WESTERN ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ANNOUNCES DIRECTOR ELECTION RESULTS

CALGARY, AB, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Western Energy Services Corp. ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRG) today announces the director election results from its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders held on April 26, 2023. According to the proxies received and ballots cast at the meeting, the following seven nominees were elected as directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, unless such office is earlier vacated in accordance with the by-laws of the Company:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Trent Boehm 27,436,434 99.02 % 272,461 0.98 % Colleen Cebuliak 27,435,755 99.01 % 273,140 0.99 % Tomer Cohen 26,823,154 96.80 % 885,741 3.20 % Lorne A. Gartner 21,639,516 78.10 % 6,069,379 21.90 % Alex R.N. MacAusland 22,047,381 79.57 % 5,661,514 20.43 % Ronald P. Mathison 27,419,201 98.95 % 289,694 1.05 % John R. Rooney 22,048,618 29.57 % 5,660,277 20.43 %



The full results on all matters voted upon at the meeting will be filed on Western's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Western is a progressive energy service company which provides contract drilling services through its division, Horizon Drilling in Canada, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Stoneham Drilling Corporation in the United States. Additionally, Western provides production services in Canada through its division, Eagle Well Servicing which provide well servicing and its division Aero Rental Services which provides oilfield rental services.

SOURCE Western Energy Services Corp.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/26/c3556.html