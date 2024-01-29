Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

Investors in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.3% to close at US$58.23 following the release of its quarterly results. It looks like the results were pretty good overall. While revenues of US$3.0b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were much smaller than expected, with Western Digital losing US$0.87 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Western Digital's 21 analysts is for revenues of US$12.7b in 2024. This would reflect a decent 12% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 59% to US$2.90. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$12.3b and losses of US$4.31 per share in 2024. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a considerable decrease in loss per share in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn thatthe analysts have increased their price target for Western Digital 19% to US$62.98on the back of these upgrades. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Western Digital analyst has a price target of US$82.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$33.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Western Digital's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 27% growth to the end of 2024 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 4.9% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 5.0% annually. Not only are Western Digital's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Western Digital analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Western Digital (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

