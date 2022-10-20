U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,665.78
    -29.38 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,333.59
    -90.22 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,614.84
    -65.66 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,704.39
    -21.36 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.71
    +0.16 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.60
    -1.60 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    18.60
    +0.25 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9790
    +0.0013 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    +0.0990 (+2.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1236
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.1090
    +0.2940 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,034.13
    -163.67 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.19
    -0.21 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,943.91
    +18.92 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three Months and Year Ended September 30, 2022

Westbury Bancorp, Inc.
·11 min read
Westbury Bancorp, Inc.
Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

PEWAUKEE, Wis., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: WBBW), the holding company (the “Company”) for Westbury Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $2.5 million, or $1.02 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and $8.0 million, or $3.19 per common share, for the year ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.90 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and net income of $9.5 million, or $3.70 per common share, for the year ended September 30, 2021.

About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank. The Company's common shares are traded on OTC Pink under the symbol “WBBW”.

Westbury Bank is an independent community bank primarily serving communities in Washington and Waukesha Counties (Wisconsin) through its eight full service offices providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.

Forward-Looking Information

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the Company's operations and business environment. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or expected. Among the key factors that may have a direct bearing on the Company’s operating results, performance or financial condition are competition, the demand for the Company’s products and services, the Company's ability to maintain current deposit and loan levels at current interest rates, deteriorating credit quality, including changes in the interest rate environment reducing interest margins, changes in prepayment speeds, loan origination and sale volumes, charge-offs and loan loss provisions, the Company's ability to maintain required capital levels and adequate sources of funding and liquidity, the Company's ability to secure confidential information through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks, and other factors as set forth in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

___________________________________

WEBSITE: www.westburybankwi.com 

Contact:

Kirk Emerich- Executive Vice President and CFO

 

 

 

Greg Remus - President and CEO

 

 

 

262-335-6037

 

 


 

At or For the Three Months Ended:

 

 

September 30,
2022

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

 

March 31,
2022

 

 

December 31,
2021

 

 

September 30,
2021

 

Selected Financial Condition Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

957,927

 

$

953,792

 

$

908,352

 

$

914,633

 

$

921,791

 

Loans receivable, net

 

713,389

 

 

695,947

 

 

649,482

 

 

661,439

 

 

665,166

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

9,270

 

 

9,020

 

 

9,019

 

 

8,997

 

 

8,995

 

Securities available for sale

 

153,795

 

 

165,897

 

 

178,661

 

 

165,917

 

 

179,547

 

Total liabilities

 

886,621

 

 

879,946

 

 

827,365

 

 

828,673

 

 

836,768

 

Deposits

 

872,668

 

 

863,389

 

 

816,103

 

 

818,184

 

 

812,316

 

Stockholders' equity

 

71,306

 

 

73,846

 

 

80,987

 

 

85,960

 

 

85,023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing assets to total assets

 

0.95

%

 

0.95

%

 

0.99

%

 

0.97

%

 

0.95

%

Non-performing loans to total loans

 

1.26

%

 

1.29

%

 

1.36

%

 

1.33

%

 

1.30

%

Total classified assets to total assets

 

2.10

%

 

1.93

%

 

1.02

%

 

1.01

%

 

0.98

%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

 

102.12

%

 

99.39

%

 

100.62

%

 

100.98

%

 

103.00

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

 

1.28

%

 

1.28

%

 

1.37

%

 

1.34

%

 

1.33

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized

 

0.07

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

Average equity to average assets

 

8.23

%

 

8.72

%

 

9.38

%

 

9.46

%

 

9.34

%

Equity to total assets at end of period

 

7.44

%

 

7.74

%

 

8.92

%

 

9.40

%

 

9.22

%

Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)

 

12.97

%

 

13.55

%

 

13.80

%

 

13.43

%

 

13.23

%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)

 

11.72

%

 

12.30

%

 

12.55

%

 

12.18

%

 

11.98

%

Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only)

 

9.04

%

 

9.58

%

 

9.59

%

 

9.27

%

 

9.22

%

CETI capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)

 

11.72

%

 

12.30

%

 

12.55

%

 

12.18

%

 

11.98

%

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

Three Months Ended

 

Years Ended

 

September 30,
2022

 

September 30,
2021

 

September 30,
2022

 

September 30,
2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Operating Data:

(in thousands, except per share data)

Interest and dividend income

$

7,886

 

$

7,246

 

$

28,034

 

$

28,799

Interest expense

 

252

 

 

330

 

 

1,029

 

 

1,560

Net interest income

 

7,634

 

 

6,916

 

 

27,005

 

 

27,239

Provision for loan losses

 

375

 

 

 

 

375

 

 

1,050

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

7,259

 

 

6,916

 

 

26,630

 

 

26,189

Service fees on deposit accounts

 

1,039

 

 

987

 

 

3,817

 

 

3,598

Gain on sale of loans

 

112

 

 

830

 

 

961

 

 

3,797

Other non-interest income

 

348

 

 

323

 

 

1,596

 

 

2,587

Total non-interest income

 

1,499

 

 

2,140

 

 

6,374

 

 

9,982

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and employee benefits

 

3,093

 

 

3,246

 

 

12,501

 

 

12,311

Occupancy, furniture and equipment

 

600

 

 

712

 

 

2,372

 

 

2,594

Data processing

 

696

 

 

825

 

 

3,172

 

 

3,178

Other non-interest expense

 

934

 

 

1,075

 

 

3,855

 

 

4,803

Total non-interest expense

 

5,323

 

 

5,858

 

 

21,900

 

 

22,886

Income before income tax expense

 

3,435

 

 

3,198

 

 

11,104

 

 

13,285

Income tax expense

 

958

 

 

925

 

 

3,112

 

 

3,756

Net income

$

2,477

 

$

2,273

 

$

7,992

 

$

9,529

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

1.02

 

$

0.90

 

$

3.19

 

$

3.70

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.96

 

$

0.85

 

$

2.98

 

$

3.52


 

For the Three Months Ended:

 

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

Selected Operating Data:

(in thousands, except per share data)

Interest and dividend income

$

7,886

$

6,791

$

6,532

$

6,824

$

7,246

Interest expense

 

252

 

227

 

245

 

305

 

330

Net interest income

 

7,634

 

6,564

 

6,287

 

6,519

 

6,916

Provision for loan losses

 

375

 

 

 

 

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

7,259

 

6,564

 

6,287

 

6,519

 

6,916

Service fees on deposit accounts

 

1,039

 

946

 

910

 

922

 

987

Gain on sale of loans

 

112

 

135

 

272

 

442

 

830

Other non-interest income

 

348

 

347

 

436

 

465

 

323

Total non-interest income

 

1,499

 

1,428

 

1,618

 

1,829

 

2,140

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries, employee benefits, and commissions

 

3,093

 

3,189

 

3,216

 

3,003

 

3,246

Occupancy and furniture and equipment

 

600

 

585

 

629

 

559

 

712

Data processing

 

696

 

852

 

829

 

795

 

825

Other non-interest expense

 

934

 

961

 

984

 

975

 

1,075

Total non-interest expense

 

5,323

 

5,587

 

5,658

 

5,332

 

5,858

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income tax expense

 

3,435

 

2,405

 

2,247

 

3,016

 

3,198

Income tax expense

 

958

 

693

 

662

 

798

 

925

Net income

$

2,477

$

1,712

$

1,585

$

2,218

$

2,273

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

1.02

$

0.67

$

0.62

$

0.88

$

0.90

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.96

$

0.63

$

0.58

$

0.82

$

0.85


 

At or For the Three Months Ended

At or For the Year Ended

 

September 30,
2022

 

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2022

 

September 30,
2021

Selected Financial Performance Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

1.02

%

 

 

0.99

%

 

0.86

%

 

 

1.06

%

Return on average equity

 

13.21

%

 

 

10.46

%

 

9.71

%

 

 

11.34

%

Interest rate spread

 

3.40

%

 

 

3.17

%

 

3.09

%

 

 

3.22

%

Net interest margin

 

3.41

%

 

 

3.18

%

 

3.09

%

 

 

3.23

%

Non-interest expense to average total assets

 

2.20

%

 

 

2.56

%

 

2.37

%

 

 

2.55

%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

 

103.94

%

 

 

105.60

%

 

104.88

%

 

 

105.10

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Share and Stock Market Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

1.02

 

 

$

0.90

 

$

3.19

 

 

$

3.70

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

0.96

 

 

 

0.85

 

 

2.98

 

 

 

3.52

 

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

 

2,430,671

 

 

 

2,520,527

 

 

2,505,508

 

 

 

2,573,599

 

Book value per share - excluding unallocated ESOP shares

$

29.26

 

 

$

32.95

 

$

29.26

 

 

$

32.95

 

Book value per share - including unallocated ESOP shares

$

29.20

 

 

$

32.21

 

$

29.20

 

 

$

32.21

 

Closing market price

$

28.20

 

 

$

28.95

 

$

28.95

 

 

$

28.95

 

Price to book ratio - excluding unallocated ESOP shares

 

96.38

%

 

 

87.86

%

 

96.38

%

 

 

87.86

%

Price to book ratio - including unallocated ESOP shares

 

96.58

%

 

 

89.88

%

 

96.58

%

 

 

89.88

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Analysis of Net Interest Income

Net interest income represents the difference between the income we earn on interest-earning assets and the interest expense we pay on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income also depends upon the relative amounts of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and the interest rates earned or paid on them. The following table sets forth average balance sheets, average yields and costs, and certain other information for the periods indicated. Average balances are derived from daily average balances for all periods. Non-accrual loans were included in the computation of average balances, but have been reflected in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. The yields set forth below include the effect of loan fees, discounts and premiums that are amortized or accreted to interest income.

 

 

For the Years Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest

 

Yield/Cost

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest

 

Yield/Cost

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets:

 

(Dollars in Thousands)

Loans

 

$

679,098

 

$

25,205

 

3.71

%

 

$

664,441

 

$

26,647

 

4.01

%

Taxable securities

 

 

138,851

 

 

2,177

 

1.57

 

 

 

98,974

 

 

1,612

 

1.63

 

Securities exempt from federal income taxes(1)

 

 

32,893

 

 

450

 

1.73

 

 

 

33,413

 

 

454

 

1.36

 

Fed funds sold and other interest-earning deposits

 

 

23,782

 

 

202

 

0.85

 

 

 

46,254

 

 

86

 

0.19

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

874,624

 

 

28,034

 

3.21

 

 

 

843,082

 

 

28,799

 

3.42

 

Noninterest-earning assets

 

 

51,326

 

 

 

 

 

 

55,765

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

925,950

 

 

 

 

 

$

898,847

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

 

$

251,556

 

 

 

%

 

$

229,206

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Checking accounts

 

 

169,381

 

 

135

 

0.08

%

 

 

160,906

 

 

140

 

0.09

%

Passbook and statement savings

 

 

217,653

 

 

112

 

0.05

 

 

 

194,849

 

 

100

 

0.05

 

Variable rate money market

 

 

111,715

 

 

108

 

0.10

 

 

 

109,031

 

 

117

 

0.11

 

Certificates of deposit

 

 

78,150

 

 

497

 

0.64

 

 

 

101,084

 

 

1,020

 

1.01

 

Total interest bearing deposits

 

 

576,899

 

 

852

 

0.15

 

 

 

565,870

 

 

1,377

 

0.24

 

Total deposits

 

 

828,455

 

 

852

 

0.10

 

 

 

795,076

 

 

1,377

 

0.17

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term FHLB advances

 

 

319

 

 

2

 

0.63

%

 

 

27

 

 

 

0.20

%

Long-term FHLB advances

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

2,685

 

 

1

 

0.04

%

Line of credit

 

 

320

 

 

18

 

5.63

%

 

 

2,432

 

 

93

 

3.82

%

Total borrowings

 

 

5,477

 

 

177

 

3.23

%

 

 

7,130

 

 

183

 

2.57

%

Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

833,932

 

 

1,029

 

0.12

%

 

 

802,206

 

 

1,560

 

0.19

%

Other liabilities

 

 

9,732

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,683

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

843,664

 

 

 

 

 

 

814,889

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

78,398

 

 

 

 

 

 

83,959

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

922,062

 

 

 

 

 

$

898,848

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

$

27,005

 

 

 

 

 

$

27,239

 

 

Net interest rate spread

 

 

 

 

 

3.09

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.23

%

Net interest-earning assets

 

$

40,692

 

 

 

 

 

$

40,876

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

 

3.09

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.23

%

Average of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

104.88

%

 

 

 

 

 

105.10

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.  Non-taxable investment income is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a 21% federal tax rate.

 


 

 

For the Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

For the Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest

 

Yield/Cost

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest

 

Yield/Cost

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

$

710,356

 

$

7,056

 

3.94

%

 

$

657,091

 

$

6,580

 

3.97

%

Taxable securities

 

 

135,437

 

 

721

 

2.11

%

 

 

131,815

 

 

525

 

1.58

%

Securities exempt from federal income taxes(1)

 

 

30,579

 

 

110

 

1.81

%

 

 

39,848

 

 

126

 

1.59

%

Fed funds sold and other interest-earning deposits

 

 

28,466

 

 

143

 

1.99

%

 

 

33,699

 

 

15

 

0.18

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

904,838

 

 

8,030

 

3.52

 

 

 

862,453

 

 

7,246

 

3.33

%

Noninterest-earning assets

 

 

53,171

 

 

 

 

 

 

52,706

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

958,009

 

 

 

 

 

$

915,159

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

 

$

261,961

 

 

 

%

 

$

240,264

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Checking accounts

 

 

182,120

 

 

40

 

0.09

%

 

 

163,163

 

 

33

 

0.08

%

Passbook and statement savings

 

 

226,109

 

 

31

 

0.05

%

 

 

208,224

 

 

26

 

0.05

%

Variable rate money market

 

 

122,531

 

 

35

 

0.11

%

 

 

109,101

 

 

25

 

0.09

%

Certificates of deposit

 

 

71,812

 

 

93

 

0.51

%

 

 

92,860

 

 

211

 

0.90

%

Total interest bearing deposits

 

 

602,572

 

 

199

 

0.13

%

 

 

573,348

 

 

295

 

0.20

%

Total deposits

 

 

864,533

 

 

199

 

0.09

%

 

 

813,612

 

 

295

 

0.14

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term FHLB advances

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

%

Long-term FHLB advances

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

%

Term note

 

 

4,677

 

 

38

 

3.22

%

 

 

1,946

 

 

23

 

4.69

%

Line of credit

 

 

1,268

 

 

16

 

5.01

%

 

 

1,166

 

 

11

 

3.74

%

Total borrowings

 

 

5,945

 

 

54

 

3.60

%

 

 

3,112

 

 

34

 

4.33

%

Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

870,478

 

 

253

 

0.12

%

 

 

816,724

 

 

329

 

0.16

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

 

10,959

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,500

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

881,437

 

 

 

 

 

 

828,224

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

76,572

 

 

 

 

 

 

86,934

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

958,009

 

 

 

 

 

$

915,158

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

$

7,777

 

 

 

 

 

$

6,917

 

 

Net interest rate spread

 

 

 

 

 

3.40

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.17

%

Net interest-earning assets

 

$

34,360

 

 

 

 

 

$

45,729

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

 

3.41

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.18

%

Average of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

103.95

%

 

 

 

 

 

105.60

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.  Non-taxable investment income is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a 21% federal tax rate.

 


A summary of the balances of loans follows:

 

 

September 30,
2022

 

September 30,
2021

 

 

Real Estate:

 

 

 

Single family

$

113,818

 

$

104,235

Multifamily

 

236,347

 

 

214,592

Commercial real estate non-owner occupied

 

119,765

 

 

133,123

Commercial real estate owner occupied

 

91,347

 

 

83,072

Construction and land development

 

20,773

 

 

22,431

    Total Real Estate

 

582,050

 

 

557,453

Commercial Business

 

111,871

 

 

86,084

Commercial Business - Payroll Protection Program

 

 

 

11,222

 

 

 

 

Consumer and Other:

 

 

 

Home equity lines of credit

 

16,232

 

 

13,612

Life insurance cash value loans

 

6,385

 

 

5,435

Other

 

486

 

 

1,106

    Total Consumer

 

23,103

 

 

20,153

 

 

 

 

    Total Loans

 

717,024

 

 

674,912

Less:

 

 

 

Net deferred loan fees

 

168

 

 

751

Allowance for loan losses

 

9,270

 

 

8,995

    Net Loans

$

707,586

 

$

665,166

 

 

 

 


A summary of the balances of deposits follows:

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

Amount

Percent

 

Amount

Percent

Negotiable order for withdrawal accounts:

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing

$

275,017

31.52

%

 

$

241,133

29.69

%

Interest bearing

 

180,912

20.73

%

 

 

163,795

20.16

%

 

 

455,929

52.25

%

 

 

404,928

49.85

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Passbook and statement savings

 

223,859

25.65

%

 

 

207,499

25.54

%

Variable rate money market accounts

 

123,999

14.21

%

 

 

111,537

13.73

%

Certificates of deposit

 

68,881

7.89

%

 

 

88,352

10.88

%

 

$

872,668

100.00

%

 

$

812,316

100.00

%


Recommended Stories