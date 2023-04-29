Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.07

Western New England Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:WNEB) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.07 on 24th of May. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 4.1%.

Western New England Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

Western New England Bancorp has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Using data from its latest earnings report, Western New England Bancorp's payout ratio sits at 22%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 4.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 24%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.44 total annually to $0.28. This works out to be a decline of approximately 4.4% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Western New England Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 26% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Western New England Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Western New England Bancorp is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Western New England Bancorp you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

