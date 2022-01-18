U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,576.81
    -86.04 (-1.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,353.35
    -558.46 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,518.26
    -375.49 (-2.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,109.52
    -52.93 (-2.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.84
    +2.02 (+2.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    +0.64 (+2.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1324
    -0.0087 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.0930 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3590
    -0.0057 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6110
    +0.0310 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,582.28
    -560.11 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.04
    -18.34 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Westcove Partners Advises Westwood Open MRI on its Acquisition with Rezolut

·4 min read

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westcove Partners, LLC ("Westcove"), an emerging and highly specialized investment bank, announced that it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Westwood Open MRI, LLC ("Westwood") in its asset sale to Rezolut, LLC ("Rezolut") , a portfolio company of Sunny River Management ("SRM"). Westwood is one of the premier providers of outpatient MRI services in the greater Los Angeles region. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Westcove's deal team included Justin Hand, Managing Director, Abe M'Bodj, Vice President, and Dimitri Michalakis, Associate.

Westwood Open MRI has been acquired by Rezolut, a portfolio company of Sunny River Management. Westcove Partners acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor for Westwood Open MRI in this transaction.
Westwood Open MRI has been acquired by Rezolut, a portfolio company of Sunny River Management. Westcove Partners acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor for Westwood Open MRI in this transaction.

Westwood performs over 7,000 MRI scans per year, including structural MRI and MRA for musculoskeletal, neuro, and body imaging. Westwood's open MRI scanner can accommodate a wide range of patients, including claustrophobic and obese patients, and has advanced imaging capabilities for functional MRI and prostate exams. Its advanced scanning capabilities, its ability to accommodate patients with special requirements, and its patient-centered approach have made Westwood a point of reference for satisfied patients and physicians in the greater Los Angeles region.

By bringing Westwood in its network, Rezolut will expand its footprint and its capabilities in Los Angeles. Rezolut is a high growth medical imaging business, committed to building an innovative, national multi-modal platform by delivering high quality service to its patients. It provides high-quality, cost-effective, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging as well as mobile imaging and health services. Its national network comprises over 25 locations across 6 states.

Dr. Jin Kim, CEO of Rezolut, stated, "We look forward to expanding our services to the west side of LA and joining the vibrant medical community surrounding UCLA and the Westwood area. We share with the Westwood and Rad Alliance teams an unwavering commitment to facilitating the best care and customer experience to patients."

Mike Whitney, President of Westwood Open MRI, LLC stated, "The facility has operated as a boutique-style imaging center utilizing proprietary software technology to deliver exceptional patient care through the clinical services of Rad Alliance, Inc. I am encouraged by Rezolut's continued commitment to the values that the center was built upon to grow Westwood Open MRI's vision in the community for many years to come."

Justin Hand of Westcove comments, "Westwood's ability to maintain an uncompromising patient-centered approach while growing and accommodating ever larger patient volumes has enabled it to build a strong reputation. We believe that Westwood's extensive capabilities that are highly regarded among patients and physicians will allow Rezolut to significantly strengthen its presence in the greater Los Angeles region."

About Westwood Open MRI
Westwood is one of the premier providers of outpatient MRI services in the greater Los Angeles region performing over 7,000 MRI scans per year. Westwood's advanced scanning capabilities, its ability to accommodate patients with special requirements, and its patient-centered approach have made it a point of reference for satisfied patients and referring physicians in the greater Los Angeles region.

About Rezolut Medical Imaging
Rezolut is a high-growth medical imaging business, seeking to build a national, multi-modal platform by delivering high quality service to patients. It provides high-quality, cost-effective, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging as well as mobile imaging and health services. Rezolut locations offer easy access, same day or week appointments, and low costs when compared to other imaging centers and local hospitals.

About Sunny River Management
SRM is a private family investment firm focused on building great mid-sized businesses in a few select highly desirable industries. SRM builds its platform businesses through partnering with small businesses and investing in growth within those businesses as part of a larger platform. SRM takes a long-term view with its acquisitions and investments. SRM's current platforms include Industrial Inspection & Analysis, Fire Safety & Protection, Rezolut Medical Imaging, Komline-Sanderson, and Palmetto Air & Water Balance.

About Westcove Partners
Westcove Partners is a leading healthcare-focused investment bank that specializes in advising its clients through mergers & acquisitions, debt and equity financings, as well as other complex corporate finance transactions. The team focuses on founder operated businesses and seeks to curate its advisory services according to the intricacies that come with these types of businesses.

Contact: Shan Chawla, Schawla@westcove.com

Investment Banking with a Purpose (PRNewsfoto/Westcove Partners, LLC)
Investment Banking with a Purpose (PRNewsfoto/Westcove Partners, LLC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/westcove-partners-advises-westwood-open-mri-on-its-acquisition-with-rezolut-301463170.html

SOURCE Westcove Partners, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Thinking of Paying Off Your Debt? Think Again, Say Advisors.

    Nobody likes carrying debt, but dumping low-interest loans may not be the wisest financial move right now as inflation—and interest rates—rise.

  • Activision Blizzard shares skyrocket on acquisition by Microsoft

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick remaining CEO of the video game company, and the outlook for gaming publishers.

  • Activision Blizzard stock jumps 36% on Microsoft takeover news

    Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shares jumped in pre-market after Microsoft (MSFT) announced it will acquire the video game publisher for $95 dollars per share. The deal is valued at $68.7 billion.

  • Microsoft To Buy Video Game Giant Activision For $69 Billion In Cash

    Software behemoth Microsoft on Tuesday announced a blockbuster deal to buy video game publisher Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in cash.

  • Microsoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on Metaverse

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. plans to buy Activision Blizzard Inc. for $68.7 billion, acquiring a legendary game publisher responsible for franchises like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, but recently roiled by claims of sexual misconduct and discrimination. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketStock Sel

  • Activision Blizzard boss scores $400m payday after Microsoft pounces on Call of Duty maker

    The controversial publisher of the smash-hit Call of Duty video game series is being bought by Microsoft in a record $69bn (£51bn) deal.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Says 'No' 3 Times

    Rejects Unilever's offers for its consumer health care business, claiming undervaluation

  • Nanalysis Enters into a Letter of Intent to Acquire Quad Systems AG

    Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV:NSCI, OTCQX:NSCIF, FRA:1N1) ("Nanalysis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent to acquire QUAD Systems AG (Quad Systems), a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

  • Unilever’s Bid for Glaxo’s Consumer Assets—the Deal That No One Likes

    The British consumer-goods giant has confirmed it has made an offer and is still interested in buying the consumer food/healthcare division of GSK co-owned by Pfizer.

  • World’s Biggest Chicken Exporter Taps Banks for $1.4 Billion Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- BRF SA, the world’s biggest chicken exporter, has picked a syndicate of 11 banks to handle a share sale that could raise as much as $1.4 billion, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateSurging Bon

  • Microsoft Splurges on Biggest Cash Takeover of the Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is spending $69 billion on the biggest cash-funded takeover since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with its purchase of Activision Blizzard Inc. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketStock Selloff Gathers Pace as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; H

  • Saudi Fund’s Activision Bet to Get a $1 Billion Microsoft Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is set for a face-saving $1.1 billion boost to its investment in Activision Blizzard Inc. after Microsoft Corp. agreed to buy the video-game maker.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketStock Selloff Gathers Pace as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapOlympic Ticke

  • Walmart Plans to Enter the Metaverse With Crypto and NFTs

    Trademark filings detail the possibility of Walmart launching a cryptocurrency, NFT-style virtual goods, and metaverse experiences.

  • Microsoft makes a bullish move to buy Activision as tech investors run for cover

    The software and cloud company steps firmly into the consumer space with its proposed purchase of the videogame maker.

  • Here’s how the Microsoft-Activision deal stacks up against other mega acquisitions

    Microsoft plans to pay 137 times more for 'Call of Duty' creator than it did for Hotmail.

  • Syniverse Raises 2022 Revenue, Profit Forecasts Ahead of Vote to Approve SPAC Merger

    By Alan Hatfield Syniverse Holdings, Inc. on Tuesday raised both full-year revenue and earnings forecasts ahead of an upcoming vote to take the company public through a SPAC merger. The […]

  • Hong Kong fund to sell Japan, South Korea Burger King business in deal over $1bln - source

    Private equity firm Affinity Equity Partners is this week launching the sale of its Burger King fast-food businesses in South Korea and Japan, in a deal that could fetch more than $1 billion, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Hong Kong-based Affinity has appointed Goldman Sachs to run the sale, which is targeting both private equity investors and strategic buyers, said the person, who declined to be identified as the information is confidential. Affinity bought full control of Burger King South Korea in 2016 for about $170 million and a year later acquired the American fast-food brand's Japan franchise.

  • Hitachi Ltd. to Sell Half Its Machinery Unit Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese industrial conglomerate Hitachi Ltd. will sell about half of its stake in its construction machinery unit to a group including Itochu Corp. for 182.5 billion yen ($1.6 billion). Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts

  • Gilinski Eyes Control of Colombia Business Clan With New Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Jaime Gilinski is doubling down on his attempt to take over Colombia’s most influential business group. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketStock Selloff Gathers Pace as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateThe billionaire banker on Monday

  • Siltronic Shares Fall Amid Doubts Over GlobalWafers Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Siltronic AG stock fell after the company cast doubt on the planned $5.3 billion takeover by Taiwan’s GlobalWafers Co., saying the German Economy Ministry’s feedback so far was opaque and offered no clear resolution on how to win approval for the deal.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOl