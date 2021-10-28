Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three Months and Year Ended September 30, 2021
PEWAUKEE, Wis., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: WBBW), the holding company (the “Company”) for Westbury Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $2.3 million, or $0.90 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and $9.5 million, or $3.70 per common share, for the year ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $0.76 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and net income of $7.2 million, or $2.59 per common share, for the year ended September 30, 2020.
About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.
Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank. The Company's common shares are traded on OTCQX under the symbol “WBBW”.
Westbury Bank is an independent community bank primarily serving communities in Washington and Waukesha Counties (Wisconsin) through its eight full service offices providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.
Forward-Looking Information
Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the Company's operations and business environment. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or expected. Among the key factors that may have a direct bearing on the Company’s operating results, performance or financial condition are competition, the demand for the Company’s products and services, the Company's ability to maintain current deposit and loan levels at current interest rates, deteriorating credit quality, including changes in the interest rate environment reducing interest margins, changes in prepayment speeds, loan origination and sale volumes, charge-offs and loan loss provisions, the Company's ability to maintain required capital levels and adequate sources of funding and liquidity, the Company's ability to secure confidential information through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks, and other factors as set forth in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.
Kirk Emerich- Executive Vice President and CFO
At or For the Three Months Ended:
September 30,
June 30, 2021
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Selected Financial Condition Data:
Total assets
$
921,791
$
905,024
$
892,363
$
906,344
$
887,285
Loans receivable, net
665,166
641,790
641,599
653,485
692,391
Allowance for loan losses
8,995
8,992
8,488
8,486
7,908
Securities available for sale
179,547
161,316
136,154
106,201
94,875
Total liabilities
836,768
819,451
809,734
824,873
808,430
Deposits
812,316
808,686
795,687
805,085
776,412
Stockholders' equity
85,023
85,573
82,629
81,471
78,855
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.95
%
0.97
%
1.31
%
1.35
%
1.33
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
1.30
%
1.35
%
1.33
%
1.34
%
1.25
%
Total classified assets to total assets
0.98
%
1.00
%
1.32
%
1.43
%
1.54
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
103.00
%
102.54
%
98.04
%
95.99
%
90.15
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.33
%
1.38
%
1.31
%
1.28
%
1.13
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized
—
%
—
%
—
%
(0.02
%)
0.16
%
Capital Ratios:
Average equity to average assets
9.34
%
9.47
%
9.36
%
9.02
%
8.75
%
Equity to total assets at end of period
9.22
%
9.46
%
9.26
%
8.99
%
8.89
%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)
13.23
%
12.62
%
13.01
%
13.41
%
12.98
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)
11.98
%
11.38
%
11.78
%
12.17
%
11.83
%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only)
9.22
%
9.16
%
9.21
%
9.40
%
9.03
%
CETI capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)
11.98
%
11.38
%
11.78
%
12.17
%
11.83
%
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
September
September
September
September
Selected Operating Data:
(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income
$
7,246
$
7,226
$
28,799
$
30,100
Interest expense
330
778
1,560
4,550
Net interest income
6,916
6,448
27,239
25,550
Provision for loan losses
—
574
1,050
1,275
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
6,916
5,874
26,189
24,275
Service fees on deposit accounts
987
910
3,598
3,472
Gain on sale of loans
830
1,087
3,797
2,636
Other non-interest income
1,153
598
2,587
1,842
Total non-interest income
2,970
2,595
9,982
7,950
Compensation and employee benefits
3,246
3,141
12,311
12,559
Occupancy, furniture and equipment
712
—
596
2,594
—
2,405
Data processing
825
—
787
3,178
—
3,129
Other non-interest expense
1,075
1,275
4,803
4,104
Total non-interest expense
5,858
5,799
22,886
22,197
Income before income tax expense
3,198
2,670
13,285
10,028
Income tax expense
925
738
3,756
2,812
Net income
$
2,273
$
1,932
$
9,529
$
7,216
Basic earnings per share
$
0.90
$
0.76
$
3.70
$
2.59
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.85
$
0.75
$
3.52
$
2.51
For the Three Months Ended:
September 30,
June 30, 2021
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Selected Operating Data:
(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income
$
7,246
$
6,792
$
6,915
$
7,846
$
7,226
Interest expense
330
329
375
526
778
Net interest income
6,916
6,463
6,540
7,320
6,448
Provision for loan losses
—
500
—
550
574
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
6,916
5,963
6,540
6,770
5,874
Service fees on deposit accounts
987
899
820
891
910
Gain on sale of loans
830
550
1,169
1,249
1,087
Other non-interest income
1,153
1,129
420
715
598
Total non-interest income
2,970
2,578
2,409
2,855
2,595
Salaries, employee benefits, and commissions
3,246
3,050
2,990
3,025
3,141
Occupancy and furniture and equipment
712
652
639
591
596
Data processing
825
812
778
763
787
Other non-interest expense
1,075
1,038
1,159
1,531
1,275
Total non-interest expense
5,858
5,552
5,566
5,910
5,799
Income before income tax expense
3,198
2,989
3,383
3,715
2,670
Income tax expense
925
859
958
1,014
738
Net income
$
2,273
$
2,130
$
2,425
$
2,701
$
1,932
Basic earnings per share
$
0.90
$
0.82
$
0.95
$
1.06
$
0.76
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.85
$
0.78
$
0.90
$
1.03
$
0.75
At or For the Three Months Ended
At or For the Year Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Selected Financial Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
0.99
%
0.86
%
1.06
%
0.83
%
Return on average equity
10.46
%
9.80
%
11.34
%
8.80
%
Interest rate spread
3.17
%
3.02
%
3.22
%
3.11
%
Net interest margin
3.18
%
3.04
%
3.23
%
3.14
%
Non-interest expense to average total assets
2.56
%
2.57
%
2.55
%
2.57
%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
105.60
%
106.08
%
105.10
%
106.08
%
Per Share and Stock Market Data:
Basic earnings per share
$
0.90
$
0.76
$
3.70
$
2.59
Diluted earnings per share
0.85
0.75
3.52
2.51
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
2,520,527
2,532,114
2,573,599
2,790,878
Book value per share - excluding unallocated ESOP shares
$
32.95
$
29.77
$
32.95
$
29.77
Book value per share - including unallocated ESOP shares
$
32.21
$
28.44
$
32.21
$
28.44
Closing market price
$
28.95
$
19.90
$
28.95
$
19.90
Price to book ratio - excluding unallocated ESOP shares
87.86
%
66.85
%
87.86
%
66.85
%
Price to book ratio - including unallocated ESOP shares
89.88
%
69.97
%
89.88
%
69.97
%