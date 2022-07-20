Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022
PEWAUKEE, Wis., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: WBBW), the holding company (the “Company”) for Westbury Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $1.7 million, or $0.67 per common share and $5.5 million, or $2.18 per common share for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 compared to net income of $2.1 million, or $0.82 per common share and $7.3 million, or $2.82 per common share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.
About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.
Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank. The Company's common shares are traded on OTC Pink under the symbol “WBBW”. Detailed quarterly financial statements for the Company may be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WBBW/disclosure.
Westbury Bank is an independent community bank primarily serving communities in Washington and Waukesha Counties through its eight full service offices providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.
Forward-Looking Information
Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the Company's operations and business environment. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.
At or For the Three Months Ended:
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Selected Financial Condition Data:
(Dollars in thousands)
Total assets
$
953,792
$
908,352
$
914,633
$
921,791
$
905,024
Loans receivable, net
695,947
649,482
661,439
665,166
641,790
Allowance for loan losses
9,020
9,019
8,997
8,995
8,992
Securities available for sale
165,897
178,661
165,917
179,547
161,316
Total liabilities
879,946
827,365
828,673
836,768
819,451
Deposits
863,389
816,103
818,184
812,316
808,686
Stockholders' equity
73,846
80,987
85,960
85,023
85,573
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.95
%
0.99
%
0.97
%
0.95
%
0.97
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
1.29
%
1.36
%
1.33
%
1.30
%
1.35
%
Total classified assets to total assets
1.93
%
1.02
%
1.01
%
0.98
%
1.00
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
99.39
%
100.62
%
100.98
%
103.00
%
102.54
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.28
%
1.37
%
1.34
%
1.33
%
1.38
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
Capital Ratios:
Average equity to average assets
8.72
%
9.38
%
9.46
%
9.34
%
9.47
%
Equity to total assets at end of period
7.74
%
8.92
%
9.40
%
9.22
%
9.46
%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)
13.55
%
13.80
%
13.43
%
13.23
%
12.62
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)
12.30
%
12.55
%
12.18
%
11.98
%
11.38
%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only)
9.58
%
9.59
%
9.27
%
9.22
%
9.16
%
CET1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)
12.30
%
12.55
%
12.18
%
11.98
%
11.38
%
Three Months Ended:
Nine Months Ended:
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Selected Operating Data:
(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income
$
6,791
$
6,792
$
20,147
$
21,553
Interest expense
227
329
776
1,230
Net interest income
6,564
6,463
19,371
20,323
Provision for loan losses
—
500
—
1,050
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
6,564
5,963
19,371
19,273
Service fees on deposit accounts
946
899
2,778
2,611
Gain on sale of loans
135
550
850
2,967
Other non-interest income
347
1,129
1,247
2,264
Total non-interest income
1,428
2,578
4,875
7,842
Compensation and other employee benefits
3,189
3,050
9,408
9,065
Occupancy, furniture and equipment
585
652
1,773
1,882
Data processing
852
812
2,476
2,353
Other non-interest expense
961
1,038
2,920
3,728
Total non-interest expense
5,587
5,552
16,577
17,028
Income before income tax expense
2,405
2,989
7,669
10,087
Income tax expense
693
859
2,154
2,831
Net income
$
1,712
$
2,130
$
5,515
$
7,256
Basic earnings per share
$
0.67
$
0.82
$
2.18
$
2.82
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.63
$
0.78
$
2.03
$
2.70
For the Three Months Ended:
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Selected Operating Data:
(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income
$
6,791
$
6,532
$
6,824
$
7,246
$
6,792
Interest expense
227
245
305
330
329
Net interest income
6,564
6,287
6,519
6,916
6,463
Provision for loan losses
—
—
—
—
500
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
6,564
6,287
6,519
6,916
5,963
Service fees on deposit accounts
946
910
922
987
899
Gain on sale of loans
135
272
442
830
550
Other non-interest income
347
436
465
323
1,129
Total non-interest income
1,428
1,618
1,829
2,140
2,578
Compensation and other employee benefits
3,189
3,216
3,003
3,246
3,050
Occupancy, furniture and equipment
585
629
559
712
652
Data processing
852
829
795
825
812
Other non-interest expense
961
984
975
1,075
1,038
Total non-interest expense
5,587
5,658
5,332
5,858
5,552
Income before income tax expense
2,405
2,247
3,016
3,198
2,989
Income tax expense
693
662
798
925
859
Net income
$
1,712
$
1,585
$
2,218
$
2,273
$
2,130
Basic earnings per share
0.67
0.62
$
0.88
$
0.90
$
0.82
Diluted earnings per share
0.63
0.58
$
0.82
$
0.85
$
0.78
At or For the Three Months Ended:
At or For the Nine Months Ended:
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Selected Financial Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
0.75
%
0.94
%
0.81
%
1.16
%
Return on average equity
8.57
%
10.06
%
8.76
%
11.69
%
Interest rate spread
3.09
%
3.08
%
2.99
%
3.24
%
Net interest margin
3.09
%
3.09
%
3.00
%
3.25
%
Non-interest expense to average total assets
2.44
%
2.46
%
2.42
%
2.55
%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
102.72
%
104.83
%
105.21
%
104.55
%
Per Share and Stock Market Data:
Net income per common share
$
0.67
$
0.82
$
2.18
$
2.82
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
2,553,570
2,588,334
2,530,728
2,576,022
Book value per share - excluding unallocated ESOP shares
$
28.78
$
32.10
$
28.78
$
32.10
Book value per share - including unallocated ESOP shares
$
28.58
$
31.20
$
28.58
$
31.20
Closing market price
$
29.50
$
28.50
$
29.50
$
28.50
Price to book ratio - excluding unallocated ESOP shares
102.50
%
88.79
%
102.50
%
88.79
%
Price to book ratio - including unallocated ESOP shares
103.22
%
91.35
%
103.22
%
91.35
%