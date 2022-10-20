Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three Months and Year Ended September 30, 2022

Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

PEWAUKEE, Wis., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: WBBW), the holding company (the “Company”) for Westbury Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $2.5 million, or $1.02 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and $8.0 million, or $3.19 per common share, for the year ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.90 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and net income of $9.5 million, or $3.70 per common share, for the year ended September 30, 2021.



About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank. The Company's common shares are traded on OTC Pink under the symbol “WBBW”.

Westbury Bank is an independent community bank primarily serving communities in Washington and Waukesha Counties (Wisconsin) through its eight full service offices providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.

Forward-Looking Information

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the Company's operations and business environment. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or expected. Among the key factors that may have a direct bearing on the Company’s operating results, performance or financial condition are competition, the demand for the Company’s products and services, the Company's ability to maintain current deposit and loan levels at current interest rates, deteriorating credit quality, including changes in the interest rate environment reducing interest margins, changes in prepayment speeds, loan origination and sale volumes, charge-offs and loan loss provisions, the Company's ability to maintain required capital levels and adequate sources of funding and liquidity, the Company's ability to secure confidential information through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks, and other factors as set forth in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

At or For the Three Months Ended: September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Selected Financial Condition Data: Total assets $ 957,927 $ 953,792 $ 908,352 $ 914,633 $ 921,791 Loans receivable, net 713,389 695,947 649,482 661,439 665,166 Allowance for loan losses 9,270 9,020 9,019 8,997 8,995 Securities available for sale 153,795 165,897 178,661 165,917 179,547 Total liabilities 886,621 879,946 827,365 828,673 836,768 Deposits 872,668 863,389 816,103 818,184 812,316 Stockholders' equity 71,306 73,846 80,987 85,960 85,023 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing assets to total assets 0.95 % 0.95 % 0.99 % 0.97 % 0.95 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.26 % 1.29 % 1.36 % 1.33 % 1.30 % Total classified assets to total assets 2.10 % 1.93 % 1.02 % 1.01 % 0.98 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 102.12 % 99.39 % 100.62 % 100.98 % 103.00 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.37 % 1.34 % 1.33 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized 0.07 % — % — % — % — % Capital Ratios: Average equity to average assets 8.23 % 8.72 % 9.38 % 9.46 % 9.34 % Equity to total assets at end of period 7.44 % 7.74 % 8.92 % 9.40 % 9.22 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 12.97 % 13.55 % 13.80 % 13.43 % 13.23 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 11.72 % 12.30 % 12.55 % 12.18 % 11.98 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 9.04 % 9.58 % 9.59 % 9.27 % 9.22 % CETI capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 11.72 % 12.30 % 12.55 % 12.18 % 11.98 %





Three Months Ended Years Ended September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Selected Operating Data: (in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 7,886 $ 7,246 $ 28,034 $ 28,799 Interest expense 252 330 1,029 1,560 Net interest income 7,634 6,916 27,005 27,239 Provision for loan losses 375 — 375 1,050 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,259 6,916 26,630 26,189 Service fees on deposit accounts 1,039 987 3,817 3,598 Gain on sale of loans 112 830 961 3,797 Other non-interest income 348 323 1,596 2,587 Total non-interest income 1,499 2,140 6,374 9,982 Compensation and employee benefits 3,093 3,246 12,501 12,311 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 600 712 2,372 2,594 Data processing 696 825 3,172 3,178 Other non-interest expense 934 1,075 3,855 4,803 Total non-interest expense 5,323 5,858 21,900 22,886 Income before income tax expense 3,435 3,198 11,104 13,285 Income tax expense 958 925 3,112 3,756 Net income $ 2,477 $ 2,273 $ 7,992 $ 9,529 Basic earnings per share $ 1.02 $ 0.90 $ 3.19 $ 3.70 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.96 $ 0.85 $ 2.98 $ 3.52





For the Three Months Ended: September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Selected Operating Data: (in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 7,886 $ 6,791 $ 6,532 $ 6,824 $ 7,246 Interest expense 252 227 245 305 330 Net interest income 7,634 6,564 6,287 6,519 6,916 Provision for loan losses 375 — — — — Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,259 6,564 6,287 6,519 6,916 Service fees on deposit accounts 1,039 946 910 922 987 Gain on sale of loans 112 135 272 442 830 Other non-interest income 348 347 436 465 323 Total non-interest income 1,499 1,428 1,618 1,829 2,140 Salaries, employee benefits, and commissions 3,093 3,189 3,216 3,003 3,246 Occupancy and furniture and equipment 600 585 629 559 712 Data processing 696 852 829 795 825 Other non-interest expense 934 961 984 975 1,075 Total non-interest expense 5,323 5,587 5,658 5,332 5,858 Income before income tax expense 3,435 2,405 2,247 3,016 3,198 Income tax expense 958 693 662 798 925 Net income $ 2,477 $ 1,712 $ 1,585 $ 2,218 $ 2,273 Basic earnings per share $ 1.02 $ 0.67 $ 0.62 $ 0.88 $ 0.90 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.96 $ 0.63 $ 0.58 $ 0.82 $ 0.85





At or For the Three Months Ended At or For the Year Ended September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Selected Financial Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.02 % 0.99 % 0.86 % 1.06 % Return on average equity 13.21 % 10.46 % 9.71 % 11.34 % Interest rate spread 3.40 % 3.17 % 3.09 % 3.22 % Net interest margin 3.41 % 3.18 % 3.09 % 3.23 % Non-interest expense to average total assets 2.20 % 2.56 % 2.37 % 2.55 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 103.94 % 105.60 % 104.88 % 105.10 % Per Share and Stock Market Data: Basic earnings per share $ 1.02 $ 0.90 $ 3.19 $ 3.70 Diluted earnings per share 0.96 0.85 2.98 3.52 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 2,430,671 2,520,527 2,505,508 2,573,599 Book value per share - excluding unallocated ESOP shares $ 29.26 $ 32.95 $ 29.26 $ 32.95 Book value per share - including unallocated ESOP shares $ 29.20 $ 32.21 $ 29.20 $ 32.21 Closing market price $ 28.20 $ 28.95 $ 28.95 $ 28.95 Price to book ratio - excluding unallocated ESOP shares 96.38 % 87.86 % 96.38 % 87.86 % Price to book ratio - including unallocated ESOP shares 96.58 % 89.88 % 96.58 % 89.88 %

Analysis of Net Interest Income

Net interest income represents the difference between the income we earn on interest-earning assets and the interest expense we pay on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income also depends upon the relative amounts of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and the interest rates earned or paid on them. The following table sets forth average balance sheets, average yields and costs, and certain other information for the periods indicated. Average balances are derived from daily average balances for all periods. Non-accrual loans were included in the computation of average balances, but have been reflected in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. The yields set forth below include the effect of loan fees, discounts and premiums that are amortized or accreted to interest income.

For the Years Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Yield/Cost Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Yield/Cost Assets: (Dollars in Thousands) Loans $ 679,098 $ 25,205 3.71 % $ 664,441 $ 26,647 4.01 % Taxable securities 138,851 2,177 1.57 98,974 1,612 1.63 Securities exempt from federal income taxes(1) 32,893 450 1.73 33,413 454 1.36 Fed funds sold and other interest-earning deposits 23,782 202 0.85 46,254 86 0.19 Total interest-earning assets 874,624 28,034 3.21 843,082 28,799 3.42 Noninterest-earning assets 51,326 55,765 Total assets $ 925,950 $ 898,847 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 251,556 — — % $ 229,206 — — % Checking accounts 169,381 135 0.08 % 160,906 140 0.09 % Passbook and statement savings 217,653 112 0.05 194,849 100 0.05 Variable rate money market 111,715 108 0.10 109,031 117 0.11 Certificates of deposit 78,150 497 0.64 101,084 1,020 1.01 Total interest bearing deposits 576,899 852 0.15 565,870 1,377 0.24 Total deposits 828,455 852 0.10 795,076 1,377 0.17 Short-term FHLB advances 319 2 0.63 % 27 — 0.20 % Long-term FHLB advances — — — % 2,685 1 0.04 % Line of credit 320 18 5.63 % 2,432 93 3.82 % Total borrowings 5,477 177 3.23 % 7,130 183 2.57 % Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 833,932 1,029 0.12 % 802,206 1,560 0.19 % Other liabilities 9,732 12,683 Total liabilities 843,664 814,889 Stockholders' equity 78,398 83,959 $ 922,062 $ 898,848 Net interest income $ 27,005 $ 27,239 Net interest rate spread 3.09 % 3.23 % Net interest-earning assets $ 40,692 $ 40,876 Net interest margin 3.09 % 3.23 % Average of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 104.88 % 105.10 % 1. Non-taxable investment income is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a 21% federal tax rate.





For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Yield/Cost Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Yield/Cost Assets: Loans $ 710,356 $ 7,056 3.94 % $ 657,091 $ 6,580 3.97 % Taxable securities 135,437 721 2.11 % 131,815 525 1.58 % Securities exempt from federal income taxes(1) 30,579 110 1.81 % 39,848 126 1.59 % Fed funds sold and other interest-earning deposits 28,466 143 1.99 % 33,699 15 0.18 % Total interest-earning assets 904,838 8,030 3.52 862,453 7,246 3.33 % Noninterest-earning assets 53,171 52,706 Total assets $ 958,009 $ 915,159 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 261,961 — — % $ 240,264 — — % Checking accounts 182,120 40 0.09 % 163,163 33 0.08 % Passbook and statement savings 226,109 31 0.05 % 208,224 26 0.05 % Variable rate money market 122,531 35 0.11 % 109,101 25 0.09 % Certificates of deposit 71,812 93 0.51 % 92,860 211 0.90 % Total interest bearing deposits 602,572 199 0.13 % 573,348 295 0.20 % Total deposits 864,533 199 0.09 % 813,612 295 0.14 % Short-term FHLB advances — — — % — — — % Long-term FHLB advances — — — % — — — % Term note 4,677 38 3.22 % 1,946 23 4.69 % Line of credit 1,268 16 5.01 % 1,166 11 3.74 % Total borrowings 5,945 54 3.60 % 3,112 34 4.33 % Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 870,478 253 0.12 % 816,724 329 0.16 % Other liabilities 10,959 11,500 Total liabilities 881,437 828,224 Stockholders' equity 76,572 86,934 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 958,009 $ 915,158 Net interest income $ 7,777 $ 6,917 Net interest rate spread 3.40 % 3.17 % Net interest-earning assets $ 34,360 $ 45,729 Net interest margin 3.41 % 3.18 % Average of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 103.95 % 105.60 % 1. Non-taxable investment income is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a 21% federal tax rate.





A summary of the balances of loans follows: September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Real Estate: Single family $ 113,818 $ 104,235 Multifamily 236,347 214,592 Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 119,765 133,123 Commercial real estate owner occupied 91,347 83,072 Construction and land development 20,773 22,431 Total Real Estate 582,050 557,453 Commercial Business 111,871 86,084 Commercial Business - Payroll Protection Program — 11,222 Consumer and Other: Home equity lines of credit 16,232 13,612 Life insurance cash value loans 6,385 5,435 Other 486 1,106 Total Consumer 23,103 20,153 Total Loans 717,024 674,912 Less: Net deferred loan fees 168 751 Allowance for loan losses 9,270 8,995 Net Loans $ 707,586 $ 665,166





A summary of the balances of deposits follows: September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Amount Percent Amount Percent Negotiable order for withdrawal accounts: Non-interest bearing $ 275,017 31.52 % $ 241,133 29.69 % Interest bearing 180,912 20.73 % 163,795 20.16 % 455,929 52.25 % 404,928 49.85 % Passbook and statement savings 223,859 25.65 % 207,499 25.54 % Variable rate money market accounts 123,999 14.21 % 111,537 13.73 % Certificates of deposit 68,881 7.89 % 88,352 10.88 % $ 872,668 100.00 % $ 812,316 100.00 %



