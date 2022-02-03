Western Europe Data Center Market Outlook & Forecasts 2022-2027: Multiple Projects are Being Carried Out by Colocation, Cloud, Telecommunication, and Internet Service Providers

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Western Europe Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Western Europe data center market witnessed investments of USD 35.06 billion in 2021 and will witness investments of USD 44.77 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.16% during 2022-2027.

The data center market in Western Europe witnessed an increase in investment in countries such as Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, and Switzerland. Multiple projects are being carried out by colocation, cloud, telecommunication, and internet service providers.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

IT Infrastructure: Server procurement will bring in USD 90 billion cumulative revenue opportunity for vendors operating in Western Europe during 2022-2027. In servers, AI-based computing infrastructure is gaining increased traction in the market. NVMe flash storage dominates with its growth rate and 25/100 GbE switch ports among network infrastructures. Several innovations are also available within servers from different operators. For instance, Facebook in May 2020 announced the next generation Sonora Pass server specification at the Open Compute Project (OCP). Servers with AI and ML built into them are getting developed and offer features such as analytics for data, ease in developing AI-enabled apps, and flexible data deployment to grow the cloud operations in the market significantly.

UPS Systems: $8+ billion will be spent on procuring UPS Systems in data centers during 2022-2027. Due to the failure of UPS and to overcome the challenges of VRLA batteries, vendors introduced lithium-ion UPS solutions and Nickel Zinc and Prussian Blue Sodium-ion batteries, most data centers operating in European regions are adopting N+N redundant infrastructure, while the majority of data centers are designing facilities with space for installing up to 2N+2 redundant UPS systems to cope with diverse feed designs of the facility, thereby, the growth of the lithium-ion UPS batteries in the data center market.

Story continues

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

UK: The major locations for data centers construction in the UK include London, Manchester, and Slough. Among these major locations in London, which witnessed a data center area addition of around 400 thousand square feet to fuel the data center market growth.

Germany: Over 1,000 MW of data center capacity will add during 2022-2027 in the German market. The data center market in Germany witnessed a major number of data center projects among all countries of the region, including investments from some of the global data center operators such as CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Equinix, Vantage Data Centers, and NTT Global Data Centers. The market witnessed investments also from cloud service providers.

France: The market will witness data center investments worth over $7 billion during 2022-2027. The major locations for data center developments in the country include Paris, Marseille, Strasbourg, Bordeaux, and Mougins, out of which Paris witnessed a majority of data center space addition. In November 2021, the French Government announced around $2 billion to support research and development projects for cloud computing in the country. In October 2021, Interxion, a subsidiary of Digital Realty announced its plans of developing a data center campus in Paris with a power capacity of around 130 MW.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Data center investments in Western Europe grew by around 58% in 2021, compared to 2021, dominated by several hyperscale investments and development of data centers in emerging markets such as Spain, which are likely to witness over USD 3 billion in data center investments during 2022-2027.

The top three data center constitute around 50% of data center investments in 2021. Colocation investments contribute to around 65% of the total investments made in 2021 across Western Europe

In 2021, the Western Europe data center market witnessed over 100 new and expansion data center projects, with Germany leading the market accounting for over 22% of the investment followed by France (19%), the UK (14%), and Ireland (12%).

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a major vendor in the server market. Server demand has grown over the last year through the higher infrastructure deployment for big data analytics workloads. The need for converged and hyper-converged solutions also experienced substantial growth in the market.

Innovations in system performance for all workloads and delivery of high-density systems with high-capacity SSDs play a vital role in gaining market share in the storage market. Dell Technologies is the leading vendor in the market.

Cisco Systems dominated the market aided by the strong demand for its Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) product portfolio. Cisco's data center switching revenue increased through higher sales of the Cisco Nexus series product. Other major vendors operating include Arista Networks, Broadcom in the data center market.

KEY GROWTH FACTORS

Growing Artificial Intelligence Adoption in the Region

Growing District Heating Concept in the Region

Growth in Sustainable Initiatives

Innovative Data Center Technologies

Advance IT Infrastructure

Increasing Data Center Investments

5G Deployments to Fuel Edge Data Centers

Growth in Cloud Service Adoption in the Region

Covid-19 on Data Center Market

Increasing Adoption of Big Data & IoT

Government Support for Data Center Market

Adoption of OCP and Hyperscale Infrastructure

Growing Submarine and Inland Connectivity

Key IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hitachi Vantara

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

MiTAC Holdings

NEC Corporation

NetApp

Pure Storage

Quanta Computer (Quanta Cloud Technology)

Super Micro Computer

Wistron (Wiwynn)

Key Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Alfa Laval

Carrier

Caterpillar

Condair

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

ebm-papst

EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT

Enrogen

FlaktGroup

GESAB

HiRef

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

KOHLER-SDMO

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Nlyte Software (Carrier Global Corporation)

Perkins Engines

Piller Power Systems

Riello Elettronica ( Riello UPS)

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

Vertiv

Key Construction Contractors

AECOM

AEON Engineering

ARC:MC

Ariatta

ARSMAGNA

Artelia

Arup

Atkins

Basler & Hofmann

BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

Bouygues Construction

Callaghan Engineering

Cap Ingelec

Collen

Deerns

DPR Construction

EYP MCF

Ferrovial

Future-tech

ICT Facilities

IDOM

ISG

JCA Engineering

JERLAURE

Kirby Group Engineering

Linesight

M+W Group (EXYTE)

Mercury

Metnor Construction

Nicholas Webb Archiects (NWA)

NORMA Engineering

Oakmont Construction

PM Group

(PQC) Power Quality Control

Quark

RED

Royal HaskoningDHV

Skanska

SPIE UK

Starching

STO Building Group

STS Group

TPF

TTSP

Turner & Townsend

Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

Key Data Center Investors

AtlasEdge

Aruba

China Mobile International

Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)

CyrusOne

DATA4

Digital Realty

Echelon Data Centres

EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)

Equinix

Euclyde Data Centers

Facebook

Global Switch

Google

Iron Mountain

KDDI

Liebert Global

Microsoft

Nautilus Data Technologies

NDC-GARBE Data Centers Europe

NTT Global Data Centers

Orange Business Services

Proximity Data Centres

Pure Data Centres

T5 Data Centers

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Vantage Data Centers

Virtus Data centers (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)

Yondr

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xkndqy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-europe-data-center-market-outlook--forecasts-2022-2027-multiple-projects-are-being-carried-out-by-colocation-cloud-telecommunication-and-internet-service-providers-301474845.html

SOURCE Research and Markets