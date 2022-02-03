Western Europe Data Center Market Outlook & Forecasts 2022-2027: Multiple Projects are Being Carried Out by Colocation, Cloud, Telecommunication, and Internet Service Providers
DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Western Europe Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Western Europe data center market witnessed investments of USD 35.06 billion in 2021 and will witness investments of USD 44.77 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.16% during 2022-2027.
The data center market in Western Europe witnessed an increase in investment in countries such as Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, and Switzerland. Multiple projects are being carried out by colocation, cloud, telecommunication, and internet service providers.
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
IT Infrastructure: Server procurement will bring in USD 90 billion cumulative revenue opportunity for vendors operating in Western Europe during 2022-2027. In servers, AI-based computing infrastructure is gaining increased traction in the market. NVMe flash storage dominates with its growth rate and 25/100 GbE switch ports among network infrastructures. Several innovations are also available within servers from different operators. For instance, Facebook in May 2020 announced the next generation Sonora Pass server specification at the Open Compute Project (OCP). Servers with AI and ML built into them are getting developed and offer features such as analytics for data, ease in developing AI-enabled apps, and flexible data deployment to grow the cloud operations in the market significantly.
UPS Systems: $8+ billion will be spent on procuring UPS Systems in data centers during 2022-2027. Due to the failure of UPS and to overcome the challenges of VRLA batteries, vendors introduced lithium-ion UPS solutions and Nickel Zinc and Prussian Blue Sodium-ion batteries, most data centers operating in European regions are adopting N+N redundant infrastructure, while the majority of data centers are designing facilities with space for installing up to 2N+2 redundant UPS systems to cope with diverse feed designs of the facility, thereby, the growth of the lithium-ion UPS batteries in the data center market.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
UK: The major locations for data centers construction in the UK include London, Manchester, and Slough. Among these major locations in London, which witnessed a data center area addition of around 400 thousand square feet to fuel the data center market growth.
Germany: Over 1,000 MW of data center capacity will add during 2022-2027 in the German market. The data center market in Germany witnessed a major number of data center projects among all countries of the region, including investments from some of the global data center operators such as CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Equinix, Vantage Data Centers, and NTT Global Data Centers. The market witnessed investments also from cloud service providers.
France: The market will witness data center investments worth over $7 billion during 2022-2027. The major locations for data center developments in the country include Paris, Marseille, Strasbourg, Bordeaux, and Mougins, out of which Paris witnessed a majority of data center space addition. In November 2021, the French Government announced around $2 billion to support research and development projects for cloud computing in the country. In October 2021, Interxion, a subsidiary of Digital Realty announced its plans of developing a data center campus in Paris with a power capacity of around 130 MW.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Data center investments in Western Europe grew by around 58% in 2021, compared to 2021, dominated by several hyperscale investments and development of data centers in emerging markets such as Spain, which are likely to witness over USD 3 billion in data center investments during 2022-2027.
The top three data center constitute around 50% of data center investments in 2021. Colocation investments contribute to around 65% of the total investments made in 2021 across Western Europe
In 2021, the Western Europe data center market witnessed over 100 new and expansion data center projects, with Germany leading the market accounting for over 22% of the investment followed by France (19%), the UK (14%), and Ireland (12%).
VENDOR ANALYSIS
Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a major vendor in the server market. Server demand has grown over the last year through the higher infrastructure deployment for big data analytics workloads. The need for converged and hyper-converged solutions also experienced substantial growth in the market.
Innovations in system performance for all workloads and delivery of high-density systems with high-capacity SSDs play a vital role in gaining market share in the storage market. Dell Technologies is the leading vendor in the market.
Cisco Systems dominated the market aided by the strong demand for its Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) product portfolio. Cisco's data center switching revenue increased through higher sales of the Cisco Nexus series product. Other major vendors operating include Arista Networks, Broadcom in the data center market.
KEY GROWTH FACTORS
Growing Artificial Intelligence Adoption in the Region
Growing District Heating Concept in the Region
Growth in Sustainable Initiatives
Innovative Data Center Technologies
Advance IT Infrastructure
Increasing Data Center Investments
5G Deployments to Fuel Edge Data Centers
Growth in Cloud Service Adoption in the Region
Covid-19 on Data Center Market
Increasing Adoption of Big Data & IoT
Government Support for Data Center Market
Adoption of OCP and Hyperscale Infrastructure
Growing Submarine and Inland Connectivity
Key IT Infrastructure Providers
Arista Networks
Atos
Broadcom
Cisco Systems
Dell Technologies
Extreme Networks
Fujitsu
Hitachi Vantara
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Inspur
Juniper Networks
Lenovo
MiTAC Holdings
NEC Corporation
NetApp
Pure Storage
Quanta Computer (Quanta Cloud Technology)
Super Micro Computer
Wistron (Wiwynn)
Key Support Infrastructure Providers
3M
ABB
Airedale International Air Conditioning
Alfa Laval
Carrier
Caterpillar
Condair
Cummins
Daikin Applied
Delta Electronics
Eaton
ebm-papst
EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT
Enrogen
FlaktGroup
GESAB
HiRef
HITEC Power Protection
Johnson Controls
KOHLER-SDMO
KyotoCooling
Legrand
Mitsubishi Electric
Munters
Nlyte Software (Carrier Global Corporation)
Perkins Engines
Piller Power Systems
Riello Elettronica ( Riello UPS)
Rittal
Rolls-Royce
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Socomec
STULZ
Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
Vertiv
Key Construction Contractors
AECOM
AEON Engineering
ARC:MC
Ariatta
ARSMAGNA
Artelia
Arup
Atkins
Basler & Hofmann
BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS
Bouygues Construction
Callaghan Engineering
Cap Ingelec
Collen
Deerns
DPR Construction
EYP MCF
Ferrovial
Future-tech
ICT Facilities
IDOM
ISG
JCA Engineering
JERLAURE
Kirby Group Engineering
Linesight
M+W Group (EXYTE)
Mercury
Metnor Construction
Nicholas Webb Archiects (NWA)
NORMA Engineering
Oakmont Construction
PM Group
(PQC) Power Quality Control
Quark
RED
Royal HaskoningDHV
Skanska
SPIE UK
Starching
STO Building Group
STS Group
TPF
TTSP
Turner & Townsend
Winthrop Engineering and Contracting
Key Data Center Investors
AtlasEdge
Aruba
China Mobile International
Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)
CyrusOne
DATA4
Digital Realty
Echelon Data Centres
EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)
Equinix
Euclyde Data Centers
Global Switch
Iron Mountain
KDDI
Liebert Global
Microsoft
Nautilus Data Technologies
NDC-GARBE Data Centers Europe
NTT Global Data Centers
Orange Business Services
Proximity Data Centres
Pure Data Centres
T5 Data Centers
Telecom Italia Sparkle
Vantage Data Centers
Virtus Data centers (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)
Yondr
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xkndqy
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-europe-data-center-market-outlook--forecasts-2022-2027-multiple-projects-are-being-carried-out-by-colocation-cloud-telecommunication-and-internet-service-providers-301474845.html
SOURCE Research and Markets