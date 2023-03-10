U.S. markets closed

Western Equipment Solutions & Champion Equipment Sales, LLC Unify Their Teams Once Again

·3 min read

With their rich past in mind of successful business partnership and seamless collaboration among friends, Steve Wilson and Vincent Jue have again decided to bring together their teams once again to enrich the foundation drilling and ground engineering industry.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great pride that Western Equipment Solutions (WES) would like to announce the acquisition of the assets of Champion Equipment Sales, LLC. Long time partners Steve Wilson of Western Equipment Solutions and Vincent Jue of Champion Equipment Sales, LLC are excited to unify their teams once again and expand the territories for Soilmec and Leffer equipment sales and service, all under the Western name. With offices in Nisku, Alberta, Salt Lake City, Utah, and now Paramount, California, this continued partnership creates a larger parts, sales, and service force to assist both new and existing customers in the foundation drilling and ground engineering industry, blending the best of both companies to strengthen Western Equipment's reach and processes.

"The joining of forces WES and CES creates the best and most customer centered Ground Engineering and Foundations Drilling Equipment Dealer in North America. I know that this combination of talented people and resources will serve our customers very well," President Steve Wilson says.

With the full support of industry-leading manufacturers Soilmec, Leffer, and others, WES will continue to strive to provide top-of-the-line equipment, parts, and service to all customers throughout the acquisition, and plans to maintain the existing equipment manufacturers, employees, service processes, and distribution network. Existing customers in both the Western United States and Western Canada will continue to receive the highest quality service and equipment they have come to expect, and new customers will be pleased to experience the growth to come. Sales and Business Development Representative Sean Montgomery comments, "I'm excited to continue to build at WES what I started at CES. Building out an experienced and capable team throughout the Western US and Western Canada to support all areas of the Foundation Drilling Industry has always been a shared goal of our businesses and one that we look forward to working on together. The ever-expanding needs of our customers will benefit greatly from our combined team's reach, expertise, and capabilities in sourcing and servicing foundation drilling equipment and tooling." Sales Manager Craig Berninger also touches on the new territory acquisitions, saying "we are motivated to bring our skills and service team to a larger territory. It will be great to work with past clients again and expand our line of products [within] the industry."

John Wilson, General Manager of Western Equipment Solutions, has spearheaded the acquisition and will continue to push for growth, focusing on the integration of operations and personnel for the new organization. He looks forward to the changes, saying he is "excited to take this opportunity to the next level. We want to increase the service and support to the foundation drilling industry." Already, the development of the WES financing department has drastically streamlined the process of getting equipment to customers, seamlessly and efficiently. The unified territory, expanded product lines, and knowledgeable staff will continue to thrive. Visit the Western Equipment Team at Conexpo 2023, March 14-18 in Las Vegas, Nevada booth #D2707.

About Western Equipment Solutions: Western's primary goal is to help our customers maximize drilling performance by getting them the right equipment for the job. We provide the highest-quality equipment in the industry and premium service to improve drilling efficiency and productivity while streamlining workflow. Our sales and support team of certified professionals will continue to be dedicated to getting you the right equipment for your job. With offices in Nisku, Alberta, Salt Lake City, Utah, and now Paramount, California, Western Equipment Solutions is guaranteed to provide the industry's best equipment and top-level expert support for jobsite logistics, onsite technical support and service, and operator training. Visit us online at www.westernequipmentsolutions.com.

Media Contact:
John Wilson, General Manager
801.824.7532
355324@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-equipment-solutions--champion-equipment-sales-llc-unify-their-teams-once-again-301769453.html

SOURCE Western Equipment Solutions

