U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,192.66
    +11.49 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,113.23
    +238.38 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,895.12
    -67.56 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.45
    +11.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.50
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.00
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    27.02
    +0.06 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2066
    +0.0044 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6070
    -0.0240 (-1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3908
    +0.0088 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0410
    -0.2980 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,990.38
    +322.20 (+0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,418.35
    +24.69 (+1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Westcoast Energy Declares Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CALGARY, AB, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company), announced today that Westcoast Energy Inc. declared the following quarterly dividend:

A. CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR MINIMUM RATE RESET REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERRED SHARES, SERIES 12: A dividend of 32.500 cents per share payable on July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2021.

Westcoast Energy Inc. is an indirect subsidiary of Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; and Utilities and Power Operations, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec, and generates approximately 1,750 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media
Jesse Semko
Toll Free: (888) 992-0997
Email: media@enbridge.com

Investment Community
Jonathan Morgan
Toll Free: (800) 481-2804
Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com

SOURCE Enbridge Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/03/c2386.html

Recommended Stories

  • It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) For Its Next Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • Apollo Lines Up $2 Billion Debt Sale for Verizon Media

    (Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. plans to fund its acquisition of Verizon Communications Inc.’s media division with about $2 billion of debt.The financing package is expected to include a $1.5 billion leveraged loan, led by Royal Bank of Canada, and about $500 million of bonds, with equity making up the rest, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing a private transaction.The total cash portion of the transaction is $4.25 billion, according to a news release. Verizon will also receive $750 million in preferred interests and retain a 10% stake in the company.The acquisition is due to close in the second half of the year. RBC, Barclays Plc, Bank of Montreal, Deutsche Bank AG and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. provided financing, according to the release.Representatives for Apollo, Mizuho and RBC declined to comment. Representatives for the other banks didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Read more: Verizon Sells 90% of Media Division to Apollo for $5 BillionWith the sale, Verizon is unloading the remnants of an ambitious but distracting foray into online advertising. The phone company’s priority is its wireless business and the construction of a multibillion-dollar network for advanced 5G services.Apollo’s acquisition comes amid an increase in buyout activity as private equity firms look to take advantage of cheap financing in the junk-debt markets to fund deals. Almost $63 billion of leveraged loans were launched in April, driven in large part by buyout financings.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Climbs; Warren Buffett Names Successor; These 3 Stocks Pass Buy

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose in a mixed session that saw the Nasdaq inch lower. Berkshire Hathaway stock rallied after Warren Buffett announced his successor as Berkshire Hathaway CEO, while Dow Inc. was the best performing blue chip.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates divorcing after 27 years of marriage

    The Microsoft co-founder and his wife, who launched the world’s largest charitable foundation, said they would continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

  • General Motors Could Hit New All-Time High on Strong Q1 Earnings; Target Price $69

    General Motors, the largest US-based automaker, is expected to report its first-quarter earnings of $1.02 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 64% from $0.62 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.

  • Verizon to offload Yahoo, AOL for $5 billion

    (Reuters) -Verizon Communications Inc is getting rid of its media businesses that include iconic brands Yahoo and AOL for $5 billion, ending an expensive and unsuccessful run in the media and advertising world. Despite spending more than a decade and billions of dollars building a stable of internet brands, the New York-based telecom company has struggled to make headway in a highly competitive internet advertising space dominated by Facebook Inc and Google. Having written $4.6 billion off the value of the businesses in 2018, Verizon will get just $4.25 billion in cash from private equity firm Apollo Global, along with preferred interests of $750 million and a 10% stake in the unit - about half of what it had paid for the businesses.

  • Warren Buffett: Zero interest rates have created a 'sea change' in finance

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett warned that the consequences of zero interest rates remain an unanswered question.

  • Warren Buffett says if something happened to him, Greg Abel would take over Berkshire Hathaway

    On Monday morning, CNBC's Becky Quick reported that when Buffett is no longer able to lead the company the top job will in fact go to 59-year-old Abel, vice chairman of non-insurance operations.

  • Ether Hits $3,000 as Bitcoin’s Crypto Dominance Declines

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s domination of total cryptocurrency market value is declining as its next-biggest rival Ether reaches the $3,000 milestone.The rise of Ether suggests there’s room for more than one winner among digital tokens as the sector evolves. Bitcoin now accounts for about 46% of total crypto market value, down from roughly 70% at the start of the year, and Ether makes up 15%, according to tracker CoinGecko. Bitcoin remains the biggest cryptocurrency but the momentum in other tokens is drawing increasing interest. Proponents argue investors are getting more comfortable with a variety of tokens, while critics contend the sector may be in the grip of a stimulus-fueled mania.Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Monday. Bitcoin climbed above $58,000, while Ether jumped 6% to $3,151 as of 8:17 a.m. in New York.“Ethereum is rising and not much seems to be in its way,” Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda Corp., wrote in a note Friday, adding that other tokens were also seeing “fresh interest.”The current distribution of market share also reflects an April shakeout in the cryptocurrency sector. Bitcoin has yet to recover all the ground it lost after tumbling from a mid-April record of almost $64,870.Last month’s listing of crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. in the U.S. is the latest sign of how more investors are embracing the sector despite risks from high levels of volatility and expanding regulatory scrutiny.Ether is currently occupying the limelight. An upgrade of the affiliated Ethereum blockchain as well as the network’s popularity for financial services and cryptocollectibles are among the factors cited for the rally. Evercore ISI strategist Rich Ross has set a target of $3,900 for the token.Other cryptocurrencies have jumped too. The price of Binance Coin is up 3,460% over the past 12 months, according to CoinGecko. Dogecoin, a token started as a joke in 2013 but now a social-media favorite touted by the likes of Elon Musk, has surged 15,000% to a market value of around $50 billion.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • DCG to Buy More of Crypto Trust Amid Stubborn Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- The parent company behind the popular Grayscale Bitcoin Trust said it’s upping the amount of shares it plans to purchase as the fund remains at a deep discount to its holdings.Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group Inc., which controls Grayscale Investments, said Monday it will now buy up to $750 million GBTC shares. That’s a $500 million increase to the crypto giant’s announcement in March that it would scoop up to $250 million worth of the trust.The boost comes as the largest crypto fund remains mired in a steep discount to the underlying Bitcoin it holds. At one point last month, GBTC closed roughly 19% below the value of its assets -- a record discount -- as investors who piled in during Bitcoin’s bull run headed for the exits amid a selloff. Though its narrowed in the weeks since, GBTC closed at a 10% discount on Friday.“The company is simply buying back their trust at a discount, in that they are buying shares below NAV,” said Stephane Ouellette, chief executive and co-founder of FRNT Financial, referring to net-asset value. “It is a rational strategy for the company and product to increase their purchases given the persistent, multi-month discount in GBTC.”Earlier: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Assailed by Investor Over DiscountAs of the end of April, DCG had purchased $193.5 million worth of shares of GBTC, according to a company statement. It is the third-largest holder of the trust, data compiled by Bloomberg show. A Grayscale representative declined to comment.The $36 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust was for a long time one of very few ways to get exposure to Bitcoin without buying the digital asset directly. That, in turn, led to a steep premium on its shares in the secondary market where they trade after a six-month lockup period. But unlike an exchange-traded funds, GBTC shares don’t allow for redemptions -- meaning that shares can be created, not destroyed -- leading to frequent imbalances.A slew of GBTC shares, created in the six months through the end of February, are set to hit the market by the end of August. That will widen the pool of unrestricted shares eligible for trading to more than 690 million from less than 500 million currently, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart, who tracks such data. That deluge, coupled with investors’ new capacity to buy Canadian Bitcoin ETFs, isn’t a good mix for GBTC, he said.Still, Grayscale said that it’s “100% committed” to converting GBTC into an ETF once the Securities and Exchange Commission approves the structure. “When that happens, the discount will be non-existent,” said Seyffart. “That fact should help to keep somewhat of a floor on the discount. But it hasn’t helped much recently.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Silver Leads Precious-Metals Gains on Dollar, Factory Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Silver led gains in precious metals as the dollar dropped and a report showed U.S. manufacturing cooled in April, boosting demand for haven assets.A gauge of factory activity fell in April from a more than 37-year high a month earlier, according to data from the Institute for Supply Management released Monday. Treasuries climbed to session highs following the data and the greenback retreated.Gold and silver have clawed back gains after dropping earlier this year as signs of an accelerating U.S. economy boosted the dollar and Treasury yields, reducing demand for the metals as stores of value. Slower expansion in U.S. manufacturing reinforces expectations that central banks including the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates near zero. Low rates bolster demand for precious metals, which don’t offer interest.A weaker-than-expected ISM reading suggests “we’re not running at full speed as many had expected, and that ultimately means that we’re probably not gonna have any letup on the easing,” according to TD Securities analyst Bart Melek.Silver for immediate delivery rose as much as 4.2% to $26.9946 an ounce, the biggest intraday gain since Feb. 1. Gold advanced 1.3% to $1,792.22 an ounce by 1:47 p.m. in New York after dropping 0.5% last week. July silver futures settled 4.2% higher on the Comex in New York, while June gold futures jumped 1.4%.Palladium and platinum also gained. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%.Gold’s advance came after its first weekly decline in four as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said President Joe Biden’s economic plan won’t stoke inflationary pressures. Gold may continue to gain support from the Fed’s dovish approach and a weaker dollar, according to Angel Broking Ltd.’s analysts Prathamesh Mallya and Yash Sawant.The metal could gain further impetus amid expectations that outflows from gold-backed exchange traded funds will start to reverse, according to Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank AG.“We expect ETFs to begin registering inflows again in the second half of the year at the latest, and that this will help the gold price climb by year’s end to $2,000,” Fritsch said in a note.Copper futures for July delivery rose 1.4% to settle at $4.5285 a pound on the Comex.Japan, China and the U.K. markets are closed for holidays on Monday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ether’s Price Rally Above $3.2K Appears Spot-Driven, Boding Well for Further Gains

    "Ether's spot-driven rally is primarily due to excitement around the impending EIP 1559 upgrade," one market expert said.

  • Buffett on his relationship with Munger: 'In 62 years, we've never gotten mad at each other'

    'Warren I don't have to agree on every damn little thing we do. We've gotten along pretty well,' says 97-year-old Charlie Munger.

  • Fed Rate Dips to Lowest in a Year, Fueling Debate About Tweaks

    (Bloomberg) -- The key benchmark that the Federal Reserve targets to control monetary policy dropped to its lowest level in more than a year on the final day of April, raising further questions about whether the central bank might need to tinker with some of the tools it uses to control it.The effective fed funds rate, which the central bank is currently aiming to keep within a range of 0% to 0.25%, slipped by one basis point to 0.05% on Friday, the monetary authority said Monday. That followed a one-basis-point decline the day before that was the first dip since last quarter.While officials chose not to shift the Fed’s so-called administered rates at the most recent Federal Open Market Committee meeting last Wednesday, a persistently lower rate could once again raise the specter of tweaks to the interest rate on excess reserves and the rate for the Fed’s reverse repurchase agreement facility, even as it keeps its main target range unchanged. The drop to 0.05% may in part be related to end-of-month effects and market participants will be keenly attuned to the next reading to gauge whether it is just a temporary dip or part of a more persistent shift that risks prompting the Fed to act.“A one-day dip to 0.05% would probably not be enough to prompt an intermeeting rate tweak by the Fed,” Wrightson ICAP economist Lou Crandall wrote in a note before the data was released. If it were to stay at that level though, Crandall believes the Fed “would probably move promptly” to adjust the interest on excess reserves rate and the rate for the Fed’s reverse repurchase agreement facility, even as it keeps its main target range unchanged.Officials from the central bank, including Chair Jerome Powell and the New York Fed’s Lorie Logan, have said in recent months that they are open to adjusting administered rates as needed.Rates for short-term dollar borrowing have been driven to zero and below, weighed down by Fed asset purchases, a drawdown of the U.S. Treasury’s mammoth cash pile that’s cutting into the supply of T-bills, and a shift from bank deposits to money-market funds. The potential reimposition of America’s debt ceiling later this year threatens to exacerbate this dynamic. Last week saw the government sell bills at a zero yield for the first time since early 2020.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Gave Archegos Big Leverage for Collateral

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s business with Archegos Capital Management enabled the family office to undertake highly-leveraged stock bets with only minimal collateral posted, a strategy that exposed the lender to losses far exceeding its peers when the firm collapsed.Credit Suisse lent the family office of Bill Hwang funds allowing bets with leverage of up to ten times, and only asked for collateral worth 10% of the sums borrowed, according to a person familiar with the business.The leverage offered by the Swiss bank was in some cases double what other brokers gave Hwang, helping to push the loss to some $5.5 billion after the fund imploded in March. That compares with a $2.9 billion hit to Nomura Holdings Inc and lesser sums or no loss at all for lenders including Deutsche Bank AG that offered Hwang prime brokerage services.Credit Suisse declined to comment. The figures were first reported by Risk.net.Read More: Credit Suisse’s New Chairman Signals Possible Shakeup After WoesIn response, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein has said the bank is reviewing its prime brokerage unit and will focus its business on clients who have relationships with other parts of the firm. Hwang was not a client of the private bank and business with Archegos only led to $17.5 million in revenues last year, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.Read more: Credit Suisse to Cut Hedge Fund Lending by Third After ArchegosCredit Suisse has begun to trim back the number of clients it serves as prime broker and plans to cut lending to hedge funds in that unit by some $35 billion, or a third of its outstanding loans to prime clients.Gottstein pledged to restore calm at the bank on Friday after the Archegos hit further damaged its reputation.(Adds Gottstein reference in final paragraph. An earlier version was corrected to removes the reference to JPMorgan offering Hwang services in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buffett: The 'biggest danger' a company faces is picking the wrong CEO

    Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B), says the most significant risk factor a company faces is selecting the wrong CEO.

  • Greed, Bankers and Politics Star in Danish Negative-Rate Debacle

    (Bloomberg) -- The country with the longest history of negative interest rates just hit a milestone that may offer a glimpse of what’s to come elsewhere.In Denmark, commercial banks have had to absorb negative rates since they were first introduced by the central bank in 2012. By 2019, the industry started sharing the cost of that policy with retail depositors. Today, Danes are the world champions in bearing the burden of negative rates together with their banks, with 35% of deposits affected.Last week, the government in Copenhagen decided to step in. The minister in charge of bank legislation, Simon Kollerup, turned to social media to launch an attack on the financial sector, and the “greed” he said it represents.“Banks have recently been lowering the bar for negative rates,” he said. “And this simply has to stop.”He commented a day after Danske Bank, Denmark’s biggest lender, said it was following others in the industry and more than halving its threshold for imposing a rate of minus 0.6%. As a result, retail depositors with more than 100,000 kroner ($16,000) will pay 0.6% to park savings exceeding that amount with the bank.“My worry is that banks will continue tightening the screws on negative rates so that average Danes need to pay to keep their money in a bank,” the minister said in a written comment to Bloomberg.Kollerup, who summoned the bankers’ association to talks, says there’s no excuse for passing negative rates on to private customers, and rejects the idea that monetary policy plays a role in determining commercial bank rates.Rate PoliticsThe battle that’s now unfolding between Danish banks and the government gives a sense of where the limits of negative rates may lie, and shows that those limits might be political, not monetary.Negative rates have become the lightning rod that Kollerup has seized to wage “a confrontation with greed, income inequality and division in society,” said Helle Ib, a political commentator at Borsen, Denmark’s biggest business newspaper.The bankers’ association, Finance Denmark, has questioned the merits of Kollerup’s economic reasoning. And the central bank issued a reminder on Friday, pointing out that its negative policy rates (which are necessitated by the krone’s peg to the euro) influence deposit and lending rates throughout the broader economy. It also hinted that politicians shouldn’t interfere in the process. “Banks’ interest rates are a matter for them and their customers,” central bank Governor Lars Rohde said.The central bank’s verbal intervention prompted a member of the opposition bloc in parliament to weigh in. Alex Vanopslagh, the leader of the Liberal Alliance party, told Berlingske he’s summoned Kollerup to a hearing to explain his comments on negative rates. “I trust the minister will say that he crossed the line, and that he lacks a basic grasp of how monetary policy works,” Vanopslagh said.Carsten Egeriis, the chief executive of Danske Bank, points out that Danes also enjoy low interest rates on their mortgages, which he called “the other side of the coin.” That dynamic “most of the time far outweighs the cost of negative interest rates on the deposit side,’ he said.Denmark is two years ahead of the euro zone, which first introduced negative rates in 2014. Jesper Rangvid, a professor of finance at Copenhagen Business School, says there are some lessons to be drawn from the Danish experience for euro-zone economies.He also notes that negative bank rates aren’t the destructive force once imagined. In fact, Rangvid points out that after years of zero, and ultimately negative retail deposit rates, Danish deposits have continued to rise.“The most important takeaway is that clients haven’t been leaving banks,” he said by phone. “That was the fear in the beginning, and that has not happened.”Ib at Borsen says it’s not a given that Kollerup will actually intervene. Ultimately, it’s probably more a case of “sending a signal than a hardcore revolution of economic policy,” she said.(Updates with reference to Kollerup being summoned to parliamentary hearing)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Corporate America Rides Wave of Inflation to Record Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Markets have been obsessed -- and sometimes roiled -- for months over whether higher inflation is coming. The latest batch of quarterly reports suggests it’s already here and helping corporate America.Faced with rising prices for everything from lumber to oil to labor and computer chips, chief executive officers have cut costs and boosted prices for their products. The strategy appears to be working, with first-quarter income from S&P 500 companies jumping five times as fast as sales, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show.As a result, their net margin -- which measures how much profit companies are squeezing from their revenue -- has risen to a record high, according to Bank of America Corp.Executives mentioned “inflation” more than any time since 2011 during earnings conference calls last month, according to Bank of America. Warren Buffett joined the chorus two days ago, saying price increases are more intense “than people would have anticipated six months ago.” The billionaire added that as his Berkshire Hathaway Inc. boosted prices, customers have accepted them.“To a fundamental analyst, inflation is called ‘pricing power,’” said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. “And it is very good for incremental corporate earnings.”PPG Industries Inc. and Kimberly-Clark Corp. are among companies that have hiked prices or plan do to so soon. Almost three quarters of S&P 500 firms that have announced results expanded operating margins in the first quarter. Blended with analyst estimates for those yet to report, profits probably surged 46% to an all-time high of $46.90 a share. That’s 10% above the record set in 2018 of $42.79.Not everyone is benefitting. A shortage of semiconductors, for instance, is creating pain for automakers, smartphone suppliers and video-game developers. Ford Motor Co. last week slashed its 2021 forecast, warning the chip scarcity will cut planned second-quarter production in half. By Bank of America’s count, inflation angst among corporate executives was most prevalent in the commodity, consumer and industrial sectors.Read: Specter of Inflation Sends Record Cash Flowing Into Value ETFWhile government data showed March output costs and consumer prices posting the biggest increases in about a decade, Federal Reserve officials have played down the risk that inflation could get out of control, saying any boost won’t last long.Comments from business leaders are “pointing to at the very least, ‘transitory’ hyper-inflation ahead,” Bank of America strategists led by Savita Subramanian wrote in the note. “Higher mentions of pricing, coupled with a record net margin, suggest inflation so far has been positive for corporate earnings.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buffett calls SPACs 'a killer,' says they hurt Berkshire's ability to do deals

    Warren Buffett has a warning for would-be SPAC investors

  • In energy-reliant Canada, banks and investors face dilemma in meeting emissions target

    Canadian banks' commitments to "net-zero financed emissions" by 2050 have drawn doubts from many investors, given the lack of a defined goal, details and their continued support for oil and gas companies, even if partially aimed at helping them transition to alternatives. The situation highlights the largely Canadian quandary faced by both the banks and their investors. Over the past five months, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Montreal, have announced plans to achieve net-zero emissions, but lacked details including a definition of that goal, interim reduction targets and plans to move away from traditional energy sources.