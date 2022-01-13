U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,731.64
    +5.29 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,393.95
    +103.63 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,206.13
    +17.74 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,195.89
    +19.83 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.30
    -8.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1477
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7360
    +0.0110 (+0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3745
    +0.0039 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2650
    -0.4010 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,095.00
    +303.70 (+0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,054.79
    +11.23 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,559.78
    +8.06 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     
JOBS:

Another 230,000 Americans filed new jobless claims

Initial unemployment claims unexpectedly jumped last week.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Northwest Arkansas is offering $10K in Bitcoin and bike to relocate there

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

How about this as an incentive to relocate: $10K in crypto and a bike. 

Northwest Arkansas hopes to lure remote tech workers and entrepreneurs to the region by offering them $10,000 worth of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and a bicycle. 

“Northwest Arkansas is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, and we’re now seeing more explosive growth in our tech sector,” said Nelson Peacock, president and CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Council.

“This expanded incentive offer — Bitcoin and a Bike — not only embraces the growing trend toward the use of cryptocurrency as a payment option by employers, but also helps increase our pipeline of talent to benefit tech employers, startups, cities, local businesses and the region overall.”

Fayetteville is the third-largest city in Arkansas and county seat of Washington County. Fayetteville is on the outskirts of the Boston Mountains, deep within the Ozarks.
Fayetteville is the third-largest city in Arkansas and county seat of Washington County. Fayetteville is on the outskirts of the Boston Mountains, deep within the Ozarks.

Northwest Arkansas has more than 10,000 job openings and a shortage of talent to fill available STEAM [science, technology, engineering, art or math] jobs, according to the Life Works Here initiative website, which is aimed at attracting professionals to the area. 

Remote workers with jobs or entrepreneurs who are self-employed can apply for either $10,000 in cash or Bitcoin. Recipients will also receive a street or mountain bicycle to explore the outdoors. 

Potential transplants must be able to relocate to Northwest Arkansas within six months of acceptance, sign a lease for local housing or purchase a house, be at least 24 years old, and have full-time remote employment.

The Life Works Here initiatives launched in November 2020 have so far generated over 36,000 applications from more than 115 countries and 50 states.

EV startup Canoo (GOEV) recently announced it is relocating its headquarters to Northwest Arkansas and establishing an R&D center in the area. 

Walmart (WMT) has its HQ in Bentonville, Arkansas. Tyson Foods (TSN) and JB Hunt (JBHT) are also located in the state. 

Ines is a markets reporter covering stocks from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Texas Lost 1.3 Gigawatts of Gas-Power Capacity in the Recent Cold

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas lost about 1.3 gigawatts of electrical generation in a cold snap at the start of January -- about 1.5% of its winter capacity -- as power-plant operators faced fuel problems tied to natural gas.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional War

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Take-Two Interactive set to acquire Zynga in mobile gaming market expansion

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley explains what to know about Take-Two Interactive's planned acquisition of Farmville creator Zynga.

  • Jeld-Wen to add hundreds to local workforce with new Statesville manufacturing facility

    The facility is over 100,000 square feet and was announced last year. It is expected to employ 235 people within five years.

  • Explainer-Oil price spike leaves limited options for Biden

    Two months after U.S. President Joe Biden announced an unprecedented effort among major oil consuming economies to work together to bring down rising fuel prices, prices are again approaching multi-year highs. Biden spearheaded a coordinated release of oil from strategic reserves with Japan, India, South Korea, Britain and China in November that helped quell prices - even though, in the end, China did not take part. Rising oil prices present a political headache for Biden and any U.S. president, because the United States is the biggest consumer of gasoline globally, burning roughly 9 million barrels per day (bpd) of the motor fuel.

  • China to create own NFT industry based on state-backed blockchain infrastructure, main developer says

    China's state-backed Blockchain Services Network (BSN) plans to roll out infrastructure at the end of this month to support the deployment of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a major step to creating a Chinese NFT industry that is not linked to cryptocurrencies. Although Beijing has banned cryptocurrencies, He Yifan, chief executive of Red Date Technology, which provides technical support to BSN, told the South China Morning Post that NFTs "have no legal issue in China" as long as they distance thems

  • How to figure out what to do in retirement, and make the transition

    A satisfying retirement is crafted with small steps and a sprinkling of serendipity that leads you in a new direction. Here are 5 key steps to making the transition.

  • BioMarin CEO: There are biotech companies 'that probably should not be on the market today’

    BioMarin CEO&nbsp;JJ Bienaimé joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the company's first gene therapy product targeted to patients dealing with hemophilia, the future of biotechnology, biotech stocks, and key takeaways from JPMorgan’s annual health care conference.

  • In bad news for US cloud services, Austrian website's use of Google Analytics found to breach GDPR

    A decision by Austria's data protection watchdog upholding a complaint against a website related to its use of Google Analytics does not bode well for use of US cloud services in Europe. The decision raises a big red flag over routine use of tools that require transferring Europeans' personal data to the US for processing -- with the watchdog finding that IP address and identifiers in cookie data are the personal data of site visitors, meaning these transfers fall under the purview of EU data protection law. Consequently the Austrian DPA found that the website in question -- a health focused site called netdoktor.at, which had been exporting visitors' data to the US as a result of implementing Google Analytics -- had violated Chapter V of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which deals with data transfers out of the bloc.

  • Blackstone Tells U.S. Staff to Get Boosters or Stay Away

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is requiring U.S. staff to get Covid-19 booster shots to work in the office, joining Wall Street firms stepping up pressure on their workforces in recent days to get jabs and take more tests.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additio

  • Factory staffs at Generac, Church Metal Spinning among those slammed by Omicron: WSJ

    American manufacturers that successfully navigated the challenges of keeping factory workforces intact during the pandemic have been hit hard by the Omicron variant — and two examples are Waukesha-based Generac Power Systems and Church Metal Spinning Co. of Milwaukee, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Retiring early this year? Look through Affordable Care Act plans now before the deadline Saturday

    Healthcare is one of the largest expenses in retirement, and one of the biggest risks for people who retire before age 65. Retirement Tip of the Week: Before the open enrollment period ends on Jan. 15, peruse Affordable Care Act plans to see which will be best for you in early retirement – even if you don’t need to enroll right now. Nearly 14 million people have signed up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, either on the federal exchange, in their state’s exchange or on HealthCare.gov, during this enrollment period, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Union rejects Kroger's King Soopers sweetened wage offer

    Earlier on Tuesday, King Soopers, the largest grocery store chain in Colorado, had sweetened a wage offer to workers of UFCW Local 7 to $170 million calling it their "last, best and final offer." This came after the union rejected several previous offers, including a $148 million investment in wages and signing bonuses over three years, last week. "The company's last, best, and final offer, in many ways, is worse than its previous offers," Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7, said in a statement.

  • Why You May Need to Save Twice As Much for Retirement As Your Parents

    How much will you need to save before you can retire? It’s a simple question at the root of most people’s plans for their golden years. Answering it, however, can be far more complicated. Using research that reexamined the … Continue reading → The post Why You May Need to Save Twice As Much for Retirement As Your Parents appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. business fears never ending liability from 'take-home' COVID-19 lawsuits

    As COVID-19 cases surge in the United States, businesses say they fear a California court ruling has increased the likelihood that companies will be sued for infections, even by people who are not employees or customers. The Dec. 21 ruling allowed a wrongful death lawsuit to proceed against See's Candies Inc, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, by the family of Arturo Ek of Los Angeles who died in April 2020 at 72 from COVID-19. See's employed his wife, Matilde Ek, who said she was infected by the coronavirus while working inches apart from sick coworkers, and then her husband caught it from her at home.

  • These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement

    Serving in the military is a hard job, with many service members spending long lengths of time away from their family and putting their lives on the line. There are perks that come with service, though, and five states recently … Continue reading → The post These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's What We Like About Lowe's Companies' (NYSE:LOW) Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Lowe's...

  • Steak and eggs are a lot more expensive: Grocery prices soar at fastest pace in 13 years

    If that ribeye steak or carton of eggs looks a lot more expensive than they did last year, it's because they are. The prices of groceries jumped 6.5% in 2021 to mark the biggest increase in 13 years.

  • Rolls-Royce CEO on making EVs: 'We'd never compromise'

    “It needs to be a true, perfect Rolls-Royce, and then number two comes electrification,” Müller-Ötvös says about the Spectre EV. “We'd never compromise the experience of what a Rolls-Royce stands for, just for the pure sake that we have a different drivetrain."

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Wednesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.