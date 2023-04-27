WESTERN ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ANNOUNCES DIRECTOR ELECTION RESULTS
CALGARY, AB, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Western Energy Services Corp. ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRG) today announces the director election results from its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders held on April 26, 2023. According to the proxies received and ballots cast at the meeting, the following seven nominees were elected as directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, unless such office is earlier vacated in accordance with the by-laws of the Company:
Nominee
# Votes For
% Votes For
# Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Trent Boehm
27,436,434
99.02 %
272,461
0.98 %
Colleen Cebuliak
27,435,755
99.01 %
273,140
0.99 %
Tomer Cohen
26,823,154
96.80 %
885,741
3.20 %
Lorne A. Gartner
21,639,516
78.10 %
6,069,379
21.90 %
Alex R.N. MacAusland
22,047,381
79.57 %
5,661,514
20.43 %
Ronald P. Mathison
27,419,201
98.95 %
289,694
1.05 %
John R. Rooney
22,048,618
29.57 %
5,660,277
20.43 %
The full results on all matters voted upon at the meeting will be filed on Western's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
Western is a progressive energy service company which provides contract drilling services through its division, Horizon Drilling in Canada, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Stoneham Drilling Corporation in the United States. Additionally, Western provides production services in Canada through its division, Eagle Well Servicing which provide well servicing and its division Aero Rental Services which provides oilfield rental services.
