U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,677.95
    +94.88 (+2.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,185.82
    +550.99 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,675.80
    +354.41 (+3.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.75
    +53.35 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.58
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.00
    +7.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.58
    +0.51 (+2.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9844
    +0.0121 (+1.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    +0.0050 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1361
    +0.0181 (+1.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.0300
    +0.3100 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,537.04
    +242.94 (+1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.84
    +8.38 (+1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     
Watch live:

Special programming (9-5:20 ET): Check out Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit!

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of 2021 Repurchase Plan

Westfield Bank
·2 min read
Westfield Bank
Westfield Bank

WESTFIELD, Mass., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “WNEB”) (NasdaqGS: WNEB), the holding company for Westfield Bank (the “Bank”), announced that on October 13, 2022, the Company completed its 2.4 million stock repurchase plan (“2021 Plan”) at an average price per share of $8.40. The 2021 Plan was authorized on April 27, 2021. On July 26, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized a new stock repurchase plan, pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to 1.1 million shares, or approximately 5%, of the Company’s outstanding shares, upon the completion of the 2021 Plan.

The Company may repurchase shares from time to time in open market transactions or through privately negotiated transactions at the Company’s discretion. The amount, timing and nature of any share repurchases will be based on a variety of factors, including the trading price of the Company’s common stock, applicable securities laws restrictions, regulatory limitations and market and economic factors. The repurchase program may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time, at the Company’s discretion.

About Western New England Bancorp, Inc.
Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts-chartered stock holding company and the parent company of Westfield Bank, CSB Colts, Inc., Elm Street Securities Corporation, WFD Securities, Inc. and WB Real Estate Holdings, LLC.  Western New England Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiaries are headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts and operate 25 banking offices in Hampden County and Hampshire County in western Massachusetts and Hartford County and Tolland County in northern Connecticut.  To learn more, visit our website at www.westfieldbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date made. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Western New England Bancorp’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022. Western New England Bancorp does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

For further information contact:
James C. Hagan, President and Chief Executive Officer
Guida R. Sajdak, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Meghan Hibner, Vice President and Investor Relations Officer
413-568-1911


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Started Trading This Week Up 8%

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders had a rough day Friday with the stock dropping 7.5%. Last week's plunge dropped Tesla to about 50% of its early January high, and some investors may have decided that was the time to buy. Tesla has already reported that it produced almost 366,000 vehicles in the third quarter, including a record 83,135 from its newly upgraded plant in Shanghai, China.

  • Why Roblox Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) soared on Monday after the popular video game development company reported encouraging growth metrics for September. As of 1:35 p.m. ET, Roblox's stock price was up more than 22%. Roblox's daily active users (DAUs) jumped 23% year over year to 57.8 million.

  • Why MercadoLibre, Etsy, and Wayfair Stocks All Popped Today

    Growth stocks including MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and Wayfair (NYSE: W) were flying higher Monday morning as investors reacted to new fiscal policy announcements out of the U.K. and a strong earnings report from Bank of America. Investors were also looking forward to third-quarter earnings reports, which ramp up this week.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Was Up Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are rising today, up by 4.9% as of 11:41 a.m. ET. The gains came despite a report from The Wall Street Journal that claimed Meta is falling short of internal company projections for user growth in its metaverse platform, Horizon Worlds. Meta's share price does look a bit oversold after falling 60% year to date.

  • Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival

    Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." Canoo has also struggled to meet its production target for 2022.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • 3 Red Flags for Carnival Stock

    Down 67% year to date, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) has probably landed on some value investors' radar. Like most cruise companies, Carnival was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) no-sail order scuttled its operations for much of 2020. As of the third quarter, Carnival reports $28.5 billion in long-term debt -- up from just $9.7 billion at the end of 2019.

  • Analysts Estimate IBM (IBM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for (Revised)

    IBM (IBM) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Is it Worthy to Invest Your Hard Earned Money in Verizon Communications (VZ)?

    Mawer Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its third-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that the valuation correction experienced in 2022 has its benefits in that gravity is being restored to the system and that the probability of a global […]

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Rebounded on Monday

    Shares of enterprise software companies Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) bounced back strong today, up 9.1%, 7%, and 7.2%, respectively, as of 1:35 p.m. ET. Overall, the macroeconomic picture seemed to improve slightly today, as the United Kingdom's new government announced it would be reversing its prior tax cut plan, which caused chaos in the currency and government bond markets. Long-term U.S. bond yields also retreated slightly, perhaps helping sentiment for high-growth software stocks.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Climbing Today

    Included in the names booking gains today is fuel cell stock Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), which is bouncing back after its fall on Friday. As of 10:42 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are up 5.3%. Shares of Plug Power came under particular scrutiny among the bears on Friday as the company announced that its 2022 revenue forecast would likely fall short of its original guidance.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Applied Materials, KLA, Lam Research and ASML Holding

    Applied Materials, KLA, Lam Research and ASML Holding are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Shot Higher Monday

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq was leading the charge, with electric vehicle (EV) growth stocks like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) rising as much as 6% and 8.7%, respectively. EV start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) was an even bigger gainer. As of 10:50 a.m. ET, Rivian was still higher by 5.9%, Lucid by 6.8%, and Canoo by 18%.

  • Q3 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Apple, Abbott, IBM & Others

    Today's Research Daily features the Q3 earnings season scorecard and new research reports on Apple (AAPL), Abbott (ABT) and IBM (IBM) and others.

  • Is AMD a Buy?

    Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) year went from bad to worse after the company released preliminary results for the third quarter of 2022 on Oct. 6. AMD investors pressed the panic button hard after the company revealed that its quarterly revenue would land at an estimated $5.6 billion at the midpoint of its updated guidance range. The company originally expected $6.7 billion in Q3 revenue, but a weak PC (personal computer) market has knocked the wind out of AMD's sails.

  • 4 Stocks I Own and Will Buy More of if the Market Crashes

    Paying attention to big price swings is useful mostly to determine those opportunistic times to "buy low." The four stocks are AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG). Boring old pharmaceutical giant AbbVie is the largest holding in my portfolio.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought Last Week

    I don't mind going out in the rain, and that's probably why I didn't have a problem buying stocks last week. I bought a new stock and added to two existing positions last Wednesday. What was in my shopping bag?  I was a buyer of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), UiPath (NYSE: PATH), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC) last week.

  • Investors Heavily Search Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Enterprise Products (EPD). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.