
%
Total borrowings
5,945
54
3.60
%
3,112
34
4.33
%
Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities
870,478
253
0.12
%
816,724
329
0.16
%
Other liabilities
10,959
11,500
Total liabilities
881,437
828,224
Stockholders' equity
76,572
86,934
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
958,009
$
915,158
Net interest income
$
7,777
$
6,917
Net interest rate spread
3.40
%
3.17
%
Net interest-earning assets
$
34,360
$
45,729
Net interest margin
3.41
%
3.18
%
Average of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
103.95
%
105.60
%
1. Non-taxable investment income is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a 21% federal tax rate.
A summary of the balances of loans follows:
September 30,
September 30,
Real Estate:
Single family
$
113,818
$
104,235
Multifamily
236,347
214,592
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied
119,765
133,123
Commercial real estate owner occupied
91,347
83,072
Construction and land development
20,773
22,431
Total Real Estate
582,050
557,453
Commercial Business
111,871
86,084
Commercial Business - Payroll Protection Program
—
11,222
Consumer and Other:
Home equity lines of credit
16,232
13,612
Life insurance cash value loans
6,385
5,435
Other
486
1,106
Total Consumer
23,103
20,153
Total Loans
717,024
674,912
Less:
Net deferred loan fees
168
751
Allowance for loan losses
9,270
8,995
Net Loans
$
707,586
$
665,166
A summary of the balances of deposits follows:
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Negotiable order for withdrawal accounts:
Non-interest bearing
$
275,017
31.52
%
$
241,133
29.69
%
Interest bearing
180,912
20.73
%
163,795
20.16
%
455,929
52.25
%
404,928
49.85
%
Passbook and statement savings
223,859
25.65
%
207,499
25.54
%
Variable rate money market accounts
123,999
14.21
%
111,537
13.73
%
Certificates of deposit
68,881
7.89
%
88,352
10.88
%
$
872,668
100.00
%
$
812,316
100.00
%